The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 6 - Over Biked Or Under Biked?

May 6, 2020
by Mike Levy  
Art by Taj Mihelich


If you're in the market for a new mountain bike, one of the first things you need to figure out is how much bike you nee... Want. Are you the type who sees no downsides to pedaling a relatively long-travel, heavier machine around all day, even if it's "too much bike" for the terrain? Or are you the opposite, preferring a relatively light-duty machine that might be more exciting to ride, even if you're going slower down the sketchy stuff? It's the old under-biked versus over-biked argument for episode six, with Kazimer and myself looking at the situation from completely different angles. Of course.

If we're really just talking about travel, RC's recent poll on the topic shows that opinions are nearly split down the middle, with 5,751 of you saying that your next bike will probably have more suspension and slacker geometry, and 6,410 likely to end up on something with less travel but still good geo. The top two comments sum things up pretty well. Pinkbike user @gooutsidetoday said, "I like to be 'under-biked'... When you ride faster than your buddies, you can rub it in... And when they drop you on a descent, you have an excuse.'' While @Mattntp takes the opposite approach, saying, "Over-biked makes up for me being underskilled."

THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 6 - UNDER-BIKED OR OVER-BIKED?
April 29th, 2020

Is there even such a thing as too much bike?


Hosted by Mike Levy and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

Hit us in the comments with your suggestions: What do you want to hear us talk about? Would you be into watching a video version, or are our dulcet voices enough for you?

41 Comments

 did anyone else jump from 26 to 29 inch and just skiped the 27.5 craze? i did it cuz I am poor, didnt have enough surplus for 7 years to purchase a new bike, probably somebody else was or is in a similiar situation...
 Run what ya brung! Probably got a few years of nicely cheap 26" parts too.
 currently have a 26", 27.5 and 29er I ride, wouldn't have it any other way
 @artistformlyknowasdan: so.many.tires.
 @artistformlyknowasdan: nice!!
 I went from 26 straight to 29, then to a 27.5/26 mullet, and currently on 27.5. For me, the 29er was a little better at almost everything, but 27.5 is a lot more fun.
 I did, bought a used 26 at the beginning of 27.5 hype, now 29er. Funny thing, wheel size does not matter. What matters is your fitness and skills. And,good suspension too, geometry, then brakes & tyres. Wheel size is like on the 5th place.
 You are not supposed to bypass any industry "innovation". Need to buy everything.
 After riding 26" for 15+ years, I got 29" and skipped the 27.5". My test rides on 29" felt a huge difference compared to 26", but 27.5" was no different than 26". So why have a third option when it's not better than 26" or 29"? I still ride my 26" if I want to pop around and goof off.
 I went from 26 to 27.5, eight years apart. Wish I had gone 29.
 I ride in Saskatchewan and I still ride a Santa Cruz Hightower. Don’t you travel shame me Levy!
 "travel shame" hahah
 @mikelevy: and there you go, another downcountry term oh boy, oh boy, oh boy...
 I enjoy both options! I have a lot of fun on my Knolly Warden. I rarely reach the limits of that bike, but it gives me confidence to push my limits and sometimes saves my bacon. And I also have a blast on my rigid fixed-gear, attempting many of the same trails as on my Warden
 Ditto on my full bouncey Murmur and Rigid Singlespeed Krampus.
 You're always going to be at least slightly over or under biked. It's similar to setting up a bike for a DH race run, the setup has to be compromised between the rock garden, the big step-up and the pedally sections. The goal should be to try and not be way over biked or under biked very often.
 After years of being undebiked, now I'm just enough biked. I think.
But I'm getting old, slow, insecure and lame so I'm pretty much sure that with my next bike I'll do whatever it takes to buy myself all the travel out there.
180 mm forks? Yes please.. Come to daddy!
 It all comes down to consequences. The consequence of being overbiked means the climb sucks and going slower is less fun. The consequences of being underbiked is crashing and hurting yourself or worse breaking your bike... easy decision for me.
 If you race, yes. But if you ride for fun, I see overbiked as taking some fun out of it. It makes it too easy. You go faster but it does not always translate to more fun. I can take a modern dual suspension or a rigid from the 90's in the same trails. Both are fun. It is like riding two different trails.
 Super duper podcast guys! Keep up the good work✌????
 I under-bike for my local trails for one reason: I want to do big, long epic rides with lots of climbs. A slacked out 34 pound enduro sled just doesn't make that as possible, for me. ~120/120, 29er is all I need and its makes the gnar that much more 'interesting'.
 I had a 160mm commencal AM meta and while it was so nice on the descents just took a little fun out of the down and made for a tougher up and I was over biked for what I ride 98% of the time. Sure it was super nice at windrock but to much everywhere else for me. Got the 2020 Norco Optic in November and that’s perfect amount of suspension for what I need for me. Slack geo so not sketchy on the downs and pretty dang good on the ups!
 Rough trails, being 210ish, strong enough to hold onto stuff and budget means I am not underbiked. I think a 130r/150f 650b bike (spity v3 im lookin at you, could even bolt up my 142 gold Hadley!!) with fairly slack geo would be a hoot. But as I break enough 150-160mm frames...
 Until now, over-biked. From now, starting with my gravel(that replaces my full xc bike) and continue with my freeride-ish enduro which will be replaced with a trail-ish enduro bike, under-biked! ????????
 I’m constantly switching between being under or over biked. A long travel trail/ enduro bike vs 7 year old twitchy xc race bike. There is fun to both, but I reach for the bigger bike more. But it’s nice to pull out the xc bike for days that border on gravel bike days or when I just want to feel a two wheel drift at the edge of control on easier trails.
 My latest bike (Knolly Fugitive) has less travel than my previous one (Knolly Warden), but has better geometry. I would say that I am optimally biked for most of the trails I ride.
 Think im probably way overbiked atm riding a tranny patrol with big sticky tyres on old railway lines & gravel paths!! Keep telling myself its good training
 Nutterbutters aren't crackers! They're cookies.
 I have to agree with Levy, I race enduro on a 130mm travel bike and it is an absolute blast even if it's "not enough bike" for some of the stages
 It’s also fun passing spandex dudes on climbs with big tires and baggy shorts.
 Every time a baggy wearer passes a lycra wearer, an enduro trail dog gets its wings
 It is pretty fun passing people on climbs with the big bike.
 I see plenty of people on xc hardtails passing guys on 140 bikes going down... it is the rider, not the bike.
 Both! I alternate between a Process 111 and 153CR. Love and appreciate them both.
 Good combo!
 Under all the way
 I mean it usually comes down to the rider skill anyways...
 Why not just have 2,3,4, or 5 bikes?
 Dick and gas
