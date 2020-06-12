Pinkbike Poll: Are You Planning on Racing This Year?

Jun 12, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  

We're two weeks into June 2020, and with social distancing measures being relaxed in many areas bike parks are slowly but surely starting to open. We've even seen a race weekend in the US, with the first Downhill Southeast series race taking place at Windrock, TN.

The restrictions and precautionary measures that were implemented due to the global spread of coronavirus upended schedules and altered the daily lives of millions. Most riders have no doubt re-thought and re-prioritized their race season, among other things. Since races were re-scheduled or canceled altogether in most locales, along with the fact that travel restrictions are still in place for much of the world, it's more difficult or impossible for many to consider a trip outside of their local area, although it looks like things are slowly starting to head in the right direction.

How have your racing plans changed? Still hoping to get out there if there's an option accessible? Are you good with sitting the rest of 2020 out? Or will you be the first to sign up for any event you can find?

The socially distanced podium from this past weekend at Windrock.

If you were, are you still planning on racing this year?



How far will you travel to race this year if you can?



Have your racing plans changed most due to?

If you were to rank these, which is the most important?



If you're going racing, how will you get there?



Where do you feel safe racing? Or do you?



17 Comments

  • 22 0
 The bigger question is, Are you physically prepared, at all, to be racing? (No)
  • 18 0
 but those are the best types of races. Balls to the wall. if you die, you die
  • 1 0
 double
  • 16 0
 At this point, the races my wife and I entered I consider a donation to the organizers because they really are in a tough spot. Pressure from some folks, others trashing them for even considering it. It's a no-win. But, if letting them hang onto those funds can help carry them into the future and we can race another year, then all the better. Races can wait.
  • 2 0
 I'm cool doing it for the nonprofits like SBTS, they can have my money, but there are some privately held race organization companies out there. Is it now the racers job to subsidize a private corporation that inadequately prepared for financial hardship? I am less sure about that one.
  • 2 0
 man I have a hotel and a lot of people, instead of asking refunds, they chose to postpone, which is been great for us, thank to peolple like you a lot of small places will be able to survive, keep up the good spirit!!!

ps: we gave them all a free night for the good spirit!!
  • 4 0
 How about ? “ Was gonna race till I got fat AF by staying home. “
  • 2 0
 Norco Canadian Enduro Series being cancelled was a big hit to BC Enduro racers. Hopefully they can get one event out in the fall.
  • 1 0
 Weellll - the "postponed" BC Bike race for Sept 27 just got cancelled.
  • 2 2
 A good number of countries have eased restrictions but many of these are most definitely not out of the woods yet. Many governments cannot afford lockdowns (hence easing restrictions even when they shouldn't) while some out there are just downright incompetent at managing crises. Other than Taiwan and New Zealand, there are probably a handful of other countries right now where you could race without fear of possible infection. Is the risk worth the reward?
  • 3 0
 where's the: "Strava is my race" button?
  • 2 0
 Where is the "No - all local races have been canceled" option?
  • 1 0
 Downhill southeast was fun! we followed the rules posted and it seems like everyone had a good time
  • 1 0
 You gotta beat Levi

