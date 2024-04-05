Pinkbike Poll: Center Lock or 6-Bolt Brake Rotor Mounting?

The mountain bike industry is full of standards, and thankfully they've been pared down from years ago when the hacksaw had to come out in order to fit a brake caliper or chain guide, but for decades now, there have been two mounting methods to fix a rotor to a hub.
Before you get too up in arms about the 200 and 203mm rotors size difference (even though that's a very valid reason for frustration), let's just take a minute to remember there used to be more than just two rotor mount options. Brands like Cannondale and Hope made hubs in the late 90s that featured four bolt hub and rotors, and then, when Shimano introduced Center Lock, the original Saint hubs used an oversize hub 47mm spline for the matching rotor to sit on, larger than the 35mm Center Lock size that the rest of the models used.
At least today, there are just the two options; 6-bolt and the 35mm Center Lock systems. But why still have both? I've heard and understood arguments for both.
Chris King decided to limit manufacturing to just Center Lock hubs during the pandemic
due to production capacity constraints. They've since returned to producing both options after receiving massive demand for the 6-bolt option.
In a cross-country race scenario, where a rotor may need to be changed on the fly, then Center Lock may be faster to change. The required tool isn't the most convenient item to pack in a day bag and you certainly won't find one at your local hardware store.
I've also run into issues with the Center Lock ring coming loose and causing the hub bearings to bind when torqued to the recommended setting. On the other hand, removing stripped T25 bolts can be annoying and time-consuming.
Weight wise, they aren't lighter either, at least in the 220mm size. SRAM's HS2 rotors weigh 305.5g for the Center Lock
version and 271.6g for the 6-bolt, both fastener types included.
If you just one one brake rotor mounting style, what would it be?
Each standard has equal advantages and disadvantages - I think they come out even. I wouldn't (and haven't) avoided a wheelset because it meant I would have to change rotor standards. I also haven't had the opportunity to choose between JUST rotor standards for otherwise identical wheelsets.
For a road bike, Centerlock looks cleaner, especially with the smaller rotors. So if only one standard had to survive, for all disc brake bikes, it would be Centerlock. But functionally, there's no clear winner.
However, I once had a centerlock disc come lose during a ride and it was a major bummer. If there was a better tightening system I would happily go centerlock. As it is I usually leave some knuckle skin on my spokes everytime I try to loosen my overtight rotor with a centerlock tool.
Centerlock does seem "easier", if you're installing/removing your rotors all the time (like if you travel by air/put your bike in a travel bag frequently).
But the downside of "I can't fix it with a multi-tool on the side of the trail" is something that bothers me more. Also, I can check/fix 6 bolt rotor tightness problems while the wheel is on the bike.
All said, I prefer 6 bolt, but its not a huge deal. Just if I'm buying wheels or hubs, its going to be 6 bolt. But if a bike came with centerlock, or I was given centerlock wheels for free, I'd keep them.
Granted, most of the CL rotors I see are on road bikes.
I would bet serious cash that no one in the history of the sport has won an event because they removed 30 grams from their setup.
I can’t remember when I changed one out.
It is relatively common to have a spare (rear) wheel or wheelset for a specific type of riding, e.g. I have some old heavy bombproof wheels for the 2-3 times I go to the bike park in summer, others might have some light wheels for XC/marathon events.
If you only swap out a few times a year, it's not really worth having another pair of discs or cassette. Also the fact that we have 200, 203, 220 and 223mm as viable alternatives, with different widths.
You can also have idiots like myself who buy 4 galfer 223 discs to mount on main and spare wheelset, and then decided he didn't like them.
I don’t really prefer 6 bolt, but all my bikes have come with 6 bolt wheels so that’s the standard I’m sticking with. I did purchase a set of center lock wheels once because they were on sale really cheap. But then I used 6 bolt adapters rather than buying center lock rotors.
@wobblegoblin: WT packwrench is light and has 8mm hex option for pedals
We don’t need two.