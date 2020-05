The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 6 - Over Biked Or Under Biked?

Art by Taj Mihelich



THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 6 - UNDER-BIKED OR OVER-BIKED?

April 29th, 2020



Is there even such a thing as too much bike?

Previous Pinkbike Podcasts

If you're in the market for a new mountain bike, one of the first things you need to figure out is how much bike you nee... Want. Are you the type who sees no downsides to pedaling a relatively long-travel, heavier machine around all day, even if it's "too much bike" for the terrain? Or are you the opposite, preferring a relatively light-duty machine that might be more exciting to ride, even if you're going slower down the sketchy stuff? It's the old under-biked versus over-biked argument for episode six, with Kazimer and myself looking at the situation from completely different angles. Of course.If we're really just talking about travel, RC's recent poll on the topic shows that opinions are nearly split down the middle, with 5,751 of you saying that your next bike will probably have more suspension and slacker geometry, and 6,410 likely to end up on something with less travel but still good geo. The top two comments sum things up pretty well. Pinkbike user @gooutsidetoday said, "'' While @Mattntp takes the opposite approach, saying, "Available on Apple Podcasts Google Play , or wherever else you get your podcasts.Hosted by Mike Levy and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.Hit us in the comments with your suggestions: What do you want to hear us talk about? Would you be into watching a video version, or are our dulcet voices enough for you?