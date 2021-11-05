Pinkbike Poll: How Much Further Should the Longer, Lower, & Slacker Trend Go?

Nov 5, 2021
by Seb Stott  
The Grim Donut
Will we be riding bikes like this in the future, or are modern bikes about right?

Recently I was talking to Evan Turpen of Contra bikes who said something which got me thinking. He wants his steel enduro bike to last a long time, partly because he thinks the transformative changes in geometry we've seen over the last few years won't go much further. He hopes a bike with modern geometry today won't look too out of date in ten years time.

Based on the bikes I've ridden, I think we're at least approaching the right geometry numbers for most riders. But then, some people thought that ten or even twenty years ago.

1999 FSR Enduro Pro
2020 Specialized Enduro
Geometry changed a lot in the twenty-or-so years separating these two Enduros, yet I suspect there were people at the time who thought the geometry of the bike on the left was pretty close to perfection

Certainly, I don't think we can make bottom brackets much lower without huge compromises to ground clearance. Sure, crank arms could afford to get a bit shorter to minimise the pedal-strike problem, but I'm already scraping my inside pedal on some turns even when riding with my feet level.

What about slacker? Downhill bikes have been hovering around the 62-64 degree mark for decades now and I don't see them getting any slacker. Enduro bikes are already getting very close to that (64-degrees is now the norm) and thanks to bigger wheels and shorter offset, the problem of twitchy steering or "jackknifing" in tight turns is pretty much eliminated. Sure, a slacker head angle might have benefits in some situations, but it also has drawbacks including poorer fork performance on small bumps.

As for longer reach, I think there's room for improvement in terms of getting bikes to fit riders at the extremes of the height spectrum better, but whether a size medium will get significantly longer over the next decade seems unlikely to me.

Isak Leivsson's homemade bike has 510mm chainstays, giving it a very balanced weight distribution.

One area where I think we could see change is in the chainstay length. For a while, manufacturers sought to make them as compact as possible for easy manuals and to keep the wheelbase number from looking too intimidating. Now though, brands and customers are becoming aware that a longer front-centre without a longer chainstay results in too little weight on the front tire in some situations.

Sure, some bikes have 10mm of chainstay length adjustment, but if you want to compensate for a front-centre that's grown by 100mm over the last few years, you'll need the rear-centre to grow by at least 50mm to maintain the same proportions and therefore weight distribution (rear-centres are typically around half of the front-centre length). So, I wouldn't be surprised if we see more bikes with chainstay lengths approaching 500mm in the biggest sizes. Of the bikes I've ridden, only Forbidden and Orange are in that ballpark, and there are clear advantages as well as some downsides.

But the point of this article is to find out what you think. So, if you could change the geometry on your current bike, would you go slacker, longer and lower?

Would you want your next bike have a slacker or steeper effective seat angle?


Would you want your next bike have a lower or higher bottom bracket?


Would you want your next bike have a longer or shorter reach?


Would you want your next bike have a longer or shorter chainstay?


Would you want your next bike have a slacker or steeper head angle?


In general how much further should the longer, lower, & slacker trend go?



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Polls


13 Comments

  • 7 0
 I would like to see reach extended to a point that you no longer have a seat, but instead a sling of some sort that your body lays on.
  • 1 0
 super aero
  • 2 0
 It's already gone too far. 75 percent of bikes or too "capable" for 75 percent of the trails most people ride. You don't need a 63 degree head angle on a trail bike, we are making bikes easier to ride at the expense of enjoyable/engaging handing for the majority of riders.
  • 1 0
 I for one haven't ridden a trailbike that is too slack... My sentinel has a 63.5% head angle... and I love it! I don't find it cumbersome on slower trails or technical climbing. That being said... I haven't run into any situations where I've said "this bike could be a bit slacker..." as I have with all of my previous bikes.

I think the big leaps and bounds will be with suspension kinematic, and weight/durability. I want a 26 pound Sentinel that pedals like a Spur, but doesn't loose any of the descending prowess.
  • 1 0
 I think you should have a marble for a back wheel. A 36er at front. A 500mm dropper post. A 1000mm wide bar. A horizontal head angle. A vertical seat angle. Everything made of plastic. Perfect!!
  • 1 0
 We're in a good place now where you can choose traditional, modern or progressive geo. That most people dont buy or ask for Forward geometry / Geometron / moar LLS probably tells this just as well as this poll highlights it.
  • 1 0
 Compared to your actual bike. So depending on what you're riding this poll is totally useless. Except for the last question about this totally shy and old school thing the grim donut is.
  • 1 0
 Give me more choice of bikes with a more playful geo, not everyone wants to be flat out all the time and the most fun I’ve ever had is on a steeper taller bike and playing about in the woods
  • 2 0
 Seems people pretty much want tomorrow to be like today.
  • 1 0
 i need head angles to be in the 30's and ill be pleased
  • 1 0
 reach should get longer until medium sized people ride size medium bikes
  • 1 0
 You're assuming there will be bikes in stock to buy in the future...
  • 1 0
 Shorter seat tubes!

