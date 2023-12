Pinkbike Poll: Do You Want Adjustable Frame Stiffness?

Quick swap seems easy enough. Slightly less quick on this front.

In my recent Predictions article, I guessed that we'll be seeing more user-adjustable frame stiffness on production bikes in the near future, with a few existing examples of the approach thrown in for posterity. While this could be a very cool feature to add to a frame, I personally don't see it as critical or even worthwhile for most people, as there are already enough complications to wrestle on modern bikes.That said, I'm probably wrong and you're all going to tell me why, so I figured I'd put it to the people and get a sense for how many folks would jump on the opportunity to tweak their chassis to suit terrain, ride style, and rider load.This could be seatstay/chainstay bridges, swappable axles, or even some sort of external bracing like we see on some motorsports chassis.