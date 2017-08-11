INTERVIEWS

Coming Up Tomorrow: Pinkbike LIVE From Whistler - Mitch Ropelato, Tracey Hannah, Bernard Kerr, and Matt Walker

Aug 11, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  

This year we're excited to present Pinkbike LIVE, a series of interactive Ask Me Anything (AMA) Q&A sessions with some of mountain biking's biggest personalities. We'll be broadcasting directly from the Pinkbike tower in the heart of Whistler Village, 11am nearly every day during Crankworx. Cam McCaul will be hosting the show and focusing on a theme each day.

The show's format will be an ask us anything style, with questions coming in from your Pinkbike comments below, on our YouTube channel live feed and our Facebook page. Get involved in the comments section and let's here your questions.

Mitch Ropelato and his sanded Santa Cruz Bronson. Rockshox and SRAM running gear Fabric seat Roval wheels and a Specialized Butcher up front with a Ground Control out back.

Andreu Lacondeguy commented this guy s achievement right on point - Boss .
This is UR World Episode Four Tracey Hannah - Teaser

Matt Walker and his Cube Two15

First up we'll have Mitch Ropelato, Tracey Hannah, Bernard Kerr, and Matt Walker joining us on Saturday at 11am to answer your questions about the battle to crown the King and Queen of Crankworx, and anything else that's on your mind!

The show will be 1-hour long starting at:

• 11:00am PDT (Local Time)
• 19:00 BST (UK Time)
• 14:00 (USA, NY Time)
• 4:00 (Australia, Sydney) +1 Day
• 6:00 (New Zealand, Auckland) +1 Day


Schedule

• Saturday, August 12th – Introduction to Crankworx AMA
• Sunday, August 13th – Air DH & Pumptrack AMA
• Tuesday, August 15th – EWS Recap AMA
• Thursday, August 17th – Whip Off AMA
• Friday, August 18th – Downhill AMA
• Saturday, August 19th – Joyride Slopestyle AMA


So get involved. Post your questions below, on the Facebook post, or on our YouTube.

Must Read This Week
Final Results - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2017
105160 views
Aaron Gwin's Absolutely Incredible Finals Run: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2017 - Video
69470 views
Purest Line: Finn Iles Riding DH Through Quebec City - Video
58018 views
Cannondale Jekyll 2 - Review
54729 views
Superhuman: Finals Photo Epic - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2017
53261 views
2018 Devinci Spartan - First Look
50284 views
Win: Bryn Atkinson Replica Norco Range Bike and Riding Kit
40965 views
Aaron Gwin Pins Laguna Beach's Top of the World Trail - Video
40729 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.022570
Mobile Version of Website