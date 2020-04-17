Pinkbike Poll: Choose Your Field Trip Trail Bike

4 Trail Bikes Under $3,000* USD

YT Jeffsy Base 29

• 150 (R) / 150mm (F) travel

• 29" wheels

• 66° head-tube angle

• Weight: 34.4 lb / 15.6 kg

• $2,299 USD Norco Torrent HT S1

• 150mm fork

• 29" wheels

• 64° head-tube angle

• Weight: 33.7 lb / 15.3 kg

• $3,149* USD (price changed after testing was completed)

Santa Cruz Hightower Alloy D

• 140mm (R) / 150mm (F) travel

• 29" wheels

• 65.5° head-tube angle

• Weight: 35.2 lb / 16 kg

• $2,899 USD Commencal Meta TR Ride

• 130mm (R) / 150mm (F) travel

• 29" wheels

• 66.5° head-tube angle

• Weight: 33.5 lb / 15.2 kg

• $2,599 USD

4 Trail Bikes Under $2,000 USD

Vitus Mythique 29 VRX

• 140 (R) / 140mm (F) travel

• 29" wheels

• 66° head tube-angle

• Weight: 32.8 lb / 14.9 kg

• $2,000 USD Kona Honzo

• 120mm fork

• 29" wheels

• 68° head-tube angle

• Weight: 32.3 lb / 14.7 kg

• $1,499 USD

Giant Stance 1

• 120 (R) / 130mm (F) travel

• 29" wheels

• 67.5° head-tube angle

• Weight: 31.6 lb / 14.7 kg

• $1,800 USD Calibre Bossnut

• 130mm (R) / 130mm (F) travel

• 27.5" wheels

• 66° head-tube angle

• Weight: 33.4 lb / 15.1 kg

• $1,300 USD

The recent value-focused Field Trip series saw us review eight trail bikes that all come in at a price that's well below that of the $10,000 super bikes that occasionally show up for review. We all know you don't have to be a dentist to enjoy yourself out there, but all eight also proved to be more reliable than some of the broken dream machines we saw last year. Not only that, but you'll also find modern geometry from the $1,400 Bossnut, AKA the Boss of Low Cost, to the $3,149 Norco Torrent hardtail.No, things weren't perfect - there was a quick-release rear-end in the group, along with a few questionable brake and tire choices - but the gist is that you could choose any of these eight bikes and have a good time for a long time.So, let's do exactly that in today's poll.The year is 2020 and you're ready to spend your state-rationed corona coins on a new bike for those social distancing trail rides. Do you choose one of the direct-to-consumer full-suspension rigs to get the most bike for your buck? Or maybe you're the type that's always going to spend those bucks in your local shop? Would a hardtail make your shortlist?