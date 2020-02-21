Pinkbike Poll: Could You Build Your Own Mountain Bike Frame?

Feb 21, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  
Photo: Steve Salter

Could you make your own mountain bike frame? I mean actually build a frame, from scratch. Mountain biking has always had a thriving scene of garage builders, riders who decided to pick up a torch and take matters into their own hands, but tackling a project like that is often easier said than done.

Along with needing to figure out how to weld or lay up carbon, there's also the fact that we're living in an age of near-instant gratification, where buying is much, much easier than building. All it takes is a few clicks of a mouse or a tap on the screen and you can have your dream bike delivered right to your door without ever setting foot in a bike shop. But while being able to purchase a recliner, big screen TV and a bucket of cheesy poofs without going outside has its appeal, consuming will never be as satisfying as creating.

Mone bikes
Not all handmade bikes are created equal, as this one from Cjell Monē demonstrates. Photo: Dave Rome.

It takes a special breed to build a bike from scratch. It's a labor intensive process, no matter if it's a steel hardtail or carbon fiber full suspension bike, and that's not including the time it takes to develop the skills necessary to actually create the thing.

Despite all of the hurdles in place, I'm continuously amazed by the creations that emerge from small shops around the world, everything from gorgeous titanium hardtails to futuristic-looking carbon fiber creations, equipped with a gearbox, of course. There are more resources out there than ever, and if you spend enough time in the bike building forums and watching instructional videos there's a good chance you'll find yourself inspired to build a bike of your own.

That brings us to this week's poll question: Could you build your own mountain bike frame?


Could you build you own mountain bike frame?



65 Comments

  • 118 3
 How about a "no, I really don't have the time because I have a full time job and barely enough time to ride my bike".
  • 7 5
 This is actually just an excuse!
  • 4 0
 And one from me: most people don't have a clue how much knowledge and TOOLS you really need to put simple hardtail frame together. It's way cheaper and safer to buy one.
  • 1 0
 @EnduroriderPL: Agreed. Knowledge, capability, and time aside, the cost of building a bike would be way more expensive than buying a new (and probably much better) one. From a performance standpoint, why would you pay way more and commit all that time to get a bike that probably doesn't ride as well as something in a store? I won't even buy a frame and custom parts any more. Complete bikes are way cheaper than any other option.

That said, I can accept that there are other reasons for wanting to build a frame such as for the art, feeling manly, or just pure passion for the sport.
  • 2 0
 Yeah, spot on observation.

If I had 6 months off work and a pound of ganja it sure would be fun to take a stab at it, right? Unfortunately my wife wouldn't allow me to do the former, and would sniff out and dispose of the latter, so unfortunately bike building is not in the cards for this guy.
  • 1 0
 And have two children. Unless we all start eating Tesco value beans there is simply not enough time to eat, sleep, work, ride (just me) and ride whilst trying to indoctrinate the children into a past time which will leave them and me broke for the rest of our lives. Oh yeah let's try and build my own frame too. Good one.
  • 1 0
 I'm building an extreme downcountry skate park bike out of hemp so I can get far out man.
  • 1 0
 how about: I did it but if you only build one its going to be so expensive it doesn't make any sense so I wouldn't do it again?
  • 88 2
 Where is the Grim donut you mother fuckers
  • 5 1
 Donut Donut Donut
  • 6 0
 Probably it was too good and MTB industry already bought out Pinkbike's concept and patented it. It was too big of threat.
  • 3 0
 HT snapped off, Huck to splat
  • 5 0
 Climbs like an xc bike but really comes to life on the descents. Surprisingly agile given the long wheelbase. Comes in gold leaf.
  • 2 0
 In the Pinkbike stable while Mike Levy is wining and dining your mother
  • 1 0
 @ddbiked: That or @mikelevy was killed by the donut and they are just publishing his Tupac like archive of unfinished stories before they post his eulogy. And if Levy responds to this message, I want a picture of him holding today's newspaper to prove it is not a @mikekazimer using his account.
  • 34 0
 How about "Yes, but only because I think far too highly of myself and skills."
  • 14 0
 How about "yes, but it would be ugly, the kinematics would blow, and it might fail faster than a Pole in a huck to flat test"?
  • 8 0
 How about a "yes because I'm far too arrogant to admit that given the opportunity I wouldn't be able to fab a bitching bike"
  • 5 1
 Watch the movie, "I, Pencil". Its a short based on a talk by Milton Friedman, Nobel Prize winning Economist. He basically made that point that no one person can make a simple pencil on their own.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=IYO3tOqDISE

This other guy tried to make a simple sandwich completely on his own, and it took him 6 months and $1500:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=URvWSsAgtJE

The point is we live in an interconnected society, where free trade and capitalism has made us infinitely wealthier than even kings from a thousand years ago.
  • 5 4
 What woke your Ideological demons again? Big Grin Of all possible examples to make that great point you mention Milton... in tyrannic regime there is also not a single person who can make a pencil alone and everybody cooperates to make one. That is the problem with Milton. He was an utopist. If you would press him, he’d postulate for private police and firefighters, private roads. According to him corruption cannot exist in a fully privatized system. As if somebody cared whether they pay loads of money to a boss or “officer” of a huge private company or state. And if you would push him, he’d say this corrupt company was formed with help of state. Right now we have new wave of Randians kicking it with block chain and crypto currencies. I watched a few documentaries about these nut heads and they are going one step further than Milton. They are after full on anarchy.
  • 4 1
 True, but the question is not "could you mine the ore and smelt and alloy it and draw the tubes and create a f'ing TIG welder and vulcanize your own tires etc. etc."
  • 2 1
 Sure, we live in a global society. But Friedman's claims are spurious at best. There are no true free markets-never have been and never will be. Capitalism allows for the production of a pencil, but Communists produced them by the millions. I'm not advocating for one system or another here (or, more accurately one ideology or another), just pointing out that your assertion about how and why globalism exists/works is too narrow and flawed to be credible.
  • 1 1
 @Drew-O: I can make a TIG welder. If you know what I mean (creepy chuckles)
  • 2 0
 @peleton7: In the former USSR, there was a nail factory. Their success was measured by how many nails they produced by weight, not whether anyone wanted their nails. They therefore made every nail the size of a railroad tie. On paper, they were much more successful than other factories, given their budget. After milking that for a few years, someone finally pulled them in line and changed their metric to be the quantity of nails. So the factory started making needle sized nails.

The point of the story (100% true, BTW) is that just because Communism can crank out a high volume of something doesn't mean its worth anything. To read more, google how China increased their steel output to match England, as documented in Wild Swans (autobiography book)
  • 1 0
 @WAKIdesigns: I will advocate for private police, private fire (already very common), and private roads (toll roads, already very common).

Friedman never claimed corruption is only inherent to government systems, and that private industry is immune. He claimed quite the opposite. His insight is that all men are corrupt/corruptible, and that competition & voluntary exchange is the best way two keep the corruption of Man in check. Government, a violence-enforced Monopoly, is the greatest tool a corrupt man can have to rule over his fellow men.
  • 4 0
 Don't have any welding skills, and my toolbox is limited to a saw, power drill and pliers... maybe I'll try a build using plywood, screws and some elastic straps. Will post the result in 'buysell'...
  • 4 0
 Where is the "Yes I have already designed and built several full suspension bikes." option?

4 hardtails built and 3 full suspension frames done. Currently working on full suspension frame #4.
  • 4 0
 I just built a steel hardtail for an independent study at school. FS is on the list, once I can afford the equipment necessary to do it on my own.
  • 3 0
 Being a tool and die machinist that can work with any material, (including carbon fiber) yeah, I could make anything......if I had time
  • 1 0
 Thats my big hangup. I can weld and machine. Only thing I would have to learn is CAD cause I would want to CNC some dope parts. But now I teach and I dont have time. Maybe when I retire....
  • 1 0
 i here ya. never enough time to make my own stuff
  • 1 0
 No and I don't even have the confidence to order a custom frame from Marino bikes. No and I can't even finish ordering the parts to assemble my new bike. No and I don't have right tools to replace the free hub driver on my broken rear wheel. No and I haven't fixed by creaking bottom bracket on my only functioning bike. No and I haven't bled my son's brakes that go to the bars. No and I didn't set up the trainer this year and got winded typing this comment.
  • 1 0
 Sure but as with anything you need to take small steps. First one would be make a bike like Izhar Gafni does.Ideally I'd keep it clear from the acetylene torch and look for more suitable bonding methods. Once I've finished that, I might attend a bamboo build your own bike workshop. I'd love to make a bamboo pumptrack bike. No drivetrain, no suspension, just something that creaks nicely as you move it through the berms and rollers. And then yeah maybe I'd try something with a drivetrain, suspension someday... But why hurry? Small steps are much more fun.
  • 1 0
 Where's the option for "yes, I vastly overstate my fabrication capabilities to the point of delusion.". Out of the first 1200 responses, just over 25 percent rate themselves able to design n build a fs or ht frame.... I guess anyone with a welder and a hacksaw can play?
  • 1 0
 I built my first full suspension frame with just a hacksaw, hand files, and a simple brazing set up. About $500 in tools.
  • 4 0
 I could get started, but I would never finish.
  • 2 0
 @seraph - exactly. Although I doubt I have the skills to build a bike. But I can certainly color between the lines if I have to.
  • 3 0
 How about, "No, because I just don't want to show off" or "Yes, hold my donut".
  • 4 0
 The welds in that first pic look a bit cost effective
  • 2 0
 Can't help i-... Pedant here. Those are tack welds. Dammit, sorry.
  • 1 0
 @iduckett: Ha Ha yes i knew that i could reel someone in with a stupid remark , I am a fabricator myself so know all about welding myself to the workbench
  • 1 0
 I've done all the standard shop labor, but never got to welding and painting. It would be cool to have those skillsets, but I'm okay with wheelbuilds and suspension service as the limit of my bike wrenching.
  • 1 0
 Yes. I'm seriously considering building a steel gravel/adventure frame. I find it very enjoyable to build and use stuff that i've designed.
  • 2 0
 I do want one of those bamboo kits. Comes with bb, dropouts and steer tube. Not for mountain biking just for pub rides.
  • 1 0
 I recently finished building a lugged steel road bike frame. It was actually pretty simple and not as expensive as you’d think.
  • 2 0
 Most of us could, if we put in the time and effort (to learn).
Reality says that to most, it's just not a priority.
  • 1 0
 "Yes, because my lack of ability to color between the lines has nothing to do with my imagined welding ability"
  • 1 0
 I have the skills to design a bike, but after trying to hold a torch, I definitely can't weld a bike.
  • 1 0
 Done 3 frames: 2 Fatbike steel hardtails and a graveil bike .Very proud to ride them event they are not perfect
  • 1 0
 Should say could you Could You Build Your Own Mountain Bike Frame and then have the balls to ride said frame?
  • 1 0
 yes and hard to test them. :https://www.pinkbike.com/u/crepsausucre/album/ www.pinkbike.com/u/crepsausucre/album/ange-calm
  • 1 0
 Can and should are 2 entirely different things. Why would anyone design and build a bike when you can just buy a Foes Mixer?
  • 2 0
 Is this article aimed at Sick bike customers?
  • 1 0
 I could design one and build it, but it would be a bad design, not work and fall apart.
  • 2 0
 Why is there no "Done that already" option?
  • 1 0
 That's what I said.
  • 1 0
 I would, but might end up looking like another Structure Works or Polygon!
  • 1 0
 Probably wouldn't weld anything, but I could handle brazing.
  • 1 0
 What’s next: can you build your own trail? Can you fly a plane?
  • 2 0
 I totally lied!
  • 1 0
 Does designing and welding stationary bikes count?
  • 1 0
 What about other material options? Wood? rootballbikes.com
  • 1 0
 Built a couple already
  • 1 0
 Sage has built 2.

Post a Comment



