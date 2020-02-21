Pinkbike Poll: Could You Build Your Own Mountain Bike Frame?

Could you make your own mountain bike frame? I mean actually build
a frame, from scratch. Mountain biking has always had a thriving scene of garage builders, riders who decided to pick up a torch and take matters into their own hands, but tackling a project like that is often easier said than done.
Along with needing to figure out how to weld or lay up carbon, there's also the fact that we're living in an age of near-instant gratification, where buying is much, much easier than building. All it takes is a few clicks of a mouse or a tap on the screen and you can have your dream bike delivered right to your door without ever setting foot in a bike shop. But while being able to purchase a recliner, big screen TV and a bucket of cheesy poofs without going outside has its appeal, consuming will never be as satisfying as creating.
It takes a special breed to build a bike from scratch. It's a labor intensive process, no matter if it's a steel hardtail or carbon fiber full suspension bike, and that's not including the time it takes to develop the skills necessary to actually create the thing.
Despite all of the hurdles in place, I'm continuously amazed by the creations that emerge from small shops around the world, everything from gorgeous titanium hardtails to futuristic-looking carbon fiber creations, equipped with a gearbox, of course. There are more resources
out there than ever, and if you spend enough time in the bike building forums and watching instructional videos
there's a good chance you'll find yourself inspired to build a bike of your own.
That brings us to this week's poll question: Could you build your own mountain bike frame?
That said, I can accept that there are other reasons for wanting to build a frame such as for the art, feeling manly, or just pure passion for the sport.
If I had 6 months off work and a pound of ganja it sure would be fun to take a stab at it, right? Unfortunately my wife wouldn't allow me to do the former, and would sniff out and dispose of the latter, so unfortunately bike building is not in the cards for this guy.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=IYO3tOqDISE
This other guy tried to make a simple sandwich completely on his own, and it took him 6 months and $1500:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=URvWSsAgtJE
The point is we live in an interconnected society, where free trade and capitalism has made us infinitely wealthier than even kings from a thousand years ago.
The point of the story (100% true, BTW) is that just because Communism can crank out a high volume of something doesn't mean its worth anything. To read more, google how China increased their steel output to match England, as documented in Wild Swans (autobiography book)
Friedman never claimed corruption is only inherent to government systems, and that private industry is immune. He claimed quite the opposite. His insight is that all men are corrupt/corruptible, and that competition & voluntary exchange is the best way two keep the corruption of Man in check. Government, a violence-enforced Monopoly, is the greatest tool a corrupt man can have to rule over his fellow men.
4 hardtails built and 3 full suspension frames done. Currently working on full suspension frame #4.
Reality says that to most, it's just not a priority.
homemadebicycles.blogspot.com/?m=1
