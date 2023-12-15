Pinkbike Poll: Do You Want Adjustable Frame Stiffness?

In my recent Predictions
article, I guessed that we'll be seeing more user-adjustable frame stiffness on production bikes in the near future, with a few existing examples of the approach thrown in for posterity. While this could be a very cool feature to add to a frame, I personally don't see it as critical or even worthwhile for most people, as there are already enough complications to wrestle on modern bikes.
That said, I'm probably wrong and you're all going to tell me why, so I figured I'd put it to the people and get a sense for how many folks would jump on the opportunity to tweak their chassis to suit terrain, ride style, and rider load.
This could be seatstay/chainstay bridges, swappable axles, or even some sort of external bracing like we see on some motorsports chassis.
Just fun, fitness and eliminating stress.
Get off my lawn...I know
Ah well, another curmudgeon here.
In theory, some brands are already sort of doing this with their frame sizes (Norco mentions having their larger bikes be stiffer, as they're likely heavier riders IRRC).
If my frame came with adjustable stiffness... I'd probably try it out, just for kicks, and see if I have any preferences on it. But unless I somehow find a frame that has very very wrong stiffness in the first place, I doubt I'd notice it much.
“A PinkBike commenter has recently discovered that people who are nothing like him also ride bikes. He was amazed to realize that there was someone in his own town who is literally twice his size who is also good at bikes but keeps breaking frames because they aren’t designed for people like him.”
“Startled, his first response was ‘well just loose some weight you fatty’. A few days later he met the larger rider in question on the trail and was immediately thankful that his username @pewpew805 is not connected to his actual name.”
Also I'm not sure we need a subset of riders that won't yield because they need data on their latest frame stiffness adjustment setting.
Already accomplishable with suspension settings, tire choice & PSI.