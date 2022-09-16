The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 144 - Interview with an Illegal Trail Builder

Sep 16, 2022
by Mike Levy  
Pinkbike Podcast
Art by Taj Mihelich


Did you know that mountain biking would be way less fun if we didn't have singletrack? We spend a lot of time talking about different bikes and gear, but none of that would be of much use if we all we rode gravel roads, which is why it's about time we discuss trail building and everything that comes along with it. Today's podcast sees me talk to a prolific trail builder who has been working in the woods for three decades, creating everything from chill climbing trails to killer descents to flowing blue trails and all that's in between. He's also built his fair share of unsanctioned singletrack, and while we don't condone skirting the rules - don't build illegal trails, please - we do talk about why he feels like he has to go down that road. That's also why we're disguising his voice and using an alias.

This is just the first podcast in a series that will bring you conversations with the people and organizations involved with building the trails we all love to ride. Stay tuned for more perspectives in the coming weeks, including chats with cycling organizations and other builders.





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 144 - INTERVIEW WITH AN ILLEGAL TRAIL BUILDER
September 16th, 2022

Berms, bench cuts, and unsanctioned singletrack are all on the menu.


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.


Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple, Spotify, RSS, LibSyn, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.

Posted In:
Podcasts The Pinkbike Podcast


Must Read This Week
5 Original 3D Printed MTB Accessories
79972 views
Final Results from Red Bull Hardline 2022
75974 views
Qualifying Results from Red Bull Hardline 2022
59372 views
Tech Briefing: A Helmet Holder, Linkage Protector, New Apparel & More - September 2022
58892 views
New Motors, Derailleurs, & Yetis: EWS Crans-Montana 2022
58868 views
[Updated After Finals] Video Round Up: Highlights, POVs & More from Red Bull Hardline 2022
57362 views
Jess Blewitt Breaks her Collarbone at Red Bull Hardline
53931 views
George Brannigan Breaks Collarbone in Gnarly Red Bull Hardline Crash
53628 views

27 Comments

  • 25 1
 Five years ago I thought there was no need for illegal trails. Now, it's clear to me that new "officials" trails in our area will ALWAYS follow the IMBA formula precisely--our local trail org thinks IMBA trail building rules are the gospel. So all new sanctioned trails will be homogenous and boring. Now I think illegal trail builders are absolute heroes.
  • 2 1
 Trail orgs follow IMBA because it's a nationally-recognised standard, and if they don't, they open themselves up to being sued. Our countries are bass-ackwards in terms of personal responsibility, and if removing the gap-jump from the trail reduces your chances of getting sued, you'll probably do it.

Don't blame IMBA, blame the lawyers (or both?)
  • 2 0
 I think a bigger issue that is rarely discussed when it comes to illegal trails is it is typically higher skilled riders that want to challenge their personal abilities beyond what is available from sanctioned trail networks and are willing to accept personal responsibility for the risks involved with crashing on a high risk move.
But even if a trail association or municipality was willing to higher a builder to create a proper built double black / “pro-line” jump trail or ultra steep tech trail. Neither would be willing to take on the liability of trails of that skill level for multiple reasons.
TL;DR : As long as our sport has highly skilled individuals who want to progress their own personal riding level there will be “illegal trails”
  • 2 0
 If you're an illegal builder and you want to limit trail access to reasonably skilled riders, build big scary features. Big gaps and drops keep people honest about gauging their own abilities and tolerance for risk. If you look at most bike parks, their emergency calls are coming from blue trails with tabletops, where people are most careless.
  • 1 0
 @brycepiwek: 100% spot on. That is what we did as teens/early 20's to progress in BMX and MTB, and to this day I 'support' certain well experienced and 'discreet' builders. I am in my late 40's so lot a ton of illegal building for me now, but it will ALWAYS be around
  • 28 0
 I used to build illegal trails. I still do, but I used to too.
  • 3 0
 Every picture is of you when you were younger.
  • 4 0
 RIP Mitch!
  • 1 0
 @nozes: I would lay in my twin-sized bed and wonder where my brother was.
  • 1 0
 "I can never imagine a scenario where I would need to prove that I bought a donut."
  • 11 0
 This podcast is reminiscent of the early Vice documentaries on drugs and drug dealers. Black loam heroin
  • 4 0
 give it to me straight to the veeeiiinnnnssssss
  • 1 0
 What ever happened to Vice?
  • 5 0
 I would love if you could have an episode with Steve from Vorsprung.
  • 3 0
 90 percent of trails in Sea to sky corridor were built " illegally" so you can essentially interview every builder.
  • 4 0
 F*kng legend!!!
  • 2 0
 How do we know we’ve been listening to Levi’s real voice all this time…
  • 2 0
 The voice - freakin hilarious Big Grin
  • 1 0
 Find a piece of forest.... Il imagine the way you Can shred it.....take your tools...dig dig dig.....ride it!
  • 2 1
 Interesting take on eBikes from a legend of a trail builder, maybe this will help put all the BS about ebikes to rest.
  • 1 0
 I am an illegal trail builder and maintainer. I just cut out fallen trees illegally without being "chainsaw certified" too.
  • 1 0
 “Go find me some rocks….” that stirred up a memory or two from when I lived near, rode the North Shore Trails.
  • 3 1
 #nonewblueflow
Below threshold threads are hidden





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008721
Mobile Version of Website