I have a good friend who, despite being normal as far as I know, insists on having the nose of his seat down at what must be a 30-degree angle. Another long-time riding buddy of mine points his brake levers at the ground, literally; my wrists are at a right-angle when I get on his bike and try to stop. He also zip-ties a pump to the side of his fork, and locals know him as 2-Poo Stu, but those are stories for another time. Point is, a lot of us have some, er, unconventional setup preferences that probably look more than a bit strange to everyone else. Sometimes we just don't know any better, like when we all wanted the handlebars on our downhill bikes to be as low as possible. Ugh. But sometimes it's for a very good reason; 2-Poo Stu's wrists are inexplicably straight when he's on the brakes, despite the levers aiming straight down, and my other buddy swears that's the most comfortable seat position for him. Can't argue with that.
In our tenth episode, we get down and dorky with bike setup, including those "unconventional" preferences that a lot of us seem to have. Kaz and I go over our tastes on suspension, cockpit, tires and pressures, pedals, and anything else on a bike that he could be wrong about, and we also choose a full-suspension design to ride for the rest of our lives.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 10 - GETTING NERDY ABOUT BIKE SETUP
May 27th, 2020
Whose setup still includes bar-ends?
Hosted by Mike Levy and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
