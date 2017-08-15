Live: Pinkbike LIVE From Whistler - Yoann Barelli, Katy Winton, Jesse Melamed, & Remi Gauvin



For today's Pinkbike LIVE we're sitting down with Yoann Barelli, Katy Winton, Jesse Melamed, & Remi Gauvin for an interactive Ask Me Anything (AMA) session. We are broadcasting at 11am with Cam McCaul, directly from the Pinkbike tower in the heart of Whistler Village.



Last weekend we were treated to one of the most dramatic EWS races of the season, with mechanicals, crashes, and a come-from-behind fairytale ending. We're excited to check in with this crew and talk about all things EWS and Crankworx!



The show's format will be an ask us anything style, with questions coming in from your Pinkbike comments below, on our Get involved in the comments section and let's hear your questions .



The show will be 1-hour long starting at:



• 11:00am PDT (Local Time)

• 19:00 BST (UK Time)

• 14:00 (USA, NY Time)

• 4:00 (Australia, Sydney) +1 Day

• 6:00 (New Zealand, Auckland) +1 Day





Pinkbike Live Schedule



• Saturday, August 12th – Introduction to Crankworx AMA

• Sunday, August 13th – EWS & Sunday Randoms AMA

• Tuesday, August 15th – EWS Recap AMA

• Thursday, August 17th – Whip Off AMA

• Friday, August 18th – Downhill AMA

• Saturday, August 19th – Red Bull Joyride Slopestyle AMA





So get involved. Post your questions for Yoann Barelli, Katy Winton, & Remi Gauvin below!



