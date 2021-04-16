Pinkbike Podcast Episode 57: What Were the Best (and Worst) Trends in Mountain Biking?

Earlier this week Boone Technologies unveiled an aluminum crankset that immediately sent me down a rabbit hole filled with nostalgia, back to the days when anodized cranks, derailleurs, and quick releases were commonplace. The anodized-everything trend is largely a thing of the past, but I'll admit to having a soft spot for shiny purple or blue components. For this week's podcast, we decided to take a look at the trends in mountain biking over the years and decide which ones might be ripe for a comeback. Richard Cunningham joined me and Brian Park as we discussed everything from bar ends to Big Hits.
James Smurthwaite chimed in on this episode to deliver the latest mountain biking news, and while he wasn't able to join in the main discussion, he did send over a photo of his flat bar equipped Iron Horse as an example of a trend that came and went.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 56 - WHAT WERE THE BEST (AND WORST) TRENDS IN MOUNTAIN BIKING? April 16th, 2021
Is there a trend that you think should have stuck around? Or one that needs to end immediately?
Anodize all the things.
James Smurthwaite rocking the flat bar.
The original Boone Twist! cranks.
