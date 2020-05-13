The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 7 - Wild Project Bikes, Foxzocci Forks, and Suicide Shifters

Whether you're a lifelong shop mechanic, a diehard DIYer, or still looking for that left-handed 5mm hex key, many of us enjoy working on our bikes nearly as much as riding them. That all begins with the basic skills needed to get yourself out of the forest, like fixing a flat tire or repairing a chain. From there, maybe you learned how to adjust your shifting, bolted on a new handlebar, or had a set of ISCG tabs welded onto your frame before you faced the bottom bracket shell back down to accept a modified Hammerschmidt crankset that's controlled by a fork lockout lever that you mounted on the underside of the bike's top tube like a suicide shifter... No?
Okay, that was a bit of a leap, but one of the best things about mountain biking is that we're all on, well, just bicycles. There's no rocket science involved, and most things can be figured out by looking at the problem for a few minutes or by watching an old Tech Tuesday video (RIP). On top of that, there are endless opportunities to mix and match components, be it in your drivetrain or, if you're like @mikekazimer
, maybe you combined a set of Marzocchi upper tubes and crown with lowers and internals from Fox. Now he has a Foxzocci.
Available on Apple Podcasts
, Spotify
, Google Play
, or wherever else you get your podcasts.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 7 - PROJECT BIKES
May 13th, 2020
You mean you've never installed an XT derailleur onto a Fox 34?
Hosted by Mike Levy and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.Previous Pinkbike PodcastsEpisode 1 - Why Are Bikes So Expensive?Episode 2 - Where the Hell is the Grim Donut?Episode 3 - Pond Beaver TechEpisode 4 - Why is Every Bike a Trail Bike?Episode 5 - Can You Trust Bike Reviews?Episode 6 - Over Biked Or Under Biked?
Hit us in the comments with your suggestions: What do you want to hear us talk about? Would you be into watching a video version, or are our dulcet voices enough for you?
13 Comments
My wife has had a Raleigh flat bar "road bike" for years now. The thing can take a pretty big tire 700x45 too. Funny enough for $200 I can put some suspension in the front and rear with a shockstop stem and cane creek thudbuster.
Post a Comment