Later Today: Pinkbike LIVE From Whistler - Graham Agassiz, Thomas Vanderham, Carson Storch, and R-Dog

Aug 16, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  

For the next Pinkbike LIVE we're sitting down with Graham Agassiz, Thomas Vanderham, Carson Storch & R-Dog for an interactive Ask Me Anything (AMA) session. We are broadcasting at 11am with Cam McCaul, directly from the Pinkbike tower in the heart of Whistler Village.

Thursday will be the legendary Whip-Off World Championships on Whistler's huge senders over at Crabapple hits. Going big and sending it sideways is what this crew is all about and there has never been a better time to get your questions in about the most stylish thing you can do on a bike: whips.

The show's format will be an ask us anything style, with questions coming in from your Pinkbike comments below, on our YouTube channel live feed and our Facebook page. Get involved in the comments section and let's hear your questions.

Graham Agassiz at the official whip off championships Crankworx 2013.

Thomas Vanderham is the godfather of whips. He s been the mater of this trick for so long and makes it look so effortless that you almost don t notice the he s often going twice as high as everyone else.
Ryan Howard shots.

This is Home Carson Storch

The show will be 1-hour long starting at:

• 11:00am PDT (Local Time)
• 19:00 BST (UK Time)
• 14:00 (USA, NY Time)
• 4:00 (Australia, Sydney) +1 Day
• 6:00 (New Zealand, Auckland) +1 Day

Pinkbike Live Schedule

• Thursday, August 17th – Whip Off AMA
• Friday, August 18th – Downhill AMA
• Saturday, August 19th – Red Bull Joyride Slopestyle AMA


So get involved. Post your questions for Graham Agassiz, Thomas Vanderham, Carson Storch and R-Dog below!

