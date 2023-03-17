Pinkbike Poll: Are Tire Inserts Leaving You Deflated?

Back in 2018, we ran this poll
asking if you were running tire inserts. The vast majority weren't, but many said they were keen to give them a try.
Since then it seems the wave of insert hype has come and gone. Every brand was scrabbling to launch its unique take on the pool-noodle-for-your-tires concept a few years ago. Now, I can't remember the last time a new one was announced. And while they're still clearly popular among enduro and downhill racers, a few I've spoken to recently have said that they're no longer running them.
Personally, I think they make a lot of sense, especially for people who ride rocky trails and don't want the rolling drag of a full DH tire
. They allow you to run a supple and fast-rolling tire with added pinch protection, sidewall support and damping. On the other hand, the cost, hassle of installation, and extra weight (assuming you're going to run the same tires) are clear downsides that could put many people off. Then there's the fact that they're not 100% effective at preventing punctures, and if you do get one, you may have to carry the sealant-soaked insert home with you.
So, five years on, I'd like to see how attitudes have changed.
Obviously nothing is going to prevent that one in a million sidewall slash, but I've noticed a dramatic reduction in flats. Remember Tubes? I used to carry two spares every ride lmao
Run them front and rear with rekon exo+/ rekon race exo, assgai/dhr2 exo+, and ultra soft magic mary super gravity.
Absolutely love them.