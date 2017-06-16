Pinkbike Poll - Are World Cup Racers Right To Complain About Tracks?

The Racers Have a Point About Poor Track Design



Now, I don't believe that racers should have the final say when it comes to what a track looks like, but they're also the ones risking life and limb in competition, so their opinion carries a ton of weight. The awkward section in question on the Fort William track made a lot of the racers seem far less skilled than we all know they are, which certainly isn't a good thing for our sport, is it? Of course not; these are the world's best mountain bikers that we're watching, and we want people to look on in awe, not in comical bemusement as racers slide down a muddy slope, unclipped and clearly not in much control.



I'm told that we should care about how our sport looks to outsiders, and no one is going to say that particular section of track in Scotland made mountain bike racing look cool in anyone's eyes.



There's also the safety aspect, which can't ever be overstated. If you haven't watched a World Cup race in person—not on the sketchy Red Bull TV player—you should know that what these men and women are doing is so far beyond what your local honcho or most national-level pros are capable of that it's nearly incomprehensible. But all that skill and courage can't stop the inevitable, and they'll all hit the deck hard at some point—that's simply part of the game. However, it's when the risk becomes unnecessary, as Tahnee Seagrave described of the section in question on the Fort William track, that the thought of racers going down needs to be questioned. If a short portion of the track is obviously causing too many crashes and making the racers look bad, why the hell would the organizers not do something about it? And as for Leogang being "dumbed down" to the point that even IMBA would be proud, if those competing on it feel like it's a joke and not challenging enough, well, that has to be the case. After all, they're the ones racing on it.



For World Cup downhill to grow and prosper, organizers need to listen to the racers, act on their feedback when it comes to course design, and simply put them on better tracks to begin with.

