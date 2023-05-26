Pinkbike Poll: Clipless vs Flat - What's Your Pedal Preference?

Despite countless articles, videos, and comments to the contrary, I don't see the whole clipless vs flat pedals topic as something that's worth vehemently debating. At the end of the day it all comes down to personal preference, and what a rider is trying to accomplish. It's unlikely that you'll see a cross-country racer stand on top of the podium with skate shoes any time soon, just like the winner of a slopestyle contest isn't going to be clip-clopping their way through the crowd to collect an oversized check.
That said, it's still interesting to take the pulse of pedal popularity every few years, which is the topic of this week's poll. Answer below to cast your vote in the never-ending clipless vs flats conundrum.
Went down the wormhole of XC racing/singlespeeding for the better part of a couple decades, riding clipless the whole time, and probably learned some bad habits as I no longer had a BMX bike to play on. It wasn't until upgrading my old hardtail singlespeed to a modern FS trailbike a couple years ago that I switched to flat pedals. Originally it was in an effort to unlearn bad habits learned from riding exclusively clipless for so long, and I figured I'd switch back at some point. I just find them more comfortable now and haven't bothered switching back.
Thinking of getting a gravel bike for longer mellow terrain rides/bike-packing and will most likely put clipless pedals on it.
I'd consider myself more pedal fluid as I don't take a binary stance; there was a time when I was flat but very clip curious. As I got older I realized I wanted to switch and eventually I came out to my family and friends