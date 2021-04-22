Art by Taj Mihelich







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 58 - DEBUNKING MOUNTAIN BIKING'S BIGGEST MYTHS

April 22, 2021



Wait, I'm supposed to use my front brake?



There are all sorts of inaccurate statements that circulate through the mountain bike world, and it's often newcomers to the sport that get hit with a wave of bad advice. In this episode, we debunk some of the most common myths, including the idea that you need to learn how to ride on a hardtail (you don't), that "no brakes and pull up" is helpful advice (it isn't), and that the front brake should be avoided at all costs (definitely not true).We also dig into other misconceptions, including the concept that there's a right or wrong type of pedal, that mountain bike apparel needs to cost hundreds of dollars, and that a coil shock will magically make your bike the best thing ever. Enjoy!Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.