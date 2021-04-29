Pinkbike Podcast Episode 59: Value Bike Field Trip Surprises & Spoilers

If you're looking for a mountain bike and want to spend closer to $2,000 than $10,000, you're in luck. There are plenty of reasonably priced bikes that offer an impressive amount of performance for less than the cost of some high-end forks or wheelsets, and that's exactly what our annual Value Bike Field Trip is all about
. This year, we tested five hardtails and five full-suspension bikes ranging in price from the $1,200 USD Canyon Stoic to the $3,000 Ibis Ripley AF (scroll down to see them), all of which were evaluated back-to-back on the Sunshine Coast's incredible singletrack.
We're in the middle of releasing the video reviews, which calls for a spoiler alert: Podcast 59 sees Sarah Moore and I talk about how the bikes performed, our winners and losers, some surprises, and where we think some value bikes are still coming up short.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 59 - VALUE BIKE FIELD TRIP SURPRISES AND SPOILERS
April 29th, 2021
Put aside some money for brake pads.
5 Full-Suspension Value Trail Bikes
