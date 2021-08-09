Pinkbike is Hiring a Social Media Role

Aug 9, 2021
by Brian Park  
Photo by Trevor Lyden
No fun allowed.


It's been a wild 2021 so far, and now that we're a part of the Outside team we're turning our attention back to adding some much-needed roles at Pinkbike. First up, we're overdue to add some social media muscle.

We have posted a Pinkbike Social Media Coordinator role, but we're also looking at several other social roles in the near future—so even if you don't fully line up with the posting (too senior? too junior?), feel free to apply anyway.

As always, the most important things are being on the pulse of mountain biking, knowing what's good, and having the right attitude for the gig.

Beyond that, the social media coordinator role will facilitate stories across all our channels, create original content, manage paid campaigns, work on user generated efforts like #pbwmn, and probably get roped into doing the Huck to Flat challenge at some point. There will be no dancing on TikTok, unless it's as penance for calling our followers Pinkers.

Our HQ is in Squamish, BC, so you'll have to overlap with our timezone, but the role can be remote.

How to Apply

Please apply to the Social Media Coordinator role on Breezy. Include your resume, a short introduction to what you're all about, and any relevant work examples you have. No firm deadline, but we're looking at resumes now and expect to make some decisions this week.

Posted In:
Pinkbike Announcements Job Postings Pinkbike


Must Read This Week
First Ride: We Are One Arrival - A Canadian-Made Carbon Enduro Bike
75150 views
Update: A Post-Mortem on the Two-Speed BMX Bike That Didn't Win the Olympics
55403 views
Spotted: Hope's Prototype High Pivot Enduro Bike [Updated with Response from Hope]
54367 views
YT Industries Acquired By Private Equity Group Ardian
43837 views
Poll: Once and For All, How Much Should a Mountain Bike Weigh?
43571 views
Ruff Cycles Launches World's First e-Dirt Jump Bike
41789 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win A Syncros Silverton 1.0s Wheelset
40312 views
Trailforks Now Provides Garmin Jump Stats
39381 views

1 Comment

  • 1 2
 Another competition where I need an Instagram account? This one's not for me, I'm out.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008912
Mobile Version of Website