The Pinkbike Podcast: Behind the Crankworx Scenes with Managing Director Darren Kinnaird

Darren Kinnaird is the ringleader for all things Crankworx, and with so much change happening these days in the world of mountain bike events, Crankworx seems uniquely poised to push the sport forward. When we heard about a big announcement from Crankworx about what to expect from the series next year, Brian Park and I caught up with Kinnaird to hear the full story.Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple, Spotify, RSS, Megaphone, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.Music CornerKazimer's pick:Dario's pick:Alicia's pick:
Also super stoked to see Alicia back! Our teen daughter experienced a similar brain injury, and almost every bit of Alicia's story of recovery parallels ours.