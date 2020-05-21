The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 8 - Do We Need an Even Larger Wheel Size?

May 21, 2020
by Mike Levy  
Art by Taj Mihelich


The idea of a new, larger diameter wheel standard will have many people reaching for their pitchforks and the caps lock key, but what if there's a good argument to be made for a 32" wheel? Or even a 36er? For as much as many of us love shiny new gear, we're a cynical bunch when it comes to the kind of wholesale changes that another wheel size would require. Then again, given that we've already been down that trail on 27.5" wheels, many of us against our will, a weary opinion would be completely reasonable. And expected.

But if 29" wheels on a trail bike make many things easier, what would happen if wheels got even larger? And should someone who's 5'5" be on the same wheel size as someone who's 6'5"? You guys asked in the comments, so we put some feelers out—and surprisingly, got confirmation that at least one brand is currently testing both 32" and 36" wheels.

Former World Cup and National racer Travis Brown leads Trek's Field Testing program where he's currently experimenting with the two larger wheel sizes to find out how they compare to bikes that we're more familiar with. There's no need for that pitchfork anytime soon, though, with Brown stressing that his 32er and 36er are for pure research and development purposes only; there won't be an even bigger-wheeled Top Fuel anytime within the coming few years, and maybe never at all. The idea, Brown explained, is for them to find out what's possible, what works, and what doesn't.

We called up Travis to get the lowdown on Trek's weird-wheeled prototypes, where they excel and where they fall short, and to find out what the stopwatch says about them. Spoiler alert: Bigger is faster. If you want to read the interview instead of listening to it, you can see our entire conversation with Travis here.

Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, or wherever else you get your podcasts.



THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 8 - DO WE NEED A LARGER WHEELSIZE STANDARD?
May 13th, 2020

Will your 26" tubes even fit?!

Hosted by Mike Levy and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

Previous Pinkbike Podcasts
Episode 1 - Why Are Bikes So Expensive?
Episode 2 - Where the Hell is the Grim Donut?
Episode 3 - Pond Beaver Tech
Episode 4 - Why is Every Bike a Trail Bike?
Episode 5 - Can You Trust Bike Reviews?
Episode 6 - Over Biked Or Under Biked?
Episode 7 - Wild Project Bikes

Hit us in the comments with your suggestions: What do you want to hear us talk about? Would you be into watching a video version, or are our dulcet voices enough for you?


Should there be an even larger, 32" or even 36" wheel size option?

You've listened to the podcast first, right? Assuming 27.5 and 29 remain unchanged.



Posted In:
Podcasts Reviews and Tech The Pinkbike Podcast Brian Park James Smurthwaite Mike Kazimer Mike Levy


Must Read This Week
Review: TRP's New TR12 Shifter and Derailleur
45578 views
Millyard's Hyper Ride Shock Returns
44703 views
Behind the Numbers: Commencal Meta TR 29
44636 views
First Look: Pivot's Phoenix Dock Tool System
44460 views
Video: Conflict Arises Between 17 Year Old UK Rider & Apparent "Trail Saboteurs"
43677 views
First Ride: Privateer 161 - An Affordable-ish Race Ready Machine
43263 views
Put Your World Cup DH Knowledge to Good Use in Round 1 of DH Fantasy Trivia
42358 views
UCI Reveals Updated 2020 World Cup Calendar - Double Headers!
35821 views

25 Comments

  • 9 2
 As long as 27.5" and 29" wheels don't go anywhere, might an ever larger option make sense for trail bikes and tall riders? Or should we just stick with what we've got?
  • 10 0
 We have come full circle. We are officially back to the Penny Farthing.
  • 5 2
 Please just stop.
  • 1 0
 @snowwcold55: when will they make DH Penny Farthing a thing?
  • 2 0
 ive just decided to run a mullet with 36 upfront and 26 out back.
  • 10 1
 No
  • 2 3
 I agree. I don't even want a 29er. I still want to be able to 180 and 360.
  • 4 0
 @DaFreerider44: Bigger wheels wouldn't be for anyone wanting to do those things, of course.
  • 2 0
 Ah I get it... larger wheels will require new geometry to tuck the wheel and make room for the seat tube! A whole new slew of "standards" will be necessary! The dentists and people who aren't hardcore wont even know the difference!
  • 1 0
 And your a bloody idiot if you the k 29ers or 27.5 will stay around.....remember oeople the same was said about 26ers and then overnight everyone stopped making them...
Its about choice they said....
well can i have a 26er then?
no we stopped making those
  • 1 0
 My legs are too short for a 29'er so yeah, no.
That said, I fought the 27.5 for a long time, and now I've built my DH bike into a mullet rider. The larger diameter helps, but it was more that I was forced to do this because a quality 26" triple crown fork is becoming really hard to find.
  • 2 0
 If the donut doesn’t have it then it’s not practical. That bike is from the future!
  • 3 0
 This is a joke...right?? ....RIGHT?!?!?
  • 1 2
 Oh for f#$ks sake not again....here we go another million new standards. How is we can put men on the moon but cant figure out which fu$#ing wheel size is best without going through a million different versions first.
Please dont even start this bull$hit. We have mullet bikes cos some people cant fit 2 29 inch wheels as it is.
Que the hundreds of posts from people who are 6ft 2 and think there giants and need bigger wheels????
  • 2 0
 as a 5'1 female, i'll stick with my 26ers. owned 27.5 and 29 bikes and 26 makes sense for me, not one size fits all.
  • 2 0
 short king here , 27.5 feel big for me , I'll never ride 29 or even bigger
  • 1 0
 I'm waiting for the new supercaliber 36ers 69mm x 169mm rear end, 69° fork rake. Can't wait!
  • 1 0
 Ventana USA builds 36 ers for a co. I remember called
Dirty 6 ers maybe ? NBL players were the customer
Type
  • 2 0
 It’s getting close to time for government intervention.
  • 1 0
 Doesn't surprise me that Trek is at it again - pushing more proprietary standards up their asses!
  • 1 0
 When does it become the tire is too large for the trails?
  • 1 0
 when they tire cant get into a berm
  • 1 0
 We will all hit our bums if wheels get any bigger.
  • 1 0
 For large people a large wheel is great. Bring it on l say!
  • 1 0
 Gravy popcorn....

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010896
Mobile Version of Website