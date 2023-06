Pinkbike Gear Guide: 9 Summer Riding Kits for Men

7Mesh



MSRP: $250.00 USDSizes: XS - XXLColors: Peat (Tested), Bottle Blue, BlackFeatures:• Hand Pockets & 2-zippered side pockets with mesh sleeve• Integrated ultra-suede hook and ladder waist adjuster• Zippered fly with snap closure• DWR Finish• Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified fabricThe Flightpath pants are made from a Oeko-Tex Standard 10/ certified fabric with a raised Cordura yarn to help prevent abrasion. Despite having a rugged construction, the fabric features a 14% elastane content for a healthy amount of stretch. Additionally, as the Flightpath Pant is meant for warmer weather, the fabric breathes well but is also bolstered with an eco-friendly DWR treatment. There are two front hand pockets, along with two side zipper pockets that can hold your phone. A simple hook and ladder waist adjustment with a zipper fly and snap closures secures the waist while also offering the ability to customize the fit. Oddly enough, per 7Mesh guidelines for sizing, I ended up testing the size small Flightpath Pants for this review. Like the jersey reviewed below, I was hesitant with their sizing recommendation, but they fit without a fuss. I'll freely admit that they were a bit snug, but thanks to that high elastane content and the articulated knees, I was still able to fit a lower profile knee pad under them. All that being said, I would probably size up to a medium if I was to purchase a pair of these.I wore the FlightpathPant during a small rainstorm and stayed completely dry, thanks to the DWR finish. The pocket placement allows hassle free pedaling with standard essentials (phone, keys, gel/snack). Breathability was ok, neither mindblowingly good or bad. I did have one criticism, though; while I admire 7mesh's tendency for minimalism in their designs (as in their gear tends to have only the design features you need, and nothing else), the tapered fit at the ankle made it difficult for me to get my foot through the pants. I do like the tight fit that the pants give you and even with the sizing, the pants served the function of being a solid design with comfortable and durable feeling fabric. But I think a zipper or some elastic at the cuff would be a good feature to add.Overall, this is a quality product and while these pants come at a hefty price tag, and despite my nitpick on the tight cuffs, they are definitely a worthy investment if you are looking for a lighter weight riding pant for shoulder seasons when the weather is hot, cold, wet, dry and everything in between.MSRP: $70.00 USDSizes: XS - XXLColors: Black, Bottle Blue, Cinnamon (tested), Douglas FirFeatures:• Lightweight Long-Sleeve Jersey• Highly breathable, high-wicking mesh fabric• Built with UPF 50+ fabric and heat map-inspired printed graphicsLike the Flightpath Pant, as per 7Mesh's sizing chart, I tested a size down from what I normally would wear, and ended up with a size M Roam SS Shirt. Surprisingly, it fit very well. The material used in this jersey is a highly breathable 100% polyester fabric manufactured from recycled fabric. It has a UPF 50rating and an antimicrobial treatment, both pluses for those days when you forget sunscreen or find yourself crammed into the car with your buddies after a long day on the bike. There is also a textured backer on the fabric that floats it a bit against the skin adding breathability and keeping the shirt from clinging when you're sweaty. There is a droptail, but it's pretty minimalistic.During test rides, what I found most noticeable is that the jersey really does feel airy, like it was actually floating on me. There was no binding up or tightness and the fabric felt almost frictionless. Score one for the textured backer in the material. That factor alone frequently made me forget that I was wearing something I was supposed to be reviewing. I also really like the look, with the Cinnamon "heat map" color wave and the nicely proportioned seam lines. In fact, this was probably the most stylish jersey I reviewed here. The seam design across the shoulders is worth noting: say goodbye to having a seam line chafe your shoulders if wearing a traditional pack when riding is your thing.Yes, for a simple (if stylish) looking jersey, this ain't cheap. But the functional tech hiding in the fabric as well as the thoughtfully designed seams make this Roam Shirt SS a keeper. It's nice to know that it's also available in 3/4 and LS versions, too. Like the shorts I would still prefer to size up to a large if I were to purchase one, mainly because the medium was a tad bit short in the torso even with the drop tail (leading to a little mud tramp stamp on my lower back). Despite that, this stylish jersey hits all the marks for summer shredding.