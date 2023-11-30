The Pinkbike Podcast: Behind the Crankworx Scenes with Managing Director Darren Kinnaird

Nov 30, 2023
by Alicia Leggett  
photo
Art by Taj Mihelich

Darren Kinnaird is the ringleader for all things Crankworx, and with so much change happening these days in the world of mountain bike events, Crankworx seems uniquely poised to push the sport forward. When we heard about a big announcement from Crankworx about what to expect from the series next year, Brian Park and I caught up with Kinnaird to hear the full story.


photo
Darren Kinnaird, the man behind the magic.

Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple, Spotify, RSS, Megaphone, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.

Music Corner

Kazimer's pick:


Dario's pick:


Alicia's pick:



Posted In:
Podcasts From The Top The Pinkbike Podcast Alicia Leggett Brian Park Darren Kinnaird Crankworx Slopestyle PBWMN Red Bull Joyride


Author Info:
alicialeggett avatar

Member since Jun 19, 2015
727 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Review: 2023 Transition Smuggler - The Little Ripper
41580 views
Slack Randoms: String Drive Bikes, Hydraulic Press Crank Arm Tests, Peter Sagan's Finale Crash & More
41187 views
A Closer Look at Haven Mercer's Mechanical Automatic Transmission Concept
40561 views
KS Release LEV Circuit Wireless Dropper Seat Post
35763 views
7 Takeaways from the UCI's 2024 Rule Changes
35106 views
First Look: The $865 Push SV8 Coil Shock
30850 views
It Looks Like 'Snow Biking' Could Earn a Rainbow Jersey & UCI Ranking Points in 2024
28843 views
First Look: Last Bikes Glen and Coal - One Platform, Two Bikes
27591 views

3 Comments
  • 1 1
 Every time I see one of these PB podcasts, I get my hopes up hoping to see Levy's name.
  • 3 0
 Yeah, we miss him. He's not coming back anytime soon, but Kaz and I did record with Levy yesterday in my freezing cold garage.
  • 2 0
 @brianpark: Nice. And also thanks Brian for the heads up.

Also super stoked to see Alicia back! Our teen daughter experienced a similar brain injury, and almost every bit of Alicia's story of recovery parallels ours.







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.044646
Mobile Version of Website