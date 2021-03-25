Pinkbike Podcast Episode 54 - Best & Worst MTB Product Marketing

Mar 25, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  
Pinkbike Podcast
Art by Taj Mihelich

Mountain bike marketing is a balancing act, and companies are constantly trying to find the recipe that will attract the attention of savvy riders in a positive way. Those efforts don't always turn out as planned, and in this week's episode we delve into the hits and misses that we've seen over the years.

Brian Park and Sarah Moore have both spent time in marketing departments, and James Smurthwaite has probably watched more mountain bike advertisements than anyone on the planet, so there was no shortage of good and bad examples to pull from. Remember when RockShox made it seem like you'd need a pro license to purchase a Vivid Air shock? Or when Giant released a whitepaper extolling the virtues of 27.5" wheels? We do.

You can check out this list of 20 standout bike launch edits, or watch these 10 weird marketing videos for some, umm, unique examples of past marketing campaigns.





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 54 - BEST AND WORST MTB PRODUCT MARKETING
March 17th, 2021

From compelling to cringy, we go over some of the MTB marketing hits and misses over the years.


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.




11 Comments

  • 11 0
 I would say the worst type of marketing is Your social media manager or whomever has the passwords making a fool of themselves and the brand in the comments section on pinkbike.
  • 8 0
 Truth be ToLD, that was a hilarious trainwreck.
  • 2 0
 @codfather1234: What article did this happen on I need to see this haha
  • 2 0
 @mtbforlife4: TLD helmet last week. Couldn't believe what I was seeing
  • 2 0
 @mtbforlife4: m.pinkbike.com/news/review-troy-lee-designs-new-a3-helmet.html

Put your feet up and enjoy the comments section.
  • 1 0
 @mtbforlife4: TLD A3 launch article. The TLD account had multiple hidden replies due to neg props
  • 1 0
 Legit, because of that situation I'll probably never buy TLD product again
  • 6 0
 The Bill Clinton/Specialized anti-erectile disfunction ad is the best bicycle related advertising, ever.

Not even sure if it's real, and don't care either way.
  • 1 0
 I can't believe I forgot about this one. IIRC it's real.
  • 1 0
 Really !?
  • 1 0
 Spez Levo '22

Post a Comment



