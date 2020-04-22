Pinkbike Hits 1 Million Followers On Instagram

Apr 22, 2020
by Brian Park  

Thank you to everyone for helping get @pinkbike to 1 million followers on Instagram! We'll be spending most of our time with Kanye now, but we won't ever forget you.



Jokes aside, we're doing a pretty massive giveaway with SRAM and RockShox to say thanks.⁠ Head over to Instagram to get in on that.


Helmet Check Out Photo of Aidan Oliver by Brian Park
Aidan is also a part-time helmet model.

Also, a huge thanks to Aidan Oliver, who runs our social media. He's responsible for a lot of this growth over the last few years, channeling all our stories into social-media-sized pieces and always working to get the wildest stuff on there.

Posted In:
Industry News Pinkbike Announcements Social Round Ups


33 Comments

  • 46 2
 1MM followers without showing a single boob.
  • 31 1
 I dunno man, there have been a few 'boobs' on this comment section over the years.
  • 10 0
 @noplacelikeloam: @WAKIdesigns they're calling for you Wink
  • 2 0
 Congratulations PB! Says a lot about your demographics, this from a Boomer.
  • 5 2
 @cuban-b: I bench pressed a pound worth of man boobs into Dick Pound. It’s up to you how you read it
  • 2 0
 @cuban-b: ...ProTour...
  • 13 4
 I didn’t realize so many teenage girls rode mountain bikes?!?!?!
  • 1 0
 Found the boomer
  • 11 6
 I still at 0 follower and prefer to ride my bike!
  • 4 8
flag WAKIdesigns (48 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Holy damn, you just bragged about having no followers. Participation medals were too hard to get?
  • 1 1
 No worries. The more followers you have the more you just keep looking back...
  • 1 0
 Wut?
  • 5 0
 Cool brag about it. I just broke 50 soo....
  • 10 11
 Why are contests always run through Instagram and other social media platforms? Some people aren't into social media and are therefore excluded from these contests. What if I want to win a new Lyrik for my bike, but I'm too busy riding to bother getting connected with social media. Damn I guess I'm outta luck and some bot with 4 dozen Instagram accounts wins.
  • 8 0
 The reason why these events are held on social media is in the name..
  • 3 0
 @Ajorda: It's great and all that they are advertised on social media. Sure reach as many people as possible. But the actual draw doesn't have to be through the platform. Look at GMBN their giveaways are done through their website or the PB Advent Calendar. You shouldn't need an account on that particular platform to participate in things like that.
  • 2 0
 @Ajorda: media?
  • 5 2
 OK Boomer
  • 1 0
 You and the guy that wanted Pb to transcribe their podcast should be friends
  • 2 0
 Kanye? At church?
  • 1 0
 You're only a few mil behind a Kardashian or Jenner
  • 1 0
 What is this insta gram?

I better ask the grandkids.
  • 1 0
 It's YEEZY for those of us on a first name basis with him...
  • 1 0
 Social media, the biggest contradiction in the Universe.
  • 5 4
 Who gives a shit.
  • 1 0
 What's the instagram do?
  • 1 1
 Oh...
  • 2 4
 A lot of dick pounding though @uribefache
  • 2 3
 humble brag...
  • 4 5
 .. unsubscribe...
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



