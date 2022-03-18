close
Pinkbike Poll: Are You Open To Electronics On Your Bike?

Mar 18, 2022
by Seb Stott  
Do you want electronics replacing cables on your bike?

If the question of this week's poll sounds familiar to some of you with long memories, that could be because we asked a similar question back in 2013, and then again in 2017. Far from telling the same old story, what's striking about those two polls is how much attitudes changed.

In the first poll, only 11% said they wanted electronics on their bike; in the second, the number of electrophiles jumped up to 27%. The most popular answer in that 2017 poll was "Maybe. Ask me again in another four years." Well, we're a little late but here we go.

The most significant change since we last asked this question is the arrival of SRAM AXS in 2019. (More recently, SRAM also released Flight Attendant to control suspension electronically, but I think that's likely to remain more niche than electronic shifting.) Whereas Shimano's Di2 system made installation trickier, AXS introduced a huge advantage: it's wireless. That means you can say goodbye to coaxing derailleur/dropper cables through the frame; just bolt on the shifter and derailleur, set them up using an app and you're off. And according to Kazimer's review of the GX version of AXS, "the wireless components take the win [compared to mechanical GX] when it comes to the speed and ease with which the shifts occur." I haven't put a huge amount of time into any one AXS drivetrain, but I'm inclined to agree.

When it comes to wireless dropper posts (a concept we've seen before with Magura's Vyron), it became possible to share one dropper between multiple bikes or fit a dropper to a DH bike that lacks internal routing for a dropper.

SRAM GX AXS review
SRAM GX AXS

But on the other hand, you'll still have to recharge the batteries every few rides (an AXS drivetrain has a battery life of about twenty hours) and replace the coin cell battery in the shifter/remote once per year or so. Plus setup and adjustment require you to get your phone out, open an app and connect to your bike via Bluetooth. That isn't everyone's idea of a good time on the bike.

So, how keen are you on electronics now?

Do you want electronics on your bike?



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Polls


33 Comments

  • 30 1
 Hear me out...subscription model shifting, only pay for what you shift! Be safe be well, Incognito Robin
  • 4 0
 You had me until the "be safe be well" part. I'm not so sure about that.
  • 2 0
 How much for autopilot?
  • 2 0
 @Mtmw: I reckon about $12,000 and you’ll get it at some point in the future for sure, definitely maybe.
  • 1 0
 Shhhh! Don't give 'em any ideas.
  • 8 0
 I think its pretty neat and I'm happy I have the option, but I'll never buy no mater how cheap/effective it is. I just personally like to be electronic free when I'm out on a ride. Phones with me, but always on airplane mode just incase shit hits the fan.
  • 7 0
 I've quit everything, even strava. Couldn't be happier, and don't miss anything. Let the e-rant begin...
  • 5 0
 How did you post this comment? Stone tablet?
  • 7 0
 Yes, no, or... oddly specific middle ground?
  • 3 0
 Took me a while to come around and accept electronics. Ended up getting AXS derailleur and dropper because of the wireless and easy install...two months later and the derailleur doesn't work and I had to send it in for warranty repair. They're telling me about 4-5week turn around for the electronics repair.

TL;DR = stick to mechanical.
  • 1 0
 The reviews say they work flawlessly, but I see my friends fidgeting with them all the time. Wonder why the gap?
  • 1 0
 Have been running it for 3 seasons without a single issue nor adjustment required. I think you're in the minority....
  • 2 0
 Electronic brakes scare me but... they've be doing it in cars for a long time. If I switched over to electronic brakes, Id have to keep the hoses on my bike just to see them there. At least for a while. Or just not talk about it.
  • 2 0
 Forth option, I have them but wish I could get an equivalent without them. More referring to Srams road lineup. Still all cable on the mountain bike but AXS seems to be the future for all Sram stuff. Works well but is a bit expensive.
  • 2 0
 So far the electronic AXS stuff on my bikes has actually simplified my bikes. Batteries last a LONG time and it's pretty hard to actually let them run out if you have even an ounce of responsibility. Less maintenance and have shown to be WAY more durable than my old mechanical stuff.
  • 1 0
 The most expensive part of electronic drivetrains is the rear derailleur. Don't want to be in a position where tagging a rock costs me several hundred dollars when an SLX or XT cable actuated derailleur is a fraction of that price. If that price came down, I'd be down.
  • 1 0
 Reducing failure points is critical. When I’m on the trail I don’t want to have to think about anything but the ride. And I often just get up and go, not all rides are planned out. K.I.S.S!
  • 1 0
 I would want to have a bike that in theory lasts 200 years. 30 years from now people are just gonna look at today’s electronic tech and laugh at how incompatible and obsolete it is and no one is going to spend the effort to keep them running. A good mechanical on the other hand appreciates over time and can be maintained indefinitely.
  • 2 0
 Meh...modern shimano drivetrains shift exceptionally well. What's the benefit of electronic shifting again? No for me, dog.
  • 1 0
 There is no going back from electronic shifting (AXS) once you feel the precision and ability to shift under load. Particularly important for technical climbing on my e-bike.
  • 1 2
 Shifting: Yes, I already have GX AXS on one bike and it’s honestly amazing. It’s the same shifting, but better.

EMTBs: Yes, I already have one in addition to my regular bike and there is room for both. Riding an ebike takes some different new skills.

Live Valve, Flight Attendant, ABS, etc etc: Nope. Ebikes might make things easier to climb, etc, but you are still in control. Anything that removes control, challenge and requires less actual skill from the rider is a no go for me.
  • 1 0
 How good are thoose AXS deraileurs? My XT12s was ready for the parts bin after 2500km, but its ok with 80 bucks on a new deraileur a year. The AXS is like 400?!
  • 1 0
 My XT 12 speed rear mech was ready to toss shockingly fast. My X01 AXS replacement has been really solid, even after multiple rock hits and a few crashes. The overload protection is legit.
  • 1 0
 In the words of 2Unlimited: "No, no. No, no, no, no. No, no, no, no. No, no, no, no..."
  • 1 0
 Current Ebikes are a joke with their multiple energy storages and i don't need that stuff on my unmotorized bike either.
  • 1 0
 I thought I was especially when GX AXS came out but that want away and now I rarely think about it.
  • 2 0
 I want a 240mm wireless dropper. That's it.
  • 1 0
 I don't ever want to say, "I can't ride because I need to charge my bike."
  • 1 0
 mechanical, hydraulic or pneumatic... i don't care for electronic.
  • 1 0
 I have no issue its out there, I just prefer mechanical feel.
  • 1 0
 Those dynamo lights are getting pretty good.
  • 1 0
 I just love Acoustics.
  • 1 0
 Muscle bikes 4eva

Post a Comment



