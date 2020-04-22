Pinkbike Hits 1 Million Followers On Instagram

Thank you to everyone for helping get @pinkbike
to 1 million followers on Instagram! We'll be spending most of our time with Kanye now, but we won't ever forget you.
Jokes aside, we're doing a pretty massive giveaway with SRAM and RockShox to say thanks. Head over to Instagram
to get in on that.
Also, a huge thanks to Aidan Oliver, who runs our social media. He's responsible for a lot of this growth over the last few years, channeling all our stories into social-media-sized pieces and always working to get the wildest stuff on there.
