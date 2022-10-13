The Syndicate's Jackson Goldstone progression has been documented online since he was sending it on his run bike when he was just six years old to double backflips to winning a downhill World Championship. Matt Beer and I sat down with the Squamish local to talk about all that, as well as how to win Red Bull Hardline and why it's so different to a World Cup, what it's like to hit 100-foot jumps, and why being smooth and having fun is priority number one.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 147 - JACKSON GOLDSTONE ON WINNING HARDLINE, 100-FOOT JUMPS, & RIDING WITH STEVIE SMITH
October 13th, 2022
"It's been my goal to keep getting better and better and I want other people to do the same" - Jackson Goldstone
