Coming Up: Pinkbike LIVE From Whistler - Troy Brosnan, Mark Wallace, Brook Macdonald, and Jack Moir

Aug 18, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  

For the next Pinkbike LIVE we're sitting down with Troy Brosnan, Mark Wallace, Brook Macdonald, and Jack Moir for an interactive Ask Me Anything (AMA) session. We are broadcasting at 11am with Cam McCaul, directly from the Pinkbike tower in the heart of Whistler Village.

We'll be talking Canadian Open DH, World Cup, King of Crankworx, and more!

The show's format will be an ask us anything style, with questions coming in from your Pinkbike comments below, on our YouTube channel live feed and our Facebook page. Get involved in the comments section and let's hear your questions.

Blausasc France. January 2017. Photo by Matt Wragg

Mark Wallace
Brook Macdonald having a look at the fresh snowline that crept well below the start house overnight.

Jack Moir and the fastest bike in Rotorua.

The show will be 1-hour long starting at:

• 11:00am PDT (Local Time)
• 19:00 BST (UK Time)
• 14:00 (USA, NY Time)
• 4:00 (Australia, Sydney) +1 Day
• 6:00 (New Zealand, Auckland) +1 Day

Coming Up Tomorrow

• Saturday, August 19th – Red Bull Joyride Slopestyle AMA


So get involved. Post your questions for Troy, Mark, Brook, & Jack below!

  • + 1
 World Cup DH is my favorite sport to watch, but I realize it relies on a lot of technology and production to capture the event. Any ideas on how to make DH more spectator friendly, or do you like it the way it is?
  • + 1
 Brook, when will you be next time in Munich? Every time you was there on the pumptrack, i miss you because of work...

