Pinkbike Merch: Check Out Our New Arrivals

Mar 8, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  



We’ve got some fun new winter gear in the store to help keep you warm through the cold months. Check out our latest sweatshirts, long sleeves, beanies, coaches jackets and five-panel hats and let us know in the comments what your favourite pieces are.


Shop our newest arrivals now at shop.pinkbike.com


What’s coming next? We have a few fun collaborations and fun ideas in the works, but we'd love to hear what you want to see from us. Let us know in the comments or tag @pinkbike on social and use #pinkbike on social so we can see your new threads.












Check out Pinkbike Shop and the Buy and Sell page for more great deals and cool things that you might just want.



2021 Calendar Clearance Sale

We're clearing out all remaining calendars at 50% off from now until they're gone. Everyone who purchases a calendar will get a FREE "Mystery Gift" usable in the Pinkbike Shop and one lucky calendar buyer will win a $100 worth of Pinkbike Merch. Shop Now

Sale ends: March 31st 2021 at 11:59pm Pacific Time
Sold by Pinkbike *Not redeemable with any other discount code.





23 Comments

  • 37 3
 Hey Pinkbike, have you considered having a small European warehouse to hold stock? I'm sure a lot of us would be a lot more inclined to buy PB merch if the shipping didn't make a £5 calendar like £25 with shipping. Just a thought.
  • 28 0
 They are a Canadian site and don’t even have a Canadian warehouse!
  • 2 0
 @p0zi: it’ll probably be in China
  • 2 0
 @p0zi: Or Canadian pricing usually...
  • 8 0
 @p0zi: What a bunch of HOSERS EH!!
  • 4 0
 I wonder how much stock they have sitting in their warehouse as it is only affordable to US destinations. The rest of us are screwed due to the markup on shipping. That is how most online retailers make their $$. JensonUSA actually smartened up with shipping and we now purchase more merchandise from them. PB merchandise will only go to employees as nobody is a shareholder in these shipping companies.

Funny, they're in Squamish and they warehouse in the US. How about getting a unit next door to your location and have it as a retail outlet. You'd be surprised how busy your outlet would be with all the bikers living there or in the lower mainland.
  • 4 0
 But please don't make the warehouse in the UK for dear god, I've suffered enough with Brexit and CRC, Leisure Lakes, etc.
  • 10 0
 With those shipping rates, might as well walk to your warehouse and pick up my stuff.
  • 3 0
 Funnily enough the warehouse is located in the US...
  • 2 0
 @theoskar57: Yeah exactly why I said that, I'm in Canada ahaha
  • 10 2
 Bet your getting paid to advertise this merch Razz
  • 7 0
 That Whister Brewing Trailforks beer is really good.
  • 2 0
 You are correct, it’s great.

And with no shipping it’s cheaper than ordering a calendar at half off.
  • 2 1
 Pinkbike needs to increase the amount of branded gear they give out. Could have monthly giveaways through the site or Trailforks to increase user interaction and it’d hardly cost the business anything.
  • 3 0
 Even if I quite like Pinkbike I don't do advertising for nil....... let alone pay to do it...
  • 5 1
 Black green brown boring
  • 1 0
 Disappointed they aren't offering the Levy "Are you circumcised or not?" black lycra shorts.
  • 1 1
 I'm not a lawyer, but isn't the $100 giveaway with purchase *required* an illegal sweepstakes or lottery?
  • 1 0
 Wait, you want me to pay to advertise your website for you?
  • 1 0
 Coozies!!!
  • 1 0
 I like the Talon tool.

Post a Comment



