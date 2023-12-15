Pinkbike Poll: Do You Want Adjustable Frame Stiffness?

Dec 15, 2023
by Dario DiGiulio  
photo
Quick swap seems easy enough.
photo
Slightly less quick on this front.

In my recent Predictions article, I guessed that we'll be seeing more user-adjustable frame stiffness on production bikes in the near future, with a few existing examples of the approach thrown in for posterity. While this could be a very cool feature to add to a frame, I personally don't see it as critical or even worthwhile for most people, as there are already enough complications to wrestle on modern bikes.

That said, I'm probably wrong and you're all going to tell me why, so I figured I'd put it to the people and get a sense for how many folks would jump on the opportunity to tweak their chassis to suit terrain, ride style, and rider load.

Photos by Andy Vathis

This could be seatstay/chainstay bridges, swappable axles, or even some sort of external bracing like we see on some motorsports chassis.

Do you want a frame with adjustable stiffness?



Which bike categories do you feel would benefit most?



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Polls


Author Info:
dariodigiulio avatar

Member since Dec 25, 2016
129 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Opinion: Your Next Bike Will Be Steeper
52584 views
10 Things I Loved in 2023: Mike Kazimer
38634 views
Review: Cane Creek Electric Wings Titanium Cranks
31128 views
"Sad it Had to Come to an End" - Greg Minnaar Features on Santa Cruz's 'The Roller Door' Podcast
28292 views
Wethepeople Release 'Swamp Master' Full Suspension BMX
27575 views
First Look: Carbon Wasp Truffle - A UK-Made Carbon Downcountry Bike
27471 views
Henry's Quinney's 2024 Predictions
26884 views
Slack Randoms: Ways to Improve Enduro Racing, Radek in a KTM Ad, Crushing Propane Cylinders & More
26843 views

42 Comments
  • 63 1
 I just want to get on my bike and ride it in the woods with my friends and have a great time. No batteries, no internal routing, no needing $10,000, no wheel size bs, no marketing wank naming like "downcountry" or "climbduro"

Just fun, fitness and eliminating stress.
  • 18 2
 Not to gatekeep, but you're doing it wrong. You're supposed to tinker endlessly with all your equipment, fight about inanities and intricacies on the internet, and maintain an air of superiority towards other people who also "enjoy" the sport.
  • 1 0
 Bore Ring!!
  • 2 0
 @Jvhowube: what’s wrong with gatekeepers? I remember when you’d see another person on a mountain bike and, I know this is unbelievable, you’d say hi.
  • 1 0
 Honestly though, the bike you are describing is readily available from multiple brands for quite cheap, isn't it? It's just those plain old bikes don't get much attention around here because there's nothing to chatter about.
  • 3 0
 @wobblegoblin: I rarely get a hi anymore let alone anybody that would stop to help if I needed anything. I got a flat a few months back on a popular local trail, took me a few min to throw in a tube and got passed by a good 5 people, ZERO response from anybody. I'll assume I look like a badass and exude competence...but the 6th dude, older guy, obvious old school MTBer "yo dude, you all good".....just like it was 15+ years ago.

Get off my lawn...I know
  • 2 0
 "Climbduro".. lol.
  • 3 0
 Couldn't have said it better. But you know, if hillbilly can't swim, it's the speedo's fault.
  • 1 0
 @RadBartTaylor: Man I hear ya. Every time I pass someone on the trail I yell the same (You good?) and every time people seem so shocked (and thankful) that I bothered to ask if they needed help.

Ah well, another curmudgeon here.
  • 1 0
 I wouldn't overreact there. The parts in the picture are two allen bolts with a metal bar. Not exactly the most complicated adjustment.
  • 1 0
 Good news, you already have all that. All you need to do is ride your bike and STFU
  • 1 0
 @RadBartTaylor: In Canada, you'll need to hide behind a tree if you want to fix your flat tire in peace.
  • 22 1
 Bike industry is really scraping the bottom of the barrel, huh?
  • 1 1
 Yeah. Why it is not a bad idea/concept to include in your bike, Id shake my head greatly towards any company that would market it as the next coolest thing.
  • 2 1
 Idk where you go from here. Realistically the only thing that I see as a glaring issue is the der. My Top Fuel does basically everything I'd ever want it to do. It has storage, great pedal platform and handles just about everything the mid-west has to offer.
  • 1 1
 More like the bottom of their shoes at this point. The barrel is obviously empty :-P
  • 7 1
 why not just get rid of cable tourism and we would all be happy?
  • 3 0
 With new legislation on cable visas, we could make this a reality
  • 6 0
 I'm already stiff enough.
  • 3 1
 For a race bike... I could see that being at thing. I mean, they're chasing microseconds. But for us normal people who just ride bikes in the woods (I'm a bumbler personally, but I have fun regardless), it seems like its probably way overkill/not needed.

In theory, some brands are already sort of doing this with their frame sizes (Norco mentions having their larger bikes be stiffer, as they're likely heavier riders IRRC).

If my frame came with adjustable stiffness... I'd probably try it out, just for kicks, and see if I have any preferences on it. But unless I somehow find a frame that has very very wrong stiffness in the first place, I doubt I'd notice it much.
  • 2 0
 Full disclosure, I'm still trying to sort out how to get the most of my suspension so I don't know that I'd be able to also figure out how to get the most out of my frame stiffness. That said, I love bikes that I can get on and go...not have to worry if I charged my battery(ies) or remembered to swap back to my stiffer frame part. I have enough on my plate remembering to check my various air pressures.
  • 2 0
 NEWS FLASH:

“A PinkBike commenter has recently discovered that people who are nothing like him also ride bikes. He was amazed to realize that there was someone in his own town who is literally twice his size who is also good at bikes but keeps breaking frames because they aren’t designed for people like him.”

“Startled, his first response was ‘well just loose some weight you fatty’. A few days later he met the larger rider in question on the trail and was immediately thankful that his username @pewpew805 is not connected to his actual name.”
  • 4 0
 There's a good joke in that headline but I'm too classy for that kinda stuff.
  • 2 1
 It'd be fun to tinker with but given that I find we riders can accommodate and then adapt so quickly to different settings/parts/geometry that I think it would only really be applicable to racers.

Also I'm not sure we need a subset of riders that won't yield because they need data on their latest frame stiffness adjustment setting.
  • 1 0
 I like the idea, it's an interesting concept for XC hardtails, stiff for short track races where putting down the most power is key and flexy for marathon races where a little bit of give can help reduce fatigue. Besides, if you didn't want to dork around with it just set it and forget it, kind of like a compression damper on a suspension fork.
  • 1 1
 I'm the kind of person that would never change one of these. I can't remember the last time I changed the rebound on my fork. I just don't notice small adjustments like this. People are always like "rotational weight makes a massive difference" but then I go from DH to XC tyres and I only notice a loss of grip.
  • 2 1
 "...the opportunity to tweak their chassis to suit terrain, ride style, and rider load."

Already accomplishable with suspension settings, tire choice & PSI.
  • 1 2
 I appreciate the pushback on endlessly tinkering with your MTB. To be fair though, there is a subset of MTBers who ride frequently enough where something like this would make a huge difference. At the other end of the spectrum, DH racers for instance, ride bikes with a wide range of adjustments, and they don't do it for fun. It truly makes a difference in how a bike rides. This can translate into the athlete having more control on their bike, which is pretty cool and satisfying. It opens up terrain and fresh experiences. The ability to adjust the stiffness on the rear triangle would be a game changer for a lot of people because it would be like adjusting the flex on a snowboard, snappy vs damp vs stable, etc. etc. Maybe it's not for everyone, but most mountain bikers can't even be troubled to customize (tune) their own suspension, so I understand the pushback. I hate to speak in such absolute terms, but if you disagree, then you are a kook and need to get out and ride more.
  • 3 0
 Never even heard of this until the previous article
  • 1 0
 Looks like the people have spoken! Now do headset cable routing, pressfit bottom brackets, electronic shifting, and Superboost hubs....
  • 2 0
 came for the thumbnail, and left
  • 2 0
 I'm still not sure what is going on in that image
  • 1 0
 @SATN-XC: i think it's a bmx swing bike maybe circa sea otter 2023?
  • 1 0
 Only if it adjust for temperature, altitude and my riding weight oh and trial conditions.
  • 2 0
 ....got to dill and plug some speed holes....they make the bike go fast
  • 1 0
 I already waste enough time at the traihead watching my friends fiddle with their go pro junk
  • 1 0
 No, just tell me it's stiff and compliant and I'll pay whatever you want, promise!
  • 1 0
 Fuck flip chips and whatever this shit is, I want my bike built right by people who know, don't ask me I'm an idiot
  • 1 0
 Like adjustable geo, just another way for plebs like me to make the bike ride worse.
  • 1 0
 Do I need to pay for this feature?
  • 2 0
 Omg just stop. Please.
  • 1 0
 Oh come on, most of the public is not even playing with spokes tension







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.064496
Mobile Version of Website