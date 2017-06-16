USER GENERATED

Pinkbike Poll - Are World Cup Racers Right To Complain About Tracks?

Jun 16, 2017
by Mike Levy  
The last two World Cup race weekends in Scotland and Leogang saw a bit of controversy, and I'm not talking about any silly wheel size argument—racers should be on whatever gets them across the finish line in the least amount of time. No, I'm referring to the tracks and, more specifically, what many of the racers thought about them. Fort William, well known for being the rockiest, roughest course on the circuit, saw a new wooded section added that, according to those at the event, was slow, awkward, and even more dangerous than it needed to be due to a lack of maintenance. Conversely, the course in Leogang, a track already known as the 'bike park race' due to relatively tame terrain and its many berms, saw the majority of rocks that were present in the past pulled out.

Both events had some racers making their (mostly unhappy) feelings known. ''Yesterday was awful. To see even the top 20 male riders tripod down and struggle in a small 15-meter section on a 5-minute track was frustrating,'' FMD Racing's Tahnee Seagrave said on her personal Instagram account of the tricky and very muddy wooded portion of the Fort William track. ''The section was clearly a mess and dangerous—not because of its difficulty but because of its maintenance.'' Tahnee isn't wrong with her description, either, as even many of the top racers looked awkward as they slid through the slippery muck.


This was a very common occurrence. In fact three high profile riders in Brendan Fairclough Mark Wallace and Eddie Masters both had the exact same crash seconds apart.
Alex Marin hits tunnel number 3 with venom.
Fort William's mud hole on the left, and Leogang's "bike park" track on the right, both of which have caused some racers to speak up about course design.


Leogang had the opposite problem, it seems, with a lot of pros lamenting the missing rocks that were removed from a course that was already relatively smooth and fast. Canyon's Troy Brosnan was just one of many who wasn't shy with his opinion: "Man made is not as good as natural, is it,'' he said when being interviewed on WynTV during the track walk. "There's no flame'n rocks anymore," exclaimed Matt Walker, only partly in jest. Propain Dirt Zelvy racer Phil Atwill was far less reserved, saying, ''It is actually embarrassing that Leogang could present this track to the world as their World Cup course. It is a joke.'' Atwill even joked about racing his hardtail down Leogang's apparently overly buff track, to which team manager Ben Reid, a man with plenty of World Cup racing experience himself, countered: ''I'm not so sure we're in the right sport if that's going to be the quickest bike."

In other words, two World Cup weekends that saw a lot of racers pretty bummed about what they were faced with. But do they have a point?




The Racers Have a Point About Poor Track Design

Now, I don't believe that racers should have the final say when it comes to what a track looks like, but they're also the ones risking life and limb in competition, so their opinion carries a ton of weight. The awkward section in question on the Fort William track made a lot of the racers seem far less skilled than we all know they are, which certainly isn't a good thing for our sport, is it? Of course not; these are the world's best mountain bikers that we're watching, and we want people to look on in awe, not in comical bemusement as racers slide down a muddy slope, unclipped and clearly not in much control.

I'm told that we should care about how our sport looks to outsiders, and no one is going to say that particular section of track in Scotland made mountain bike racing look cool in anyone's eyes.

There's also the safety aspect, which can't ever be overstated. If you haven't watched a World Cup race in person—not on the sketchy Red Bull TV player—you should know that what these men and women are doing is so far beyond what your local honcho or most national-level pros are capable of that it's nearly incomprehensible. But all that skill and courage can't stop the inevitable, and they'll all hit the deck hard at some point—that's simply part of the game. However, it's when the risk becomes unnecessary, as Tahnee Seagrave described of the section in question on the Fort William track, that the thought of racers going down needs to be questioned. If a short portion of the track is obviously causing too many crashes and making the racers look bad, why the hell would the organizers not do something about it? And as for Leogang being "dumbed down" to the point that even IMBA would be proud, if those competing on it feel like it's a joke and not challenging enough, well, that has to be the case. After all, they're the ones racing on it.

For World Cup downhill to grow and prosper, organizers need to listen to the racers, act on their feedback when it comes to course design, and simply put them on better tracks to begin with.
Racers Should Stop Complaining and Just Race

I'm trying hard to understand the fuss over the tracks used for the last two World Cups, but I keep coming back to this simple fact: racers are there to get from point A to point B in the least amount of time possible, and all of them are facing the same track, regardless of how muddy or smooth it happens to be. Make no bones about it, this is a very dangerous sport where people can be seriously injured, yet there are still monster-sized jumps and sections of such steepness that you'd have a difficult time getting up them without climbing gear—if that's accepted, why should a muddy, awkward few hundred feet be a big deal? And that argument about racers looking foolish? Well, get better at biking. Watch an AMA Supercross race and you'll see men flounder with the whoops so badly that they could nearly walk through them quicker, while a lot of the field skims them in a way that makes those struggling appear to not know what they're doing. That's not the case, obviously, but it sure looks that way. That's how racing goes; someone is always more skilled and faster than someone else.

Racers should also be tested on widely varying tracks, not just the gnarliest terrain this side of the Rampage. In my mind, a World Cup season should include a pedal-intensive course where fitness is a huge factor, a Champery-esque track that resembles an elevator shaft crossed with a mountain bike trail, a berm filled, relatively smooth track like we saw in Leogang, and everything in between those three examples. A World Cup season should determine who's the best overall racer, not just who can hang on down Val di Sole-type courses or who has the horsepower at Pietermaritzburg, South Africa.

Widely varied World Cup tracks would also mean widely varied equipment from weekend to weekend, which is something that can only make for better mountain bikes. This year we've seen big wheels come into play, more telemetry being strapped to bikes, both air and coil-sprung suspension used by different riders on the same tracks, and even remote lockout setups on downhill bikes.

Competing on wildly different tracks—muddy awkwardness included—forces racers to search for every advantage possible, which is exactly how it should be.


Are World Cup Racers Right To Complain About Tracks?

The last two World Cups have seen controversy in the shape on an awkward muddy section in Fort William and many rocks removed from what was already a smooth track in Leogang. Many pros are voicing their opinion on both, saying that the muddy section in Scotland was unsafe and embarrassing, and that the smooth track in Leogang isn't worthy of World Cup competition. Do you think their complaints are valid? Or should they just face the terrain in front of them?



