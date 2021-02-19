Pinkbike Poll: What Bike Parts Are You Having Trouble Finding?

We're a year into our new pandemic lifestyles and there seems to be no end in sight to shortages with bike parts. While new bikes and gear are still launching on a fairly consistent schedule, certain parts are delayed for unknown periods of time, potentially all the way into 2022.
Retailers are having trouble filling the shelves, and with more people than ever riding, service parts are only going to be more in demand as time moves on.
What parts have you struggled to find? What's the furthest out you've heard of something being available? Have you purchased something else because you couldn't find what you originally wanted? Have you missed riding because you can't find parts to make your bike work? Let us know below.
86 Comments
1. Every derailleur uses different parts and that ties up money in SKUs that you now have to keep track of just in case. Complete derailleurs on the other hand always sell, one way or another.
2. If you don't keep those parts in stock you have to track them down. That requires some looking up, cross referencing, hoping the parts are correct since suppliers don't bother with product pictures or descriptions for small parts, storing the bike while the parts ship, etc. which all tie up resources and reduce margins to a point that the shop loses money by conducting the repair.
3. You can't verify that it's just the cages that are damaged until after you go through the trouble of replacing them. If it turns out something else is tweaked that's lost time and money when now you have to replace the whole thing anyway as well as remove the unused cages and place them back inventory. From experience it is very likely not just the cage.
Stock shortages are also driving up prices, too. Here in the UK, at least, that coupled with Brexit has meant some components have gone up by a huge percentage. I tried to buy some sintered Saint brake pads (one left, one right FYI) today but they now retail at £44.99. I nearly fell over. $125 to replace front and rear pads?!
Or when you need to stop jam your foot in the crown of the fork
Word to the wise. If you're gonna need a wear and tear part this season, get it now (or start looking). Things are not gonna be better when spring hits.
Complete bike lead times of 1 year plus are a bummer, but if you're confident in building from a frame up and are willing to compromise slightly on components (or frame) you'll probably still be able to get a sweet ride, it just won't be exactly the ride you anticipated in 2019.
26" wheels=any kind
26" tyres
