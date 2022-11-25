Pinkbike Poll: Are You Shopping for MTB Deals on Black Friday?

Nov 25, 2022
by Mike Kazimer  
Even just looking at a photo of a mall makes me anxious and uncomfortable.

Black Friday has never been my thing – I'm not a fan of rampant consumerism, and I hate malls, so there's really no reason I'd ever find myself waiting in line to fight for a new big screen TV or some other similarly silly electronic gadget. Watching people throw elbows as they try to snag the latest must-have gift makes me worry more than usual about the future of the human race; it's hard to envision a peaceful, happy utopia when faced with a video of an enraged mother punching someone in the face over an overpriced piece of plastic.

All of that said, plenty of people do enjoy shopping for good deals and deep discounts this time of year, and for us mountain bikers, well, it might actually be a decent time to go shopping. Just keep your hands to yourself, please.

The frenetic pandemic-fueled bike craze has subsided, forcing online and brick-and-mortar retailers alike to assess their inventories as winter arrives in the Northern Hemisphere. The reduced demand could mean deep discounts are on the way, at least in the cases where a retailer was overly optimistic in their ordering.

By the time you read this I'll hopefully be deep in the woods, miles away from any cash registers or computer screens. That's good news for me, but it also means I don't have any screaming deals or Black Friday specials to share – I'm leaving that up to you, the clever commenters. Think of it as crowd-sourced coupon hunting – where have you found the best prices on all things mountain bike related?

Are you planning on shopping for mountain bikes parts or gear on Black Friday?




Let us know in the comments - where are you finding the best prices on all things mountain bike related?

30 Comments

  • 8 1
 Yes I love chainreactions revolving sale special, it’s very exclusive and totally not running with the same products and a different campaign every time I visit
  • 3 2
 no because what seems to happen in the hig hstreet , eg electrical retailers , is they put the prices up a few weeks to a month before only to then miraculously offer the same deal they had in september LOL , it seems to be an American thing that got to the Uk a bit like PROM FFS , it doesnt really matter for bike shops SALES are the big thing at the moment they have got so much stock coming in due to overordering and supply issues during covid a lot are just having to punt stuff out the door at silly trade + vat prices to get cashflow back in , this was stuff they would have sold 10 times over a year ago if they could have got it
  • 3 0
 ChainReaction and Wiggle suck ass now. They are like the Sports Direct of mtb shops now.
  • 8 0
 No, my wallet has a blue monday.
  • 5 0
 I did take advantage of the OneUp deal.
  • 1 0
 I did as well until I forget to enter the coupon code before paying. Doh!
  • 3 2
 What about: Friday is a workday. There may be some time to post a PB message here and there, but not to leave and visit shops. Tomorrow morning I'll ride my bike.

That picture in the article scares me too. But for you as a bike(component) reviewer, aren't you too busy riding stuff you need to test/check/review for work to actually buy stuff that doesn't need to be reviewed? You can have only one rear mech at a time, two tires at a time etc. It may be different for PB readers who did actually wear out a years old component and need a replacement. Not meant as a nag, just curiosity. Would you even feel the need to buy a new component when you already have the next in line that needs to be reviewed. Or isn't it quite like that?
  • 1 0
 I’m waiting on a frame from New Zealand (Zerode) just got a new fork (Formula Selva Coil), otherwise I’m going riding a couple times today, then a couple more times over the weekend, might catch a movie, going with the family to paint and drink, probably eat too much, yeah, f*ck going shopping!
  • 1 0
 They should come up with another name for Black Friday sales as they seem to be on for weeks before and after now. Saying that i did snag a nice new Ion Shelter jacket for half price, and some 100% Hydromatic Brtisker Gloves for half price.
  • 1 0
 Like boxing week sales that start before xmas and go until January
  • 1 0
 Considering this is the best time of the year to upgrade, and usually the only time of the year I do, yeah.

Nukeproof Horizon pedals for $51
Brand-X Ascend dropper for $71
Nukeproof ARD inserts for $37
Giro gloves for $13
Specialized Butcher T9 pair for $76
Ergon GA2 fat grips for $27 (Not really a huge deal, just wanted grips to match blue anodized pedals)

All those prices are after shipping and tax.
  • 1 0
 I've been disappointed with bike industry black friday (or all holiday season in general) sales for years. Most of the deeply discounted items are old/obsolete stock or extremely specific and obscure. Sure, I could save $5 on an 11-speed XT chain in anticipation of installing it mid season next year (drivetrain is pretty fresh right now), but it's just not worth the early spend. The entire bike is dated right now and I'm itching for a new one. I haven't seen any sales on race level enduro bikes never mind deep discounts on them. I would definitely jump on a savings of $3000 on a big ticket item.
  • 2 0
 I ordered a crankset from a local bike shop a little bit ago and they called to say it’s in so I’ll go pick it up today. Does that count?
  • 2 1
 100%. And it's the right thing to do. Thank you!
  • 2 0
 The stuff you actually want to have costs mostly the same. Only deals are for things that are not interesting. If there was a -50% deal on eewings, ok. But not at 25% on gx.
  • 4 0
 I'm broke
  • 3 0
 you folks have money to spend?
  • 1 0
 Of course, it's called visa
  • 2 0
 Outbound lighting has a pretty good sale right now
  • 2 0
 Just woke up from my siesta.
  • 1 0
 Got a stem from raceface, but was already planning on buying it, so just a nice bonus that it was 30% off
  • 2 0
 Most of the sales are just 2019 regular pricing
  • 2 1
 I can’t wait for all the commnents
  • 1 0
 Black Friday Fails, please!
  • 1 0
 Everything for the half of the double...
  • 1 0
 Toronto Eaton Centre - Pretty crazy mall.
  • 1 0
 I had to google what black Friday was.
  • 1 0
 OneUp 20% off yay
  • 1 0
 60% off and that would be tempting
  • 1 0
 @alexisfire: It's already some of the best priced stuff without a discount





