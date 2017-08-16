INTERVIEWS

Coming Up: Pinkbike LIVE From Whistler - Josh Bryceland, Loosedog, Mark Scott, and Iago Garay

Aug 16, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  

For the next Pinkbike LIVE we're sitting down with Josh Bryceland, Loosedog, Mark Scott, & Iago Garay for an interactive Ask Me Anything (AMA) session. We are broadcasting at 11am with Cam McCaul, directly from the Pinkbike tower in the heart of Whistler Village.

The show's format will be an ask us anything style, with questions coming in from your Pinkbike comments below, on our YouTube channel live feed and our Facebook page. Get involved in the comments section and let's hear your questions.

Josh Bryceland enjoying his more relaxed schedule this season. While he might not be between the tape he is still on his bike and having fun non-stop.

Mark Scott s Santa Cruz Hightower
Josh Lewis.

Iago Garay is super stoked on his Santa Cruz Hightower decked out in EWS livery.

The show will be 1-hour long starting at:

• 11:00am PDT (Local Time)
• 19:00 BST (UK Time)
• 14:00 (USA, NY Time)
• 4:00 (Australia, Sydney) +1 Day
• 6:00 (New Zealand, Auckland) +1 Day

Upcoming Pinkbike Live Schedule

• Thursday, August 17th – Whip Off AMA
• Friday, August 18th – Downhill AMA
• Saturday, August 19th – Red Bull Joyride Slopestyle AMA


So get involved. Post your questions for Josh Bryceland, Loosedog, Mark Scott, & Iago Garay below!

50 Comments

  • + 14
 Any truth in the rumours that you all four of you share in common being all foreskin and barely any shaft?
  • + 1
 Haha
  • + 6
 Josh, can you explain your relationship with Chainsaw and share some legendary stories of your shenanigans?
  • + 5
 Ratboy - will you be doing any more fest series'? The world needs more flying Rat
  • + 2
 Josh, when you watch a DH race that you are not participating in, are you all chill and zen-like, or is there a little demon in your ear telling you that you should don your armour and rip the course? Must be tough as a competitor not to fell a little like this. Stoked for the Syndicate fo sho, but there must be some other guys you'd want to leave with a little dust in their teeth. Keep living the dream!
  • + 1
 I broke my collarbone, 3ribs + punctured lung last year, easy black run, wasn't conecntrating got too fast and lost concentration. Super annoying.

What's the worst crash you've had and was it something silly/annoying or the result of trying to do something massive?!
  • + 3
 For each of you, which Santa Cruz mountain bike would you choose if you could only have one ?! I know they are all good but choose one ; )

Cheers guys !
  • + 3
 To all of you : energy drinks are highly contested for the bad effects they seem to have on our health. So, don't you think riders should stop promoting them ?
  • + 1
 That's why Josh quit Monster energy and now promotes the DrinkWater movement
  • + 1
 My wife wanted to know: How did the trail Devil's Club in the Whistler Bike Park get its name. Is it...

- A weapon
- An organization/union of accredited hell-raisers or evil doers
- A pub

Many thanks and kind regards.
  • + 0
 Two question...

1) Who does the best with the birds out of all of you boys? Iago is the best looking, but Josh has the confidence and personality of a rock star (hard to compete with).

2) Mark, what are you most particular about on your bike set up?
  • + 3
 Josh, people are often complaining they can't understand your accent. Does the world just need to learn how to speak Manc?
  • + 2
 Old school ,flat corners, full of roots trails OR new school, flowy, bermy, jumpy trails ?
  • + 3
 Please name an album I should listen to on my next ride?
  • + 1
 sitting here with a broken pelvis from a biking crash, how do you guys deal with biking related injurys and the long healing time?
  • + 3
 Ratboy, what are you even saying?
  • + 1
 Hey Josh, shame you cannot make Lou's 30 th on Sunday, but I guess being in Whistler is probably even more fun!! All best Hugo
  • + 2
 Is there a secret requirement to say "yeww" or "yeah boooooy" in every 50-01 clip?
  • + 1
 Do you ever get mistaken for a plumber while rocking Drink Water gear? It's happened to me, but that just creates a good dialog in explaining the cause.
  • + 2
 Do WC DH tracks need to be more like Hard Line and if they were would you race them Josh?
  • + 1
 To add to this, Josh, would you ever race Hardline?
  • + 1
 Good question, would be awesome to see Bryceland at hard line. We've seen your versatility at the EWS and the fest series, why not Josh?
  • + 1
 Josh, what do you think of the current downhill tracks and how could they be improved?
  • + 1
 what do you think we should do with our mountain bikes that our 1 1/8" head tubes now since WE HAVE NO support now
  • + 1
 How strict are you guys with your diet? Eat well just the week of a race or year round?
  • + 1
 As pro racers like yours, how much time do you spend a week for things like fitness or cardio?
  • + 1
 What is your guys' first tinder profile pic and why did you make that selection?
  • + 1
 So does the Mullet make you faster? What are the main benefits of the mullenator...?
  • + 1
 hey Josh, think you could beat greg on a DH race now that his on a﻿ 29er? or thats just a wuss bike??? ????
  • + 2
 You guys rock! What about an official 50to01 jam open to everyone?
  • + 1
 When are you coming to San Diego to ride with my pals and I?
  • + 1
 Hi BOSS ! Did you sell your Millenium Falcon Flatline ??? :$
  • + 1
 What is your favorite trail?
  • + 1
 Rat, ever thought of adding phil twill to 50to01
  • + 1
 For all (inc. Tip): Favourite sport to do that's not biking?
  • + 1
 Tippie bringing the dad jokes, amazing
  • + 1
 What is the way to a woman's heart?
  • + 1
 Ratboy, are you losing bets to get those haircuts?
  • + 1
 Haha thanks guys! Big muscles there!
  • + 1
 Where is Peaty when the world needs him? Razz
  • + 1
 What inspired the hairstyles that you fellas are pulling off?
  • + 1
 will you guys be back at loosefest next year?
  • + 1
 How come you guys never come throw down in Bend, OR with me?
  • + 1
 @Ratboy

BC or British cheese?
  • + 1
 Hey lads, Tech, Or flow?
Cheers
  • + 2
 Rat Boy Rampage ^^
  • + 0
 Josh, can I have your autograph?
  • + 1
 Are the biscuits ready?
  • - 1
 The rat... that hair cut?? Surley he didn't pay for it.. What a mad dog!!
  • - 1
 loosedog and bryceland- got any tips for making mad videos

Post a Comment



