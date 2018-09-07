PINKBIKE TECH

Pinkbike Poll: 39 Custom Painted DH Bikes - Which One is Your Favorite?

Sep 7, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  
There's a very good chance that Lenzerheide, Switzerland, currently has the highest concentration of custom painted downhill bikes in the world. With the rainbow stripes on the line, teams have gone all out to ensure their riders are on the fastest (and flashiest) bikes possible. Pinkbike's photographers snapped photos of 39 eye-catching machines - which one is your favorite? Scroll through the gallery, and vote below.



Eddie Masters' Pivot Phoenix

DH World Champs 2018


Luca Shaw's Santa Cruz V10

DH World Champs 2018


Neko Mulally's YT Tues

DH World Champs 2018


Troy Brosnan's Canyon Sender

DH World Champs 2018


Emilie Siegenthaler's Pivot Phoenix

DH World Champs 2018


Sam Blenkinsop's Norco Aurum

DH World Champs 2018


Laurie Greenland's Mondraker Summum

DH World Champs 2018


Charlie Harrison's Intense M29

DH World Champs 2018


Loic Bruni's Specialized Demo

DH World Champs 2018


Wyn Master's GT Fury

DH World Champs 2018


Mick and Tracey Hannah's Polygon Xquareone DH's

Mick and Tracey Hannah s Polygon Xquare One DH9 s Bluegrass helmets and custom Alpinestars kit.


Loris Vergier's Santa Cruz V10

DH World Champs 2018


Henry Fitzgerald's Norco Aurum

DH World Champs 2018


Angel Saurez's YT Tues

DH World Champs 2018


Max Hartenstern's Cube Two15 29er

DH World Champs 2018


Brook Macdonald's Mondraker Summum

DH World Champs 2018


Dean Lucas' Intense M29

DH World Champs 2018


Kade Edwards' Trek Session

DH World Champs 2018


Phil Atwill's Propain

DH World Champs 2018


Adam Brayton's SCOTT Gambler

DH World Champs bikes 2018

Alex Marin's Saracen Myst

DH World Champs bikes 2018


Marcelo Gutierrez's Giant Glory

DH World Champs bikes 2018


Aaron Gwin's YT Tues

DH World Champs bikes 2018


Matt Walker's Cube Two15 29er

DH World Champs bikes 2018


Connor Fearon's Kona Operator

Connor Fearon s custom Kona Operator


Dakotah Norton's Devinci Wilson

DH World Champs bikes 2018


Greg Minnaar's Santa Cruz V10

DH World Champs bikes 2018


Jacob Dickson's Giant Glory

DH World Champs bikes 2018


Matt Walker's Saracen Myst

DH World Champs bikes 2018


Vali Holl's YT Tues

DH World Champs bikes 2018


Mark Wallace's Canyon Sender

DH World Champs bikes 2018


Martin Maes' GT Fury

DH World Champs bikes 2018


Jack Moir's Intense M29

DH World Champs bikes 2018


Danny Hart's Saracen Myst

DH World Champs bikes 2018


Myriam Nicole's Commencal Supreme

DH World Champs bikes 2018


Jure Zabjek's Devinci Wilson

DH World Champs bikes 2018


Kye A'Hern's Canyon Sender

DH World Champs bikes 2018


Tahnee Seagrave's Transition TR11

DH World Champs bikes 2018



Which DH World Champs Bike is Your Favorite?



29 Comments

  • + 16
 Correction: 37 custom painted bikes, 2 custom stickers on the Glory's. Expected a bit more from a company like Giant.
  • + 7
 They're in full savings mode to afford Gwin
  • + 4
 @genericmk: not even gwin could make a giant desirable...
  • + 1
 Seriously Propain, nothing?!
  • + 7
 I've always loved the weird forest service green. Such a good on the intense, and for a good cause!
  • + 6
 Does anyone else read Jure Zabjek’s name in Rob warner’s voice?
  • + 3
 I totally did.
  • + 4
 I want Vali Holls bike!!!! Tell YT to make this a purchasable color way on the CAPRA!!!!
  • + 3
 Holl’s ftw...the best custom paint I’ve seen in a while def goes to Bryn Atkinsons artist though,that thing is primo
  • + 2
 Got to say Dakota Norton's bike looks like it was stolen from Evel Kenevil. Is he wearing a cape this weekend?
  • + 1
 I'd be glad if bike manufacturers wouldn't spec their lower priced bikes in awful colour schemes on purpose. Yes Scott I'm looking at you.
  • + 1
 No votes for polygon? You could've knocked me over with a feather! I thought there were so many pinkbikers that loved it that they're gonna break sales record.
  • + 3
 Peatys spit fire themed v10 still the coolest looking dh bike ever.
  • + 2
 I'm a sucker for that red on Mark's sender
  • + 1
 Minaar may be a legend but that paint job ain’t going to win any awards ????
  • + 2
 It's a shame the best looking bike won't be on the track. Heal up Neko!
  • + 1
 No counting grams this race! Each bike has about 2 pounds of paint on it Wink
  • + 1
 Transition for the win on this one
  • + 1
 Mathieu Van der Poel's Canyon Lux
  • + 0
 Not sure about the Mondrakers imo..! Rest look ace! Still I’ll hope to see one on the top step...
  • + 1
 I thought we did this already?
  • + 1
 Some true works of art, there!
  • + 0
 YEAH! WE GOT A POLL! Fab
  • + 0
 V10 is still is the best looking DH bike ...
  • - 1
 Man, that Cube is just absolute butt.
  • - 1
 i don't know are they all 29ers?
