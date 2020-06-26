Pinkbike Poll: Are Your Local Trails Challenging Enough?

Jun 26, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  
Ibis HD5

“Stop dumbing down the trails!” It's a common refrain, and one that pops up every time a tricky root disappears, or a chunky flat corner turns into a smooth berm. Trail maintenance is a balancing act, and sometimes an overzealous builder or trail organization takes things too far, resulting in a sterile highway instead of an engaging bit of singletrack.

In an ideal world, your local riding area would have trails for everyone, from beginners to pros: Smoother, easily navigated trails without a ton of elevation change for those just getting their feet wet, more difficult but still very manageable options that appeal to almost everyone, as well as a range of even more challenging options for advanced riders. It can be a tricky blend to achieve – expert riders feel left out if they only see new flow trails being built, just like beginners can feel excluded if there aren't any options for safe progression. Topography plays a part too - if you're surrounded by pancake flat terrain it's unlikely your local trails are going to offer as many challenging options as somewhere like Whistler or Champéry.

If you are lucky enough to live somewhere that meets all of your dream trail requirements, don't forget to support your local trail builders - they're the ones toiling away in the pouring rain and freezing cold so you can feast on freshly crafted dirt masterpieces. If you're unhappy with the current situation in your zone, it may be time to pick up a shovel, or at the very least get involved with your local trail organization to see what opportunities there are for improvement.

It can be hard to find locations that have a really well-rounded selection of trails, everything from relatively flat singletrack squiggles to steep, scary lines that are only doable by a select few, which brings us to this week's poll questions.


Are there enough challenging descending trails where you live?



Are there enough challenging climbing trails where you live?



What features do you wish you could see added to your local trail network's descending trails?

Select all that apply



23 Comments

  • 7 0
 I can't believe people don't like flat corners!
  • 6 0
 There once was a biker called Hill
Who nailed flat turns with great skill
The berms go away
To learn how to slay
Foot out, flat out and pray *

*ok so it's not a true Limerick but Eddy Lear was a nutter anyway so I'm sure he'd approve.
  • 1 0
 I can't believe it either! Also what about off camber corners?
  • 4 1
 99% of trails here are multi-use Forest Service trails. Conflict is growing every year...local bike group pushing for more but Feds move slow and generally not intersted in creating bike specific trails.
  • 2 0
 When i lived in Bozeman i couldn't believe how small the trail network was. Most of what we rode wasn't sanctioned & would get ripped down.
Glad to see some stuff like copper is at least happening out there.
  • 2 0
 Alberta has an awesome mix of beginner to tech gnar DH tacks, and a huge variety of XC trails both in the front range of the rockies and both big cities. But according to pinkbike, Alberta doesn't exist in the MTB world, despite its origins in Calgary. Stick to BC, nothing to see here Smile
  • 2 0
 Front range of Colorado (Denver area) has lots of great riding, however, we are seriously behind the times in terms of directional, bike only trails with features. We got raw, rocky trails all over.. not a jump trail in the area worth anything and user conflict continues to grow as population has boomed.. yet almost zero new trail...

I go to Canada every year for something different.. missing traveling right now...
  • 3 0
 I love my local trails but there's a serious lack of intermediate to advanced drops and jumps to practice on before heading to the bike park.
  • 2 0
 your bike park doesn't have anything intermediate?
  • 1 0
 It’s the opposite here, I wouldn’t mind some more flow. Every trail is feels like a contest of who can build the most awkward line, my stuff included. Probably to do with the fact we don’t have much elevation to play with and a lot of rocks and roots.
  • 1 0
 Living in the Netherlands below sea level where riding up a dirt belt or descending from from a dyke is the best we can get. I,m born here, but if there ever will be an international justice system living here should be the mountainbikers community service.
  • 4 0
 I live in BC. No complaints.
  • 1 0
 Same. If I don’t like it here (Kamloops) I don’t think I’d be happy anywhere.
  • 2 0
 It's funny how so many people ride 160+ slacked out enduro tanks yet the trails are starting to resemble manicured bike parks. Just doesn't make sense to me.
  • 1 0
 More trails could be a good start. There is 1 good trail, 16km from my house that is private property, and I have to pay to entry. Thats the good part. The bad part, there is active armed robery for the bikes.
  • 5 3
 My local trails would be more enjoyable without e bikes......I’ll get my coat
  • 1 0
 After riding BC, nothing is near steep-enough where I live! Partially limited by terrain, but partially limited by us not utilized steep zones for trail-building!
  • 2 0
 Illinois reporting in - this is one of the more depressing polls I've seen.
  • 1 0
 Even if you can ride all your trails, you can always ride them faster! Besides if you live in BC there are always trails you can't do.
  • 1 0
 We are the king of Jankey trails here in Flagstaff. If the mountain is not on fire you will find a trail with a tree in the apex.
  • 2 1
 CT has the WORST trails in the us for sure.
  • 1 0
 Vancouver Island, enough said.
  • 1 0
 I built what i like

Post a Comment



