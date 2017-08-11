Coming Up Tomorrow: Pinkbike LIVE From Whistler - Mitch Ropelato, Tracey Hannah, Bernard Kerr, and Matt Walker



This year we're excited to present Pinkbike LIVE, a series of interactive Ask Me Anything (AMA) Q&A sessions with some of mountain biking's biggest personalities. We'll be broadcasting directly from the Pinkbike tower in the heart of Whistler Village, 11am nearly every day during Crankworx . Cam McCaul will be hosting the show and focusing on a theme each day.



The show's format will be an ask us anything style, with questions coming in from your Pinkbike comments below, on our



First up we'll have Mitch Ropelato , Tracey Hannah , Bernard Kerr , and Matt Walker joining us on Saturday at 11am to answer your questions about the battle to crown the King and Queen of Crankworx, and anything else that's on your mind!



The show will be 1-hour long starting at:



• 11:00am PDT (Local Time)

• 19:00 BST (UK Time)

• 14:00 (USA, NY Time)

• 4:00 (Australia, Sydney) +1 Day

• 6:00 (New Zealand, Auckland) +1 Day





Schedule



• Saturday, August 12th – Introduction to Crankworx AMA

• Sunday, August 13th – Air DH & Pumptrack AMA

• Tuesday, August 15th – EWS Recap AMA

• Thursday, August 17th – Whip Off AMA

• Friday, August 18th – Downhill AMA

• Saturday, August 19th – Joyride Slopestyle AMA





So get involved. Post your questions below, on the Facebook post, or on our YouTube.



