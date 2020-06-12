Pinkbike Poll: Are You Planning on Racing This Year?

The socially distanced podium from this past weekend at Windrock.

How far will you travel to race this year if you can? Locally (less than an hour drive)

Regionally close (less than a five hour drive)

Regionally far (5-10 hour drive)

Anywhere in my country

Anywhere on the continent I live

Internationally Responses: 584 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

Have your racing plans changed most due to? If you were to rank these, which is the most important? Travel restrictions

Uncertain financial obligations

Health risk

Lack of organized events

Other Responses: 574 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

We're two weeks into June 2020, and with social distancing measures being relaxed in many areas bike parks are slowly but surely starting to open. We've even seen a race weekend in the US, with the first Downhill Southeast series race taking place at Windrock, TN.The restrictions and precautionary measures that were implemented due to the global spread of coronavirus upended schedules and altered the daily lives of millions. Most riders have no doubt re-thought and re-prioritized their race season, among other things. Since races were re-scheduled or canceled altogether in most locales, along with the fact that travel restrictions are still in place for much of the world, it's more difficult or impossible for many to consider a trip outside of their local area, although it looks like things are slowly starting to head in the right direction.How have your racing plans changed? Still hoping to get out there if there's an option accessible? Are you good with sitting the rest of 2020 out? Or will you be the first to sign up for any event you can find?