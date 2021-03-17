Pinkbike Merch: Introducing the Pinkbike x Taj Mihelich Limited Edition Collection

Mar 17, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  


You've seen Taj's work in the Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich and we’ve been hard at work turning some of his best work into Pinkbike x Taj Mihelich limited edition collection of adult and youth t-shirts. The fruits of our labour are now available, but there are limited quantities available so act fast if you want to get your hands on one of these designs!


Shop our newest arrivals now at shop.pinkbike.com





What’s coming next? We have a few fun collaborations and fun ideas in the works, but we'd love to hear what you want to see from us. Let us know in the comments or tag @pinkbike on social and use #pinkbike on social so we can see your new threads.

Check out Pinkbike Shop and the Buy and Sell page for more great deals and cool things that you might just want.


Posted In:
Contests and Deals Pinkbike Taj Mihelich Sponsored


13 Comments

  • 29 0
 Can you please put smaller or worse pictures of the products you’re trying to sell me or entice me to click through to the shop with.... because I can almost see the designs on these... especially on mobile.
  • 4 0
 Can we get the bikes/riders from Bernie the Bike Builder
  • 1 0
 This!!! My son would love some Bernie shirts.
  • 3 0
 And the shark one's a youth T shirt. C'mon guys you're killing me here!
  • 3 0
 Ride or Diet stickers please
  • 1 0
 Stickers coming soon!
  • 1 0
 I loved Taj's sunday comics but these shirts were very underwhelming. I guess that's in line with most PB merch.
  • 2 0
 You need to make the Hardtail Or Die or Maybe Full Suspension shirt!!!
  • 1 0
 The 'Roardical' shirt is perfect in every way, except for sizing. Opportunity: lost.
  • 1 0
 No articulated tail support system?
  • 1 0
 These are awesome but put the graphics on the front!!!
  • 1 0
 URL machine broke
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



