Pinkbike Poll: What Other Cycling Competition Would You Try?

Feb 28, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  
Racing the Airline DH on the A-Line Trail during the 2016 Crankworx Mountain Bike festival.
Yoann Barelli doesn't mind dabbling in other disciplines or making other disciplines dabble in mountain biking like when he took a cyclocross bike down Whistler's A-Line.


Mountain bike racing is relatively new in comparison to the grand heritage of cycling in general, with pedal-powered antics making an impact on both sport and transportation for well over 100 years. The often thought of and close relatives of MTB sport are road, cyclocross, and BMX, but there are plenty of other genres of two-wheeled competition that one can partake in. Whether you're into riding tandems, acrobatic cycling, or mountain biking, we're all connected at the core.

So, with all of the options for competing on two wheels, what other cycling disciplines are you most interested in giving a go? Or are you happy to keep your competitions on the singletrack?


Observed trials is a judged competition that crowns a World Champion.



Road: Road bikes have a huge role in bicycle sport as we know it today. Road bike racing has been around for longer than any of us have been alive and garners huge audiences each year for events such as the Giro d'Italia, Paris Roubaix, and the Tour de France, to name a few. Click here for some highlights from the 2019 Giro d'Italia.

Cyclocross: Cyclocross is considered the steeplechase of cycling. Racers ride drop bar bikes with knobby tires and lap a spectator-friendly course that requires a good amount of handling skills along with fitness. There are obstacles such as sand/mud pits, stairs, and barriers that require running or jumping the bike over. There's some cross over from cyclocross to road racing and mountain biking, as Mathieu Van Der Poel has shown in the last few years. Click here to see what cyclocross World Champs look like.

Track: Track Cycling is an Olympic sport and, like cyclocross and road, utilizes a drop-bar bike. However, track bikes have a fixed gear, so the pedals never stop turning, and the bikes are raced on an oval track called a velodrome. There are different events in track racing, including the madison, team sprint, match sprint, keirin, omnium, and team pursuit. These events fall into either the sprint or endurance category. If you've never seen it, it's worth a watch. Yesterday, Team USA overthrew Britain at the 2020 World Champs in the Women's Team Pursuit category.

Observed Trails: Trials riding conjures up images of Danny Macaskill doing ridiculous tricks, but observed trials has always been a judged sport. The sport of trials has a World Cup circuit where riders compete on 20" or 26" wheeled bikes on a predetermined course where they have to negotiate sections of obstacles multiple times with the goal of not putting a foot down. At the end of the competition, the rider who has the fewest penalties wins. The 2001 Trials World Championships were held Vail/Beaver Creek and offer a perfect picture of the sport.

Flatland BMX: Flatland BMX falls under the umbrella of freestyle BMX, but it's quite a bit different. Blending aspects of artistic cycling with a BMX bike, riders use specially designed 20" wheeled bikes that have short wheelbases, zero-offset forks, freecoaster hubs, and pegs to do tricks while spinning and balancing the bike in varying positions. Unsure what that looks like? Check out the 2019 Flatland World Champs.

Street/Freestyle BMX: As it's such a broad category, we're going to lump the rest of freestyle BMX together even though it has some very different aspects. Vert is the biggest outlier in this segment, a competition where riders air out of a
Polygon UR Development Team
BMX has a lot of niche segments - Dirt Jumping would fall into the more broad category of freestyle.
10-15 foot tall halfpipe while performing tricks - it's most often seen in competitions like the X-Games or on the Dew Tour. Street competition is also a huge player in the X-Games. While there are competitions in this segment, there's also simply riding street and using cityscapes as a canvas for tricks and dirt jumping that fall into this category. There's also a lot of crossover between BMX and MTB with this segment of riding.

BMX Racing: BMX racing is another segment of 20" wheeled sport that started in the 1970s with kids taking bikes to motocross tracks when they weren't in use. It's turned into an Olympic sport where riders compete in a similar head-to-head fashion to motocross racing. Courses are filled with jumps and banked turns. Many excellent mountain bike racers have raced both MTB and BMX. The 2013 World Champs for BMX is a good example of racing.

Indoor Artistic Cycling: Indoor artistic cycling is a competitive event. Riders perform exercises on fixed gear bikes in what looks to be a cross between gymnastics, flatland BMX, and ballet. It's strange, but there's certainly a ton of skill required. The exercises are done in five-minute-long rounds and graded by a panel of judges. Believe it or not, it's also UCI sanctioned. If you don't check out any of the other videos, this one of the 2016 UCI World Champs is worth a watch if you want to see something a bit different.


What other competitive disciplines of bikes do you want to try?




What's keeping you from trying?




56 Comments

  • 37 0
 A total lack of talent is the only thing standing in the way of my trials career.
  • 3 0
 Couldn't have said it better myself! Every time I watch a trials video I'm like "wow I should really get into this" and then I get to a parking lot with my bike and can't even do a back wheel stand on a curb. Alas...
  • 1 0
 Yeah I wish I could trials...…...
  • 4 0
 @heffernw: I had a Monty trials bike back in the day, bounced around happily on it, but at the end of the day, there's no hiding the fact I was just utterly shit at it, no coordination or balance. I've moved on to failing at 50:01 trail jibs.
  • 2 0
 @heffernw: I tried flatland BMX. I thought it might be less risk as I get older. But its hard and more risk than I realized.
  • 31 0
 Commuting is my second competitive discipline, the more cars that don't hit me the better my score
  • 2 0
 You need to check out "silly commuter racing" and make that journey to work a whole lot of fun. tup
  • 1 0
 I hope you win.
  • 8 1
 I used to race road, then I raced lots of cross, now I race XC and enduro and cross. Bikes are sick in general! I'll whip around on my fixed gear, do a weekday road ride, ride BMX at the night lite skatepark once or twice a week and hit the trails on the weekend when I have the time to drive. I love it all, but mtb is definetly my favorite. For those thinking about cross, give it a try, there's nothing like railing a a grippy grass flat corner in the drops. The nature of the tracks makes it feel like your in a washing machine that functions as a cornering clinic. I love cornering an dthe non-stop left right left left right nature of the courses makes it very engaging in a way comparable to pure mtb.
  • 7 0
 whats keeping me from trying is desire.
  • 3 0
 I rode BMX Flatland as a teenager back in the 80's on my Torker 280. Moved over to road cycling through my 20's before taking up mountain biking just before the millennium. Out of the disciplines I have involved myself in, I would have to say mtb has been the most rewarding in terms of enjoyment, comradeship and seeing some of the most stunning places around the World.
  • 3 0
 Apart from being old as shit, I commute 21km every day to and from work and ride mountain bikes on the weekends. So the thought of riding a road bike on some boring grass or mud track, or on some long-ass country road holds no appeal to me. Unless they added moving vehicles to cyclocrss tracks. That might get the blood pumping. Plus I'd rather crash 30 times on my MTB before seriously injuring myself than once on a road bike.
  • 7 0
 Moto Hare Scrambles...
  • 2 0
 Im gonna guess CX is gonna take this by a landslide. A very large portion of the mountain bike community has taken up CX with there being months where the surrounding mountains have snow on them or when we just have 2 months of rain and the trail conditions are just fucktado.
  • 3 1
 That indoor artistic cycling video has a dude... Standing on a dude... Standing on a road bike... Rolling over hardwood... With no helmet on. That's a fifteen foot drop but I guess since it's not a bmx video the helmet police aren't automatically summoned?

I feel like that video is from an alternate cycling universe
  • 2 0
 You seen it live? It is definitely from another universe.
  • 3 0
 @TheBearDen: never seen it live but I feel like if I did I'd need a jeans jacket and some hairspray and afterwards I'd need to hang out at the mall
  • 3 0
 The poll is flawed, as it implies that I/we don't already participate in these other types of racing. Road, CX, track, XC, enduro. Bikes are great, and they all compliment each other.
  • 1 0
 I race xc, marathon, winter fatbike races too. Ive done gravel and cyclocross. Didnt care too much for cross at all. Gravel is meh but they started this new kind where their is strava segments in the race, so you group ride together and then kill the segments and then all catch up. Way better than getting popped from the group and riding solo in the wind.
  • 6 2
 I don't take part in any competitions on my mtb either.
  • 3 1
 thanks for stopping by! lol
  • 3 0
 HOLY HELL watch the Indoor Artistic video. Did not know this was a thing, mind blown.
  • 1 0
 I ride DH because its got the highest enjoyment : physical exertion ratio, any other discipline would require more effort for equal or less enjoyment, but unfortunately that answer isn't a poll option...
  • 1 1
 I commute everyday by bike. I ride my trail bike at least 3-4 times a week, I've raced DH , DS, and 4X. I've raced RED HOOK CRIT, REDBULL LAST STAND, and still race MISSION CRIT. All of these are Track bike Crits, all quite possibly the same danger level as MTB, just as fun, and the same style of people. To good beer, good times, and inside lines. No Trials for me as I would definitely end up on Friday Fails!!!
  • 2 0
 I'd do BMX but I'm 6'5", so it'd look like one of those tiny bikes clowns ride around.
  • 2 0
 a 50 year old racing BMX would likely look, humm, errr, 'inappropriate'. I'd probably break the bike too.
  • 2 0
 You'd not even be in the top 25% by age at most tracks, the age range isn't much different than MTBs. Sure as hell wouldn't break the bikes either.
  • 2 0
 @sumskillz: if you were to race a season or two of BMX, you'd go from 'sumskillz' to 'lotsaskillz'. And yeah, forget about age. BMX is a family affair because it all happens in one place, so you get both parents and kids racing.
  • 4 1
 everyone who answered cyclocross you are now banned from this website
  • 1 0
 Most people answered Cyclo-cross on this website as it is the next nearest to mountain biking. Maybe you should be banned from this website and go surf on Thrasher or something
  • 2 0
 I took up CX after racing DH, enduro, and XC. Totally addicted, it is my favorite sport now. Want to try BMX racing next.
  • 1 1
 I love the idea of long distance self-supported gravel/trail racing, which wasn't on this poll so I put "CX."

Unfortunately, like pretty much fitness based competitive event, it requires enormous amounts of free time.
  • 1 1
 I would love to have a dedicated gravel or DJ bike. Every time I look at getting a different discipline bike I realize I would rather spend that money towards new bike/ski gear or a trip.
  • 1 0
 It's so cool to see the high support for cyclocross! Find your local race series and try it out! The racing is short and fierce and the beers flow!!!!
  • 1 0
 Gravel looks like something I would try, or is too close to MTB to be seen as something different?
  • 1 0
 Freestyle/Street BMX always looks cool but I'm both big and tall. I look like I belong at the circus on a 20" BMX.
  • 1 0
 Would like to try some fixed-gear criterium, but time, logistic, etc are keeping me away. Just like MTB comps.
  • 2 0
 All I know is 4X was the best spectator sport ever....
  • 3 0
 Uni cycle juggler
  • 2 0
 Cyclobal aka Cycleball.

youtu.be/1t72ur0K3tY
  • 1 0
 Everyone wants to hate on CX racing until the course includes donut handups and a slip-and-slide obstacle.
  • 1 0
 Too old, but in my cycling fantasies I rip the wood off of velodrome tracks.
  • 1 0
 Let's be honest if you really wanted to do something, you can find the time. This is true for 90% of people.
  • 1 0
 Observed trials? Sounds disgusting.
  • 3 2
 Don't feel like giving up real ride time.
  • 1 1
 No KOMS eh?
  • 2 1
 I cannot be the only one interested in Indoor Artistic.
  • 1 0
 money money money money .. . .
  • 2 0
 GRAVEL
  • 1 0
 Motocross. Only thing thats missing from mtb racing...
  • 2 0
 Don't worry, E-MTB is already getting its own race series. Wink
  • 2 0
 GRAVEL
  • 1 0
 Indoor artistic cycling but no gravel option?
  • 1 0
 Xterra? What's keeping me? I can't stand triathletes.
  • 1 0
 or running. or swimming.
  • 1 0
 No real interest.

Post a Comment



