The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 6 - Over Biked Or Under Biked?

If you're in the market for a new mountain bike, one of the first things you need to figure out is how much bike you nee... Want. Are you the type who sees no downsides to pedaling a relatively long-travel, heavier machine around all day, even if it's "too much bike" for the terrain? Or are you the opposite, preferring a relatively light-duty machine that might be more exciting to ride, even if you're going slower down the sketchy stuff? It's the old under-biked versus over-biked argument for episode six, with Kazimer and myself looking at the situation from completely different angles. Of course.
If we're really just talking about travel, RC's recent poll on the topic
shows that opinions are nearly split down the middle, with 5,751 of you saying that your next bike will probably have more suspension and slacker geometry, and 6,410 likely to end up on something with less travel but still good geo. The top two comments sum things up pretty well. Pinkbike user @gooutsidetoday
said, "I like to be 'under-biked'... When you ride faster than your buddies, you can rub it in... And when they drop you on a descent, you have an excuse.
'' While @Mattntp
takes the opposite approach, saying, "Over-biked makes up for me being underskilled.
"
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 6 - UNDER-BIKED OR OVER-BIKED?
April 29th, 2020
Is there even such a thing as too much bike?
Hit us in the comments with your suggestions: What do you want to hear us talk about? Would you be into watching a video version, or are our dulcet voices enough for you?
But I'm getting old, slow, insecure and lame so I'm pretty much sure that with my next bike I'll do whatever it takes to buy myself all the travel out there.
180 mm forks? Yes please.. Come to daddy!
