Pinkbike Gear Guide: 9 Summer Riding Kits for Men

Celium Shorts
MSRP: $139.00 USD
Sizes: 28 - 38
Colors: Forest Green, Black, Charcoal (tested), Sand
Features:
• DWR lightweight nylon/spandex 4-way stretch woven fabric
• Fully sewn then taped seams for maximum riding comfort and durability
• BOA Fit System dial and lace technology for a secure, custom fit
• Zipper pockets for security of essentials and stabilization pocket for tool
• Inseam laser perforations for increased airflow
• Silicone print on inner waistband to minimize slippage
Like most of the shorts in this review, I tested the Celium Shorts in size 34. They utilize a lightweight DWR treated nylon/spandex fabric that offers a comfortable four way stretch. The two zipper pocket on the front of the shorts are deep enough for phones, snacks or tools. There are laser cut perforations on the inseam for breathability. The waist has a stretchy mesh instead of a traditional fly, and is secured by a BOA fit system that is backed up with a silicone print on the inner waistband to prevent the waistband from slipping. Interestingly enough, all of the seams are fully sealed and taped—something you typically find only in Gore-tex apparel.
These shorts are one of the few that I’ve seen that offer a BOA fit system to secure them. In order to fit my 33 inch waist, the BOA system was nearly bottomed out, but still had just enough adjustment for fine tuning the final fit. The BOA system is often advertised to give precision fit and the ability to make micro adjustments on the fly and I liked that aspect. But…I don’t know if it is completely necessary for a pair of shorts, as I’ve never had that much difficulty dialing in waist fit with the myriad of other fit systems available. But, having said that, I have to fess up how satisfying the clicks of the BOA dial were, like I was strapping in for a fun day on the bike. However, it could potentially be difficult for some users to put on these shorts as the mesh in the fly area—even with the stretch material—could restrict the shorts from opening up all of the way.
Overall I really enjoyed wearing the Celium Shorts. The performance of the material was very impressive, easily withstanding some of the PNW’s typical spring rain squalls one minute, and keeping me cool with it’s breathability when it was sunny the next. These shorts did fit me a bit tighter around the quads than the other shorts in this review—not in a restrictive manner; but it’s something to consider if you have larger quads like me. All in all, the Celiums are definitely a contender for my top pair of shorts, as I always found myself reaching for them.
Celium bike shorts.Celium Short Sleeve Jersey
MSRP: $69.00 USD
Sizes: S - XL
Colors: Forest Green/Black, Grey/Racer Red (Tested), Black/charcoal
Features:
• Wicking Polyester/spandex mesh fabric with anti-microbial properties
• Fade resistant sublimated graphics
• Reflective logos for increased visibility
• Drop tail provides increased coverage in riding position
• Internal goggle wipe keeps your eye protection clean
I tested the Celium SS Jersey in XL. It’s made from a (you guessed it) moisture wicking polyester/elastane blended fabric with anti-microbial properties, making it incredibly soft and stink free. The graphics are reflective for safety in low light, which is a nice touch. The jersey that I tested looked phenomenal, like I was about to do a stage on the UCI Enduro World Series. I also appreciated the internal goggle wipe, which I found useful for keeping eye protection clean and sweat free.
I used the sizing guide on 100%’s website, and I feel that their sizing is a bit strange. The length of the jersey is perfect, but the arms and neck proportions were just a bit too generous. I’m not exactly ‘the Mountain’ from Game of Thrones but I’m not exactly a beanpole, either; and I felt a bit like a kid wearing his dad’s shirt. The neck collar of the jersey is very angular, which makes it look very cool, but if the opening is too large—like it was on me—it droops pretty low. The material that 100% utilizes is riddled with small holes. Not so much as, say, mesh, but it takes the breathability off the charts. I mean, a lot of the jerseys I tested redefined what I had thought breathable meant, but this one blew my mind.
In sum, despite the unusual fit, from a performance perspective, this jersey has everything you would expect from a “race” specific jersey. Heck, it even says “DH racing specific” on the front.
Celium Short Sleeve Bike Jersey.
Specialized has their trail shorts on sale for $48 right now, they're a solid option. They have a zipper pocket and a button closure (BOA? really?) and don't get stinky