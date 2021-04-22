Pinkbike Podcast Episode 58: Debunking Mountain Biking's Biggest Myths

Apr 22, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  
Pinkbike Podcast
Art by Taj Mihelich

There are all sorts of inaccurate statements that circulate through the mountain bike world, and it's often newcomers to the sport that get hit with a wave of bad advice. In this episode, we debunk some of the most common myths, including the idea that you need to learn how to ride on a hardtail (you don't), that "no brakes and pull up" is helpful advice (it isn't), and that the front brake should be avoided at all costs (definitely not true).

We also dig into other misconceptions, including the concept that there's a right or wrong type of pedal, that mountain bike apparel needs to cost hundreds of dollars, and that a coil shock will magically make your bike the best thing ever. Enjoy!





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 58 - DEBUNKING MOUNTAIN BIKING'S BIGGEST MYTHS
April 22, 2021

Wait, I'm supposed to use my front brake?


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.




Previous Pinkbike Podcasts
Episode 1 - Why Are Bikes So Expensive?
Episode 2 - Where the Hell is the Grim Donut?
Episode 3 - Pond Beaver Tech
Episode 4 - Why is Every Bike a Trail Bike?
Episode 5 - Can You Trust Bike Reviews?
Episode 6 - Over Biked Or Under Biked?
Episode 7 - Wild Project Bikes
Episode 8 - Do We Need an Even Larger Wheel Size?
Episode 9 - Why Are We Doing a Cross-Country Field Test?
Episode 10 - Getting Nerdy About Bike Setup
Episode 11 - Are We Going Racing This Year?
Episode 12 - What's the Future of Bike Shops?
Episode 13 - Are Bikes Too Regular Now?
Episode 14 - What Bikes Would Pinkbike Editors Buy?
Episode 15 - What's Holding Mountain Biking Back?
Episode 16 - Who's Your Mountain Biking Hero?
Episode 17 - XC Field Test Insider
Episode 18 - Electronics on your Mountain Bike: Good or Bad?
Episode 19 - The Hardtail Episode
Episode 20 - MTB Conspiracy Theories
Episode 21 - Stuff We Were Wrong About
Episode 22 - Does Your Riding Style Match Your Personality?
Episode 23 - Grim Donut 2 is Live!
Episode 24 - Why Even Buy a DH Bike?
Episode 25 - Fall Field Test Preview
Episode 26 - The Three Most Important Mountain Bikes
Episode 27 - The World Champs Special
Episode 28 - All About Women's Bikes
Episode 29 - Freeride or Die
Episode 30 - Would You Rather?
Episode 31 - Wet Weather Riding Tips & Tricks
Episode 32 - What Needs to Change in the Bike Industry?
Episode 33 - Behind the Scenes at Pinkbike Academy
Episode 34 - Grilling Levy About Field Test Trail Bikes (and His Bonspiel)
Episode 35 - Story Time - Stranger Than Fiction
Episode 36 - Grilling Kazimer about Field Test Enduro Bikes
Episode 37 - The 2020 Privateer Season with Ben Cathro
Episode 38 - Editors Defend Their 2020 Best-Of Picks
Episode 39 - Predicting the Future of Mountain Biking
Episode 40 - The Pinkbike Awards!
Episode 41 - Racing Rumours and Team Changes
Episode 42 - Mountain Biking's Guilty Pleasures
Episode 43 - Dangerholm's Wildest Custom Mountain Bikes
Episode 44 - Mountain Bike Suspension Decoded
Episode 45 - What Makes a Good Riding Buddy
Episode 46 - The RockShox Zeb vs Fox 38 Deep Dive
Episode 47 - High Pivot Bikes: The Good, The Bad, and The Why?
Episode 48 - Rides That Went Horribly Wrong... & Why That Made Them So Good
Episode 49 - What's the Best DH Bike?
Episode 50 - Are Bikes Actually Getting Less Expensive? (Value Bike Field Test Preview)
Episode 51 - Should MTB Media Post Spy Shots?
Episode 52 - Our Most Embarrassing MTB Moments
Episode 53 - Should Climbers Still Have the Right of Way?
Episode 54 - Best and Worst MTB Product Marketing
Episode 55 - Big Dumb Rides & Staying Motivated
Episode 56 - What Were the Most Important Inventions in Mountain Biking?
Episode 57: What Were the Best (and Worst) Trends in Mountain Biking?

Posted In:
Podcasts The Pinkbike Podcast James Smurthwaite Mike Kazimer Sarah Moore


Must Read This Week
Welcome to the 2021 Pinkbike Value Bikes Field Trip
81549 views
Must Watch: Brage Vestavik's X Games Real MTB 2021 Edit
56666 views
Field Trip: Canyon's $1,200 Stoic Is All You Need to Have Fun
51564 views
Poll: Which X Games Real MTB Edit is Your Favorite?
51009 views
Video: Mountain Biker Rescued After Dangling Headfirst Off a Cliff
49515 views
Must Watch: Danny MacAskill's X Games Real MTB 2021 Edit
49283 views
First Look: Fox's New Float X & DHX Shocks - Pond Beaver 2021
48393 views
16 New Pro Mechanic’s Tools – Pond Beaver 2021
44532 views

9 Comments

  • 6 0
 01000010 01111001 00100000 01110100 01101000 01100101 00100000 01110111 01100001 01111001 00101100 00100000 01001101 01101001 01101011 01100101 00100000 01001011 01100001 01111010 01101001 01101101 01100101 01110010 00101100 00100000 01001001 00100000 01100001 01101101 00100000 01101110 01101111 01110100 00100000 01100001 00100000 01100010 01101111 01110100 00101110
  • 3 0
 in case anyone was wondering, it says "By the way, Mike Kazimer, I am not a bot."
  • 1 0
 @danielfloyd: I thought it was the solo from Flight of the Concords.
  • 7 0
 i myth being able to find parts.
  • 9 2
 Mountain biking's biggest myth: Ebikes are mountain bikes
  • 5 0
 Myth: faster is funner. For the same pushup time some people only get 3min of downhill riding, but by going slower I can get over 10min of downhill for the same effort!
  • 1 0
 I found out a few days ago that my left-handed buddy who has been afraid to use his front brake since he started riding thought the left brake (we're in the US) was his rear brake. He's been only braking with his front brake for like two years. I'm not sure if this is a blessing or a curse.
  • 1 0
 on a full suspension bike? or even a bigger travel hardtail? how do you not notice?
  • 1 0
 Combine Mike and Sarah's processes for easiest results. Turn hydration bladder upside down, then squeeze bite valve and bladder at the same time to expel the air through the drink tube. You instantly get a bladder with no excess air, no sloshing, and no unnecessary volume.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009744
Mobile Version of Website