Pinkbike Poll: What Bike Parts Are You Having Trouble Finding?

We're a year into our new pandemic lifestyles and there seems to be no end in sight to shortages with bike parts. While new bikes and gear are still launching on a fairly consistent schedule, certain parts are delayed for unknown periods of time, potentially all the way into 2022.Retailers are having trouble filling the shelves, and with more people than ever riding, service parts are only going to be more in demand as time moves on.What parts have you struggled to find? What's the furthest out you've heard of something being available? Have you purchased something else because you couldn't find what you originally wanted? Have you missed riding because you can't find parts to make your bike work? Let us know below.