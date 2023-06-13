Pinkbike Gear Guide: 9 Summer Riding Kits for Men

Giro



MSRP: $140.00 USDSizes: US 28 -40Colors: Black, Harbor Blue, Tail Green (tested)Features:• Renew series recycled nylon havoc durablend material• Quiet, 4-way stretch fabric• PFC-free water repellent coating• Secure zip side pocket and hand pockets• Exterior waist adjustment and belt loopI tested these shorts in a size 34, which is the typical size that I wear for both shorts and pants. The Ride Shorts are made with Giro’s Renew series, a recycled nylon material with a PFC-free DWR coating on them. Similar to their Ride Shirt, the Ride Shorts offer plenty of pockes - there are two front pockets, one back pocket, a zipped back pocket, and finally, a concealed side zip pocket. To secure the shorts, Giro uses a zipper fly with a two snap closure system. A velcro waist cinch is added to customize the fit. And if the velcro cinches aren’t your thing, there are belt loops as well.With the shorts having a 10” inseam and my 34” long legs, these were a bit on the shorter end of what I prefer for a MTB short. And I will note that Giro runs a hair big in the waist, so I had to pull the velcro side cinches all of the way closed to get a proper fit —which is pretty normal for me considering I have a 33” waist. The two zipper pockets on these shorts are great. The side pocket fits your phone quite well, allowing you to pedal without distraction, while the rear pocket is ideal for keys or gels. The three other normal pockets are great, too—they’re all fairly deep, so even without zippers for security you’re unlikely to lose anything. As I said initially, the inseam length was a bit short for me which made for a slight gaper gap between the knee pads and the end of the shorts, but fashion faux pas aside, I liked the fit.From a performance perspective, the Ride Shorts delivered. I never felt like they were riding low or high and they were very comfortable. The breathability and softness of the fabric were also impressive. Add in an eco friendly DWR, mix gently with the stylish good looks, and this is a quietly stealthy pair of mountain bike shorts. One more thing: Giro boasts of their “quiet” four way stretch fabric, and I can confirm it’s whisper quiet, which I loved— in my opinion there is nothing worse than riding with two tarps between your legs. Overall, these are a good-looking, stylish pair of shorts albeit a bit shorter than I like.MSRP: $110.00 USDSizes: S - XXLColors: Black/Charcoal, Black/Harbor Blue, Trail Green/Black (tested)Features:• Recycled polyester with Drirelease moisture management• Reflective highlights at back pocket• 3 expandable storage pocketsI varied between a L and XL in all the jerseys I reviewed depending on the manufacturer’s suggested sizing; based on Giro’s website, XL was my ticket for the Ride Jersey. This jersey is more of a stylish trail riding item than the typical tech tee type jersey usually seen on the trails. It’s made from recycled polyester with Giro’s proprietary DriRelease moisture management system. Translation: it is extremely conformable to wear and dries your sweaty back after a long day by mechanically wicking away excess moisture. The fit of the Ride Jersey is what you expect from Giro; it conforms to the body without being tight and has a drop tail to prevent your backside from getting muddy. The material is extremely soft on the skin. Initially it seemed a little heavy in comparison to some of the featherweight jerseys, so I had my doubts regarding breathability, but after only one hard ride, my doubts vanished—it breathes extremely well.This jersey was the only one I tested with back storage pockets similar to a road jersey—ie say goodbye to your pack for lunch rides. Along with the three storage pockets along the back, there is also a single zipper pocket with reflective highlights for any small essentials that you don’t want disappearing during your ride. And if you were thinking, “I wish there was another pocket,” you’re in luck. There’s also a stylish chest pocket that is perfect for carrying your sunglasses when they get fogged up on the climb. All of these pockets meant that I was able to ride with the essentials—multi tool, tube, snack—without needing to carry a pack.This is the most expensive jersey that I reviewed but it also has the most features, factors that definitely contribute to the price point. Overall, if you want a jersey that can carry all your tools without the need of a pack, this jersey would be ideal. Bonus: even with all the pockets, it will still play nicely with a hip pack. Double bonus: this is kind of like a reverse mullet, as party up front and business in the back. It’s a stylish pocket tee up front that doesn't scream bike nerd, but has the pockets for gettin’ er done sans pack in the back.