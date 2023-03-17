Pinkbike Poll: Are Tire Inserts Leaving You Deflated?

Mar 17, 2023
by Seb Stott  


Back in 2018, we ran this poll asking if you were running tire inserts. The vast majority weren't, but many said they were keen to give them a try.

Since then it seems the wave of insert hype has come and gone. Every brand was scrabbling to launch its unique take on the pool-noodle-for-your-tires concept a few years ago. Now, I can't remember the last time a new one was announced. And while they're still clearly popular among enduro and downhill racers, a few I've spoken to recently have said that they're no longer running them.

Plenty of pros are using inserts, but definitely not all of them.

Personally, I think they make a lot of sense, especially for people who ride rocky trails and don't want the rolling drag of a full DH tire. They allow you to run a supple and fast-rolling tire with added pinch protection, sidewall support and damping. On the other hand, the cost, hassle of installation, and extra weight (assuming you're going to run the same tires) are clear downsides that could put many people off. Then there's the fact that they're not 100% effective at preventing punctures, and if you do get one, you may have to carry the sealant-soaked insert home with you.

So, five years on, I'd like to see how attitudes have changed.

Do you use tire inserts?



If you don't always or don't currently run inserts, what puts you off?

Tick all that apply.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Polls


37 Comments

  • 12 0
 Cushcore has been very effective in allowing me to run an EXO or EXO+ casing rear tire with almost zero flats.

Obviously nothing is going to prevent that one in a million sidewall slash, but I've noticed a dramatic reduction in flats. Remember Tubes? I used to carry two spares every ride lmao
  • 2 1
 And if you do slash a sidewall, Cushcore can run flat. Is there another insert on the market with run-flat?
  • 1 0
 Comparing tubes to tubeless + insert...lol.
  • 13 1
 *insert puns here*
  • 4 1
 How tiresome!
  • 2 0
 A puncture?
  • 2 0
 You're deflating my enjoyment of these puns.
  • 8 2
 Absolutely always. And pretty much not for the rim protective qualities at all. The sidewall support, damping properties and runflat features are awesome. At least for a proper insert like Cushcore Your tire is basically a shitty air spring fork without any compression or rebound damping. Running Cushcore basically gives you a rebound and compression damping, with a bottom out bumper and air volume spacers. If you haven't run it front and rear give it a try, its a game changer for me with a bum wrist, noticeably quiets trail chatter and allows the fork to work when it actually needs to.
  • 7 6
 disagree entirely. having an extra pound of weight to the unsprung mass that is your wheels rolls slower and also doesn’t allow your suspension to work the way it would otherwise. if you like a heavy, completely dead feeling bike it’s fine, but if you want active properly working suspension, cushcore especially is too heavy and damped.
  • 4 0
 Same here but I started using to prevent rim damage and tire burping. I found the benefits far out weight the cons, I can run lower psi if I want, stopped burping tires, break rims a lot less and since I can ride flat I don’t brother bring tubes anymore. And the additional damping is pretty fantastic
  • 1 0
 Hmm you may have convinced me to try them once my new bike comes in
  • 1 0
 @bikingonbikes: I was totally in the camp of its better...but I was on a trip this winter, had a sidewall rip...didn't have the tools to get a cushcore in with a new tire so went without...will not be going back to it on a trail bike. Bike feels and rides better in every single way without it. Its just so much faster without all that weight.
  • 8 0
 As a person who runs them, I still want to see the answers to the second poll. Can we get a "I just want the answers" box?
  • 2 0
 As of 1215 pacific time, the results are:
52, 113, 90, 20, 20, 123
  • 4 0
 @pisgahgnar, you got it. Added.
  • 4 0
 Stopped breaking rims ever since I started running rimpact pro inserts on all my wheels. Use less pressure and have great grip and support! Still have had tire punctures, but they are a rarity now.

Run them front and rear with rekon exo+/ rekon race exo, assgai/dhr2 exo+, and ultra soft magic mary super gravity.

Absolutely love them.
  • 5 0
 I’ve tried a bunch and Rimpact are my favorite for combo of price, weight, install, feel, and protection.
  • 1 0
 Up vote for Rimpact. Installed Dec 2020. Flat tyres = 0. tried cush core and vittoria previously, dented rims with both.
  • 2 0
 to me cush core has become super vital because it allows me to ride the tires as hard as I can without really worrying about denting a rim or slicing a tire. I run dual exo casings with pro inserts front and rear and have really only had one failure in 4 years. plus its still pretty possible to ride some gnarly stuff back to the car on just an insert.
  • 2 0
 Rather just rock DH casings front n rear. I prefer the dampened feel of them to the lighter duty stuff. For me it feels a little counterintuitive to use inserts to run lighter casing tires when all that weight just gets passed on to the inserts. The increase in rim protection is a plus but not enough for me personally to want to go thru the trouble and cost of using them
  • 1 0
 Disappointed. I thought this article was going to be about using pool noodles as inserts and the reason I thought that could have been a thing is because some kid brought his bike into my shop for a flat fix and he had actual pool noodles as inserts.
  • 1 0
 Can someone smart/engineering minded answer if its REALLY lower pressure you can run? Given the insert takes up some much space in the tire...is 22psi with an insert a relatively higher pressure given the volume it takes up than 22psi without?
  • 2 0
 I only run tire inserts so I don't have to do the 'Walk of shame" back to the parking lot. Instead, I do the "slow roll on a flat of shame".
  • 1 0
 I only use them for the rear tire of my DH bike. I'm from Northeastern Pennsylvania and it extremely rocky here so inserts are nice to have. Are they needed? Probably not but it does eliminate rim-flats.
  • 1 0
 there was a time where I thought rims were indestructible and I started jumping into rock gardens, then I bought tire inserts thinking that would solve my problems, but the real solution was line choice
  • 1 0
 Run one in the back only for rim protection. Have experimented with them in the front, and now don't bother. Makes less of an impact on performance and hardly ever front flat.
  • 1 0
 I haven't figured out how to install them with a Maxxis DD tire without permanently stretching the tire causing it to visibly wobble.
  • 2 0
 oh geez, that's why I see a slight wobble on my tires since I started using inserts. I though I was just getting a bad batch or the bead wasn't fully seated.
  • 1 0
 Using a heavy duty trashcan helps a ton! I can install my cushcore and dh tires fairly quick using a trashcan now and no tire lever.
  • 1 0
 Have you tried riding in the parking lot with 0-5psi? That helps sometimes. That same reason actually made me switch over to Tannus and they have the same success rate for me.
  • 1 0
 This used to happen when I installed mine, I found the key was to push down the installed bead on the opposite side of where I was trying to get the tire over the rim, gives it some slack so you don't have to force it on with the tire lever. The cushcore install vid shows an example of this
  • 2 0
 I reckon my world champion ambitions are being thwarted by other things than tire inserts
  • 1 0
 No mention of rim protection? I'm quite capable of getting flat spots on rims without a puncture.
  • 2 0
 I just run 30 psi in my dh casing minions on all my bikes
  • 1 0
 Every psi lower i can run, the better my traction gets. For that, Cushcore is worth it.
  • 1 0
 I've done so much unspeakable shit to my rim, it's amazing how well CushCore works!
  • 2 3
 Am I the only person still running 30psi in my DD Minions? I don't care...





