Live Now: Pinkbike LIVE From Whistler - Nicholi Rogatkin, Martin Söderström, Emil Johansson, and Ryan Nyquist

Aug 19, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  

For the next Pinkbike LIVE we're sitting down with Nicholi Rogatkin, Martin Söderström, Emil Johansson, and Ryan Nyquist for an interactive Ask Me Anything (AMA) session. We are broadcasting at 11am with Cam McCaul, directly from the Pinkbike tower in the heart of Whistler Village.

The big show of Crankworx is happening on Sunday, why not have some of the biggest names in slopestyle answer all of your questions? Yes...we think that's a good idea too.

The show's format will be an ask us anything style, with questions coming in from your Pinkbike comments below, on our YouTube channel live feed and our Facebook page. Get involved in the comments section and let's hear your questions.

Nicholai Rogatkin

Ryan Nyquist
Clint Trahan photo

by Richkphotography

The show will be 1-hour long starting at:

• 11:00am PDT (Local Time)
• 19:00 BST (UK Time)
• 14:00 (USA, NY Time)
• 4:00 (Australia, Sydney) +1 Day
• 6:00 (New Zealand, Auckland) +1 Day

So get involved. Post your questions for Nicholi, Martin, Emil, and Ryan!

40 Comments

  • + 3
 This goes out to the hunk of a man asking the question as well. Pick a part, a trick a line that another rider on the panel has done that blew your mind, is underappreciated or just verging on insane. Good luck for Joyrideas well! may the only discomfort you have be from the hangover the next morning
  • + 2
 With the insane technical level of tricks and fluidity we're seeing in competitions nowadays, is there any possibility we will ever see slopestyle mountain biking in the Olympics? If so, is that something you guys hope to see for the future of the sport?
  • + 1
 Do you guys feel like small mistakes in riders runs are judged too harsh? I feel like some runs are docked 10 points because they put a foot down once; and some riders will just toss the rest of a run away after a small mistake knowing they won't score high.
  • + 1
 Would you like to see contest format change slightly to allow competitors a better chance to lay down the run they want or is having the ability and focus to complete a clean run in two attempts an important part of the competition?
  • + 1
 I appreciate it when slopestyle riders make Street edits in the off season. I find it so impressive to see riders who can get rad on every street features- and not always need big jumps to do tricks. I have been impressed by Martin and Brett's street edits of the past but wonder if I will ever see a full street edit on Pinkbike from Nicholi , Emil or even Cam McCaul.... ( (who has been around for a century and been in dozens of videos but has never made a street edit, or even been seen throwing a barspin on flat).
  • + 0
 Why do you hate street so much Cam??? What did the streets ever do to you? And don't say street is "lame" .......cuz arguably the most famous mtber today is Danny Macaskill , and all he does is ride Street...........Was it the rent-a-cop at the mall.....when you were in 5th grade who spooked you away from street??
  • + 2
 Cam, you know what you're doing now after riding. Hosting and commentating, good job btw! What do you guys think about the future for slopestyle riders, after they quit riding. What does a retired slopestyle rider do?
  • + 3
 To the whole crew, is it better to think every trick and movement through to the finest detail or just send it and see what happens?
  • + 1
 Question for all riders, Did you know the Rothschild's own 98% of the worlds central banks? And with that the complete control of the global monetary system and compounding interest debt that is passed to the public in the form of taxes?
  • + 3
 Question to emil, how stoked he is about being in the redbull team? Dream come true i guess?
  • + 1
 Question for all of them : do you think the format of how contests are judged should change at all ? some of the events on the FMB tour seem a little inconsistent on how they are judged . thoughts ??
  • + 1
 Nicoli, what do you think about the nitro world games drama involving dawid godziek and R-willy about the twister/1440 tricks. Because there's a lot of mistake about those crazy tricks
  • + 1
 Ryan do you think the judges didn't realise your half bar-spin at Crankworx was an intentional trick and marked you down for it? Props for hitting the rest of the course with your bars backwards by the way.
  • + 1
 How would you judge tricks that are stylish and unique to a rider but are maybe not the most technical trick (example: Godziek's huge supermans)
  • + 1
 Are you guys in competition with yourself to do well when you do your Joyride run or are you feeling like you are competing more again the other riders?
  • + 1
 Do you guys think that there is a different vibe when you're riding competitions vs filming for movies? How do they differ and what do you prefer?
  • + 1
 FOR MARTIN: How has it been a challenge emotionally to transition out of competing in slope style? What's do you love about your career now that gets you the most stoked?
  • + 1
 If a run doesn't go to plan would you continue tricking jumps to please the crowd or do you think it's more important to stay safe and not crash?
  • + 3
 Nicholi- Do you think a 1440 is within reach?
  • + 1
 Nicholi, I have found myself on the fence between BMX and MTB lately. What was the driving factor that help you make the switch?
  • + 1
 How is practice going? Have you nailed every trick you want to do? Or are some so gnarly that you only want to send them once?
  • + 2
 Do you often ride jumps this big? How difficult is it to take tricks you learned on smaller set-ups to these gigantic hits?
  • + 1
 Another question if i may, the mental mind games that come with taking a new trick to dirt or resi the first time. How do you deal with that and build your mental fortitude.
  • + 2
 yo the sound is so low, turn up the level on the microphones please
  • + 1
 this is to Emil or Brett, the course is smaller this year than last. Do you think this is a good idea or not?? thank you
  • + 1
 Is there any feature that you would like to see added to the Joyride course next year?
  • + 1
 What features would you guys wanna see on next year's course? anything drastically new?
  • + 1
 For Brett, have﻿ you been playing around with a z coaster and do you ever plan on running one in a contest?
  • + 1
 good job Nicholi isn't wearing his body armour because that couch is a squeeze
  • + 1
  • + 1
  • + 1
 Martin: Did your joyride crash change your approach to riding and life in general?
  • + 1
  • + 1
  • + 2
 Can we get pinkbike live or something somilarcto this at rampage?
  • + 1
 yhhha that will be awesome
  • + 1
 How physically exerting is it to ride the course top to bottom and trick all the jumps?
  • + 1
 Anything new planned for Sunday?
  • + 1
 Emil, what do you hope to achieve in the near future?
  • + 1
 To the group, what's your favorite U.S. Bike park to ride and why?

Post a Comment



