Pinkbike Podcast Episode 54 - Best & Worst MTB Product Marketing

Mountain bike marketing is a balancing act, and companies are constantly trying to find the recipe that will attract the attention of savvy riders in a positive way. Those efforts don't always turn out as planned, and in this week's episode we delve into the hits and misses that we've seen over the years.
Brian Park and Sarah Moore have both spent time in marketing departments, and James Smurthwaite has probably watched more mountain bike advertisements than anyone on the planet, so there was no shortage of good and bad examples to pull from. Remember when RockShox made it seem like you'd need a pro license to purchase a Vivid Air shock? Or when Giant released a whitepaper extolling the virtues of 27.5" wheels? We do.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 54 - BEST AND WORST MTB PRODUCT MARKETING March 17th, 2021
From compelling to cringy, we go over some of the MTB marketing hits and misses over the years.
