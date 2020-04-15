The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 3 - Pond Beaver Tech Extravaganza... and James Used to Mountain Board?

Hosted by Mike Levy and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
With both the Taipei Cycle Show and Sea Otter on hiatus this year, it was looking like slim pickings for us technophiles curious about what's coming and how it works. But Covid19 can't put the brakes on something that doesn't actually exist, can it? Enter our virtual tradeshow, Pond Beaver 2020
, where fresh gear was covered from an acceptable social distance. And with plenty of new soft goods, components, and suspension, along with a few new bikes, there's still a lot for us to yammer about.
Pinkbike's News Manager and former mountain boarder, James Smurthwaite, ready for some sick air time.
Episode three includes Brian Park (Head of Editorial), Mike Kazimer (my unpaid intern), James Smurthwaite (News Manager and former mountain boarder), and Dan Roberts (Tech Editor and an actual, real-life engineer) talking all things Pond Beaver, including Fox's new forks and shocks.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 3 - COVERING NEW 2021 TECH FROM POND BEAVERPrevious Pinkbike PodcastsEpisode 1 - Why Are Bikes So Expensive?Episode 2 - Where the Hell is the Grim Donut?
April 8th, 2020
Levy, Kaz, James, Dan & Brian talk tech from Pond Beaver, our virtual tradeshow.
Hit us in the comments with your suggestions: What do you want to hear us talk about? Would you be into watching a video version, or are our dulcet voices enough for you?
