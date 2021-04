Pinkbike Podcast Episode 59: Value Bike Field Trip Surprises & Spoilers

Art by Taj Mihelich







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 59 - VALUE BIKE FIELD TRIP SURPRISES AND SPOILERS

April 29th, 2021



Put aside some money for brake pads.



5 Full-Suspension Value Trail Bikes

Devinci Marshall

• Travel: 130mm rear, 140mm front

• 29" wheels

• 66.5° head-tube angle

• Reach: 460mm (medium)

• $2,299 USD Polygon Siskiu T8

• Travel: 135mm rear, 140mm front

• 29" wheels

• 65.5° head-tube angle

• Reach: 460mm (medium)

• $2,369 USD

Giant Trance X 29 3

• Travel: 135mm rear, 150mm front

• 29" wheels

• 65.5°/66.2° head-tube angle

• Reach: 456mm (medium)

• $2,500 USD Marin Rift Zone 29 3

• Travel: 125mm rear, 130mm front

• 29" wheels

• 65.5° head-tube angle

• Reach: 455mm (medium)

• $2,849 USD

Ibis Ripley AF

• Travel: 120mm rear, 130mm front

• 29" wheels

• 65.5° head-tube angle

• Reach: 475mm (large)

• $2,999 USD

5 Value Hardtails

Canyon Stoic 3

• Travel: 140mm front

• 29" wheels

• 65° head-tube angle

• Reach: 455mm (medium)

• $1,199 USD* (adjusted after filming) Vitus Sentier 29 VR

• Travel: 130mm front

• 29" wheels

• 66.5° head-tube angle

• Reach: 428mm (medium)

• $1,449 USD

Norco Fluid HT 1

• Travel: 120mm front

• 29" wheels

• 66.5° head-tube angle

• Reach: 440mm (medium)

• $1,499 USD BMC Twostroke AL One

• Travel: 100mm front

• 29" wheels

• 67° head-tube angle

• Reach: 445mm (medium)

• $1,599 USD

Rocky Mountain Growler 40

• Travel: 140mm front

• 29" wheels

• 64° head-tube angle

• Reach: 450mm (medium)

• $1,669 USD

If you're looking for a mountain bike and want to spend closer to $2,000 than $10,000, you're in luck. There are plenty of reasonably priced bikes that offer an impressive amount of performance for less than the cost of some high-end forks or wheelsets, and that's exactly what our annual Value Bike Field Trip is all about . This year, we tested five hardtails and five full-suspension bikes ranging in price from the $1,200 USD Canyon Stoic to the $3,000 Ibis Ripley AF (scroll down to see them), all of which were evaluated back-to-back on the Sunshine Coast's incredible singletrack.We're in the middle of releasing the video reviews, which calls for a spoiler alert: Podcast 59 sees Sarah Moore and I talk about how the bikes performed, our winners and losers, some surprises, and where we think some value bikes are still coming up short.Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.