Pinkbike Podcast Episode 59: Value Bike Field Trip Surprises & Spoilers

Apr 29, 2021
by Mike Levy  
Pinkbike Podcast
Art by Taj Mihelich


If you're looking for a mountain bike and want to spend closer to $2,000 than $10,000, you're in luck. There are plenty of reasonably priced bikes that offer an impressive amount of performance for less than the cost of some high-end forks or wheelsets, and that's exactly what our annual Value Bike Field Trip is all about. This year, we tested five hardtails and five full-suspension bikes ranging in price from the $1,200 USD Canyon Stoic to the $3,000 Ibis Ripley AF (scroll down to see them), all of which were evaluated back-to-back on the Sunshine Coast's incredible singletrack.

We're in the middle of releasing the video reviews, which calls for a spoiler alert: Podcast 59 sees Sarah Moore and I talk about how the bikes performed, our winners and losers, some surprises, and where we think some value bikes are still coming up short.





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 59 - VALUE BIKE FIELD TRIP SURPRISES AND SPOILERS
April 29th, 2021

Put aside some money for brake pads.


5 Full-Suspension Value Trail Bikes

Value Bikes Field Trip 2021
Devinci Marshall
• Travel: 130mm rear, 140mm front
• 29" wheels
• 66.5° head-tube angle
• Reach: 460mm (medium)
• $2,299 USD
Value Bikes Field Trip 2021
Polygon Siskiu T8
• Travel: 135mm rear, 140mm front
• 29" wheels
• 65.5° head-tube angle
• Reach: 460mm (medium)
• $2,369 USD

Value Bikes Field Trip 2021
Giant Trance X 29 3
• Travel: 135mm rear, 150mm front
• 29" wheels
• 65.5°/66.2° head-tube angle
• Reach: 456mm (medium)
• $2,500 USD
Value Bikes Field Trip 2021
Marin Rift Zone 29 3
• Travel: 125mm rear, 130mm front
• 29" wheels
• 65.5° head-tube angle
• Reach: 455mm (medium)
• $2,849 USD

Value Bikes Field Trip 2021
Ibis Ripley AF
• Travel: 120mm rear, 130mm front
• 29" wheels
• 65.5° head-tube angle
• Reach: 475mm (large)
• $2,999 USD


5 Value Hardtails

Value Bikes Field Trip 2021
Canyon Stoic 3
• Travel: 140mm front
• 29" wheels
• 65° head-tube angle
• Reach: 455mm (medium)
• $1,199 USD* (adjusted after filming)
Value Bikes Field Trip 2021
Vitus Sentier 29 VR
• Travel: 130mm front
• 29" wheels
• 66.5° head-tube angle
• Reach: 428mm (medium)
• $1,449 USD

Value Bikes Field Trip 2021
Norco Fluid HT 1
• Travel: 120mm front
• 29" wheels
• 66.5° head-tube angle
• Reach: 440mm (medium)
• $1,499 USD
Value Bikes Field Trip 2021
BMC Twostroke AL One
• Travel: 100mm front
• 29" wheels
• 67° head-tube angle
• Reach: 445mm (medium)
• $1,599 USD

Value Bikes Field Trip 2021
Rocky Mountain Growler 40
• Travel: 140mm front
• 29" wheels
• 64° head-tube angle
• Reach: 450mm (medium)
• $1,669 USD


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.



Presented by Wilier Triestina

Italian bike manufacturer, Wilier Triestina, has released a new full suspension XC mountain bike

Well known for its road bikes, Wilier Triestina has designed the all-new URTA SLR to be a new niche product in the XC world, bringing its style and racing DNA to the off-road market. The URTA SLR has been designed to be fast, compact and reactive with racing geometry, a monocoque handlebar, integrated cables, two bottle cages and flat mount rear brakes for a new off-road experience. Discover more at wilier.com or in the best Wilier Triestina shops





Posted In:
Podcasts The Pinkbike Podcast Field Trip Hardtails Trail Bikes Brian Park Mike Kazimer Mike Levy Sarah Moore


12 Comments

  • 13 1
 Oh thank god levys back. i thought something terrible happened like maybe you had been assasinated by big mountain bike for creating the greatest mountain bike ever (the grim donut) and leaving them all in the dust. kinda like that guy who made the water powered car.
  • 5 1
 Spoiler: Levy thinks the Growler f*cks.


EDIT: BONUS LEVY - can't complain that the bike has a climb switch because you think bikes shouldn't need them anymore when there's no rear shock
  • 7 1
 Levy's internship at vital didnt go well it seems
  • 2 0
 maybe they sent him back as a spy
  • 6 0
 He's back!
  • 5 0
 I'm such a sucker for this podcast. Look forward to it every week!
  • 2 0
 What if levy was actually going undercover as WAKI and thats why he is back and WAKI is gone again
  • 2 1
 @ BrianPark, when can we expect the slim donut to drop. Me and probably three other people are anxiously awaiting!
  • 1 0
 www.pinkbike.com/photo/20221568 this is where it's at right now. Made a few changes since to drop the front end a bit and clean some things up.

At this point it's just waiting for the new frame (roughly the same geo but lighter), and new brakes. Oh and I've got some lighter summer tires that have to go on.

It's definitely an interesting bike, I think we've got a lot to learn from this approach.
  • 1 0
 The boss swallowed his tongue when he was asked about the results of X-GAMES, LoL !
  • 1 0
 I am very uncomfortable chirping from the bleachers at people who I respect and who had a very hard job to do, but they got it wrong.
  • 1 0
 has anyone tried the trek roscoe 8. If so what do you think?

Post a Comment



