Pinkbike Poll: Center Lock or 6-Bolt Brake Rotor Mounting?

Apr 5, 2024
by Matt Beer  
photo

The mountain bike industry is full of standards, and thankfully they've been pared down from years ago when the hacksaw had to come out in order to fit a brake caliper or chain guide, but for decades now, there have been two mounting methods to fix a rotor to a hub.

Before you get too up in arms about the 200 and 203mm rotors size difference (even though that's a very valid reason for frustration), let's just take a minute to remember there used to be more than just two rotor mount options. Brands like Cannondale and Hope made hubs in the late 90s that featured four bolt hub and rotors, and then, when Shimano introduced Center Lock, the original Saint hubs used an oversize hub 47mm spline for the matching rotor to sit on, larger than the 35mm Center Lock size that the rest of the models used.

At least today, there are just the two options; 6-bolt and the 35mm Center Lock systems. But why still have both? I've heard and understood arguments for both.

Chris King decided to limit manufacturing to just Center Lock hubs during the pandemic due to production capacity constraints. They've since returned to producing both options after receiving massive demand for the 6-bolt option.

In a cross-country race scenario, where a rotor may need to be changed on the fly, then Center Lock may be faster to change. The required tool isn't the most convenient item to pack in a day bag and you certainly won't find one at your local hardware store.

I've also run into issues with the Center Lock ring coming loose and causing the hub bearings to bind when torqued to the recommended setting. On the other hand, removing stripped T25 bolts can be annoying and time-consuming.

Weight wise, they aren't lighter either, at least in the 220mm size. SRAM's HS2 rotors weigh 305.5g for the Center Lock  version and 271.6g for the 6-bolt, both fastener types included.

Sea Otter 2023
Project 321's 6-Lock hubs allows for either mounting method using just one hub shell. It is an extremely clever design, but should we even need two standards? You can catch more on the highlights of the Project 321 6-Lock hub from Sea Otter 2023 here. Maybe they should rebrand the company to Project 241.

If you just one one brake rotor mounting style, what would it be?

What rotor mounting standard do you prefer?



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Polls


Author Info:
mattbeer avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2001
359 articles
Report
50 Comments
  • 36 4
 If it ain't broke, don't fix it. Centre lock is a solution to a problem that doesn't exist.
  • 7 1
 Okay the best use of centerlock rotors, in my opinion is if you have to swap wheels between bikes. I realize that's super niche but it is insanely useful in that application.
  • 2 2
 @jorennmt: how often do you swap rotors? I maybe pull mine off a few times a year and I can zip 6-bolts on and off in only a few extra seconds
  • 1 0
 @jorennmt: Agree, I have two wheelsets and it's a lot quicker to swap centerlock rotors between them. Not important enough for me to be a make or break decision when buying something though.
  • 2 0
 @Portland-maine: I feel like you missed an opportunity for a good pun.
  • 2 0
 @jorennmt: That’s no excuse for the constant knocking and rocking on the splines and constantly coming loose and then having to put 50 nm of torque through a shitty 3mm aluminium lock ring. 6 bolt is so much better and if it comes loose on a ride you can fix it with a multi tool, you don’t have to write off a rotor riding it back loose because you didn’t have a bottom bracket tool.
  • 1 0
 @topherdagopher: When you have to put on rotors for an entire team, 6 bolts are tedious (even with a driver). A whole rotor can be swapped with centerlock in the time it would take to undo two bolts. I'm not saying I like one more than the other but they both have purpose.
  • 13 2
 You need an "I don't care" option on that poll.

Each standard has equal advantages and disadvantages - I think they come out even. I wouldn't (and haven't) avoided a wheelset because it meant I would have to change rotor standards. I also haven't had the opportunity to choose between JUST rotor standards for otherwise identical wheelsets.

For a road bike, Centerlock looks cleaner, especially with the smaller rotors. So if only one standard had to survive, for all disc brake bikes, it would be Centerlock. But functionally, there's no clear winner.
  • 2 1
 That’s absolutely mental. There’s a laundry list of issues and problems with centre lock rotors, can’t think of a single one with a 6 bolt so how exactly is there no clear winner? Honestly centre lock needs banning, it’s just bad design.
  • 8 0
 I use 6bolt discs, but my main wheel happens to be centerlock. I really appreciate how quick it is to swap discs onto it (even with a dt swiss converter).

However, I once had a centerlock disc come lose during a ride and it was a major bummer. If there was a better tightening system I would happily go centerlock. As it is I usually leave some knuckle skin on my spokes everytime I try to loosen my overtight rotor with a centerlock tool.
  • 10 0
 6 bolt is easy. Therefore it will do for me.
  • 2 6
flag DavidGuerra (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 There's nothing to it, just screw/unscrew the centerlock lockring with a cassette lockring tool. That's all, no other tools needed.
  • 9 0
 @DavidGuerra:but if I'm on a ride I can't fix a loose rotor with a multitool if it's centrelock
  • 1 5
flag DavidGuerra (49 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @Jamesthemtb-er: Just check if it's tight from time to time, no need to carry lockring too. But yeah, that's the weakness of centerlock, the attachment is not as reliable. Nobody worries about 6-bolt rotors becoming loose.
  • 3 0
 Having worked with a few cyclocross teams that fly to europe to race, it is a royal pain in the ass installing a bunch of 6 bolt rotors. Centerlock makes it quick when 40-60 rotors all need to be installed at once. On my own bikes I use 6 bolt because I can tighten them on a ride with a multi tool and don't swap them or take them off frequently. They both serve a purpose.
  • 3 0
 Can you tighten a centerlock rotor without removing the wheel?

Centerlock does seem "easier", if you're installing/removing your rotors all the time (like if you travel by air/put your bike in a travel bag frequently).

But the downside of "I can't fix it with a multi-tool on the side of the trail" is something that bothers me more. Also, I can check/fix 6 bolt rotor tightness problems while the wheel is on the bike.

All said, I prefer 6 bolt, but its not a huge deal. Just if I'm buying wheels or hubs, its going to be 6 bolt. But if a bike came with centerlock, or I was given centerlock wheels for free, I'd keep them.
  • 1 0
 Yes, you can tighten a CL lockring without removing the wheel, if you have a Shimano TL-FC32 (or similar from other brands) available to you. Probably too big of a tool to be carrying on a ride, though.
  • 2 0
 The past year I've been wrenching on bikes professionally I have come to appreciate centerlock. All my own bikes are 6 bolt but my next wheelset will be CL. Issues I have seen with 6bolt (including some issues I've experienced): bolts backing out, missing bolts, snapped bolts, seized bolts, stripped bolt holes, weight weenie owners with 3 Ti bolts, rounded out bolt heads, rotor eccentricity, rotor flange runout. Issues with CL I have seen: 1 cross threaded lock ring. Amazingly I haven't come across a single under-tightened lock ring

Granted, most of the CL rotors I see are on road bikes.
  • 1 0
 I'm confident it happens. But how lame is it to look to "cut weight" by eliminating rotor bolts? Especially given how safety-critical brake function is.

I would bet serious cash that no one in the history of the sport has won an event because they removed 30 grams from their setup.
  • 2 0
 Centerlock. Not only are the so much better to deal with than 6 bolts when swapping rotors, you also can use any rotor you find. Just pack a centerlock to 6 bolt rotor adaptor in your tool kit when you travel and you are good to go. This has saved my bacon (and bike trips) more than a few times.
  • 7 1
 Centerlock makes swapping out rotors so easy.
  • 9 1
 Ok, how often are you changing brake rotors?

I can’t remember when I changed one out.
  • 2 1
 @Stinky-Dee: I have a road wheel set that I use on my gravel bike and I swap the front rotor from my gravel wheel set to the road one. No matter how much i try to align the front brake on both wheel sets, one will rub the brake pad and its noticeable so I just swap out the front rotor which I tend to do weekly.
  • 1 0
 @Stinky-Dee: If you're lucky enough to get to fly with your bike often?
  • 2 0
 @Stinky-Dee:

It is relatively common to have a spare (rear) wheel or wheelset for a specific type of riding, e.g. I have some old heavy bombproof wheels for the 2-3 times I go to the bike park in summer, others might have some light wheels for XC/marathon events.

If you only swap out a few times a year, it's not really worth having another pair of discs or cassette. Also the fact that we have 200, 203, 220 and 223mm as viable alternatives, with different widths.

You can also have idiots like myself who buy 4 galfer 223 discs to mount on main and spare wheelset, and then decided he didn't like them.
  • 1 0
 This. I fly with my bike typically 3-4 times per year and Centerlock makes that so much easier
  • 4 0
 I don't really care but if anything, centrelock hubs are more versatile because they can take 6-bolt rotors with an adaptor.
  • 3 0
 Don't care. Have both. I don't travel without my van. I don't swap wheel sets between bikes. I've never had a problem with either system.
  • 1 0
 I have to maintain a relatively large fleet of bikes for me and my kids, so spare parts interchangeably is important to me.

I don’t really prefer 6 bolt, but all my bikes have come with 6 bolt wheels so that’s the standard I’m sticking with. I did purchase a set of center lock wheels once because they were on sale really cheap. But then I used 6 bolt adapters rather than buying center lock rotors.
  • 4 1
 Centrelock is probably better but not better enough so it should die just like 15mm axles.
  • 2 0
 Both work fine-so while some features are make or break for me (looking at you cable tourism!!) rotor mounting type is a non issue.
  • 3 0
 Id prefer center lock if it came with a lock ring tool light enough for riding with.
  • 3 0
 Should be a "I don't care" option.
  • 3 0
 centerlock is so good for traveling, swapping 12 bolts sucks haha
  • 2 0
 6 bolt, but I strip one and drop a couple on the ground so it becomes 3 bolt.
  • 1 1
 I’m completely anal about my brakes, and one thing I won’t do is mix and match used pads and rotors. Once one is bedded to the other, it’s over until it’s time new parts.
  • 1 0
 6 bolt is way better I think, easier to tighten on the trail and I'd imagine more disc options, although that's just a guess.
  • 2 1
 My wheels are mismatched, so I have both! I think I prefer the simplicity of centerlock.
  • 1 0
 Fighting or quarreling. Where's the mtb or emtb poll? I have 6-bolt because it was on sale, tho prefer CL for simplicity

@wobblegoblin: WT packwrench is light and has 8mm hex option for pedals
  • 2 1
 I poured a bunch of red loctite into my freehub bearings. Who needs breaks when you are riding an endure fixie!
  • 4 2
 I prefer quick release
  • 3 2
 Will this poll brake the internet?
  • 1 1
 Establish the standard that works better through hard data, not a forum, dump the other one.
We don’t need two.
  • 2 1
 Why have six things to tighten when you can have one?
  • 1 0
 Coke vs. Pepsi would be more interesting.
  • 1 0
 I prefer no brakes.
  • 1 1
 I prefer both , bikes are awesome, and so are bike parts that work!
  • 1 1
 Anyone that says 6 bolt hasn't had center lock. Facts.
  • 1 1
 666 \m/
  • 1 2
 6 bolt, but centerlock rotors definitely look cooler.







