INTERVIEWS

Live: Pinkbike LIVE From Whistler - Yoann Barelli, Katy Winton, Jesse Melamed, & Remi Gauvin

Aug 15, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  

For today's Pinkbike LIVE we're sitting down with Yoann Barelli, Katy Winton, Jesse Melamed, & Remi Gauvin for an interactive Ask Me Anything (AMA) session. We are broadcasting at 11am with Cam McCaul, directly from the Pinkbike tower in the heart of Whistler Village.

Last weekend we were treated to one of the most dramatic EWS races of the season, with mechanicals, crashes, and a come-from-behind fairytale ending. We're excited to check in with this crew and talk about all things EWS and Crankworx!

The show's format will be an ask us anything style, with questions coming in from your Pinkbike comments below, on our YouTube channel live feed and our Facebook page. Get involved in the comments section and let's hear your questions.

Yoann Barelli

Matt DeLorme
Jesse Melamed is riding with confidence and authority right now.

Photo by Matt Wragg.

The show will be 1-hour long starting at:

• 11:00am PDT (Local Time)
• 19:00 BST (UK Time)
• 14:00 (USA, NY Time)
• 4:00 (Australia, Sydney) +1 Day
• 6:00 (New Zealand, Auckland) +1 Day


Pinkbike Live Schedule

• Saturday, August 12th – Introduction to Crankworx AMA
• Sunday, August 13th – EWS & Sunday Randoms AMA
• Tuesday, August 15th – EWS Recap AMA
• Thursday, August 17th – Whip Off AMA
• Friday, August 18th – Downhill AMA
• Saturday, August 19th – Red Bull Joyride Slopestyle AMA


So get involved. Post your questions for Yoann Barelli, Katy Winton, & Remi Gauvin below!

38 Comments

  • + 3
 Yoann, What is the tittle of your next Brazzers film? Comparing you to all of the other EWS guys, you surely are getting jacked for your new role in front of a camera, rather than riding... Personally, I like the title, French Quadzilla.
  • + 4
 What do you find is the best way to speed muscle recovery after a grueling ride?
-Ice bath
-Stretching
-Beer
-Cardio workout with significant other
-etc...
  • + 2
 "Terrain reading" - how do you learn that? How can you ride fast on a trail you have never seen, look far ahead and not die? Any particular skill drills or just a big baggage of experience and seeing thousands of trails and scenarios? Or surprise me Smile
  • + 2
 Yoann, you replied to my question on instagram about possible future revisions to the Meta AM V4.2; and knowing that they are still a long ways off, I purchased a Commencal Meta v4.2. My question is this: as a fun loving rider, what are your thoughts on 29ers? I'd love to see Commencal utilize the same frame design as the Meta for a 29er, preferably with high/low flip chips, long reach and the ability to run 275x2.6 or 29x2.5 tires. Shave a few more ounces off the Meta's weight and I'd add another Commencal to my quiver.
  • + 4
 Please consider using vocal mics for these broadcasts... the audio quality is brutal...
  • + 1
 What do you think needs to happen to make 'Enduro' more appealing to video audiences? Logically Enduro is more similar and relateable to the kind of riding most of us do, yet DH and Slopestyle get all the limelight.

Enduro as most riding, is great live and I personally competed in the Ard Rock enduro last week, but we still see the majority of coverage for DH
  • + 1
 Tell us about your bike setups. It looks like a fine line between performance and durability in EWS races, what risks and compromises do you make when you compare an EWS setup to an ideal typical setup?
  • + 1
 For all: Obviously racing is really important, but we can all watch the videos, read interviews, etc. How do you make the most of your downtime? What fills your day when you aren't training or on the bike?
  • + 0
 Can you make riding a CX bike on DH trails a series of some sort of series of CX bikes on DH trails as well Barelli? Sorry I had to make a new comment as PB didn't let me edit my previous one.
  • + 1
 @katy what's your favourite trail in the tweed valley and does a tweedlove race like king/queen of the hill match an ews standard race?
  • + 2
 Next time Yo, don't be stingy with your black marker. I'm not sure Hutchinson will like your Schwalbe Magic Mary Big Grin
  • + 1
 Katy, do you fancy coming to ride the @muckmedden Fair City Enduro in October in Perth (Scotland, not the Ozzy one)

Go on, you know you want to!
  • + 1
 How did each of you get started in mountain biking? Any stories or memories of your first bike and/or when you knew mtb was your passion?
  • + 2
 Oooo audio is a little weak. Pump up the volume
  • + 2
 pinkbike, sort the speakers out!
  • + 1
 What do you think is more important for a up and comer creating a brand or getting race results or both.
  • + 2
 Really need to get that mic working properly... can't hear jack!
  • + 2
 The sound is very poor......
  • + 2
 hey team sort the sound out! thank you please!
  • + 2
 em the mic is broken... Cam may as well be dusting with it!
  • + 1
 Booya!!! top work!!!!
  • + 1
 @stooky: We got it nailed Stooky. Live broadcasting am I right?
  • + 2
 He really likes to Hulk flex for these promo shots...
  • + 1
 Katy, If you had a choice of any where is Scotland to hone your skills where would you choose?
  • + 1
 Dance! Dance! Thanks! Good sound now
  • + 1
 What are main staples in your diet in the days before a big race?
  • + 1
 What kind of tire casings do you run? Do you run foam inserts?
  • + 1
 What's the worst crash you've ever had?
  • + 1
 katy, are you racing tweedlove next weekend
  • + 1
 Yohann-can you ride a CX bike down Ride, Don't Slide and Flying Circus?
  • + 3
 *Yoann before the PB spelling correctors get me
  • + 1
 Yoann, les tristes ont ils perdu ? PB, please ask it in french.
  • + 1
 What's your favorite cheese?
  • + 1
 What accomplishment in life (not limited to mtb) are you most proud of?
  • + 1
 What PSI do you run?
  • + 0
 Why is that guy always half naked ?
  • + 5
 Yes! Stop playing games and get full naked.
  • + 1
 Favorite post race BEER?

Post a Comment



