Pinkbike Poll: How Much Further Should the Longer, Lower, & Slacker Trend Go?

Will we be riding bikes like this in the future, or are modern bikes about right?

Geometry changed a lot in the twenty-or-so years separating these two Enduros, yet I suspect there were people at the time who thought the geometry of the bike on the left was pretty close to perfection

Isak Leivsson's homemade bike has 510mm chainstays, giving it a very balanced weight distribution.

In general how much further should the longer, lower, & slacker trend go? Definitely has further to go, the Grim Donut isn't progressive enough.

Probably a little further to go but we're almost there.

We've reached the ideal geometry.

I'd prefer if bikes got a little shorter/taller/steeper.

Take me back to 2006, please. Responses: 220 Faves: 0 Comments: 0