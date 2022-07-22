Pinkbike Poll: Are You Satisfied With Your Brakes?

A high leverage ratio between the lever and pads multiplies power, but may also magnify any inconsistency or sponginess.

"I think mountain bike brakes are generally garbage... what's going on?" That's what Mike Levy asked me in a recent episode of the Pinkbike Podcast While I mostly agree with him, it's hard to know "what's going on". Is it just the uncompromising gram-counting that pervades the bike industry which leads many high-end mountain bike brakes to be inconsistent, spongey, unreliable or otherwise lacklustre? I think another problem specific to MTB brakes could be the high mechanical advantage required between the lever and the pads to get enough power with one-finger braking; any air in the system, flex or seal squeeze is multiplied at the lever by the overall leverage ratio, leading to more sponginess and bite point inconsistency.Whatever the cause, it does seem to me that a ridiculously high percentage of brand-new, high-end bikes come to us with less than ideal brakes, and even after a thorough bleed, the inconsistency in lever feel that we've been complaining about for years can remain or come back after a few rides.But are we making a mountain out of a molehill? Are you happy with the performance of your brakes?