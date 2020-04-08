The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 2 - Where the Hell is the Grim Donut?

Apr 8, 2020
by Mike Levy  
Art by Taj Mihelich


Hosted by Mike Levy and featuring a rotating cast of the Pinkbike editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

After our particularly cruel but also completely necessary April Fool's prank where I didn't post the second episode of the Grim Donut saga, we thought it was a good time to dig into the Donut's slow-moving story. The pace of the internet is such that it seems like the first episode came out a few years ago, I know, but I swear that we have some valid excuses. This Pinkbike podcast tackles that, and we also get into how the Grim Donut rides. For real this time.

Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, or wherever else you get your podcasts.



THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 2 - WHAT'S UP WITH THE GRIM DONUT?
April 8th, 2020

Levy, Kaz, James & Brian figure out why the hell the Donut is taking so long, and Levy talks about how it rides.


Hit us in the comments with your suggestions: What do you want to hear us talk about? Would you be into watching a video version, or are our dulcet voices enough for you?

9 Comments

  • 7 2
 Is it possible to get a written transcription? I have a strange attention span with audio.
  • 2 1
 This. More often its because I'm somewhere not suitable to listen to a podcast but reading can be done in segments.
  • 2 0
 gotta admit, when scrolling down at first, i didn't think that was a microphone
  • 2 0
 Dicks aside, its a speaker judging by the way the sound waves are travelling, i expect better technical detail from PB illustrations.
  • 3 0
 bla bla bla -> Grim Donut starts at 13:00
  • 2 3
 I guess we can expect to see alot of pointless mountain bike articles this year with no races going on and barely any new product coming out this year.
  • 1 0
 That cartoon Levy image haunts my dreams
  • 1 0
 Will not listen to it, because what you did on April 1st.
  • 1 0
 I know how the donut rides just by looking at it.

