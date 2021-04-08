It's easy to take the technology found on a modern mountain bike for granted, especially if you never got to experience the joys of trying to properly toe-in a set of cantilever brakes, or don't remember what life was like before dropper posts made descending with a fully extended seatpost a thing of the past.
For this episode, we decided to take a look back at the most important inventions in mountain bike history. Our special guest this week is Richard Cunningham
, who's been involved in the sport since the beginning, and has amassed an incredible wealth of cycling knowledge. RC is also a master story teller, and his tales and recollections of everything from the invention of index shifting to disc brakes make this an episode you won't want to miss.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 56 - WHAT ARE THE MOST IMPORTANT INVENTIONS IN MOUNTAIN BIKING?
April 8th, 2021
Would you rather give up your disc brakes or dropper post?
Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
Previous Pinkbike PodcastsEpisode 1 - Why Are Bikes So Expensive?Episode 2 - Where the Hell is the Grim Donut?Episode 3 - Pond Beaver TechEpisode 4 - Why is Every Bike a Trail Bike?Episode 5 - Can You Trust Bike Reviews?Episode 6 - Over Biked Or Under Biked?Episode 7 - Wild Project BikesEpisode 8 - Do We Need an Even Larger Wheel Size?Episode 9 - Why Are We Doing a Cross-Country Field Test?Episode 10 - Getting Nerdy About Bike SetupEpisode 11 - Are We Going Racing This Year?Episode 12 - What's the Future of Bike Shops?Episode 13 - Are Bikes Too Regular Now?Episode 14 - What Bikes Would Pinkbike Editors Buy?Episode 15 - What's Holding Mountain Biking Back?Episode 16 - Who's Your Mountain Biking Hero?Episode 17 - XC Field Test Insider Episode 18 - Electronics on your Mountain Bike: Good or Bad? Episode 19 - The Hardtail EpisodeEpisode 20 - MTB Conspiracy TheoriesEpisode 21 - Stuff We Were Wrong AboutEpisode 22 - Does Your Riding Style Match Your Personality?Episode 23 - Grim Donut 2 is Live!Episode 24 - Why Even Buy a DH Bike?Episode 25 - Fall Field Test Preview Episode 26 - The Three Most Important Mountain BikesEpisode 27 - The World Champs Special Episode 28 - All About Women's BikesEpisode 29 - Freeride or DieEpisode 30 - Would You Rather?Episode 31 - Wet Weather Riding Tips & TricksEpisode 32 - What Needs to Change in the Bike Industry?Episode 33 - Behind the Scenes at Pinkbike AcademyEpisode 34 - Grilling Levy About Field Test Trail Bikes (and His Bonspiel)Episode 35 - Story Time - Stranger Than FictionEpisode 36 - Grilling Kazimer about Field Test Enduro BikesEpisode 37 - The 2020 Privateer Season with Ben CathroEpisode 38 - Editors Defend Their 2020 Best-Of PicksEpisode 39 - Predicting the Future of Mountain Biking Episode 40 - The Pinkbike Awards! Episode 41 - Racing Rumours and Team ChangesEpisode 42 - Mountain Biking's Guilty Pleasures Episode 43 - Dangerholm's Wildest Custom Mountain BikesEpisode 44 - Mountain Bike Suspension Decoded Episode 45 - What Makes a Good Riding Buddy Episode 46 - The RockShox Zeb vs Fox 38 Deep DiveEpisode 47 - High Pivot Bikes: The Good, The Bad, and The Why?Episode 48 - Rides That Went Horribly Wrong... & Why That Made Them So GoodEpisode 49 - What's the Best DH Bike?Episode 50 - Are Bikes Actually Getting Less Expensive? (Value Bike Field Test Preview)Episode 51 - Should MTB Media Post Spy Shots? Episode 52 - Our Most Embarrassing MTB MomentsEpisode 53 - Should Climbers Still Have the Right of Way?Episode 54 - Best and Worst MTB Product MarketingEpisode 55 - Big Dumb Rides & Staying Motivated
32 Comments
When the Fox came out, I knew they were going to be serious competition for us.. The only thing that truly surprised me were the bushing issues on the early Fox forks..
Or is it now that Fox owns Marzocchi, we just rewrite things a bit and its now all Fox?
Started riding seriously in ‘94. When the Bomber first came on the scene, the only thing we all talked about was it’s insane weight. Then one in our group got one.
MIND BLOWN!!!
It was a matter of months before the rest of the group, and virtually everyone you saw out on the trail, had one. I had to scrape my pennies together hard, but it was a total revelation and opened up our trails to a totally different perspective.
I had cantilevers and 3 rings and no suspension and the whole bit. I still have some of that antique stuff around here.
Post a Comment