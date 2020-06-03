The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 10 - Getting Nerdy About Bike Setup

Jun 3, 2020
by Mike Levy  
Art by Taj Mihelich


I have a good friend who, despite being normal as far as I know, insists on having the nose of his seat down at what must be a 30-degree angle. Another long-time riding buddy of mine points his brake levers at the ground, literally; my wrists are at a right-angle when I get on his bike and try to stop. He also zip-ties a pump to the side of his fork, and locals know him as 2-Poo Stu, but those are stories for another time. Point is, a lot of us have some, er, unconventional setup preferences that probably look more than a bit strange to everyone else. Sometimes we just don't know any better, like when we all wanted the handlebars on our downhill bikes to be as low as possible. Ugh. But sometimes it's for a very good reason; 2-Poo Stu's wrists are inexplicably straight when he's on the brakes, despite the levers aiming straight down, and my other buddy swears that's the most comfortable seat position for him. Can't argue with that.

In our tenth episode, we get down and dorky with bike setup, including those "unconventional" preferences that a lot of us seem to have. Kaz and I go over our tastes on suspension, cockpit, tires and pressures, pedals, and anything else on a bike that he could be wrong about, and we also choose a full-suspension design to ride for the rest of our lives.

Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, or wherever else you get your podcasts.



THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 10 - GETTING NERDY ABOUT BIKE SETUP
May 27th, 2020

Whose setup still includes bar-ends?

Hosted by Mike Levy and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

Previous Pinkbike Podcasts
Episode 1 - Why Are Bikes So Expensive?
Episode 2 - Where the Hell is the Grim Donut?
Episode 3 - Pond Beaver Tech
Episode 4 - Why is Every Bike a Trail Bike?
Episode 5 - Can You Trust Bike Reviews?
Episode 6 - Over Biked Or Under Biked?
Episode 7 - Wild Project Bikes
Episode 8 - Do We Need an Even Larger Wheel Size?
Episode 9 - Why Are We Doing a Cross-Country Field Test?

Hit us in the comments with your suggestions: What do you want to hear us talk about? Would you be into watching a video version, or are our dulcet voices enough for you?

Posted In:
Podcasts Reviews and Tech The Pinkbike Podcast Brian Park James Smurthwaite Mike Kazimer Mike Levy


Must Read This Week
Ridden & Rated: 12 of the Best 2020 Flat Pedals
85532 views
Quiz: Can you Guess the Location of these 15 World Cup DH Tracks?
67195 views
[Updated] Mountain Biker Attacked by Grizzly Bear Near Big Sky, Montana
63653 views
5 Different Storage Solutions on the EWS Circuit
53937 views
Review: The 2020 Revel Rascal's Suspension Design Lives Up to the Hype
45610 views
Bike Check: Cecile Ravanel's 2020 Commencal Meta AM 29
41340 views
Magnus Manson Breaks Leg & Pelvis in Crash on Vancouver Island
40766 views
Behind the Numbers: Unno Dash
40113 views

8 Comments

  • 8 0
 Topic suggestion: Is technical climbing dead? Most popular trail destinations (in BC at least) have created machine built climbing trails to the top that are pretty much mini roads with designed grades and switchbacks. Don't get me wrong, they are great when they replace an exposed road climb but more and more I'm seeing these trails replace good classic technical climbs. I for one love the challenge of not putting a foot down on a tech climb but it seems this aspect of the sport is getting removed by manufactured climbing trails.
  • 2 0
 Love this topic. I wonder if its the industry driving it...the Enduro climbs AMAZING right?!!? well on a fire road not on a single track.
  • 1 0
 I wanna know how Levy is running 20ish PSI on a trail bike. I always thought I was a pretty smooth rider, but I have to run around 27 psi in the rear to avoid smashing rims. I doubt I'm that much faster than Levy (probably slower, really) so I wanna know what magic his is working with.
  • 1 0
 Was it Levy blowing out of Shimano pedals?? Me too. Cured pedal rebuilding and blowout woes by going back to Time. Riding the aluminum Speciales for two years. Absolutely love them. Good for the knees too-the brass cleat wears into your natural foot position.
  • 2 0
 Yaaaas Queen! Thanks for this one, boys.
  • 2 0
 Excessively phallic microphone, that may or may not be vibrating.
  • 1 0
 ***Front Brake, RIGHT SIDE, Rear Brake, LEFT SIDE***
  • 1 0
 The correct side, stops my sword from fouling as i step off my bike.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009613
Mobile Version of Website