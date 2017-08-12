INTERVIEWS

LIVE NOW: Pinkbike LIVE with Brendan Fairclough, Casey Brown, Andrew Neethling, and Kyle Jameson

Aug 13, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  

For today's Pinkbike LIVE we're sitting down with Brendan Fairclough, Casey Brown, Andrew Neethling, and Kyle Jameson for an interactive Ask Me Anything (AMA) Q&A session. We'll be broadcasting with Cam McCaul directly from the Pinkbike tower in the heart of Whistler Village—11am nearly every day during Crankworx.

With the Enduro World Series going on all day today we'll be checking in for insights with Casey Brown who is unfortunately not racing due to an aggravated shoulder.

The show's format will be an ask us anything style, with questions coming in from your Pinkbike comments below, on our YouTube channel live feed and our Facebook page. Get involved in the comments section and let's hear your questions.

Casey Brown is sitting in fifth place and pumped to have a popsicle and a biscuit.

Andrew Neethling Scott Sports
Brendon Fairclaugh

Kyle Jameson from Finding Longevity Keeping the Dream Alive with Kyle Jameson

The show will be 1-hour long starting at:

• 11:00am PDT (Local Time)
• 19:00 BST (UK Time)
• 14:00 (USA, NY Time)
• 4:00 (Australia, Sydney) +1 Day
• 6:00 (New Zealand, Auckland) +1 Day


Pinkbike Live Schedule

• Saturday, August 12th – Introduction to Crankworx AMA
• Sunday, August 13th – EWS & Sunday Randoms AMA
• Tuesday, August 15th – EWS Recap AMA
• Thursday, August 17th – Whip Off AMA
• Friday, August 18th – Downhill AMA
• Saturday, August 19th – Red Bull Joyride Slopestyle AMA


So get involved. Join us today at 11am and post your questions for Casey, Brendan, Needles, and Kyle J below!

17 Comments

  • + 9
 Brendan, tell us about what happened that time Ratboy had a black eye after getting rowdy at the WC party. Cut the BS, we want the real deal.

Kyle J, on a scale of FMB to Fest Series, how rad is it to make a living out of riding?

Casey, what's the most outrageous Eddy Masters story you have witnessed while riding WC's on his team? Cut the BS, we want the real deal.

Andrew, not a question, but you have to steal Claudio's commenting job alongside Warner.

Upvote so these get asked
  • + 3
 Ratboy got punched by Sam Dale at a party
  • + 2
 Brendan, Deathgrip was such a sick movie and all the scenes were amazing, my favorite being madeira, what was your favorite place to to ride and film and which scene did you end up liking the most?
  • + 1
 Casey, is the new cock block, whoops, i mean knock block system actually worth the "added stiffness?" I'd much rather lay extra carbon weaves and increase the weight by 50 grams than chance breaking through the limit during a crash just to have my fork nobs and downtube smashed. Honestly, can you tell us what the hell Trek was thinking?
  • + 2
 Please sort the sound for this one, yesterday's sound was atrocious. Get the mic closer to the guests.

Question for Casey: Do you miss World Cup Downhill Racing, and what are the highs & lows of EWS vs WC?
  • + 3
 Kyle Jameson: which of the following gets you most stoked? dropping in from the top of the tower at DarkFest or leaving the gate at the top of the Rampage course?
  • + 1
 Hey all, could you guys give me some advice on how to not get bucked on jump like crab apples as it happened to me last week, how much does suspension setup come into it and would you use the same technique as smaller jumps? thanks for any help
  • + 1
 Brendan : In the UK, there's not much to ride downhill (compared to Canada, USA, ect...) , however, you guys own the field...How come ?

Cam Mc Caul : Can Wyn Masters use "Bird-nerd-kerr" for his next Wyn TV ? Big Grin
  • + 2
 Kyle, Casey, Brendan, and Andrew...out of the four of you, last person standing -- who would win in a drunken bar fight?
  • + 1
 Each rider: What is your favourite piece of bike clothing/gear not attached to your bike? What is the best thing to eat in Whistler?
  • + 1
 waffle fries from GLC hands down!
  • + 1
 Kyle: lol how often do people say you look like snoop dogg?
www.instagram.com/p/BQSDC-shXtA/?taken-by=kylekjameson
  • + 1
 To everyone: What has been your personal favorite riding moment in your career?
  • + 1
 Brendan n andrew, when is claudio's video part coming out??
  • + 1
 KJ. Have you ever used your hairy chest as a plate for a sandwich?
  • + 1
 what is your favourite place to ride your dh bike
  • + 1
 For all the guys: Who's your pick for the UCI DH World Cup champ?

