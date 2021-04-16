Pinkbike Podcast Episode 57: What Were the Best (and Worst) Trends in Mountain Biking?

Apr 16, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  
Pinkbike Podcast
Art by Taj Mihelich

Earlier this week Boone Technologies unveiled an aluminum crankset that immediately sent me down a rabbit hole filled with nostalgia, back to the days when anodized cranks, derailleurs, and quick releases were commonplace. The anodized-everything trend is largely a thing of the past, but I'll admit to having a soft spot for shiny purple or blue components. For this week's podcast, we decided to take a look at the trends in mountain biking over the years and decide which ones might be ripe for a comeback. Richard Cunningham joined me and Brian Park as we discussed everything from bar ends to Big Hits.

James Smurthwaite chimed in on this episode to deliver the latest mountain biking news, and while he wasn't able to join in the main discussion, he did send over a photo of his flat bar equipped Iron Horse as an example of a trend that came and went.





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 56 - WHAT WERE THE BEST (AND WORST) TRENDS IN MOUNTAIN BIKING?
April 16th, 2021

Is there a trend that you think should have stuck around? Or one that needs to end immediately?



1993 Klein Adroit - Team Storm
Anodize all the things.

James Smurthwaite rocking the flat bar.



The original Boone Twist! cranks.


12 Comments

  • 15 0
 Bike pumps seem to get more expensive every year. It’s all that inflation
  • 2 0
 Please tell this joke in the next episode
  • 1 0
 carbon fiber, internal routing, boost, boost plus boostagain, Specialized 12x135 cuzweboostedtoomuch, boostsomemore boosttastic... Pressf*ckingFit, n+1 cogs, derailures dont give this shit about how internal cant work, design to fail, 6 month obsolence...
  • 3 1
 Putting the visor on your trail lid all the way up
  • 1 0
 Extra downforce duh!
  • 2 0
 we need more bike frames with lightning bolts on them
  • 2 0
 Is Levy back at curling camp?
  • 2 0
 No Levy again?
  • 3 0
 He tried to jump but instead he Levytated and disappeared...
  • 1 1
 Worst trend...color fade paint jobs
  • 1 0
 #freeLevy
  • 1 0
 Worst trend...e-bikers

