Racing is on its way back! Last week saw Luca Shaw, Dakotah Norton, Neko Mullaly, and many others back between the tape for a downhill race at Tennessee's Windrock bike park
. Social distancing was in effect, of course, and Norton and Frida Ronning took the wins in the pro class. We even had a few bike checks
. Speaking of racing, the World Cup is returning for 2020, with the downhill series kicking off in early September in Lenzerheide and wrapping up in early November at Lousa, Portugal. Not only is the series much more condensed, the last two rounds are double-headers that will see racers tackle the course twice but with some variations - that should be interesting. The World Championships are on the calendar, too, running from October 5th to the 11th.
James Smurthwaite rang up Simon Burney, the UCI's off-road division manager to talk schedules, venues, double-headers, and what to expect from the 2020 World Cup race season.
With the heavily revised schedule running from late summer through early fall, will 2020 be known as the muddiest World Cup season ever? Will the condensed, all-European calendar throw up any unexpected curveballs?
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 11 - ARE WE GOING RACING THIS YEAR?
May 27th, 2020
Time to put your quarantine training plan to the test.
Hit us in the comments with your suggestions: What do you want to hear us talk about? Would you be into watching a video version, or are our dulcet voices enough for you?
