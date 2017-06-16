Pinkbike Poll - Are World Cup Racers Right To Complain About Tracks?

Racers Should Stop Complaining and Just Race
I'm trying hard to understand the fuss over the tracks used for the last two World Cups, but I keep coming back to this simple fact: racers are there to get from point A to point B in the least amount of time possible, and all of them are facing the same track, regardless of how muddy or smooth it happens to be. Make no bones about it, this is a very dangerous sport where people can be seriously injured, yet there are still monster-sized jumps and sections of such steepness that you'd have a difficult time getting up them without climbing gear—if that's accepted, why should a muddy, awkward few hundred feet be a big deal? And that argument about racers looking foolish? Well, get better at biking. Watch an AMA Supercross race and you'll see men flounder with the whoops so badly that they could nearly walk through them quicker, while a lot of the field skims them in a way that makes those struggling appear to not know what they're doing. That's not the case, obviously, but it sure looks that way. That's how racing goes; someone is always more skilled and faster than someone else.
Racers should also be tested on widely varying tracks, not just the gnarliest terrain this side of the Rampage. In my mind, a World Cup season should include a pedal-intensive course where fitness is a huge factor, a Champery-esque track that resembles an elevator shaft crossed with a mountain bike trail, a berm filled, relatively smooth track like we saw in Leogang, and everything in between those three examples. A World Cup season should determine who's the best overall racer, not just who can hang on down Val di Sole-type courses or who has the horsepower at Pietermaritzburg, South Africa.
Widely varied World Cup tracks would also mean widely varied equipment from weekend to weekend, which is something that can only make for better mountain bikes. This year we've seen big wheels come into play, more telemetry being strapped to bikes, both air and coil-sprung suspension used by different riders on the same tracks, and even remote lockout setups on downhill bikes
.
Competing on wildly different tracks—muddy awkwardness included—forces racers to search for every advantage possible, which is exactly how it should be.
Pretty much sums up my sentiments exactly.
I would also like to see a "flight of the amatuers" race after each WC where all of the PB commenters complaining about how easy the track is put their money on the line and duke it out. Maybe UCI could pick the top 10 complainers from each round and fly them out to race. If they bail then they are banned from commenting on PB ever again.
Do people complain? All the time its natural.
DH racing at a pro level is a risk on any track at any given time so i am not buying the make it safer idea.
