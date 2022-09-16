Did you know that mountain biking would be way less fun if we didn't have singletrack? We spend a lot of time talking about different bikes and gear, but none of that would be of much use if we all we rode gravel roads, which is why it's about time we discuss trail building and everything that comes along with it. Today's podcast sees me talk to a prolific trail builder who has been working in the woods for three decades, creating everything from chill climbing trails to killer descents to flowing blue trails and all that's in between. He's also built his fair share of unsanctioned singletrack, and while we don't condone skirting the rules - don't build illegal trails, please
- we do talk about why he feels like he has to go down that road. That's also why we're disguising his voice and using an alias.
This is just the first podcast in a series that will bring you conversations with the people and organizations involved with building the trails we all love to ride. Stay tuned for more perspectives in the coming weeks, including chats with cycling organizations and other builders.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 144 - INTERVIEW WITH AN ILLEGAL TRAIL BUILDER
September 16th, 2022
Berms, bench cuts, and unsanctioned singletrack are all on the menu.
Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
Don't blame IMBA, blame the lawyers (or both?)
But even if a trail association or municipality was willing to higher a builder to create a proper built double black / “pro-line” jump trail or ultra steep tech trail. Neither would be willing to take on the liability of trails of that skill level for multiple reasons.
TL;DR : As long as our sport has highly skilled individuals who want to progress their own personal riding level there will be “illegal trails”