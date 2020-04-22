The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 4 - Why is Every Bike a Trail Bike? (and Kazimer's Anime Body Pillow)

Apr 22, 2020
by Mike Levy  
Hosted by Mike Levy and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

What the heck is a trail bike these days? I'm in the middle of testing Spot's 115mm-travel Ryve, a speedy red machine with a 120mm fork and cross-country efficiency. To some, the Ryve is a trail bike. Prior to getting on the Spot, I had been testing Deviate's 140mm-travel Highlander (review soon) that's called a trail bike but is really just an enduro rig in disguise. To muddy the waters even further, Pole's Stamina 140 was included in last year's trail bike category at the Field Test but proved to be just as capable most enduro bikes. Confused? Yeah, me too.

So, what the heck is a trail bike? Aren't they really just mountain bikes evolved from when those two words summed up everything you needed to know and every type of bike? And why does Kazimer have an anime body pillow?

THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 4 - WHY IS EVERY BIKE A TRAIL BIKE
April 22nd, 2020

Levy, Kaz, James, & Brian chat about how modern trail bikes can be everything from long-legged cross-country rigs to enduro-lite machines, and if that makes any sense.


Previous Pinkbike Podcasts
Episode 1 - Why Are Bikes So Expensive?
Episode 2 - Where the Hell is the Grim Donut?
Episode 3 - Pond Beaver Tech


Hit us in the comments with your suggestions: What do you want to hear us talk about? Would you be into watching a video version, or are our dulcet voices enough for you?

 In my book, a trail bike is in between xc and enduro. So its basically like the "evolution" of an all mountain bike like we use to call back in the days...
