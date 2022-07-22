Pinkbike Poll: Are You Satisfied With Your Brakes?

"I think mountain bike brakes are generally garbage... what's going on?" That's what Mike Levy asked me in a recent episode of the Pinkbike Podcast
.
While I mostly agree with him, it's hard to know "what's going on". Is it just the uncompromising gram-counting that pervades the bike industry which leads many high-end mountain bike brakes to be inconsistent, spongey, unreliable or otherwise lacklustre? I think another problem specific to MTB brakes could be the high mechanical advantage required between the lever and the pads to get enough power with one-finger braking; any air in the system, flex or seal squeeze is multiplied at the lever by the overall leverage ratio, leading to more sponginess and bite point inconsistency.
A high leverage ratio between the lever and pads multiplies power, but may also magnify any inconsistency or sponginess.
Whatever the cause, it does seem to me that a ridiculously high percentage of brand-new, high-end bikes come to us with less than ideal brakes, and even after a thorough bleed, the inconsistency in lever feel that we've been complaining about for years can remain or come back after a few rides.
But are we making a mountain out of a molehill? Are you happy with the performance of your brakes?
53 Comments
My Shimano XT 4 pots were complete trash whereas my fiancé's have been decent. How can a product be that inconsistent?
I'm glad you've had good luck with them though!
I've bled it at least 3 times now, new pads, new rotor, and it's still lacking power. No obvious leaks, lever stays consistent.
I'm using a jug of old shimano mineral oil because it's what I have around, so once my proper fluid gets here today I'm either going to love Formula again (and hate myself) or be off the Formula fan-boy listserve.