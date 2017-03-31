USER GENERATED

Pinkbike Poll - A Hardtail As Your Only Bike?

Mar 31, 2017
by Mike Levy  
The recent news of Santa Cruz's new Chameleon was a reminder that modern hardtails have a lot going for them. There are others, of course, from the Kona Honzo, Chromag's entire lineup, and bikes from Stanton, DMR, and a bunch of other brands who offer forward-thinking frames with a so-called backward-thinking lack of rear suspension. But, for a lot of us, no rear shock means nearly no interest in these days of full-suspension rigs that are somehow lighter than their simpler counterparts that are arguably more difficult to ride.


Cruising through the forest aboard the Chromag Aperture
Brad Walton photo

I don't think it's our fault that hardtails sit in the shadows for a lot of riders. I mean, just look at how freaking awesome most of today's full-suspension bikes are and what they let us do. Hell, some of them even pedal nearly as well as a bike with a welded rear-end rather than one that's designed to move up and down with the terrain, which is pretty crazy when you consider how bad some full-suspension bikes were fifteen or more years ago. I also have zero issue admitting that the technology involved in a modern, high-performance dual-suspension bike is a big reason why I'm so into this sport; chakras and flow and other deep, meaningful things aside, of course. I'm pretty sure that my chakra got beat to shit during the last time I spent a few months on a hardtail, as fun as it was most of the time.

Despite that beat down, I know that I'd have just as much fun on a reasonably priced hardtail as I do on a carbon fiber super-bike that rides like it's from the future. I'm sure of this because I've spent many years getting my ass handed to me on a hardtail, just like a lot of us have, and those were some of the best times that I've ever had on a bike. However, if you told me that I had to choose between a nice full-suspension bike and a nice hardtail, I know damn well that I'm going to grab the one with all the pivots and complication and a shock bolted to the back of it.


Cruising through the forest aboard the Chromag Aperture
Brad Walton photo

Sure, I like the completely false fantasy of me being the tough guy aboard a hardtail who creams everyone on every descent, no matter how rowdy it is, or has no problem with my worn out body after riding a hardtail on some sort of silly all-day epic that was only fun for the first six hours and not the last six hours. But that's not me. Technology has spoiled me for good and, sadly, I seriously doubt that I'd own a hardtail if my stable consisted of a single bike.

But what about you? Do you plan on forsaking pivots and shocks and leverage curves for a leaner, more punishing yet possibly more rewarding steed? Or does the idea of riding a hardtail appeal to you about as much as trading your fancy full-suspension bike in for a unicycle?



Would you give up your dual-suspension bike for a hardtail?



Must Read This Week
EWS Round One, Giant Toa Enduro: Results - Crankworx Rotorua 2017
101665 views
What's Going On With Loic Bruni's Brakes? - Crankworx Rotorua
92590 views
EWS Round 1 Tech: Crankworx Rotorua 2017
80976 views
Specialized S-Works Enduro 29 - Review
72933 views
Yeti and Norco Factory Racing EWS Rotorua Team Bike Checks
70460 views
4 Facts About Rocky Mountain's Prototype Altitude
59703 views
30 Second-ish Bike Checks - EWS Rotorua 2017 - Video
56255 views
Battle for Rotorua Full Race Highlights - EWS Rotorua 2017
56038 views

27 Comments

  • + 12
 Having a hardtail as your only bike is rarely a choice. It's a matter of budget. Folks talking of staying true to HTs are like those who say that monogamy is not normal. They talk as if they had a fkng option. Ride whatever suits you right, don't make up philosophies why your choice is superior.
  • + 4
 I strongly disagree, there is a wide range of ridding that benefits from a hard tail and makes it far more enjoyable. I initially started off on a hardtail and stayed with hardtails because of my budget. I now have both a trail ready hardtail and a nice enduro bike. There is surely a time and a place for both of them. Sometimes when you get bored of your local trails, the hardtail is nice to bring on new challenge. Also, when your out adventuring discovering new places and the trail splits between the woods and rural roads / snowmobile trails, the hardtail is far more desirable and efficient.
  • + 3
 Saturday night was for wives, but Friday night at the Copa was for the girlfriends.
  • + 1
 Agree with Waki here. I picked option 2, even though up until last summer I had never owned a full suspension bike. Now that I could finally afford what I've been dreaming of for a decade, I would never go back to not having it. I still kept my hardtail, along with my BMX, but I'll never willingly go back to not having a fully​ to play on. I'll even go as far as to say that for me personally, if I had to give up all but one, it would be the full suspension trail bike that I'd hold onto. But I hope to never see the day when I'm at gunpoint, forced to choose only one
  • + 1
 I know it wasn't but I feel like this poll was intended only to draw me from my slumber. But I'm tired. Yawn. P.S I agree with whatever Waki says I'm going back to bed.
  • + 1
 wtf

don't make up philosophies why your choice is superior

Having a hardtail as your only bike is rarely a choice. It's a matter of budget

monogamy is normal?
  • + 9
 As long as it was a Chromag.
  • + 2
 that's cause you haven't tried a ragley. lol, you are one loyal son-of-a-gun.
  • + 1
 @conv3rt: I've pedaled a Blue Pig once. Lol

I know where my bread is battered .
  • + 1
 @THE-GUNT: Nah, I'm with you. I wish I could afford a new frame/fork/wheels. I think a BA would look excellent in the shed
  • + 2
 @conv3rt: Yeah that would be sweet.
  • + 4
 I love my hard tails, and come the winter that's all I ride. I'll always have a hard tail for the days when distance on fire roads and canal tow paths is in order, but unless I'm forced to I'll always have a full sus as the old knees are not what they are. But if hard tails were all there was, I'd be happy. Next bike, 29er or 650b+ hard tail???
  • + 1
 I feel like a 650b hard tail would slay trails hard. Never been on one, just rode a friends 29er, feel like Im on stilts but thats just me haha
  • + 3
 I've gone from a full suspension to hardtail, and the hardtail is currently my only MTB. It's been years and years since I've owned a hardtail, but with modern materials and geometry it rides amazingly well. I think I will stick with the hardtail as my only bike for a little while, but when I eventually get a new FS bike, I will never have a hardtail-less quiver again. It's just too damn fun.
  • + 3
 depends on your local terrain. I ride mostly very very rocky terrain so hardtail isn't a good choice even though i like them. I even rode some DH races with norco sasquatch but on rocky terrain it is not very enjoyable
  • + 1
 My On-One 456, and yes it is a 26er, which will never go away regarless,,is the best bike I have ridden in years.Sure squish is nice but once a part goes you have to play find the cannoli and pray it works . Also , my On-One is Steel and Steel is Real,,has lot''s of play in it..not that I would not want another squish , which I am building, but for now, my Hardtail suits and does the job..that is all,,RAMFB...
  • + 1
 Built a custom hardtail. Custom geo and got to pick how stiff I wanted it. Put on all the parts I desired. Cant say itd be my only bike since I enjoy hucking and riding wayyy too fast. Hardtails are hoot so dont get me wrong! But as my only bike?

N+1
  • + 1
 I went from fs to a hard tail because I feel I ride it more. You can take it out the front door for a ride compared to having to drive somewhere you feel the terrain justifies your bike. And it was £200 for s frMe compared to 5 grand.
  • + 1
 I ride an Orange Crush hardtail for everything, thing freaking shreds, geo is super progressive and slack/low, so awesome. And a Pivot Phoenix for super rowdy stuff. Love riding the hardtail and big bike.
  • + 4
 Just built one and loving it
  • + 1
 I was thinking about this today. I think it'd be better for me. It would be easier for long bikepacking trips and would definitely help me with my climbing abilities.
  • + 4
 Love my Bird Zero AM!!
  • + 2
 Missing the, "Yeah I'd do that" option
  • + 1
 come on pinkbike rigid is the future. i joke, but my rigid fatbike is silly fun.
  • + 2
 N+1 who the hell only owns 1 bike?
  • + 1
 What is this "only bike" thing you are talking about Mike?
  • + 0
 Echo de menos mi Mondraker Play 1...

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.033097
Mobile Version of Website