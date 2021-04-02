Art by Taj Mihelich







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 55 - BIG DUMB RIDES & STAYING MOTIVATED

April 2nd, 2021



Are you going to try and crack one million vert this year? Or would being able to wheelie for more than a few feet be just as satisfying?



Everyone has different motivations for getting out on a ride. Some riders use spreadsheets and cycling computers to chase goals, whether that's a certain number of vertical feet each ride, or a larger, season-long target. Other are happy leaving the screens behind, motivated instead by progression. Trying a new move, working on those cornering and manual skills - sometimes mixing it up is all it takes to regain any motivation that may have waned.Many of us here at Pinkbike have an affinity for big dumb rides, but Henry Quinney, a recent addition to the tech team, might take the crown for doing the biggest and dumbest rides out of everyone. He joins in on this episode along with Christina Chappetta, Sarah Moore, and myself, for a broad conversation that covers everything from falling asleep on the bike to the benefits of trying out flat pedals. Enjoy!Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.