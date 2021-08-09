Pinkbike is Hiring a Social Media Role

It's been a wild 2021 so far, and now that we're a part of the Outside team we're turning our attention back to adding some much-needed roles at Pinkbike. First up, we're overdue to add some social media muscle.
We have posted a Pinkbike Social Media Coordinator role
, but we're also looking at several other social roles in the near future—so even if you don't fully line up with the posting (too senior? too junior?), feel free to apply anyway.
As always, the most important things are being on the pulse of mountain biking, knowing what's good, and having the right attitude for the gig.
Beyond that, the social media coordinator role will facilitate stories across all our channels, create original content, manage paid campaigns, work on user generated efforts like #pbwmn, and probably get roped into doing the Huck to Flat challenge at some point. There will be no dancing on TikTok, unless it's as penance for calling our followers Pinkers.
Our HQ is in Squamish, BC, so you'll have to overlap with our timezone, but the role can be remote.How to Apply
Please apply to the Social Media Coordinator role on Breezy
. Include your resume, a short introduction to what you're all about, and any relevant work examples you have. No firm deadline, but we're looking at resumes now and expect to make some decisions this week.
