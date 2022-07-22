Pinkbike Poll: Are You Satisfied With Your Brakes?

Jul 22, 2022
by Seb Stott  
TRP DHR EVO

"I think mountain bike brakes are generally garbage... what's going on?" That's what Mike Levy asked me in a recent episode of the Pinkbike Podcast .

While I mostly agree with him, it's hard to know "what's going on". Is it just the uncompromising gram-counting that pervades the bike industry which leads many high-end mountain bike brakes to be inconsistent, spongey, unreliable or otherwise lacklustre? I think another problem specific to MTB brakes could be the high mechanical advantage required between the lever and the pads to get enough power with one-finger braking; any air in the system, flex or seal squeeze is multiplied at the lever by the overall leverage ratio, leading to more sponginess and bite point inconsistency.

Shimano Servowave
A high leverage ratio between the lever and pads multiplies power, but may also magnify any inconsistency or sponginess.

Whatever the cause, it does seem to me that a ridiculously high percentage of brand-new, high-end bikes come to us with less than ideal brakes, and even after a thorough bleed, the inconsistency in lever feel that we've been complaining about for years can remain or come back after a few rides.

But are we making a mountain out of a molehill? Are you happy with the performance of your brakes?

How satisfied are you with your Shimano MTB brakes?



How satisfied are you with your SRAM MTB brakes?



How satisfied are you with your Hope MTB brakes?



How satisfied are you with your Formula MTB brakes?



How satisfied are you with your TRP MTB brakes?



How satisfied are you with your Hayes MTB brakes?



53 Comments

  • 54 2
 Don’t get me started on brakes issues, there’ll be no stopping me.
  • 38 0
 Pick a brake and be a disc about it.
  • 9 0
 That comment was a real drag,
  • 9 0
 I don't know what everyone is squealing about.
  • 6 0
 They should be locked up.
  • 6 0
 This is rubbing me the wrong way.
  • 4 0
 Pinkbike should modulate these comments better.
  • 2 0
 Woke up to this poll - I think I'll go back and bed myself in.
  • 2 0
 If I read one more punny comment I’m gonna make y’all bleed
  • 1 0
 Oh give me a brake.
  • 20 0
 Poll lacking NA option. Since we need to vote to see results I suspect those results will be severely flawed.
  • 1 0
 Yea, i just randomly filled in the brakes I don’t have. Sorry!
  • 1 0
 Yep, I chose “moderately satisfied “ just to see what the results of them all were. Turns out, the majority is moderately satisfied with their brakes.
  • 10 1
 Magura MT7s... better than the CODE RSCs and 4 Pot XTs I have used by far. Of course, I have not yet experienced the maintenance/bleed issues rumored to exist.
  • 7 1
 Don't get the hate for shimano brakes.... I currently have a set of saints, deore 2 pots and slx 4 pots, and I've had countless sets over the years including xt, multiple zees and multiple other saints and slx sets. Never had any issues with inconsistent bite points or anything else, except one time and it was easily fixed with a proper bleed and it never came back. I'm not saying everyone else is bleeding theirs wrong but it seems weird that I have no issues with literally at least 10 sets at this point and other people do! Shimano brakes are faultless. The big issue we have these days is creaky csu on forks, brakes are totally fine
  • 2 1
 The argument that any one person has had great success with Shimano is null by now because it's widely known that their brakes are extremely inconsistent, and at the price point that is XT, that shouldn't be an issue. You can't tell me that the majority of people have all had "bad" bleeds.

My Shimano XT 4 pots were complete trash whereas my fiancé's have been decent. How can a product be that inconsistent?

I'm glad you've had good luck with them though!
  • 2 0
 @ZSchnei: But it's not 'one person has had great success...'. It's MANY with great success. I would argue just as many as who have had issues. I am in the same boat as @everythingscomingupmilhouse with multiple sets of Shimano brakes over the years, mostly Saint and XT, with zero issues. Current on Hopes trail bike, TRP DH and XT on the DJ. Still no issues.
  • 7 0
 If my mt7s didn’t rub theyd be the perfect brake
  • 2 0
 Exactly, have owned mt5 and mt7s. Perfect modulation, impressive power, so so lever, but the damn rubbing is impossible to fix.
  • 2 1
 @pipomax: My MT5s with 8.r chirps like a flock of birds.
  • 1 0
 YES! Nothing like a cruse or climb and squeak, squeak, squeak... I try to time it and brake hard to see it if stops. Sometimes works.
  • 4 0
 I dont care, I dont use them. I pay Chuck Norris to be at every bend, rock garden and drop to physically slow me down. And yes, he runs fast enough in front of me to be there
  • 7 1
 I am extremely satisfied with my Magura
  • 4 0
 I’m 6 years in on my mt7s! Had to replace the hoses and a lever body because of a really bad crash but have been 100% flawless. I did just order a set of the Bruni levers 5 minutes ago. Excited to see how they feel.
  • 1 0
 @bkchef2000: I love my Danny Mac HC3 levers
  • 4 0
 The best brake choice I made was ridding my fleet of Shitmano and SRAM. My Hayes have been untouchable. I've also heard great things about TRP and Magura.
  • 4 0
 I'd be more satisfied if they stopped better, had better modulation, weighed less, and were cheaper. The pads should last longer too.
  • 3 1
 Grouping of manufacturers will not work. Example: SRAM Level's are complete and utter garbage regardless of the model (weak, lacks initial bite, lacks pad contact adjustment, inaccessible reach adjustment that requires a hex key, etc.) while even the cheapest G2 is a pretty awesome brake.
  • 1 0
 I'm am/was a Formula fanboy...but lately I'm losing my sanity. My front Cura4 SUCKS. It was great for 2 years, but now it's lost power.

I've bled it at least 3 times now, new pads, new rotor, and it's still lacking power. No obvious leaks, lever stays consistent.

I'm using a jug of old shimano mineral oil because it's what I have around, so once my proper fluid gets here today I'm either going to love Formula again (and hate myself) or be off the Formula fan-boy listserve.
  • 1 0
 Maybe its the calipers gumming up? Have you done a service on the caliper pistons to ensure that they are clean?
  • 2 0
 The best brakes I ever had in terms of consistency and reliability were the Formula brakes (C1?) on my ‘14 Specialized Enduro. They were flawless and needed bleeding only once in over 4 years. The only thing that killed them was a leak on one of the hose fittings finally failed and the shop couldn’t source a replacement part. This was 2018 or 19.
  • 1 0
 M810 calipers with TRP Slate T4 levers and BH90 hose. Solid combo, consistent and firm bite point, plenty of power and modulation. I tried many shimano levers with these calipers over the years and always had the WBP but the TRP levers solved that.
  • 1 0
 Love my SRAM Code RSCs with the new HS2 rotors, great modulation with plenty of power available. However I hated my old Code Rs, lever feel was spongy and stopping power with the Centerline rotors was average. SRAM are killing with their RSC level brakes, but should definetely do something to improve the rest of their range.
  • 1 0
 Shimano and Guide/G2 are the only brakes I would replace. Hayes are my favorite, the lever feel and power is amazing, but if I got a bike with Code RS+ then I'd be fine with keeping them. I just never want to go back to weak trail brakes, Hayes and Code's prove you can have more power than you need with plenty of control.
  • 1 0
 I firmly believe brakes are the weakest point on modern mountain bikes. Wth all other products, it seems possible to get something that just works, even if it is with a weight penalty. Take tires. Sure, you may have to run a DH casing and an insert, but you can virtually eliminate flats if you do that. I've never ridden a set of brakes that I don't find extremely easy to overheat or that are severely underpowered. I run Code RSCs with the biggest possible 223mm rotors and they still overheat and lose power after just 2mins of steep descending, leading to arm pump, less control, and slower riding.
  • 1 0
 My eight year old Hayes Stroker Aces and Hayes Stroker Trails have been flawless. Friends run Hayes Dominion and Primes and they have been flawless. Hayes for the win, best and most reliable brakes out there.
  • 1 1
 Shimano brakes - absolutely hate the lever feel. SRAM brakes - RSC brakes work fine, haven't had any issues that weren't caused by a crash. MILES ahead of the Avid brakes of old... Formula brakes - RO, R1R brakes were fantastic. Cura 4 brakes are pretty good. TRP - DH-R brakes are the best I've ever ridden. Would go back to them if they were available.
  • 1 0
 On my three mountain bikes I have a set of Hope T3V4, Hayes Dominion, and Magura MT Trail Carbon. Of the three I prefer the Hayes and will be eventually replacing the other two sets with Dominions.
  • 1 1
 Why aren’t MYB brakes as reliable as even those on the cheapest cars? I’ve never had a pair (from any brand) that have worked faultlessly for more than 6 months before needing something sorting on them
  • 1 0
 Auto brakes are highly regulated
  • 3 0
 Magura MT7s unreal brakes.
  • 2 0
 Funny they include Hayes vs Magura. MT5, MT Trails and MT7 brakes seem to be far more prevalent…
  • 2 0
 MAGURA. First bleed was moderately annoying, extreme satisfaction since then.
  • 1 0
 Theres no stopping the modulation of comments trying to wear away at the force that is Pinkbike
  • 2 0
 No trickstuff because the only downsides are cost and availability?
  • 2 0
 Shimano Breaks - Gravity bleed is the only bleed.
  • 1 0
 Yes, my year 2000 Shimano XT 4-piston mineral oil brakes with 203mm discs are still fantastic.
  • 1 0
 Need to separate code versus every other sram. Levels are some of the worst out there.
  • 1 0
 Most people's brakes just aren't set-up/bled properly. Maybe what we need are just brakes that are easier to set up.
  • 1 0
 The slight wander to the bite on my shimano brakes doesn’t bother me. What’s everyone complaining about?
  • 2 0
 Yeah.
  • 1 0
 Hayes Dominion A4, 220mm rotors, MTX pads. Absolutely impeccable setup.
  • 1 0
 I ride a fixie





