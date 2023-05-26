Pinkbike Poll: Clipless vs Flat - What's Your Pedal Preference?

What type of pedals do you typically use? Flat pedals

Clipless pedals

I use flat and clipless pedals an equal amount

Other (Power Grips or other vintage technology) Responses: 2568 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

What style of clipless pedals do you use? SPD (or SPD-compatible)

Crankbrothers

Time

HT

Hope

Magnets

Other

I only ride flats and just want to see the responses. Responses: 2352 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

Should clipless pedals be called 'clip-in' pedals? No way - they'll always be clipless to me. It's a reminder of the roots of mountain biking.

No. I call them clipless but I don't know the origin of the term.

Yes. Clip-in makes way more sense.

Undecided. Responses: 2112 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

Despite countless articles, videos, and comments to the contrary, I don't see the whole clipless vs flat pedals topic as something that's worth vehemently debating. At the end of the day it all comes down to personal preference, and what a rider is trying to accomplish. It's unlikely that you'll see a cross-country racer stand on top of the podium with skate shoes any time soon, just like the winner of a slopestyle contest isn't going to be clip-clopping their way through the crowd to collect an oversized check.That said, it's still interesting to take the pulse of pedal popularity every few years, which is the topic of this week's poll. Answer below to cast your vote in the never-ending clipless vs flats conundrum.