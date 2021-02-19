Pinkbike Poll: What Bike Parts Are You Having Trouble Finding?

Feb 19, 2021
by Daniel Sapp  

We're a year into our new pandemic lifestyles and there seems to be no end in sight to shortages with bike parts. While new bikes and gear are still launching on a fairly consistent schedule, certain parts are delayed for unknown periods of time, potentially all the way into 2022.

Retailers are having trouble filling the shelves, and with more people than ever riding, service parts are only going to be more in demand as time moves on.

What parts have you struggled to find? What's the furthest out you've heard of something being available? Have you purchased something else because you couldn't find what you originally wanted? Have you missed riding because you can't find parts to make your bike work? Let us know below.

What bike part can't you currently get that you want or need?


When is the longest you've heard of a part being delayed?



Have you purchased something else because you couldn't find what you originally wanted?


Have you missed riding because you can't find parts to make your bike work?




86 Comments

  • 42 0
 Free DH bikes are hard to come by. Let’s Improve that
  • 7 0
 Just waiting for Scott to release a new bike so I can say it looks like a Session... worked for some lucky bloke!
  • 28 4
 One thing that has always driven me insane are the lack of derailleur parts in shops. A lot of the time they will push you to buy a whole new derailleur when all that you really need are some cage plates! Wish more shops and websites would stock them...
  • 9 15
flag philneuve (44 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Find better shops....
  • 4 2
 @philneuve: you nailed him there
  • 29 0
 Unfortunately replacing a derailleur outright will almost always be less costly for both you and the shop for a few of reasons:
1. Every derailleur uses different parts and that ties up money in SKUs that you now have to keep track of just in case. Complete derailleurs on the other hand always sell, one way or another.
2. If you don't keep those parts in stock you have to track them down. That requires some looking up, cross referencing, hoping the parts are correct since suppliers don't bother with product pictures or descriptions for small parts, storing the bike while the parts ship, etc. which all tie up resources and reduce margins to a point that the shop loses money by conducting the repair.
3. You can't verify that it's just the cages that are damaged until after you go through the trouble of replacing them. If it turns out something else is tweaked that's lost time and money when now you have to replace the whole thing anyway as well as remove the unused cages and place them back inventory. From experience it is very likely not just the cage.
  • 6 1
 That is the least useful part a bike shop could carry when there is so little cross compatibility and models change every two years.
  • 3 0
 @nouseforaname: very good point. Inventory is an investment that shops need to make, and if it doesn't get sold w/in 18 months its value probably halves, and after 30 months its probably worthless. Its really hard to run a small business, especially one that requires stocking inventory.
  • 1 0
 @philneuve: they are all empty here
  • 18 0
 This whole lack of availability thing is saving me so much money! I usually throw $ at the shiny because of bad GAS [Gear Acquisition Syndrome], but I've had to go cold turkey since November or something. I'm looking at the end of March for my next re-up, and my credit cards are all paid off. WTAF.
  • 9 0
 Seriously!? Who even knew that credit scores scores go up?
  • 6 0
 @cactuspunch: they score our credit??
  • 1 0
 @cactuspunch: funny enough, totally paid of CC may result in credit score going DOWN, ask me how I know. They need to be used and credit needs to be routinely cycled or you'll find your score dropping.
  • 10 0
 Brake pads are in the poll twice. I see this as a chance for some smaller companies to get a chance in the consumer eye. Both for bike and component manufacturers.
  • 5 0
 Maybe they're in once for each side?

Stock shortages are also driving up prices, too. Here in the UK, at least, that coupled with Brexit has meant some components have gone up by a huge percentage. I tried to buy some sintered Saint brake pads (one left, one right FYI) today but they now retail at £44.99. I nearly fell over. $125 to replace front and rear pads?!
  • 1 0
 Front brake. Rear brake.
  • 4 0
 Let us know if you're looking for brake pads!!!!!
  • 1 0
 @Linkpin: I don't know about driving up prices, but there's certainly not much out there discounted. £60 tyres seen to be the norm right now for anything you'd actually want at this time of year.
  • 1 0
 @Linkpin: just keep off the brakes man
  • 1 0
 @Linkpin: maybe try sticking some rubber the the old brake pads that are worn out, sure that will work.
Or when you need to stop jam your foot in the crown of the fork
  • 10 0
 Child care... I haven't ridden as much in the past 12 mos, because of the guilt of putting both kids with the wife for 4+ hours.
  • 2 0
 THIS!
  • 3 0
 I’m v lucky as my wife sees that I need to mtb otherwise I would be very depressed. She’s amazing, the only way she could improve would be into mtb herself!
  • 1 0
 Yep. So fat.
  • 7 0
 My wife always called me a crazy bike part hoarder person before COVID. Haha just kidding she still says that.
  • 4 0
 I think chainrings should be on the list. I'm pulling together a couple bikes at the moment and Shimano DM rings have been hard to come by. Chains are by far the worst tho.

Word to the wise. If you're gonna need a wear and tear part this season, get it now (or start looking). Things are not gonna be better when spring hits.
  • 1 0
 Oh dear. I need to replace the chain on one of my bikes. I better get onto it. I might end up reusing an old chain if it is less worn than the current one. I've been waiting on a XT brake lever for a few months now. Lucky I could bend the old one back to close enough and it hasn't snapped on me yet. I'm about to warranty a guide ultimate lever too, sticking when it warms up. I wonder how long that will take.
  • 8 0
 All the parts
  • 5 0
 Composite flat pedals. It's like there is only one factory, and they stopped making them for everyone...
  • 1 0
 We have these in stock www.norconorthshore.com/sitesearch.cfm?search=one+up+alloy+pedal
  • 1 0
 Really? I just bought a pair a week ago.
  • 5 0
 Does anybody know why tf it's so hard to find a single crown bike with 27.5 wheels, more that 160mm travel, and under 2500?
  • 2 0
 Because.
  • 2 0
 It's the 29r conspiracy finally getting exposed due to the 5g Covid!
  • 1 0
 @nouseforaname: I just don't want a 29er
  • 2 0
 My local bike shop isn't selling barbs and olives because they are so short right now. They will still switch your brakes around if you bring the bike in so it's not keeping me from riding but I'd much rather just do it myself.
  • 5 0
 Can't for the life of me find a frame for my Grim Donut build Frown
  • 1 0
 Was holding out for a Django, but after a long wait, settled on a Ripley AF that popped up as available the day after they were announced. Even there - wanted the Shimano model over the SRAM, but was willing to sacrifice to get on a new bike sooner. Came with way bigger/heavier tires that I needed and it was tough to find the ones I wanted in stock. But never kept me from riding.....
  • 1 0
 Right now we’re under so much snow. But here’s somthing we need to bring up. Santa’s Cruz. Love them so much. But my rep told me the day after the v10 MX came out that I could preorder. So I did. Then was told there not doing frame, now no bikes are a single (oct 2020). Then the nomad comes out with the site being shut down (for dealer ). Then I see all these people with the nomads. I think the reps need to talk to their complies. Cause this is bullshit when someone asks for a bike and we say sorry can’t help you then their buddy a few hours away is posting on is insta his new bike. This really grinds my gears
  • 1 0
 I’m a cheapskate and get most of my parts used or as take-offs. With a little patience and searching I’ve been able to find everything I need. I built up a bike in the fall so it’s been a lot of stuff. Thank god for the pinkbike buy and sell!
  • 1 0
 Been trying to get parts for the mountain bike and road bike. In the last few months I've either struggled to get or can't get: Shimano road brake hose kits, SRAM code sintered pads, 105 hydraulic levers, 140mm centrelock discs, any of: Shorty maxxgrip, hillbilly, ultra soft Mary, Conti Baron. LBS says hillbillies will be in mid summer! They said they've sold only 4 stumpjumpers since they were launched when they could have sold 20 due to no stock. Apparently lots of bikes stuck in shipping containers in port with wrong paperwork.
  • 1 0
 Replacement brake levers (the whole unit) for Shimano brakes are like hens teeth. Part of the problem is the availability of Zee/Saint components is dropping quickly with the anticipation of a new system this year. Just release it already!
  • 1 0
 Scratched around for ages to try and find a specific deity stem, but managed to buy the last one from Australia (I’m in NZ) for an incoming bike. Waiting on said incoming 2021 bike from Norco, fingers crossed that arrives soon as I’ve already sold my previous bike... VHS chainstay guards are sold out, which is awesome for them! Will still order when they re-up stock.
  • 1 0
 I have had no issues with parts I have needed (chains, brake pads, tires). My issue is finding deals on things. A year ago I was gifted some Ultegra Di2 parts. At the time I said I would finish the year on the components are I was currently riding and swap in the Di2 over the winter. Well, back last spring I could find deals on all the remaining parts I needed...now, everything is full MSRP.
  • 1 0
 Was looking for a 51t cassette, settled for 45t. But that's it. 25 weeks was the lead time for the 51t, which is crazy but I found what I needed.

Complete bike lead times of 1 year plus are a bummer, but if you're confident in building from a frame up and are willing to compromise slightly on components (or frame) you'll probably still be able to get a sweet ride, it just won't be exactly the ride you anticipated in 2019.
  • 1 0
 I bought a bunch of spares March 2020 for some projects I never had time to get to. Add that to my usual hoard of spares and I'm doing well. The beauty of owning 9 or 10 bikes is that I can always find something to ride!
  • 2 0
 for Question 1 and 2, there is no option for "I can still get any part I want" and "there have been no delays/or try the other bike shop because they have it"
  • 2 0
 Shimano pads and Shimano chains have been the hardest to find, but it didn't take all that much effort. I think I'm stocked up for the season.
  • 2 0
 We still have a great selection of Shmano chains and brake pads in stock www.norconorthshore.com
  • 1 0
 I'm a 170mm boost shimano crank short of my squishy bike rebuild. All the old parts went on a hardtail build so I have been fortunate to not miss any rides and not destroy my pivot bearings again. Miss that squish tho.
  • 2 0
 Also if anybody knows of one of those I will gladly take it especially if it comes with a dropper.
  • 1 0
 Ironically the shop in the picture, Trailhead Cyclery in Cupertino CA, is pretty well stocked. That said, I did wait almost 5 months for my Enduro frame.
  • 1 0
 Have been able to get RockShox suspension service kits, Shimano brake set, SRAM chain ring, chain, and cassette from LBS here in Colorado.
  • 1 0
 I did 2 complete covid builds. No problem. Hunting down parts was actual fun. Hardest part was a New 2019 Nomad AL frame. a few 1000 miles away to obtain that one
  • 1 0
 Maxxis DHR2 DD DC 275 x 2.4. Come on Maxxis... just make it already! These underweight EXO's I've been getting recently aren't cutting it.
  • 1 0
 Any fork service parts (e.g. foam rings, seals, oil, etc)... it's almost like they want to do the service themselves on your suspension?
  • 1 0
 SPARE PART BINS! Why don't shops do this any more? Random bolt sizes, derailleur parts, o-rings, old saddles. levers, clamps etc
  • 1 0
 Waiting on a Pinion gearbox and accessories. To be honest, the wait since I ordered hasn’t been horrible, FedEx has had the most delays of the whole system.
  • 1 0
 i'm missing riding because working too much. besides that, i'm stacked for at least two seasons Big Grin
  • 1 0
 Almost impossible to find Bikes and Shimano group sets, and composition pedals
  • 1 0
 missing out on riding due to lockdowns and no where in my local area to ride (unless i become a roadie) Frown
  • 1 0
 Just give in to the Lycra! It's all right when the sun's shining. Though as soon as it's dry enough or frozen enough, that skinny tyred bike doesn't get a look in! But, oh yeah, you'll be waiting till summer for the bike you want to be in stock...
  • 1 0
 And I should add, my bike shop has been able to service and order parts within a week, so no crazy delays.
  • 1 0
 Ive prepped for the summer and have extra front and rear brake pads, extra chain, and extra link kit just in case.
  • 2 0
 Can't find one up alloy peddles
  • 3 0
 We have these in stock www.norconorthshore.com/sitesearch.cfm?search=one+up+alloy+pedal
  • 1 0
 @norcobikesnorthshore: well that is one way to get a sale
  • 1 0
 @norcobikesnorthshore: I dont know who is running your sales over there but kudos to getting in here first.
  • 1 0
 Bike parts are the new toilet paper. And I've been buying it all up just in case
  • 1 1
 Really having trouble locating a dual crown enduro fork. I can only find overbuilt single crowns (that suffer from what all single crowns suffer), and full-on DH race forks.
  • 1 0
 Loving rocking a 2018 bike with 11 speed and well supported, established parts
  • 3 1
 26 inch wheels.
  • 3 1
 Yep and forks with straight steerers. The hell is going on?
  • 1 0
 flipping heck downhill trousers none of them
  • 1 0
 Yeah scheduled to get a dropper post for April 2024, placed deposit
  • 1 0
 Haha trailhead is my favorite bike shop
  • 1 0
 Finding it hard to find the cash to pay for new parts.
  • 1 0
 I can't seem to find cheap parts, only overpriced ones
  • 1 0
 1/8th inch forks with 150mm and long steerer
26" wheels=any kind
26" tyres
  • 1 0
 XT M8120 lever blades, oye
  • 1 0
 A fork that doesn't creak
  • 1 0
 new fox 36/38 fenders are hard to find at the moment
  • 1 0
 An affordable 27.5 frame has been hard to find for the last 7 years.
  • 1 0
 one up edc light.
  • 1 0
 thelostco.com/products/edc-lite?variant=32604059959377
  • 1 0
 I literally just ordered one from worldwidecyclery. You aren’t looking real hard...

Post a Comment



