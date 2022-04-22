Pinkbike Poll: Do You Know What Brands The Pros Use?

Bluegrass

Renthal

TRP

Maxxis

Fox

Specialized

Vee Tire Co.

Stan's NoTubes

Manitou

Duke Racing Wheels

Propain Bikes

Marzocchi

X Fusion

Smith Optics

OneUp Components

Commencal

Canyon

Schwalbe Tires

Maxxis Tires

100%

Bontrager

Professional mountain bike athletes are basically rolling billboards for brands on course or in front of the lens. Contracts come and go, but some riders stick with a certain company for years in which case their name becomes synonymous with a frame, component, or apparel logo. Riders are even referred to by the equipment they use, for example, Brandon Semenuk is a "Trek rider." How much value does that hold for said company? Well, when you're as dominant in your discipline, or disciplines for that matter, as Semenuk is, it carries a massive gain for Trek.Pinkbike has some eagle-eyed readers that spot prototype parts, but there were an unusually high number of comments geared towards the tires that the Specialized Gravity Team were running at the first stop of the World Cup DH series in Lourdes a couple weeks ago. Now, they certainly haven't been the first team to use another tire brand and sharpie out the logos, but they landed two riders on the podium with the yet-to-be-released Cannibal tire. That carries forward a ton of clout for Specialized. It's one thing for a rider to shoot some photos or even a video on less-preferred equipment, but to make it onto the box at a World Cup is the arguably one of the best marketing flags you can wave.Our sharp shooter photographers have been sniping away at both the XC and DH World Cup races this season and caught numerous sponsor changes. On the freeride scene and in the Enduro World Series, there have been equally polarizing moves from some heavy hitters. We'd like to see if you can identify brands that each team or rider is using for the 2022 season without calling out to Siri or checking any Instagram pages. The answers are posted below the list of questions in the article, so make sure to answer the questions before scrolling to the comments.1.2.3.4.5.6.7.8.9.10.11.12.13.14.15.16.17.18.19.20.21.1. What helmets do the Orbea Fox Enduro Team wear?2. What handlebar and stem does the Specialized Gravity Team use?3. What brakes do the Commencal Muc-Off team run?4. What tire brand sponsors Nino Schurter and Kate Courtenay run?5. What apparel company sponsors Greg Minnaar?6. What helmet does the Finn Iles wear?7. Intense Factory Racing team is running which tires this year?8. What wheels does the GT Factory Team opt for?9. What suspension does the Rockrider Racing Team have mounted to their cross-country bikes?10. What wheels does Pauline Ferrand Prevot run?11. What frames is Carson Storch riding?12. Name the suspension brand that Bas Van Steenbergen runs?13. How about Tom Van Steenbergen?14. What goggles does Brandon Semenuk wear?15. What handlebar and stem does the Yeti / Fox Factory Team choose?16. Brett Rheeder rides which brand of bike?17. What bike frames does Fabio Wibmer use for his trials moves?18. What tire company sponsors Thomas Vanderham?19. And what about Remy Metailler?20. What helmets do the Trek Factory DH Team wear?21. And the Trek Factory XC Team?