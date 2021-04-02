Pinkbike Podcast Episode 55 - Big Dumb Rides & Staying Motivated

Apr 2, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  
Pinkbike Podcast
Art by Taj Mihelich

Everyone has different motivations for getting out on a ride. Some riders use spreadsheets and cycling computers to chase goals, whether that's a certain number of vertical feet each ride, or a larger, season-long target. Other are happy leaving the screens behind, motivated instead by progression. Trying a new move, working on those cornering and manual skills - sometimes mixing it up is all it takes to regain any motivation that may have waned.

Many of us here at Pinkbike have an affinity for big dumb rides, but Henry Quinney, a recent addition to the tech team, might take the crown for doing the biggest and dumbest rides out of everyone. He joins in on this episode along with Christina Chappetta, Sarah Moore, and myself, for a broad conversation that covers everything from falling asleep on the bike to the benefits of trying out flat pedals. Enjoy!





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 55 - BIG DUMB RIDES & STAYING MOTIVATED
April 2nd, 2021

Are you going to try and crack one million vert this year? Or would being able to wheelie for more than a few feet be just as satisfying?


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.




Previous Pinkbike Podcasts
Episode 1 - Why Are Bikes So Expensive?
Episode 2 - Where the Hell is the Grim Donut?
Episode 3 - Pond Beaver Tech
Episode 4 - Why is Every Bike a Trail Bike?
Episode 5 - Can You Trust Bike Reviews?
Episode 6 - Over Biked Or Under Biked?
Episode 7 - Wild Project Bikes
Episode 8 - Do We Need an Even Larger Wheel Size?
Episode 9 - Why Are We Doing a Cross-Country Field Test?
Episode 10 - Getting Nerdy About Bike Setup
Episode 11 - Are We Going Racing This Year?
Episode 12 - What's the Future of Bike Shops?
Episode 13 - Are Bikes Too Regular Now?
Episode 14 - What Bikes Would Pinkbike Editors Buy?
Episode 15 - What's Holding Mountain Biking Back?
Episode 16 - Who's Your Mountain Biking Hero?
Episode 17 - XC Field Test Insider
Episode 18 - Electronics on your Mountain Bike: Good or Bad?
Episode 19 - The Hardtail Episode
Episode 20 - MTB Conspiracy Theories
Episode 21 - Stuff We Were Wrong About
Episode 22 - Does Your Riding Style Match Your Personality?
Episode 23 - Grim Donut 2 is Live!
Episode 24 - Why Even Buy a DH Bike?
Episode 25 - Fall Field Test Preview
Episode 26 - The Three Most Important Mountain Bikes
Episode 27 - The World Champs Special
Episode 28 - All About Women's Bikes
Episode 29 - Freeride or Die
Episode 30 - Would You Rather?
Episode 31 - Wet Weather Riding Tips & Tricks
Episode 32 - What Needs to Change in the Bike Industry?
Episode 33 - Behind the Scenes at Pinkbike Academy
Episode 34 - Grilling Levy About Field Test Trail Bikes (and His Bonspiel)
Episode 35 - Story Time - Stranger Than Fiction
Episode 36 - Grilling Kazimer about Field Test Enduro Bikes
Episode 37 - The 2020 Privateer Season with Ben Cathro
Episode 38 - Editors Defend Their 2020 Best-Of Picks
Episode 39 - Predicting the Future of Mountain Biking
Episode 40 - The Pinkbike Awards!
Episode 41 - Racing Rumours and Team Changes
Episode 42 - Mountain Biking's Guilty Pleasures
Episode 43 - Dangerholm's Wildest Custom Mountain Bikes
Episode 44 - Mountain Bike Suspension Decoded
Episode 45 - What Makes a Good Riding Buddy
Episode 46 - The RockShox Zeb vs Fox 38 Deep Dive
Episode 47 - High Pivot Bikes: The Good, The Bad, and The Why?
Episode 48 - Rides That Went Horribly Wrong... & Why That Made Them So Good
Episode 49 - What's the Best DH Bike?
Episode 50 - Are Bikes Actually Getting Less Expensive? (Value Bike Field Test Preview)
Episode 51 - Should MTB Media Post Spy Shots?
Episode 52 - Our Most Embarrassing MTB Moments
Episode 53 - Should Climbers Still Have the Right of Way?
Episode 54 - Best and Worst MTB Product Marketing

Posted In:
Podcasts The Pinkbike Podcast


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess these Hardtails From Their Silhouettes?
117996 views
Canyon & Orange Comment on Delays Caused by Blocked Suez Canal
72628 views
Specialized Executive Vice President: It Will Take More Than a Year For Cycling Inventory to Recover
62466 views
[April Fools, Kinda] Pivot Cycles to Produce the Grim Donut V2
61870 views
[April Fools] Quiz: Can You Guess These DH Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
55781 views
BMX Pro Corey Walsh Comes Out As One of the First Openly Gay Male Cyclists
51099 views
Video: Celebrating Larger Riders in 'All Bodies on Bikes'
39901 views
Shimano Granted Patent Related to Wireless Electronic Shifting & Dropper Post
34462 views

4 Comments

  • 2 0
 Everesting or 1,000,000 vert in a year? How about climb equivalent of Everest in a year?

Per Strava, in 2020, I climbed 6,667ft. My one ride I purposely targeted 1,000ft I got 978ft. Fortunately that was only the 12 rides I recorded but I do wonder if I even climbed 30,000ft in the year. Not only did 2020 suck, I sucked in 2020.

No where to go but up,
  • 3 0
 Happy Anniversary!
  • 1 0
 When is new Value Bike Field Test going to drop?!?! Really looking forward to it!
  • 1 0
 Five episodes later, still no Budget Bike shoot out.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008013
Mobile Version of Website