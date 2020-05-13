The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 7 - Wild Project Bikes, Foxzocci Forks, and Suicide Shifters

May 13, 2020
by Mike Levy  
Art by Taj Mihelich


Whether you're a lifelong shop mechanic, a diehard DIYer, or still looking for that left-handed 5mm hex key, many of us enjoy working on our bikes nearly as much as riding them. That all begins with the basic skills needed to get yourself out of the forest, like fixing a flat tire or repairing a chain. From there, maybe you learned how to adjust your shifting, bolted on a new handlebar, or had a set of ISCG tabs welded onto your frame before you faced the bottom bracket shell back down to accept a modified Hammerschmidt crankset that's controlled by a fork lockout lever that you mounted on the underside of the bike's top tube like a suicide shifter... No?

Okay, that was a bit of a leap, but one of the best things about mountain biking is that we're all on, well, just bicycles. There's no rocket science involved, and most things can be figured out by looking at the problem for a few minutes or by watching an old Tech Tuesday video (RIP). On top of that, there are endless opportunities to mix and match components, be it in your drivetrain or, if you're like @mikekazimer, maybe you combined a set of Marzocchi upper tubes and crown with lowers and internals from Fox. Now he has a Foxzocci.




THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 7 - PROJECT BIKES
May 13th, 2020

You mean you've never installed an XT derailleur onto a Fox 34?

Hosted by Mike Levy and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

Previous Pinkbike Podcasts
Episode 1 - Why Are Bikes So Expensive?
Episode 2 - Where the Hell is the Grim Donut?
Episode 3 - Pond Beaver Tech
Episode 4 - Why is Every Bike a Trail Bike?
Episode 5 - Can You Trust Bike Reviews?
Episode 6 - Over Biked Or Under Biked?

Brian Park James Smurthwaite Mike Kazimer Mike Levy


13 Comments

  • 1 0
 Leave it to Specialized to take something that's already existed forever and charge an arm and a leg for it.

My wife has had a Raleigh flat bar "road bike" for years now. The thing can take a pretty big tire 700x45 too. Funny enough for $200 I can put some suspension in the front and rear with a shockstop stem and cane creek thudbuster.
  • 4 0
 Has anyone seen where I put that left-handed hex key?
  • 2 0
 Next to the stripy paint
  • 1 0
 Near the bag of spare bubbles for the spirit level....
  • 1 0
 Oh I also should add that I rode a 1st gen Remedy und the fun it brought was unreal. So many good times and memories from that bike. I went for 7 years with 26” wheels and I’m still alive...
  • 2 0
 Hey thanks for answering my question guy! Mike vs. Mike MTB / DJ challenge sounds GREAT!
  • 1 0
 Edit: guys* not guy.
  • 2 0
 Terrain too steep for a singlespeed? I present to you the world's stupidest idea... a singlespeed ebike.
  • 1 0
 Ya it's buried under the passenger seat of the mini or in the trunk...
  • 2 1
 Just noticed that microphone looks like... something else entirely.
  • 1 0
 The Diverge is a Dual Sport Hybrid.
  • 1 0
 Well I should add that I haven’t listened yet lol...
  • 1 1
 Wild project bikes? I thought y’all gon talk ‘bout GRIM DONUT!

Post a Comment



