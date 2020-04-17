Pinkbike Poll: Choose Your Field Trip Trail Bike

Apr 17, 2020
by Mike Levy  
The recent value-focused Field Trip series saw us review eight trail bikes that all come in at a price that's well below that of the $10,000 super bikes that occasionally show up for review. We all know you don't have to be a dentist to enjoy yourself out there, but all eight also proved to be more reliable than some of the broken dream machines we saw last year. Not only that, but you'll also find modern geometry from the $1,400 Bossnut, AKA the Boss of Low Cost, to the $3,149 Norco Torrent hardtail.

No, things weren't perfect - there was a quick-release rear-end in the group, along with a few questionable brake and tire choices - but the gist is that you could choose any of these eight bikes and have a good time for a long time.

So, let's do exactly that in today's poll.


4 Trail Bikes Under $3,000* USD

YT Jeffsy AL Base review
YT Jeffsy Base 29
• 150 (R) / 150mm (F) travel
• 29" wheels
• 66° head-tube angle
• Weight: 34.4 lb / 15.6 kg
• $2,299 USD
Norco Torrent S1 review
Norco Torrent HT S1
• 150mm fork
• 29" wheels
• 64° head-tube angle
• Weight: 33.7 lb / 15.3 kg
• $3,149* USD (price changed after testing was completed)

Santa Cruz Hightower Alloy D review photo by Anthony Smith
Santa Cruz Hightower Alloy D
• 140mm (R) / 150mm (F) travel
• 29" wheels
• 65.5° head-tube angle
• Weight: 35.2 lb / 16 kg
• $2,899 USD
Commencal Meta TR Ride review photo by Anthony Smith
Commencal Meta TR Ride
• 130mm (R) / 150mm (F) travel
• 29" wheels
• 66.5° head-tube angle
• Weight: 33.5 lb / 15.2 kg
• $2,599 USD




4 Trail Bikes Under $2,000 USD

Vitus Mythique 29 VRX review photo by Anthony Smith
Vitus Mythique 29 VRX
• 140 (R) / 140mm (F) travel
• 29" wheels
• 66° head tube-angle
• Weight: 32.8 lb / 14.9 kg
• $2,000 USD
Kona Honzo review
Kona Honzo
• 120mm fork
• 29" wheels
• 68° head-tube angle
• Weight: 32.3 lb / 14.7 kg
• $1,499 USD


Giant Stance 1 review
Giant Stance 1
• 120 (R) / 130mm (F) travel
• 29" wheels
• 67.5° head-tube angle
• Weight: 31.6 lb / 14.7 kg
• $1,800 USD
Calibre Bossnut review photo by Anthony Smith
Calibre Bossnut
• 130mm (R) / 130mm (F) travel
• 27.5" wheels
• 66° head-tube angle
• Weight: 33.4 lb / 15.1 kg
• $1,300 USD



The year is 2020 and you're ready to spend your state-rationed corona coins on a new bike for those social distancing trail rides. Do you choose one of the direct-to-consumer full-suspension rigs to get the most bike for your buck? Or maybe you're the type that's always going to spend those bucks in your local shop? Would a hardtail make your shortlist?


You've got $3,000 to spend on one of these four trail bikes. What's your pick?


You've got $2,000 to spend on one of these four trails bikes. What's your pick?




27 Comments

  • 30 2
 Ripmo AF for under $3000, ALL DAY LONG.
  • 6 0
 You're not speaking CAD
  • 3 0
 I check'd with my LBS and in canada it's not that cheap. the quote i got was around 4050$ cad...
  • 3 0
 @Mathhhh: all these prices look great until you realize you gotta multiply it by 1.4 because of our shitty dollar.
  • 3 0
 i got a killer deal on my AF £2250 ,left me enough cash to upgrade brakes to codes and a longer dropper . deal of the decade
  • 2 0
 @kookseverywhere: Neither is PB!! And whatever Kooks... you bought the carbon version so you're not included in this Big Grin
  • 1 0
 @Mathhhh: Obviously. That's how it usually works, no? Please let me know what bike was a better deal in CAD, than the 4100 CAD I paid for mine (after tax).
  • 1 0
 @mammal: I've been found out!
  • 1 0
 @Mathhhh: 4050 CAD is about 2884 USD at the current exchange rate, so that's actually even cheaper.
  • 1 0
 @mammal: the commencal is 3650$ but you only pay 5% tax. Here the ripmo is 4050$ but you pay 15% tax at your LBS(don't know for other province). So in the end the commencal is almost 1k cheaper! If you are on a budget 1000$ is a big gap.
  • 1 0
 @Mathhhh: in BC bikes sold through shops are only 5% gst as far as I know. That was the case for my last bike.
  • 17 2
 Dick Pound shreds with the Bossnut
  • 1 0
 You win today, sir.
  • 9 0
 Deep inside, I'm always looking for a review of the bike I currently own and ride, just to be sure...
  • 1 0
 To be sure it's the bike?
  • 4 0
 Weird, my answers agreed with majority of others.
  • 1 0
 Only eight bikes to choose from? Seven of them with rear suspension, seven of them with 29" wheels front and rear, all of them with carbon or aluminum frame... This is no choice, this is force feeding.
  • 2 0
 Got myself a Rossignol All-Track Trail new for $1300 USD and I would happily take it again over all these.
  • 2 0
 I would pick the torrent just on ride feel.
  • 2 0
 "I like what they like" -Pinkbike
  • 2 0
 Giant trance
  • 1 0
 Polygon siskiu t8, $2099. Shimano Slx 12 speed, 140/140-done!
  • 2 0
 Honzoooooooo
  • 5 6
 Ripmo AF...its not even a contest if you can swing 2999$. Please add this in, it seems silly without it.
