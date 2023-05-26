Pinkbike Poll: Clipless vs Flat - What's Your Pedal Preference?

May 26, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  
Best flat pedals 2020

Despite countless articles, videos, and comments to the contrary, I don't see the whole clipless vs flat pedals topic as something that's worth vehemently debating. At the end of the day it all comes down to personal preference, and what a rider is trying to accomplish. It's unlikely that you'll see a cross-country racer stand on top of the podium with skate shoes any time soon, just like the winner of a slopestyle contest isn't going to be clip-clopping their way through the crowd to collect an oversized check.

That said, it's still interesting to take the pulse of pedal popularity every few years, which is the topic of this week's poll. Answer below to cast your vote in the never-ending clipless vs flats conundrum.


What type of pedals do you typically use?



What style of clipless pedals do you use?



Does the cleat design matter to you when shopping for new clipless pedals?



Should clipless pedals be called 'clip-in' pedals?



What style of flat pedal platform do you prefer?



72 Comments

  • 68 10
 Missing a "pegs" option for the ebikers
  • 1 0
 Suron, whatever you say...
  • 45 3
 Rather than having to decide between calling them "Clipless pedals" or "Clip-in pedals", we could just keep it simpler and call them "Clip pedals"... ?
  • 9 0
 To easy... Way to easy!
  • 11 0
 Yep, where was my option for Clips
  • 15 0
 Clips seems to be the norm
  • 1 0
 @Ososmash: yes. people actually still use arcane / cumbersome verbiage other than "clips"?
  • 1 0
 I've been referring to them as "Clip-ins" for a few years now, and I've heard them referenced as "Clips" more than a few times. I refer to "Flats" as platform pedals though, but I can change. Clips vs Flats, easy enough.
  • 6 4
 No, because a clip pedal is the one with the cage over your foot, and they still exist.
  • 1 0
 Yes, this is what I call them.
  • 5 0
 @krka73: The proper term for those is "strap on" pedals.
  • 33 2
 Choose a pedal and be a dick about it!
  • 13 2
 Dick a pedal and cry about it.
  • 3 2
 Choose a dick and be a pedal about it!
  • 16 1
 Pedal a dick and choose to be about it
  • 2 0
 @alis66: Ouch. And i thought it hurt when i shin a pedal.
  • 2 0
 No flats I ride clipped in
I can’t help if I always win
  • 1 0
 it a pedal dick and be a choose about!
  • 25 2
 No reason to chose anything. Just be a dick about everything.
  • 6 0
 You have a bright future in the bike industry.
  • 2 0
 @seraph: on PB at least…
  • 2 1
 @seraph: Comment of the week... haha
  • 1 0
 @seraph: or politics
  • 19 2
 he ambiguity around the term "clipless" reminds me of confirming over the phone what type of olives to buy with my wife;
"So find the ones that say pitted and get a jug."
"I thought you liked them without pits?"
"I do, but pitted means that they have have had the pits removed?"
"So shouldn't they be called pitless olives or something?"
"Probably they should, but they're not, just buy the freakin' olives"
  • 12 0
 In german you just say click pedals, because of the sound when you "click" in...
  • 1 0
 In Finland we call them "lock pedals", cause you're kinda locked into them.
  • 4 0
 I ran various clipless setups in the early 2000s like Time ATAK, Ritchies (because they were small and red) and some kind of Looks, as well a SPDs. I had some beautiful red Sidi shoes (possibly the most expensive kicks I've ever owned) but there was just too much stuff to go wrong for a questionable 'power' gain..Plus I got tired of CLICK-CLACKING around the liquor store.
  • 1 0
 If you're in the liquor store that often, you probably don't have worry about the power gains of different types of pedals. I remember those red sidis but I couldn't afford them.
  • 7 0
 Flats at the bike park. Clips for the rest.
  • 3 0
 XT SPD’s in the summer and flats in the winter on the fatty. I have my SPD’s set loose, really only use them so my feet are always in the right position every time. I like the smaller size of the SPD too, less chance of catching stuff on the trail.
  • 1 0
 This was me exactly until I got a bigger bike. More squish and spikey pedals on mountains works well for me. Back when I was riding smoother pumpy trails (especially on a hardtail) SPD was the way for me. Tried going back to SPDs and they don't feel good anymore. Amazing what you get used to.
  • 5 0
 I like clipless, but flats give me a little more confidence to try new/difficult trails and features.
  • 8 0
 I like flats, but clipless give me a little more confidence to try new/difficult trails and features.
  • 1 0
 @VtVolk: @iliveonnitro both, both is good
  • 2 0
 I started mountain biking in the 90s to early 2000's when the clips were those toe clips. Terrified me, never tried them. Then took a long break from mountain biking and only started up again like 3 years ago. Now I'm in my late 30s and have never been attached to a bike pedal in anyway. Feel like it's too late to start now.
  • 2 0
 I ride flats if I’m going for a ride that involves a lot of pushing the bike, or for riding jumps. I have problems with unclipping midair doing whips with clips (even with thick traction pads installed in my Mallets and the screws wound out) so flats are a lot more comfortable there.
  • 2 0
 I've done a full 180 on my pedal preferences. I've been around long enough to have started out with actual clips & straps, and clipless pedals were a revelation when they became available for MTBs, as they were a huge improvement over clips & straps (You could actually remove your foot when things got dicey.). Had a BMX cruiser around the same time and learned to jump, bunnyhop etc. on it, so the "flats are better for learning technique" argument was kinda moot.

Went down the wormhole of XC racing/singlespeeding for the better part of a couple decades, riding clipless the whole time, and probably learned some bad habits as I no longer had a BMX bike to play on. It wasn't until upgrading my old hardtail singlespeed to a modern FS trailbike a couple years ago that I switched to flat pedals. Originally it was in an effort to unlearn bad habits learned from riding exclusively clipless for so long, and I figured I'd switch back at some point. I just find them more comfortable now and haven't bothered switching back.

Thinking of getting a gravel bike for longer mellow terrain rides/bike-packing and will most likely put clipless pedals on it.
  • 5 0
 Clipless for racing, flats for fun!
  • 1 0
 This is the way. Except I clip in.
  • 1 0
 SPDs for mountain biking, flats for fat biking and cruising around town. Clipless boot options for actual winter conditions are very limited, and don't meet my (high) standards for a winter cycling boot. Plus, if the trail is in poor condition, you can find yourself on and off the bike repeatedly, which is enough of a pain without having to clip in/out repeatedly.
  • 1 0
 I just started using my clips again for racing. I have much more confidence in flats, but my riding is shitty enough that my feed have started moving around in the chunder at high speeds. I have actually tapped and put machine screws in my Shimano DX style pedals to act as pins because I can't stand the floaty feel
  • 2 0
 What article is going to have more hot takes? This one or the one underneath it.
  • 1 0
 Why not try and tackle em both at once...

I'd consider myself more pedal fluid as I don't take a binary stance; there was a time when I was flat but very clip curious. As I got older I realized I wanted to switch and eventually I came out to my family and friends
  • 3 0
 Flat pedals win medals ...err maybe not, but it sounds good.
  • 1 0
 When racing and going through a steep chundery rock garden i have frequently found myself wishing I had clippies instead of flats.
  • 2 0
 Flats for MTB and straps for road. Wouldn't recommend trying straps on a MTB, it's scary.
  • 3 0
 Cage-free organic open shoe pedals
  • 3 0
 I prefer flats when I'm wrecking and clipless when I'm not.
  • 2 0
 Elephant in the room is the horrendous knee injuries that result from be unable to bail from clipless pedals while crashing.
  • 1 0
 I ride both. In between enduro, road, cx and bmx I ride a mix of clipless (crank brothers, look) and flats (flat and concave pedals). I usually refer them as clips or flats.
  • 1 0
 I prefer clips for high-speed chunk and tech riding, while I like flats best for smooth flow and jumps and perhaps for slow speed stunts and skinnies.
  • 1 0
 Well we can start by saying they are neither clipless nor flats. Its Clipped- IN and Platform
  • 1 0
 What about clipped in with a platform? What do you call those?
  • 1 2
 @Ososmash: foot pegs
  • 2 1
 I clip my flats on a lot of sh!t. Really need to try these clipless pedals to clean up my poor decision making!
  • 7 8
 It seems that most who run flats have the same top two concerns, foot stability on the pedal and pedal grip. If only there was a pedal system out there that addressed both....
  • 2 0
 I dont' get the foot stability issue. Flats have a huge contract area. Yes, feet can come off the pedal, but I prefer being on flats now for the abillity to put my feet in difference places whether climbing or descending. On my hardtail flats are kinda brutal, though. Bigger bike and it's basically a non-issue being on flats. Rode spds for 20 years and never thought I'd switch.
  • 1 1
 I ride in really low speed, chunky crap and my primary reason I haven't switched is because I haven't learned how to very quickly dismount and use my foot to stop falling over sideways or backwards on loose rock...thinking of biting the bullet when my current shoes & pedals bite the dust.
  • 4 0
 and the guy being a dick about it has entered the room.
  • 2 0
 The handful of times I've spent mountain biking with clipless pedals, i've not really felt like it was as stable for standing on. In SPDs it always feels like I'm standing on a point. The Mallets I thought were better, but didn't feel like the pedal was wide enough. I only wear a size 10, so its not like I have big feet. But in my Fiveten Hellcats, it just feels like the edge of the pedal was in my middle of my foot in corners. What's also interesting is that on my road bike I go clipless. There's just a lot less lateral movement. I will say that my last attempt at riding clipless went pretty well. Maybe I'll try it again in the future.
  • 1 0
 the 3rd poll doesn't make sense. I want to say "yes" but I use Crankbrother pedals with Shimano shoes
  • 2 0
 Flats on the enduro/dh bike, clips on the xc bike
  • 1 0
 Hi speed riding I prefer clips. Low speed tech in winter I'm on flats.
  • 1 0
 Bad knees so I alternate, before I was always on clipless
  • 1 0
 Trail, clips. DH, clips. Muddy DH, flats. DJ, flats
  • 1 0
 Clipless for XC/Trail riding and Flats for bike park.
  • 1 0
 I clip in to my flat pedals.
  • 1 0
 Me and my one other magnetic pedal user friend are starting a trend
  • 1 0
 Soon be a clipless and flat throttle debate
  • 1 0
 God, I hate flats, especially when I don’t have a pump.
  • 1 0
 SPD left pedal, flats right. Best of both.
  • 1 0
 No magnets?





