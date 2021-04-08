Pinkbike Podcast Episode 56: What Are the Most Important Inventions in Mountain Biking?

Apr 8, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  
Pinkbike Podcast
Art by Taj Mihelich

It's easy to take the technology found on a modern mountain bike for granted, especially if you never got to experience the joys of trying to properly toe-in a set of cantilever brakes, or don't remember what life was like before dropper posts made descending with a fully extended seatpost a thing of the past.

For this episode, we decided to take a look back at the most important inventions in mountain bike history. Our special guest this week is Richard Cunningham, who's been involved in the sport since the beginning, and has amassed an incredible wealth of cycling knowledge. RC is also a master story teller, and his tales and recollections of everything from the invention of index shifting to disc brakes make this an episode you won't want to miss.

1989 Mantis Valkyrie
RC designed this bike back in 1989, and while there's a lot that sets it apart from a modern mountain bike, it's also equipped with a few glimpses of the future. The Bullseye two-piece cranks were ahead of their time, and so was the Hite Rite seatpost dropper, in this case complete with a handlebar mounted remote.


Gravity Dropper Turbo rebuild
The Gravity Dropper helped usher in the modern era of dropper posts, although widespread adoption took some time.


Clutch-equipped derailleurs arrived partway through 2011 to help quiet things down out on the trail.


SRAM XX1
SRAM debuted their 1x 11-speed group in 2012, and the advent of narrow wide chainrings combined with a clutch derailleur led to the eventual demise of the front derailleur on most mountain bikes.







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 56 - WHAT ARE THE MOST IMPORTANT INVENTIONS IN MOUNTAIN BIKING?
April 8th, 2021

Would you rather give up your disc brakes or dropper post?


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.




Posted In:
Podcasts The Pinkbike Podcast Brian Park James Smurthwaite Mike Kazimer Richard Cunningham Sarah Moore


32 Comments

  • 7 0
 Good stuff... But, RC missed it on the fork call.. Marzocchi was doing all the stuff with the Bombers that he claimed Fox brought to the table.. Perhaps the phone calls from the neighbors every time MBA said the Bombers were great but just a little heavy still haunt him? Even though I worked there, I agreed with them.. Our forks were heavier that the Rock Shox and Manitou forks at the time.. But they worked..

When the Fox came out, I knew they were going to be serious competition for us.. The only thing that truly surprised me were the bushing issues on the early Fox forks..

Or is it now that Fox owns Marzocchi, we just rewrite things a bit and its now all Fox?
  • 1 0
 Thanks for your contribution!

Started riding seriously in ‘94. When the Bomber first came on the scene, the only thing we all talked about was it’s insane weight. Then one in our group got one.

MIND BLOWN!!!

It was a matter of months before the rest of the group, and virtually everyone you saw out on the trail, had one. I had to scrape my pennies together hard, but it was a total revelation and opened up our trails to a totally different perspective.
  • 1 0
 @AckshunW: I was just a salesman, so I can't claim any contribution as far as fork performance goes..
  • 6 1
 to this day, whenever a nonbike person asks me what bike to purchase to get into the sport, i always respond, whatever you find as long as it has Hydraulic Brakes. People take it for granted but none of the modern achievements in MTB wouldnt be possible if it wasnt for the modulation and performance of Hydraulic brakes.
  • 4 0
 I think the rediscovery of non-euclidean geometry had the biggest impact on modern mountain bikes...
  • 5 0
 Where the f*ck is Mike Levy?
  • 1 0
 "curling camp"
  • 1 0
 Seriously? FD hard to adjust? They were not hard to adjust...at least not the XT ones I always used.

I had cantilevers and 3 rings and no suspension and the whole bit. I still have some of that antique stuff around here.
  • 2 0
 I ride a 2003 Jami Exile, 26 wheels, rim brakes, 3x9 drivetrain, no dropper, crap suspension, and bad geo. Lots of modern things are better.
  • 4 0
 Is Levy okay?
  • 2 0
 Was wondering the same thing... Too many value bike efficiency tests?
  • 3 0
 acronyms.
  • 1 0
 Easily suspension, image riding Rampage on a fully rigid, or even a hardtail
  • 3 0
 Super boost, surely?
  • 3 0
 That or the DUB 28.99 BB standard
  • 1 0
 How about those grips that needed to cut off a pieces of your handlebars to fit them?
  • 1 3
 I come from the auto racing world, and I believe the most 'impactful' recent development is the use of active systems in bikes (Live Valve). Nothing else comes close to technology like this. It's fine to just dick around on the trails, but there's a reason this type of stuff has been banned in every single auto racing discipline on earth. Runaway costs, elimination of racing parity, and dangerous speeds are some issues that have been considered and addressed in auto racing. This needs to be talked about before it makes it into XC or DH racing (assuming it hasn't already).
  • 2 0
 This may become the case in the future but at this point I think it has had little to no impact on the overall cycling world. The only thing I have heard about it from anyone that has ridden it is that it sucks. Huge fan of your write ups BTW.
  • 1 0
 @mixmastamikal: *potentially impactful* And thank you.
  • 1 0
 I love the cast, but where is Levy? Not enough disturbance during these podcasts!
  • 1 0
 I am gonna go with wheels I think. brakes are a close second.
  • 2 1
 Gonna start counting how many times Bryan and Sarah say "like"
  • 1 0
 Modern geometry trumps all other improvements, I say.
  • 1 0
 Front suspension is the #1 bringer of speed and comfort to bikes.
  • 1 0
 Pneumatic tires?
  • 1 0
 actually, the quality of tires is an under-rated innovation. (can't call it an invention). the shite tires on my first bike in '86 would render the best new bike impotent...
  • 1 0
 Team "No Disc Brakes"?
  • 1 0
 Team "No Dropper"?
  • 2 0
 Would rather keep disc brakes. And it isn't even for the power just so much easier to deal with discs.Wheel slight out of true? No big deal with discs. I'd even be fine with mechanical disc brakes.
  • 2 0
 @vapidoscar: Totally depends on where you live and the type of trails you ride. If you have winch and plummet trails, aka climb for hours, then descend then a qr seat clamp works just fine. If the trails in your area are more rolling, i.e. lots of short climbs and short descents then a dropper makes a huge difference.
  • 1 0
 28.99mm crank spindles

Post a Comment



