Coming Up: Pinkbike LIVE From Whistler - Troy Brosnan, Mark Wallace, Brook Macdonald, and Jack Moir

For the next Pinkbike LIVE we're sitting down with Troy Brosnan, Mark Wallace, Brook Macdonald, and Jack Moir
for an interactive Ask Me Anything (AMA) session. We are broadcasting at 11am
with Cam McCaul, directly from the Pinkbike tower in the heart of Whistler Village.
We'll be talking Canadian Open DH, World Cup, King of Crankworx, and more!
The show's format will be an ask us anything style, with questions coming in from your Pinkbike comments below, on our YouTube channel live feed
and our Facebook page. Get involved in the comments section and let's hear your questions
.
The show will be 1-hour long starting at:
• 11:00am PDT (Local Time)
• 19:00 BST (UK Time)
• 14:00 (USA, NY Time)
• 4:00 (Australia, Sydney) +1 Day
• 6:00 (New Zealand, Auckland) +1 Day
Coming Up Tomorrow
• Saturday, August 19th – Red Bull Joyride Slopestyle AMA
So get involved. Post your questions for Troy, Mark, Brook, & Jack below!
2 Comments
Post a Comment