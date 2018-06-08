USER GENERATED

Pinkbike Poll: Could You Make it Down a World Cup Downhill Course?

Jun 8, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  
The World Champ just hanging in the ether.
Danny Hart doing what he does best.

If you were to take a poll of all the fans at an American football game I bet you'd find that many of them can barely remember the last time they actually played football (or ran further than from the couch to the refrigerator for that matter). Conduct the same poll at a mountain bike race and I'm fairly certain you'd have very different results - spectators at a mountain bike race tend to be regular participants in the sport themselves, even if it's not at the level of the athletes that they're watching.

Now, I've long since accepted the fact that that I'll never, ever be able to dunk a basketball, throw a football further than ten feet, or make contact with anything other than a slow pitch softball. For that reason, when I watch any organized team sport I'm firmly in the role of a spectator. There's no part of me that thinks, “Put me in coach – I could do better.” Put on a downhill mountain bike race and it's a different story, and before long I'm sitting at the edge of my seat, imagining what it would be like to be there.


Kade Edwards went second in juniors just 1.5 seconds behind newcomer Thibault Daprela.
Looking for smooth, flowy trails? You won't find them here.


Of course, that's pure fantasy – World Cup DH tracks are waaay gnarlier in real life than they appear on the screen. Take Fort William, for example. I remember thinking that it didn't look that hard based on the photos and videos I'd seen over the years. Those white rocks almost seemed smooth, a cobblestone sidewalk that wound its way down the mountain. No big deal, right? Wrong. I had the opportunity to check out the race as a spectator a few years ago, and the brutality of the track took me by surprise. The sound of rims being smashed into oblivion was the first hint that it was rougher than I'd envisioned, and then a closer look revealed just how nasty that course truly is. It's full of punishing, jarring rock sections, and even if it was in my backyard I'm not sure that I'd want to ride it more than a few times a year.


After taking the top spot at the first two Enduro World Series rounds just a few weeks ago Cecile Ravanel landed herself on the podium at her second ever Word Cup DH race.
Would you send it?


That's the case with many of the World Cup tracks – even the ones that armchair commentators call out as being too 'bike parky' are full of frighteningly fast sections, big jumps, and sections that are much, much steeper than what the average mountain biker would feel comfortable riding.

That's the basis of this week's poll – if you were given the chance to drop into a World Cup DH track, would you?



Could you make it down a World Cup downhill track?



63 Comments

  • + 45
 Those people who think they might be able to qualify are either extremely fast or extremely deluded. The skill required to be among the top 60 at an event like this goes far beyond being a top dog on strava on your local trail network. Anyone in the top 60 would likely destroy 99.9% of the pinkbike audience on their local trails. And the top guys are an order of magnitude above that.
  • + 9
 nail on the head
  • + 2
 vimeo.com/205251673

This is enduro but point proven haha
  • + 1
 And at the time of my comment there's 77 people who have answered with the first option...
  • + 2
 I'm going to run with "extremely deluded".

If you could qualify for a WC with 'a little practice' I'm guessing you would do just that.

And it's one thing to be fast as hell, and quite another to put it all on the line among the worlds' best and actually perform to your capability at that very moment in time.
  • - 1
 True. Although here in Souther California there are quite a few trails where top pros have run Strava and judging off that some of the locals are pretty handy on their local. Not that Strava is dead accurate or anything but being within a second or two faster or slower is still fairly impressive and it would be hard to tell who was fastest if you just watched them ride by.
  • + 1
 120 lyers to date... Wink
  • + 1
 @airsoftesneeto: I had watched that when it came out, but upon rewatching the speed he carries through corners is insane. I would be skidding all over the place where Richie doesn't appear to even slow down.
  • + 1
 95%+ of people who set foot on a bike couldn't clear a 5 foot gap let alone ride a DH course. Pink Bike's demographic might be a bit different.
  • + 1
 i think there should be an answer in between the first and second options probably those guys who feel in between went for the first
  • + 25
 My WorldCup nickname would be "RideAound"
  • + 3
 can I be RideAround2
  • + 12
 We all remember that dude who grabbed Adam Brayton's bike and tried to ride it down the rest of the way at Cairns.... Didn't go so well for him. Don't be that guy.
  • + 3
 www.youtube.com/watch?v=GV3w_7_ZnJA
  • + 1
 In his defense, allegedly that had a lot more to do with the brakes being reversed to what he was used to.
  • + 1
 that dude was obviously hammered
  • + 10
 The thing about many of the world cup tracks is that they can be ridden by lots of people, but the speed that the pros ride them at is what sets them apart. Not taking away anything from the pros obviously
  • + 11
 yes, but you need that type of speed to clear a 50fter.
  • + 5
 I walked the Fort William course on Sunday from top to bottom (by the side of it, obvs) and looking at some parts of it, I was mostly
f*ck.
That.
Shit.
Everyone that races on terrain like that, with the lines they take, at the speeds they reach, has skill by the f*ckton.
  • + 9
 I rode Fort Bill in the Endurance DH at 60 years old :-)
  • + 10
 It says you are 38 on your Pinkbike page...
  • + 16
 @dzembi: he used to be older.
  • + 2
 @dzembi: with our lower average life expectancy that's about the equivalent.
  • + 1
 @dzembi: classic bait and switch
  • + 2
 @scottzg: those were the good old times
  • + 0
 @dzembi: Face book does not list my age as far as I can see. Born in 1957 so work it out for yourself. I have a 36 year old daughter so being 38 is a long forgotten memory :-)
  • + 1
 @scottzg: hahaha that one got me. Thanks...haha
  • + 1
 @MysticMCyclist: He said "Pinkbike page" not facebook page. If you're telling the truth then you fudged something when setting up your pinkbike profile. It says "Male / 38" right below your user name on your profile.
  • + 1
 @scottzg: jajaajaj hi Benjamin
  • + 1
 @srjacobs: so he did. I did not even know Pinkbike had that info. 1/1/1980 looks like the default so I have reset it. I ride in the 60+ class in Scottish Enduro so I hope those guys don't look at pinkbike :-)
  • + 1
 @MysticMCyclist: pinkbike not facebook
  • + 6
 Coach woulda put me in fourth quarter, we would've been state champions. No doubt. No doubt in my mind.
  • + 6
 no box to tick for - yes I could make it down but I might pull over for a rest a couple of times
  • + 1
 My poor, poor hands
  • + 3
 Certainly there are sections rideable by even a moderate downhiller. Sure, bigger Rock gardens, drops and jumps may be ridden slowly or skipped entirely but that’s worth itstocsay you’ve ridden a World Cup DH course. Even if it meant a walk around here and there.

I don’t think anyone would argue that the pace in which the pros get down in unbelievable.

In a world where amateurs are saying I’d give it a whirl to where the pros are battling for milseconds... it’s different e da of the spectrum.
  • + 5
 I could win the whole series... but I would rather watch from my computer instead because its more comfortable
  • + 1
 haha Wink
  • + 1
 I would die, no joke. I would try, but corner 3 and my front wheel slips on this one damn rock which is looking like a super villian, my head is smashing on the ground and my weak neck cracks like twigs in the wind. give me a chance to ride a wc track and mark my words
  • + 1
 That was a good course preview rapid,But i would like to see GAStoFlat do them , back in the day he used to do track walk previews with 6 Pack . those two guys are the funniest thing since slice bread and f*cking rapid to boot www.youtube.com/watch?v=csVjyqYYaAo
  • + 1
 I try Champery WC track in the Alps and it was OK,only a big crash in one of the steepest part in the middle of the trail. My bike continue the ride without me like 60 meters and I ran like mad very worried about her health but she was fine. I was wondering how Hart can jump and take off the google protector,if you see the place...there is a fall straight to Champery village on the right just a few hundred meters bellow. 100% respect for WC DH riders .I am years light away of that level.
  • + 2
 I rode Champéry several times, it is great experience and you feel you get better with every lap, clearing more jumps and ride faster, but those wolrd cup racers speeds are different universe..
  • + 4
 Did Champery - it took about 30 minutes with lots of rest stops to figure where to go and the odd crash!
  • + 0
 I feel pretty confident in my ability to make it down a world cup course fairly quick. But, having ridden with and timed myself against pros over the years on the same courses I know that there is no way in hell that I can cover ground with the same velocity that they do.
  • + 1
 As a point of how good his skills are, don't forget Martyn Ashton (former trials world champion) now "confined" (if anyone will walk again when they shouldn't, he will, doing some very inspiring things in the saddle still!)
  • + 1
 Now fly Eddie Masters around to the local riding spots of those who think they could qualify and race them on their home turf. Would be very entertaining. Be cool for people to see the level these pros actually ride at.
  • + 2
 There is a difference between riding it and riding it well. I could probably ride most of the tracks...no way I could ride any of them well.
  • + 1
 Interesting question. For me its the jumps, total commitment, racing speed or not at all. In my case easy decision, the latter.
  • + 1
 I think I could do it, avoiding a good half of the jumps, but my best time would probably be worse than the slowest of the junior Girls.
  • + 1
 Of course. That's why they make rollers. But seriously, the wolrd cup lines at Angel Fire and Park City were a little more tame than I expected.
  • + 3
 In a tank. Or an escalator. Or a zip line. Or an ambulance.
  • + 3
 Does the pre-race trackwalk counts?
  • + 1
 I would need to have a DH bike first to even think about trying to go down one of those tracks and I would walk many sections I'm pretty sure.
  • + 1
 Where is the disclaimer on getting to use a different bike? Like it matters. Would I try it...absolutely! Would I complete it...no way.
  • + 1
 Are any Whistler trails--or even sections--comparable to an easier WC track?
  • + 2
 I think I could do it on skis.
  • + 1
 I second this. Way more confident sending it on skis than a bike.
  • + 1
 skiing steep terrain is easier than riding the same slopes on a bike.
  • + 2
 does tripoding all the way down count?
  • + 1
 tbf I have ridden the World Cup trail at Windham. Its scray but definitly rideable
  • + 3
 In a bodybag
  • + 1
 Yes. But doing so would void my life insurance policy. So, no.
  • + 2
 on a hardtail!
  • + 1
 Where is the option for top of the podium? Hit me up sponsors

Post a Comment



