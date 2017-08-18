Coming Up: Pinkbike LIVE From Whistler - Troy Brosnan, Mark Wallace, Brook Macdonald, and Jack Moir



For the next Pinkbike LIVE we're sitting down with Troy Brosnan, Mark Wallace, Brook Macdonald, and Jack Moir for an interactive Ask Me Anything (AMA) session. We are broadcasting at 11am with Cam McCaul, directly from the Pinkbike tower in the heart of Whistler Village.



We'll be talking Canadian Open DH, World Cup, King of Crankworx, and more!



The show's format will be an ask us anything style, with questions coming in from your Pinkbike comments below, on our Get involved in the comments section and let's hear your questions .



For the next Pinkbike LIVE we're sitting down withfor an interactive Ask Me Anything (AMA) session. We are broadcasting atwith Cam McCaul, directly from the Pinkbike tower in the heart of Whistler Village.We'll be talking Canadian Open DH, World Cup, King of Crankworx, and more!The show's format will be an ask us anything style, with questions coming in from your Pinkbike comments below, on our YouTube channel live feed and our Facebook page.



The show will be 1-hour long starting at:



• 11:00am PDT (Local Time)

• 19:00 BST (UK Time)

• 14:00 (USA, NY Time)

• 4:00 (Australia, Sydney) +1 Day

• 6:00 (New Zealand, Auckland) +1 Day



Coming Up Tomorrow



• Saturday, August 19th – Red Bull Joyride Slopestyle AMA





So get involved. Post your questions for Troy, Mark, Brook, & Jack below!



