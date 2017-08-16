Later Today: Pinkbike LIVE From Whistler - Graham Agassiz, Thomas Vanderham, Carson Storch, and R-Dog



For the next Pinkbike LIVE we're sitting down with Graham Agassiz, Thomas Vanderham, Carson Storch & R-Dog for an interactive Ask Me Anything (AMA) session. We are broadcasting at 11am with Cam McCaul, directly from the Pinkbike tower in the heart of Whistler Village.



Thursday will be the legendary Whip-Off World Championships on Whistler's huge senders over at Crabapple hits. Going big and sending it sideways is what this crew is all about and there has never been a better time to get your questions in about the most stylish thing you can do on a bike: whips.



The show's format will be an ask us anything style, with questions coming in from your Pinkbike comments below, on our Get involved in the comments section and let's hear your questions .



For the next Pinkbike LIVE we're sitting down with Graham Agassiz, Thomas Vanderham, Carson Storch & R-Dog for an interactive Ask Me Anything (AMA) session. We are broadcasting atwith Cam McCaul, directly from the Pinkbike tower in the heart of Whistler Village.Thursday will be the legendary Whip-Off World Championships on Whistler's huge senders over at Crabapple hits. Going big and sending it sideways is what this crew is all about and there has never been a better time to get your questions in about the most stylish thing you can do on a bike: whips.The show's format will be an ask us anything style, with questions coming in from your Pinkbike comments below, on our YouTube channel live feed and our Facebook page.



The show will be 1-hour long starting at:



• 11:00am PDT (Local Time)

• 19:00 BST (UK Time)

• 14:00 (USA, NY Time)

• 4:00 (Australia, Sydney) +1 Day

• 6:00 (New Zealand, Auckland) +1 Day



Pinkbike Live Schedule



• Thursday, August 17th – Whip Off AMA

• Friday, August 18th – Downhill AMA

• Saturday, August 19th – Red Bull Joyride Slopestyle AMA





So get involved. Post your questions for Graham Agassiz, Thomas Vanderham, Carson Storch and R-Dog below!



