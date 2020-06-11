The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 11 - Are We Going Racing This Year?

Jun 11, 2020
by Mike Levy  
Art by Taj Mihelich


Racing is on its way back! Last week saw Luca Shaw, Dakotah Norton, Neko Mullaly, and many others back between the tape for a downhill race at Tennessee's Windrock bike park. Social distancing was in effect, of course, and Norton and Frida Ronning took the wins in the pro class. We even had a few bike checks. Speaking of racing, the World Cup is returning for 2020, with the downhill series kicking off in early September in Lenzerheide and wrapping up in early November at Lousa, Portugal. Not only is the series much more condensed, the last two rounds are double-headers that will see racers tackle the course twice but with some variations - that should be interesting. The World Championships are on the calendar, too, running from October 5th to the 11th.

James Smurthwaite rang up Simon Burney, the UCI's off-road division manager to talk schedules, venues, double-headers, and what to expect from the 2020 World Cup race season.

With the heavily revised schedule running from late summer through early fall, will 2020 be known as the muddiest World Cup season ever? Will the condensed, all-European calendar throw up any unexpected curveballs?

Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, or wherever else you get your podcasts.



THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 11 - ARE WE GOING RACING THIS YEAR?
May 27th, 2020

Time to put your quarantine training plan to the test.

Hosted by Mike Levy and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

Hit us in the comments with your suggestions: What do you want to hear us talk about? Would you be into watching a video version, or are our dulcet voices enough for you?

9 Comments

  • 7 0
 Are we gonna see the grim donut this year? Or did Waki take it with him when he left?
  • 2 0
 thats the question that burns everybodys Mind,who cares about racing if we can fastforward mtb geometry for about 20 years....can we?:-D
  • 1 0
 What happened to that dude
  • 7 0
 Is there anyone at PB that isn't Levy's boss?
  • 2 0
 You have a time machine and a custom Ti frame builder who can get you the geometry and handlebars you want. You can travel back in time to any scene with your frame and bars, but must otherwise use period correct parts. What scene are you going back to? Klunking? 90's Kamikazee DH? late 90's, early 2000's peak XC with a 29er? early north shore Vancouver loam action?
  • 2 0
 Still waiting for Grim Donut Review
  • 2 0
 Wave 2 was supposed to be this fall..its already started sadly.
  • 1 0
 Wow, I'm on team @mikelevy regarding the tech climbs.
Below threshold threads are hidden

