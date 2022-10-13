The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 147 - Jackson Goldstone on Winning Hardline, 100-Foot jumps, & Riding with Stevie Smith

Oct 13, 2022
by Mike Levy  
Pinkbike Podcast
Art by Taj Mihelich


The Syndicate's Jackson Goldstone progression has been documented online since he was sending it on his run bike when he was just six years old to double backflips to winning a downhill World Championship. Matt Beer and I sat down with the Squamish local to talk about all that, as well as how to win Red Bull Hardline and why it's so different to a World Cup, what it's like to hit 100-foot jumps, and why being smooth and having fun is priority number one.





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 147 - JACKSON GOLDSTONE ON WINNING HARDLINE, 100-FOOT JUMPS, & RIDING WITH STEVIE SMITH
October 13th, 2022

"It's been my goal to keep getting better and better and I want other people to do the same" - Jackson Goldstone


Jackson Run Bike to kindergarten.

by peytodog
Views: 1,055,592    Faves: 4,628    Comments: 551



Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.


