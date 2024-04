Pinkbike Poll: Center Lock or 6-Bolt Brake Rotor Mounting?

Project 321's 6-Lock hubs allows for either mounting method using just one hub shell. It is an extremely clever design, but should we even need two standards? You can catch more on the highlights of the Project 321 6-Lock hub from Sea Otter 2023 here . Maybe they should rebrand the company to Project 241.

The mountain bike industry is full of standards, and thankfully they've been pared down from years ago when the hacksaw had to come out in order to fit a brake caliper or chain guide, but for decades now, there have been two mounting methods to fix a rotor to a hub.Before you get too up in arms about the 200 and 203mm rotors size difference (even though that's a very valid reason for frustration), let's just take a minute to remember there used to be more than just two rotor mount options. Brands like Cannondale and Hope made hubs in the late 90s that featured four bolt hub and rotors, and then, when Shimano introduced Center Lock, the original Saint hubs used an oversize hub 47mm spline for the matching rotor to sit on, larger than the 35mm Center Lock size that the rest of the models used.At least today, there are just the two options; 6-bolt and the 35mm Center Lock systems. But why still have both? I've heard and understood arguments for both.Chris King decided to limit manufacturing to just Center Lock hubs during the pandemic due to production capacity constraints. They've since returned to producing both options after receiving massive demand for the 6-bolt option.In a cross-country race scenario, where a rotor may need to be changed on the fly, then Center Lock may be faster to change. The required tool isn't the most convenient item to pack in a day bag and you certainly won't find one at your local hardware store.I've also run into issues with the Center Lock ring coming loose and causing the hub bearings to bind when torqued to the recommended setting. On the other hand, removing stripped T25 bolts can be annoying and time-consuming.Weight wise, they aren't lighter either, at least in the 220mm size. SRAM's HS2 rotors weigh 305.5g for the Center Lock version and 271.6g for the 6-bolt, both fastener types included.If you just one one brake rotor mounting style, what would it be?