Pinkbike Poll: Could You Build Your Own Mountain Bike Frame?

Photo: Steve Salter

Not all handmade bikes are created equal, as this one from Cjell Monē demonstrates. Photo: Dave Rome.

Could you build you own mountain bike frame? Yes, I have the skills to design and weld a hardtail frame.

Yes, I have the skills to design and weld a full suspension bike.

Yes, I have the skills to design and lay up a carbon fiber hardtail.

Yes, I have the skills to design and lay up a carbon fiber full suspension bike.

No, I've tried before and it didn't go well.

No, but I'd really like to learn.

No, and I don't want to try. I can barely color inside the lines in a coloring book. Responses: 1777 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

Could you make your own mountain bike frame? I mean actuallya frame, from scratch. Mountain biking has always had a thriving scene of garage builders, riders who decided to pick up a torch and take matters into their own hands, but tackling a project like that is often easier said than done.Along with needing to figure out how to weld or lay up carbon, there's also the fact that we're living in an age of near-instant gratification, where buying is much, much easier than building. All it takes is a few clicks of a mouse or a tap on the screen and you can have your dream bike delivered right to your door without ever setting foot in a bike shop. But while being able to purchase a recliner, big screen TV and a bucket of cheesy poofs without going outside has its appeal, consuming will never be as satisfying as creating.It takes a special breed to build a bike from scratch. It's a labor intensive process, no matter if it's a steel hardtail or carbon fiber full suspension bike, and that's not including the time it takes to develop the skills necessary to actually create the thing.Despite all of the hurdles in place, I'm continuously amazed by the creations that emerge from small shops around the world, everything from gorgeous titanium hardtails to futuristic-looking carbon fiber creations, equipped with a gearbox, of course. There are more resources out there than ever, and if you spend enough time in the bike building forums and watching instructional videos there's a good chance you'll find yourself inspired to build a bike of your own.That brings us to this week's poll question: Could you build your own mountain bike frame?