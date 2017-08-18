Live Now: Pinkbike LIVE From Whistler - Nicholi Rogatkin, Martin Söderström, Emil Johansson, and Ryan Nyquist



For the next Pinkbike LIVE we're sitting down with Nicholi Rogatkin, Martin Söderström, Emil Johansson, and Ryan Nyquist for an interactive Ask Me Anything (AMA) session. We are broadcasting at 11am with Cam McCaul, directly from the Pinkbike tower in the heart of Whistler Village.



The big show of Crankworx is happening on Sunday, why not have some of the biggest names in slopestyle answer all of your questions? Yes...we think that's a good idea too.



The show's format will be an ask us anything style, with questions coming in from your Pinkbike comments below, on our Get involved in the comments section and let's hear your questions .



The show will be 1-hour long starting at:



• 11:00am PDT (Local Time)

• 19:00 BST (UK Time)

• 14:00 (USA, NY Time)

• 4:00 (Australia, Sydney) +1 Day

• 6:00 (New Zealand, Auckland) +1 Day



So get involved. Post your questions for Nicholi, Martin, Emil, and Ryan!



