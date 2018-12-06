PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Field Test: Yeti SB150

Dec 6, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  


PINKBIKE FIELD TEST

Yeti SB150

Nothing but stability.


Words by Mike Kazimer, photography by Trevor Lyden


Whistler is the location where Yeti's SB150 made its first public appearance, so it made sense to get one in for the Pinkbike Field Test to see how it held up to the countless EWS-worthy trails scattered throughout the valley.

The SB150 was designed with speed and stability in mind, and the result is the longest and slackest bike in Yeti's lineup. It's a full carbon affair, with 150mm of rear travel delivered by Yeti's Switch Infinity system, and a 170mm fork up front.

This race-bred 29er has geometry numbers that would have been considered extreme not too long ago, but are quickly gaining traction. The 64.5-degree head angle, 460mm reach on a size medium, and 77-degree seat angle all put the SB150 up in the lead pack when it comes to modern geometry.
Yeti SB150 Details

• Intended use: all-mountain / enduro
• Wheel size: 29"
• Rear wheel travel: 150mm
• 64.5° head angle
• 433mm chainstays
• Weight: 29.9 lb / 13.6 kg
• Lifetime frame warranty
• Price: $8,599 USD / Frame only: $3,800 USD
www.yeticycles.com

Our test bike received the X01 Race build kit, which includes a SRAM X01 12-speed drivetrain, Code RSC brakes, a Fox 36 GRIP 2 fork, and DT Swiss' XM1501 alloy wheelset. All of those niceties brings the price up to $8,599 USD, while a frame only goes for $3,800 USD.

You'll notice that we put the SB150 in the Trail / Enduro category of the Field Test, rather than in the 'Super Enduro' segment. There's no hard and fast rule on how to categorize bikes, but in this instance the SB150 ended up grouped with the Santa Cruz Bronson, Trek Remedy, Specialized Stumpjumper, and Kona Process 153 due to the fact that it has 150mm of rear wheel travel, while the bikes in the Super Enduro segment all have 160mm or more. Yes, it has the slackest head angle in this category by half a degree, but it also has a 170mm fork, while the other contenders have 160 or 150mm of travel up front.


Yeti SB150
FIELD NOTES

Yeti SB150
Yeti SB150


Climbing

The SB150 isn't the absolute quickest handling climber, but the back end stays remarkably calm, even if you're putting the power down while pedaling out of the saddle. The lack of excessive suspension movement while heading uphill was impressive, especially considering the fact that there was still plenty of compliance to take the edge of small bumps, and to keep the rear wheel stuck to the ground on trickier ascents.

Some testers noted that the Kona Process 153 felt more lively on the climbs, likely due to that bike's steeper head angle, and the fact that it has 160 rather than a 170mm fork. The SB150 has a more gravity-oriented nature, but the reasonable weight and steep seat angle helped keep it very manageable on long climbs.


Yeti SB150

Yeti SB150
Yeti SB150

Descending

The SB150 truly is a superbike on the descents, and testers had nothing but praise for its handling in rough terrain. There's plenty of high speed stability on tap, but it's also a bike that's easy to play around on, whether that's by manualing out of a corner, or airing into a minefield of roots and rocks just to see what will happen. This is a bike that's much friendlier than its numbers suggest – you don't need to have the skills of an EWS pro in order to have a good time on the trail.

Mother Nature delivered several wet, slippery days during the Field Test, and the SB150 continued to shine in those more challenging conditions. On sections of trail where other bikes felt like they were getting bounced around and knocked off line it just keep trucking along, with a smooth, forgiving ride. Part of the reason for that forgiving feel lies with the frame design itself. The SB150 doesn't have the absolute stiffest swingarm out there, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. An overly rigid frame can lead to a harsh, jarring ride, and that was never the case here.

I've been putting additional miles in on the SB150 in preparation for a longer term review, and have had a number of riders ask about tire clearance. More and more 2.6" tires are hitting the market, but the SB150's max tire size is 2.5", and even that might be pushing things a bit depending on which tire and rim combo you use. I've been running a 2.4" Maxxis Minion DHR II WT for the last two months, a time period that's included multiple extra-muddy rides, and haven't run into any frame clearance issues at all - the paint on the chainstays is untouched.



Yeti SB150


Pros

+ Very stable at speed and in the steeps
+ Excellent grip in wet and loose conditions
+ Good pedaling performance
Cons

- Expensive
- EXO casing tires aren't the best choice for a race bike
- Slightly limited rear tire clearance



88 Comments

  • + 31
 Remember when YT sold an aluminum bike with a similar spec for less than this frame? That was a good few hours...
  • + 3
 Which is exactly why I bought one! I kinda feel bad for my friend that has a SB150...not sure the 150 is 3x the bike.
  • + 23
 Ok, I have a couple issues with this bike...

1. This "X01 Race" build costs $11400 (Cdn) yet you still a GX chain?? C'mon.... not really a big deal, but frankly at those prices, why the skipping?? Also at those prices, I'd expect to see a full XX1 build. But no, with Yeti, you have to spend $12600 (cdn) to get an XX1 build... and then they still skimp and give you the X01 crankset, but hey, at least you get the chain.. haha! I get that a lot of companies mix and match... but again, at 10 or 12k I don't want any peasant value-added mixing and matching. I didn't go through the hell of dental school to spend 12k and get a X01 crankset. Give me the whole group or GTFO.

2. That flexy of rear end on a fairly long travel carbon 29'r is a bit worrisome... have heard similar from other reviews, will be interested to hear how that plays out long term... and yes, depending on the bike's design could be a good thing.

3. Rear tire spec... the Aggressor is suspect, but could be understood depending on where the majority of the these bikes are going. But no 3C? So, I'm spending 10K+ and I still have to buy or do a shop swap and add money to get a proper rear tire? Again at 10K+, I shouldn't have to worry about that shit. What would be really nice is if bikes at this price point offered a choice of rubber, even if it's from the same company, offering various treads, widths, compounds and carcass choice would be a nice touch. But I'm guessing any legitimate shop you're spending that much dough with would probably sort you out.

I shouldn't really even complain, Yeti's prices are out of my reach... but I just don't like seeing this kind of thing from such a premium bike at such a premium price. If you're spending this much... you should expect the bike to be fully sorted, no f*cking around.
  • + 4
 I don't run 3c rear tires, and I spend as much money as I want. I think they are expensive, but I wouldn't want the 3c in back outside of a race condition. BUT the price should reflect that.
  • + 3
 - The chain thing is stupid...SRAM says of all the things to go big on, its the chain...not sure if valid or not but for the price!
- X01 cranks are more appropriate for an Enduro weapon like this. More durable/stiffer iirc. XX1 other stuff...eh, I think even some of the X01 stuff is lighter. If the gold bling is your thing, then sure tho. At this price I'd want fancy new XTR just to be new and cool since I paid all that.
- 3C rear tire is going against the grain. I think most are interested in 3C up front and 2C out back. Rude is doing fine with the tires when I watch him...personally I'd want a DHR2 2.4 over aggressor for this big of a bike.
- Flexy rear end sounds like a flaw they are pitching as a feature. Not sure I would notice but without SuperBoost+ on a 29er, I'd certainly still want a stiff backend. With SuperBoost+...maybe flexy would be nice.
  • + 7
 @Svinyard: Tuned flex is a real thing, but what really matters if it affects anything else and how. Motorcycles have been doing it for 30 years.
  • + 4
 Ye old Maxxis Aggressor is only available in DC. I'd assume Maxxis has determined most folks prefer a slightly firmer rubber compound that will have less rolling resistance and slower wear.
  • + 1
 @Mgabriel757: Not really sure about that one. I have magic mary ultra soft SG front and double down agressor rear. The latter is considerably softer compound than the former.
  • + 5
 Do you just copy and past your complaints from one forum to the next?
  • + 1
 @Svinyard: Flexy doesn't mean bad and stiff doesn't mean good. it 's a wrong concept dating from the early days when mtb frames where made of noodle and from roadies that don't know any better.
If a frame is too stiff, it's harsh and it can't hold a line because it deflects on every terrain irregularity. A more flexy frame give compliance and comfort. It's highly desirable and Corbon fiver allow to control where on how much compliance to add to the frame
  • + 2
 Hey, don't begrudge Yeti their profits, it's just sustainable business.

Just kidding. Their pricing is other-worldly. I've heard a conspiracy theory that Yeti has built their branding around wealthy riders who buy in because they want to show their buddies they've got cash (bike loans and special financing aside), and I actually think this might be all too true...
  • + 1
 While I agree with what you said.... how are yeti prices out of your reach? You're a dentist. Smile
  • + 1
 @deserat: yes.. wasn't going to comment then I thought, "you know what, the more Yeti hears it and sees how many people agree, the better!!" ***paste***
  • + 14
 Overpriced. I'm sure there are loads of bikes out there that cost a lot less that perform just as well if not better.
  • + 1
 I agree. With that said, I’m kinda interested in how the $5199 base model performs.
  • + 9
 now: shows up to the trailhead flossin' on the new 150.

later: shows up flossing your molars in the chair.
  • + 5
 I'm glad we're all in a good mood today. Pinkbike is a fickle beast.
  • + 3
 Likely accurate.
  • + 4
 When the field tests are done, someone should take all of the "climbing" section reviews, black out the bike names, and have a multiple choice contest to insert the correct bike into the correct review. They all sound the same. "You'd think a bike like this would be terrible at climbing, but it was impressive! Stuck to the ground, made the techy uphills easier!"
  • + 6
 I mean, this one specifically says it struggles in technical climbing but pedals well and excels on transfer stages and fire-road climbs. That's very different from how the Remedy or Process climb...
  • + 2
 Gotta disagree with you on that one. They do all climb acceptably well, but they're all different. I do like your idea, though haha
  • + 4
 Would you look at those fancy pinkbike helmets. That takes kook to a new level. I'm surprised they didn't rig up some sort of sliding name plate for all of these test bikes so we could know who's bike it is and their nationality in each picture.
  • + 1
 where's TEAMROBOT with their auto detection visual termination programming?

www.bravenewsworld.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/02/maxresdefault-3.jpg

MKAZ YETI REVIEW IN PROGRESS:
  • + 4
 What helmet is that? Looks good.
  • + 1
 @DGThree: Looks like the Bell Sixer/4Forty
  • + 2
 @DGThree: It's a Bell Sixer. It fit a lot of us well but it didn't work on my head. I had to have it super tight to keep it from sliding down on my head.
  • + 4
 Next reviews should have some data to back up “feelings” If it feels way faster on the downs, we should have comparable descent times for each bike.. Same as climb times.. Maybe next time each reviewer does a loop with timing equipment to get some numbers behind some of the feeling statements..
  • + 3
 We did use timing equipment but the weather really fucked us and it ended up being too inconsistent to include.
  • + 2
 @mikelevy: Different days/weather/level of hangover totally get that! Love what you guys are doing, I just like numbers...
  • + 2
 Way too many variables to consider to do timed tests, right down to the riders' energy levels on each run. You can push one bike faster through a tight windy section and another bike faster through chunk. Trail type could tip the scales toward one bike over another. In the end it all comes down to feel.
  • + 6
 When you can afford a bike that has color matched saddle rails you know you have won.
  • + 2
 Yeti has always been very proud of their bikes and the price reflects this. I haven't ridden this or any of this years SB's (100/30/150), but the 6 and 5.5 from last year did not blow me away for their costs. Conversely, you can purchase a Transition Sentinel carbon XO1 kit for $2500 less with a very similar (if not burlier) spec with a 0.5 lb difference and nearly the same geo.
  • + 2
 So what was the rationale behind not putting this in your Enduro AF category with the Pivot Firebird 29? I guess it does have a little less travel in the back, but it seems this is clearly that type of machine.

Also, I thought you all were a little more generous with the climbing reviews for this bike back when it appeared in September, but I could be mistaken.

Anyway, coming out of the box, just looking at the geometry numbers, I've always thought this bike would be a little too much for me. Interested in seeing a comparison to the Sb 130.
  • + 2
 Yep, we always struggle with categorizing bikes. I'd maybe adjust the categories in hindsight, but we really wanted to have perspective on the Bronson vs SB150.

On one hand it seems crazy to have it in the same category as the Stumpjumper, but when you go Stumpjumper>Remedy>Process>Bronson>SB150 the spectrum kind of makes sense.
  • + 1
 @brianpark: Yeah, I understand. It's hard sometimes, but you've got to come down with a decision and go with it. I think these videos have been great. I appreciate the work you guys did here.
  • + 5
 $1700 more than the Trek Remedy. Damn. I guess the extra money is to pay for the warranty rear ends? #flexiflier
  • + 1
 No its obviously the frame colours....Same as a dentists chair.
  • + 1
 I'm still riding a 2016 SB6. I can wheelie and manual but it's the hardest bike to lift the front end of any mtb I've tried. Very very planted bike. I'm a little skeptical of the SB150 being "also a bike that's easy to play around on, whether that's by manualing out of a corner, or airing into a minefield of roots and rocks just to see what will happen." Although, I did notice yeti shortened the chainstays by about 9mm. Still, this is a heavy ass bike with a lot of travel. If you want to manual out of corners and pop off lips on the side of the trail, get a Pivot.
  • + 1
 Hate on the price all you want, but there's a reason why they are rated so highly by so many reviewers. There's not some conspiracy where everyone is secretly being paid to write positive reviews, the bikes just simply ride better than the majority of the competition. Yes, there are obviously other bikes that are a WAY better value, and the performance edge of the Yeti doesn't justify the price. But there will always be people out there willing to spend that kind of money on a bike, even if you aren't or you think its dumb.
  • + 1
 These seat angle numbers are so misleading. As it's "Virtual" it is taken from an arbitrary location depending on manufacturer. Every bit the seat is raised higher than that the seat angle it slackens. So this "got to have a steep seat angle" mantra means nothing, if you ride a smaller frame and like your seat higher than normal, it could theoretically be pretty shallow. It all depends on saddle behind bottom bracket, a too forward position without rolling the hips (lowering bars) forward can lead to knee issues.
  • + 6
 completely OVERPRICED!
  • + 5
 Better get the popcorn in readiness for all the dentist bikes jokes.
  • + 3
 I'm pretty sure my dentist just ordered one!!!
  • + 8
 I was just thinking how much Yeti Turquoise reminds me of toothpaste
  • + 1
 @fmogan77: Thanx, no thanx. I'll keep my Evil. Your dentist's result may differ.
@sjflow: "Toothpaste blue" should be Yeti's halo build colorway. That's actually funny.
  • + 1
 I would have liked to have seen timed laps on each bike, when they say it doesn’t climb as well or it descends way better, what does that mean on the clock - seconds/minutes?
  • + 7
 Yeah we discussed timed laps but were having some Strava issues. Next year we'll be looking at adding some proper timing chips and use some of that data. The challenge is in matching effort for effort for a consistent baseline.
  • + 1
 @brianpark: You could use power and HR data to compare the efforts?
  • + 1
 For sure, I can see why some readers would want that. The weather really screwed us over with the timing - it just wouldn't have been fair. Also, my concern is that people only look at the time (or rating, etc) to judge the bike. But yes, we'll include some timing in the future.
  • + 1
 @brianpark: Also, when talking about climbing ability, gear ratio could be discussed so you could get a comparison of which bike climbed easier or harder.
  • + 1
 @mikelevy: With timed laps, in order to make it a fair test, you have to be really careful managing all the variables to make it as consistent as possible. Managing fatigue in your legs, how well you know the tracks and the trail conditions. Are you going to ride with the tires the bike is specced with or use control tires? Are you going to repeat the runs and take the best one - or average the 3? Definitely a big undertaking. Would be good if you got somebody external to help you design a fair test protocol and then explain how you've done it.
  • + 1
 @tom666: For sure, which is why I wasn't deadset for doing it seriously for this first Field Test. If one back didn't get a fair crack, for whatever reason, it wouldn't be fair. And I think a lot of us just look at the number/rating, so it's doubly important to nail it.
  • + 2
 Just watched the bottom out part a bunch of times and noticed that the switch infinity thinger hardly moved. Like 20% of it's available travel? I wonder why!
  • + 2
 You can see exactly what it's doing in this video from a few years ago: www.pinkbike.com/video/371459. It doesn't use the whole length of the rails.
  • + 1
 @mikekazimer: Thanks for pointing that out, I re-watched this video and you can see it move up and down through it's travel. I always thought it would have moved more.
  • + 1
 1 con for price and one for tires - not bad as 2 out of three have no bearing on the actual frame quality. It is damn pricy, though..
  • + 3
 Yeti blue. The PT Cruiser of colors.
  • + 1
 Anytime there is a Yeti Review i grab my popcorn and head straight for the comments.

FYI, I own a SB5 and I am not a doctor. :0)
  • + 0
 Please write on next reviews the actual and effective seat angle. The stumpjumper has a 66 ultra slack seat angle, innthe review says 74 or something, readers must know the difference. Thanks.
  • + 1
 Some companies are showing sagged and unsagged numbers in their geo charts now. Would love to see that across the board.
  • + 1
 I'd like to see that too. It seems like few mention how bad a slack STA can be for a bike that isn't a pure DH bike. I think the industry has figured out well enough that steep-ish STA's are "correct". Not sure why some of these newer bikes have old school geo. That stumpy is basically a hightower LT clone for 2019 iirc. the Evo looks legit.
  • + 1
 Forget sagged and unsagged,
Bike brands cheat. Period. They always claim en the chart the effective seat antle, wifh is of course irrelevant. They should claim the actual (real) seat angle.
Evil bikes are the king of cheating in this aspect, they have the most slacks seat anglesmin the industry (65) but the geo chart says 76?? Thats a f*cking joke.
  • + 2
 @tetopluz the biggest struggle is the discrepancy between where brands measure effective STA. Some do it at stack height, some do it at an arbitrary point they think you should have your saddle, etc. And yeah, slack actual STA can mess things up quickly if you're outside of the intended sizing.
  • + 1
 @brianpark: at 6-4 slack STA's are a straight up flaw in XL size. SC HightowerLT is on auto-wheeling, same with Evil stuff (maybe offering fixed it). New stumpy. Its egregious to ride any hills. I'd like to see two STA figures listed. the first is STA at stack, and another at 150mm further up. Right now its a guess to often.
  • + 1
 This is a key reason I think to demo a bike because they are all over the place. I have noticed that bikes with shorter chainstays tend to have more slack actual seattube angles and this often confounds how I interpret their climbing ability (often do pretty well in technical climbs but feel wobbly up front on smoother/steeper climbs).

Something I never hear people complain about but is readily perceptible to me is that every bike I ride with a slack actual seat tube angle feels like it needs a comparatively longer travel dropper post. This makes a lot of sense since the actual vertical drop of the post is shorter on those bikes with a slack seat tube angle.

We measured the medium effective seat tube angles on the 2018 Devinci Troy and Spartan models for a size medium with about 220mm-250mm of post extended (troy vs. spartan respectively) and they were both around the claimed 74-75 degrees. The actual STA was considerably less however
  • + 3
 The quintessential dentist bike!
  • + 2
 $8600 and comes with M1900 wheelset? huh? Guess well call it 10Gs "out the door"
  • + 6
 Agreed. The Bronson, which Santa Cruz is also considered a high end boutique brand, was $8200 with SC Carbon Wheels with a lifetime warranty. The value on Yeti's is horrendous.
  • + 1
 XM1501, no?
  • + 2
 The photos show it with the way fancier 1501. Do I have to read the whole article then? haha
  • + 0
 @JesseE: Good catch, I just looked it up, at least in the US, the $8599 X01 Race build comes with the DT Swiss XM1501, not the M1900 that their test bike came with.
  • + 2
 @Beez177, it comes with the XM1501 wheelset - the article's been updated.
  • + 1
 Glad to watch the video and not be in the room when Levy passed some serious gas.
  • + 1
 Too much Haribo Frown
  • + 3
 Dream bike! I want!!!!
  • + 2
 COLOR IS SO SICK FIRST TIME I'VE SEEN IT
  • + 2
 I love to read the comments!
  • + 2
 Cannot believe Bohns hasn’t commented yet lol just kidding buddy
  • + 1
 Scrolls directly to "huck to flat" photo.... WTF?!
  • + 1
 @brianpark So is the 130 and the 150 in the same category for this test?
  • + 2
 We tested the 130 alongside some shorter travel trail bikes. Again, categories are annoying but we use them to make the most relevant comparisons we can.
  • + 1
 Full squish starts at 1:24
  • - 2
 I bumped into two dentists outside of riding one day, they both rode MTBs. I quickly kind of laughed after finding that out and asked "ok, who rides a Yeti!?". Hands were raised lol.
  • + 1
 Please Santa.
  • + 1
 No place for AA's?
  • + 1
 I had a 9v in my bib pocket.
  • - 1
 Yes, it is expensive....

Post a Comment



