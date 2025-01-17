Powered by Outside

Pinkbike Poll: Do You Believe In Breathable Waterproof Jackets?

Jan 17, 2025
by Seb Stott  
Copyright Just be film

There seem to be two schools of thought when it comes to waterproof jackets for mountain biking. One says it's foolish not to invest in a quality coat that keeps the rain out but doesn't hold sweat in. The other, which is becoming increasingly vocal in the outdoor world, says that such a thing is a myth, and you may as well save your money and embrace getting soggy, or wear something properly waterproof (like a poncho) and forget about breathability.

This second argument probably needs more explanation.

The idea behind breathable waterproof fabrics is to use a fabric that's tight enough to prevent water droplets from the outside world from getting in but loose enough to let the vapour from your sweaty body out. The problem, so the argument goes, is that when you need a rain jacket it's usually raining, or at least humid, and if it's humid outside the coat, there's nowhere for the water vapour from your body to go. Instead, it condenses on the inside of the coat due to the temperature difference between the inside and outside of the fabric - like your bathroom window after a hot shower on a cold day.

The point is that although breathable fabrics can keep the rain out and they can allow sweat to escape, they can't do both at the same time. They are breathable OR waterproof. If it's raining, they're not breathing.

Endura logo

One solution to this is to use a DWR (durable water repellent) coating on the outside to help water droplets bead and run off rather than soaking into and covering the fabric. These have other problems like the need for regular re-application and that, while regulations have thankfully tightened, there is still concern that forever chemicals (PFBA) can leach out into the environment during manufacture and use (admittedly in relatively small quantities).

But the main problem remains that if the humidity is high outside the jacket, very little water vapour is going to move across the membrane into the outside world. And if the humidity is low, you probably don't need a waterproof jacket.

One counter-argument is that a breathable waterproof jacket can keep you dry in a downpour while allowing you to dry out when the rain stops. This is certainly more convenient than stopping to remove a non-breathable waterproof every time the rain lets up.

But in my experience, breathable fabrics don't offer enough breathability to cope with the amount of sweat that's generated when riding a mountain bike up a steep hill. For a gentle hike, maybe, but for MTB I find pit zips and full-length front zips far more effective to prevent overheating and sweat build-up. Besides, it seems a bit silly to me to buy a £500 jacket that is inevitably going to get ripped when snaking through tight plantation trees or hitting the deck. Personally, I tend to pack a cheap, lightweight coat that can keep me dry in a shower, but if it's raining persistently I accept that I'm going to get wet and focus on staying warm.

What do you think?

Are you a fan of high-end breathable waterproof jackets for mountian biking?



What do you usually wear for riding in the rain?



Other Polls


seb-stott

Member since Dec 29, 2014
471 articles
  • 22614
 If it’s properly waterproof its a sweatbox, no matter the ‘gortex’ badge.
If it’s properly breathable then it’ll shrug off a quick shower but you’re gonna get wet in heavy rain.
  • 262
 Wearing a waterproof jacket with good ventilation that's too big to aid in airflow round the body works well for me.
  • 1615
 @bunjiman82: FYI the way that waterproof membranes like GoreTex are made to work is based on the different vapour pressure inside and outside the membrane. Well-fitted jackets produce more pressure and allow sweat vapour to escape more readily than a lower pressure larger jacket.
  • 613
 Being a person that has worked outside for the last 30 years I have learned that in the rain if it is says breathable you are going to get wet for sure. If it is properly waterproof like a rubber Helly Hansen rain jacket you are going to get soaked from sweat from the inside. I will take the rubber jacket and be hot and swampy under my jacker over cold and soaked any day.
[Reply]
  • 103
 @obliquemountain: Yes, with good ventilation the water vapour will just blow straight out of the jacket, instead of being forced through the fabric.
  • 250
 Unzip it “now breathable”
  • 117
 @obliquemountain: you mean temperature? If it were pressure you'd be inflated like a ballon. Also any pressure would find the easiest way out, not through the 10000mm membrane.
  • 41
 @powderhoundbrr: agreed; except ha
As a South Florida rider the rain is rarely cold, and the humidity is rarely low. My jersey will be wet, dripping wet from the inside out, no matter what.
  • 291
 The article or options don't really mention temperature. During a summer shower or even rain storm I don't really care, still warm and wet. In winter freezing rain and really cold air temperatures I know I won't be sweating as much anyway so it's a medium thick baselayer and a decent riding jacket. The problem days are those late autumn /early spring rides where I'll always go for the wrong option and either freeze or boil in the bag!
  • 40
 Oh... Although... A waterproof pair of shorts and rain gilet is a really good 'mid season' option.
  • 60
 There should be an option for "water resistant-ish" on the climb and full rain jacket on the descent.

No matter which way you slice it, you're getting soaked.
  • 181
 when the humidity is high, ventilation is a myth.
  • 61
 @IntoTheEverflow: 100%. I find my "discount running jacket with big pit zips" keeps me pretty dry in the downpour, and vents well on the climbs!
  • 53
 @WillW123: GoreTex and other similar fabrics rely on a partial pressure gradient across a selectively permeable membrane between warmer, moister air inside the garment and cooler, dryer air outside in order to vent properly. A poorly fitted jacket makes it harder for that gradient to be maintained and therefore it collects your sweat on the inside rather than letting it pass through.
  • 20
 Breathable or waterproof. Pick one. There are some tweener jackets, but they are not great at being breathable or waterproof. I have tried a ton over the years and if you ride hard, you are going to get wet by either by sweat or rain. So, I have a new system that works decent.
  • 10
 @bigtim: Came here to say the same. There's no way I'm bothering with any kind of waterproof if it's warmer than 8/9°. But there again, I can't understand how anyone is wearing those trendy trousers when its dry and warmer than 0°, yet a lot of people do.
  • 80
 I agree. Massive pit zips are a must on a jacket if its going to get ridden in
  • 52
 @WillW123: a temperature differential is automatically a pressure differential. Warm air is less dense than cold air. Think of it the same way that the wind blows from a high pressure center to a low. Just far FAR less obvious.

now, what I am not saying is Gortex works perfectly. it doesn't. but it does help a ton.
  • 40
 @bigtim: exactly.
At 10c or colder, my goretex jacket is awesome. Up to 15c, it's ok.

At 20c, it's warm enough I'll be wet anyways, so no point in boiling in a coat. Just wear merino and be wet but warm.

From 15-20c and raining is the hardest, because it's easy to get too cold especially descending, but warm enough that I get pretty hot with a jacket on. Unzipped on the way up and zipped on the way down is about the best comprise I have.
  • 30
 Yep + I “invested” in a lightweight expensive Gore jacket (£250) and proceeded to crash the first time I wore it a Bike Park Wales and it ripped to shreds. Now wearing a cheaper Madison Jacket (£60), that’s not too sweaty and I don’t care if I trash it (ripped the hood on thorns on the first ride!)
  • 40
 @turnerstephen: Get it repaired.
  • 30
 Unless there's zippers for your armpits. I don't understand why it took so long for cycling jackets to include those, and why so few of them do even nowadays.
  • 10
 @obliquemountain: I see, why sweat appears to collect in the folds.
  • 30
 @thebabbizarm: Riding trousers (UK born & raised here!) are the dogs danglies for keeping your lower legs covered and reduce the amount of trail splatter, bush/foliage rashes & help take the edge off a wayward flat pedal pin. Highly recommend the Race Face Indy model - feels so wrong wearing shorts to ride now!

Cheers lad
  • 30
 @Mac1987: huh? My Performance Bike rain jacket from '97 had put zips?
Regardless, when I 'm biking Intend to get sweaty regardless of the outside temperature. Windproof and wool + just sucking it up has always been least miserable for me.
  • 20
 @KennyWatson: My experience too.

My $80 MEC membrane jacket is great at 5c but even unzipped and pits wide open, not so great at 25c. My eVent jacket is good for wet commuting (not too much heat because I'm just cruising and have no big hills on way to/from work) but I think I'd cook inside if I tried to MTB/road race in it.
  • 20
 @KennyWatson: 20c of far too warm to be wearing any thing but a jersey. lol
  • 40
 @Mtbdialed: For sure. But I think that's why people get convinced waterproof breathable is a scam, because they have unrealistic expectations. People think they can ride in a downpour in basically any temperature and be dry. But if you're sweating significantly, you're going to be wet.
  • 10
 @KennyWatson: yep. I sweat at basically all temps, including what is normal here in colorado....down to -20c or so before we kind of quit riding and just go skiing. lol

not that we have to worry much about rain. that said, on big backcountry trips in the summer where thunderstorms are highly likely, I have a small collapsable umbrella in my pack. lol. we all stop, get under the canopy of a tree and deploy our Mary Poppins umbrellas. its pretty legit. Big Grin
  • 10
 @st-lupo: true, there have been models available with them for a long time, but the vast majority still doesn't include them.
  • 11
 @bunjiman82: Waterproof jackets often have pit zippers and can vent the humidity out of the jacket. Riding with the vents open and the sleeve cuffs un-cinched helps a lot. Also, if the hood fits over a helmet, air will be forced through the jacket when moving forward and very affectively vent out the humid air; no bad weather, just bad clothing management.
  • 20
 @powderhoundbrr: this is the truth from somebody who also works outdoors, and wears a HH workwear waterPROOF jacket when it rains.
  • 10
 @jlok: bike messenger for 15+ years here. Big pit zips is where it's at. nothing ventilates better whilst little to no exposure to rain.
  • 10
 In the rain and fog the humidity is so high that you can't evaporate sweat either inside or outside your jacket. It's going to be gross. But it's never going to be as gross as a waterproof shell that doesn't breathe!
  • 754
 Poll is missing an option for: "We don't have rain, we have fires"
  • 166
 too soon
  • 421
 Merino wool in rain unless it's a downpour. Light-ish waterproof jacket in the mud.
  • 130
 a patagonia houdini over a layer of merino wool (or multiple layers if temps dictate) is my favorite rain combo.
  • 10
 @arctospacks: yeah I use a Patagonia Airshed over wool. It’s way lighter than the Houdini so it wets out more quickly but also breathes amazingly and dries super quickly. Keeps the mud and spray off my base layers just fine though so I’m always toasty. I’m in NorCal though, so ymmv.
  • 20
 @slow-cal: I have a similar set and it works fine in Norway during winter and the shoulder seasons too, so it looks like you get pretty good milage out of that.
  • 20
 I use merino wool a lot. The problem, however, is that it doesn't block the wind. I get cold unless I wear a shell of some sort.
  • 364
 Fun topic, hope it's ok to add a bit! [Bias alert: we make waterproof jackets]

We just wanted to say for the record, it's not true that Gore-Tex or other waterproof materials can't breathe in the rain, or when wet. Breathability is influenced by internal and external conditions, but doesn't stop even in the case of a fully wetted-out jacket.
  • 1316
 nothing breathes/ventilates at high humidity. Water cannot be absorbed into the atmosphere under these conditions. No matter the price tag.
  • 214
 @jaydawg69: That's not true. You can even go much further than high humidity, and push water vapor into liquid water. That's how breathable fishing waders work. If you stand in a river for 5 hours in rubber waders vs Gore-Tex waders, you'll have a very different experience.
  • 40
 @7mesh: True. I've put Gore-Tex overpants over wet hiking pants, walked in the rain and wet brush and hours later I get to the hut with wet overpants but the hiking pants underneath are now dry. I've learned to rely on things drying under Gore-Tex.
  • 91
 @7mesh: I stand corrected. From what I've found is the that the breathability is around 50% in rain vs optimal conditions (dry and cool).

mountainwagon.com/the-blog/the-truth-about-waterproof-breathable for a good read
  • 32
 @jaydawg69: 50% is a hell of a lot more then your initial statement of it not working at all...
  • 20
 @jaydawg69: helpful article, thanks!
  • 40
 @yugurt: I said "I stand corrected"... 'https://mountainwagon.com/the-blog/the-truth-about-waterproof-breathable give that a read but GoreTex isn't that breathable with high intensity workouts. And way less when it's raining. I find vests are great for biking or high intensity exercise for not getting soaked with sweat.
  • 21
 Yeah you are right about the physics of partial pressure of water vapour. The only thing you are not mentioning is how much it can breath, the vapour flow, and quite frankly, it's never enough when I'm sweating.
It's physically impossible to have a high enough saturated vapour flow at body temperature flowing through a membrane to the outside air at 0°C. Even more when it's raining outside and air is already filled with water vapour.
That's why everyone is right, those saying that it works are right because the physics is there and it can work when outside air is hot and you don't sweat a lot. But those saying that it doesn't work are also right because the amount of vapour generated is far superior to the flow being evacuated through the membrane.
  • 170
 Either way you will get wet. From the rain or from your sweat. Better to have something that breaths than waterproof. When riding in rain most important is to have a pair of dry extra gloves to switch for halfway or when it stops raining. Feels so good to put on dry gloves after having a soaked pair on.
  • 140
 Gortex works- pretty well. It may not be perfect but most people have no idea how it works and that's why it becomes a sweat box. If you fill the air void between the jacket and your body with thick insulation layers like a fleece like most do they will get soaked. If you wear a thin, tight base layer that wicks moisture the air between your jacket and body will heat up, the pressure differentiates and the sweat will get through mostly. Using vents is helpful too as it can only get through the membrane so fast. It still breathes when it's wet too, this would only be blocked if the entire surface of your jacket is submerged or 100% wetted out which will not be the case if you take care of it. Speaking of taking care of it, if you let the inside get gross with sweat and dirt that will block the pores that the sweat evaporates from. Most people think it's some magic material that will be perfect which it isn't. Nothing is. Take care of your garment, understand how it works and gortex is pretty helpful when being active in the rain.
  • 30
 same with shoes, gortex works amazing for shoes with thin socks, however any submerging with dirt - will destroy it
  • 10
 This is why the question is phrased wrong

Does your waterproof jacket believe in you enough to layer correctly?
  • 165
 I run hot, and I rarely find myself keeping a jacket on for an entire climb even if it is raining. So usually I'll wear something breathable and water resistant, take it off after warming up then put it back on for the descent. There is no jacket out there that can truly regulate temp so well I could keep it on the whole time. My go to is the Patagonia dirt roamer. Nice slim cut doesn't get in the way and just enough water/wind resistance to cut the cold on the descents.

Also, Goretex is a marketing gimmick: www.youtube.com/watch?v=GGEzJJYiROk
  • 71
 What do you snowboard in? Cardboard?
  • 20
 Thanks for the video. Very informative.
  • 11
 Up to a few degC below zero, I'm fine with a T-shirt only but for snow and hail I prefer to wear a jacket for comfort. Unless I need to stand still for too long. Then it is good to have a warm layer.
  • 61
 It's never been breathable. Yes it's a marketing gimmick. I've used the stuff since the 1980s. I never considered it breathable nor have I believed the marketing campaign that it was. But I've always found it to be waterproof and the most effective besides petroleum based commercial fishing gear like Grundens. I've been absolutely destroyed for 75nm coming home from offshore fishing on a center console in Simms Gore-Tex and been 100% bone dry. The only way to lose heat in Gore-Tex is to unzip it or take it off. All that being said - if I am planning to ride wet and wear a light Gore-Tex shell I wear less layering underneath so I can come up to the right temperature. If I need to lose a layer I lose a mid-layer if it's cold so I can keep the shell.
  • 75
 And the Teflon in Gore Tex is toxic.
  • 10
 Same. unless its below 35F, im not wearing a jacket for a climb. i will sweat through even the most "breathable" jacket on a climb. I had a Dirt Roamer that I loved. it was comfy, fit well, and repelled light showers. Then one day, I stashed it 1/3 the way up a climb, hidden off in the bushes about 20 yards off trail. Came down 40 minutes later and someone had somehow seen it and stolen it.
  • 60
 @swellhunter: standing mostly still in the driving rain is where goretex shines. Moving fast and breathing hard, not so much
  • 10
 This is pretty much my strategy too. Sweat it out in a jersey on the climb in rain or not, then put on a windbreaker for the down.
  • 30
 @polarflux: Thank you!!!! Maybe you could’ve mentioned this BEFORE I ate dinner???
  • 101
 That video is just as much of a gimmick as gortex advertising is. The true abilities of gortex lie somewhere between the two. It can breathe while wet, unless its completely saturated like in his video so just dont wear your gortex under water and you'll be fine. At the same time you can't expect it to just easily let all the sweat evaporate out if you understand how it really works. Do we all really think that for 40 years everybody has just been pretending gortex has the ability to keep water out while having some ability to also breathe?
  • 30
 @wobblegoblin: You ate your Gore Tex jacket? From what I understand, the original Gore Tex indeed contained teflon but the more recent ones don't. Hence why they now need different (and more) care than the original ones used to. So yeah, if you buy a new one it shouldn't be as toxic to eat.
  • 10
 @polarflux: this!
  • 20
 @warmerdamj: Yup. These are actually lab tested as well as tested by mil labs. The "Lost Arrow Project" taught us you need to actually be warm enough to be vaporizing sweat through activity, and only then can it vent through the pores. The layering underneath is crucial to how well goretex works. GoretexPro is quite breathable for a waterproof layer, IF you know what you're doing under it. Arc'teryx LEAF has been 3rd party lab tested and their systems work insanely well, IF you know how to use them.
  • 10
 @polarflux: Source of this claim?
  • 10
 @ride2day: apnews.com/article/maryland-gore-tex-forever-chemicals-lawsuit-d7bd8596627ce57435adca7e166bbcbd

One example, there are many others. Not that hard to find.
  • 120
 I just went and checked to be sure and they definitely exist. So yes I believe in them.
  • 120
 E-bikers be sayin'... "You sweat bro?"
  • 60
 I'm a fan of a waterproof onesie for an uplift day, accept I'm going to be wet from sweat, but atleast waterproof gear is lighter and more comfortable than tracky bottoms and a hoody when it wets out. You don't mention wheel spray, the mud and grit that gets flung up with it too, they cause the fabric to wet out quickly and stay wetted out, meaning all breathability is gone. Membrane based materials really aren't the answer.
  • 10
 This is the only correct answer for uplifting in the wet
  • 10
 Another one for the waterproof onesie on wet uplift days.
  • 82
 I buy fancy waterproof jackets like Gore-tex exclusively when they're heavily discounted. Between sales, Poshmark, eBay, and Facebook marketplace, it's easy to find this fancy stuff for the low. And based on how the stuff performs, I'd be pissed if I shelled out full retail for any of it aside from my ski shell. They wet out fast, are clammy, and need to re-sprayed with DWR all the time.
  • 30
 This and then wash them with something like nikwax to refresh the coating and you are good to go.
  • 60
 I can’t speak highly enough of polartec Neoshell material for breathable rain gear. There’s no membrane, instead very finely woven synthetic fabric. It’s wears like a thin, slightly stiffer microfiber fleece sweatshirt.

I’ve been using this jacket for mtb and gravel in stormy alpine conditions in Colorado and it’s been fantastic: www.specialized.com/us/en/mens-sl-rain-jacket/p/200456?color=322927-200456

It visually wets out but my jersey stays dry and it’s the only jacket I’ve ever tolerated climbing in. I wouldn’t be shocked if it didn’t perform as well in consistently wet PNW conditions, but it’s been just as good as any hardshell I’ve owned for riding in heavy rain turning to wet snow.

I think Polartec discontinued the material for either health or environmental reasons, but honestly whatever contribution they’ve made to my eventual demise seems fair given how it’s protected me from hypothermia in the meantime.
  • 20
 this

Haven’t tried everything, but a neoshell jacket is by far the most breathable material I’ve ever tried. Just use it as a winter jacket, but as long as the descents don’t get longer than 5mins and aren’t super fast (not much wind chill) I don’t even need to carry dry changing clothes on a 2h ride
  • 10
 Neoshell breathes much better than typical ePTFE membranes. Haven't tried any commercial Neoshell products, but I bought a few yards of the fabric the other day and made a jacket out of it, and it's noticeably less clammy when walking or biking. I'm not sure if they discontinued the fabric, but it has been getting less attention partially because a number of garment manufacturers have started buying similar electrospun fabrics straight from the factories, at least as far as I as a layman understand it. The North Face has Futurelight, Outdoor Research calls theirs Ascentshell, then there are Rab, Helly Hansen, whoever who use Pertex Shield Air etc.
  • 60
 in the PNW, we often get misting or light rain. In those situations, I just go baselayer and a tech flannel. I get a little wet, but stay warm. If its raining, then the goretex jacket gets called up for riding duties.
  • 160
 A tech flannel? That's some next level bro gear.
  • 20
 @whitebirdfeathers: I’ve got two from Troy Lee. Stretchy nylon. Looks good, cuts the wind and insulates a bit. One of my favorite layers
  • 10
 @gticket: I'm sure they're great. It's just a funny name.
  • 30
 I live in the PNW too and have always found winter hard to dress for. Winter shoes and appropriate gloves for sure. I have a current Gore tex jacket but it's almost always too hot to wear it. For me it has to be close to freezing for it to be a good solution. I've been trying a vest recently and it's great. A very light not very breathable Fox Ranger vest. It was cheap and not perfect for all conditions but it has its place. Just added a little extra core warm and dry. Next to try is the Gore Everyday Windstopper vest which seems a step up the food chain. Vancouver winter spends more time in vest weather than jacket weather so the vest has been great.
  • 10
 @alexsin: I'm not sure if you've been having the same dry cold snap up there, but I went for a ride on Sunday in 35f (1C) temps. I initially was only going to use a baselayer and a windbreaker, but it was pretty dang cold in the parking lot. Thankfully i had a light puffy vest with me. I used that and was a nice temp for most of the 45min climb. as I got warmer, I just unzipped a bit to let some heat/steam out. I was surprisingly comfortable.

Target has a jacket for $30usd that I might pick up and hit with a DWR. Its almost a softshell jacket so I think that would work ok.
  • 50
 Mesh layer, then merino layer, then membrane shell, that is good until ~3-4C. I suspect (based on nothing) that many people overdo the thermal insulation rather than water insulation. You need to be properly cold when you get out of your house.
  • 50
 I always had the start cold attitude and wear clothes based on climbing. Until I got trapped in a sudden storm and got very close to hypothermia. Now I carry emergency blanket and small survival kit always
  • 20
 @fabwizard: Crazy how one close call can bring a guy around to the obvious. Stay prepared. Can be annoying to lug the shit around, but sure is great to have it when you want it.
  • 20
 @fabwizard: i always carry either emergency blanket or another shell jacket that packs small… but i carry it in a pack, not on me.. that is not related to my point that you have to start cold if you dont want to be drenched in your own sweat, and complain that breathable goretex is not breathable enough
  • 50
 I live in the PNW and ride in locations that see between 40 and 80 inches of rain annually and temperatures that rarely fall below freezing but also don't get much above 50F for much of the winter.
It really depends upon how you ride and the terrain. For about an hour or less, it does not really matter what you wear. When you start getting over 2 hours, your clothes get a lot more important. I avoid single track much of the winter and often ride 3-6 hour gravel rides. Having something waterproof is critical for longer rides with big elevation changes. Some breathability is better than none. If your outer layer is not fully or nearly fully unzipped on the long climbs, you probably are not going to be warm enough for a 15 minute full speed downhill.
Even in the summer I carry a low cost fully waterproof shell because a rain shower at 4000+ feet even in the summer can make for a scary ride back when you start getting very cold because you are soaked to the skin.
  • 40
 I have always gone cheap on Pertex etc, however after a bikepack trip in 2024 that ended up with me literally living in a downpour, I was sold on Gore-tex. The difference was night and day and I don't remember or care how much I paid. Unfortunately, now I appreciate the difference and would recommend Gore-tex for anyone seriously depending on their gear in rainy conditions. Brand agnostic.
  • 50
 "Are you a fan of high-end breathable waterproof jackets for mountian biking?"

Nope, because they get torn too quickly. I currently use a mid-range Endura jacket that appears near-indestructible
  • 50
 I wear a merino base layer under t shirt and merino socks and just get wet. Since it’s usually in 50’s when it rains where I live it’s comfortable.
  • 10
 try an ultrathin thermasilk long sleeve under a merino base layer for the ultimate hack.....
  • 10
 I usually run hot enough that merino base layers is enough. Even if it's just above freezing, and once it freezes getting soaked isn't an issue.
  • 30
 I usually wear one when it rains despite not really believing in them anymore. I think that once you are wet they help to keep the windchill at bay and maybe you end up more comfortable.

At work I wear a fleece in even the heaviest rain and I swear it might be a wonder material. Or maybe I’m at the age now were fleeces are acceptable
  • 30
 Cheaper nylon rain jacket, $50-70 with vents. Works for a few years and then replace. I try not to ride in real rain but it is wet a lot here. Open up or remove for climbing and zip up for down. These also pack down small enough to store easily
  • 30
 If it's properly raining, and not just light stuff, the fabric on your arms and shoulders are going to soak through and into any layer underneath, especially at speed without tree coverage. That's why I like waterproof fabrics, BUT large pit zips, rear exhaust flap, and vents are going to do way more than the expensive tech fabric.
  • 10
 I read this all in Hank Hills voice and lold
  • 30
 The best jacket I've owned wasn't goretex but claimed 20.000 breathability/20.000 water resistance. It was very good at repelling water but I think that breathability was maximised by the large armpit openings rather than the fabric/membrane.This should be obligatory on every mtb jacket.
  • 30
 Goretex is amazing for most winter conditions I actually experience. Usually means protecting me from mud spray, but still being breathable. Or going out for a ride in light rain or a ride that ends in rain. It's pretty rare I ride in a downpour.
  • 30
 Q) Do I believe in breathable waterproof jackets?
A) Yes

The science has proven this to be true.

However, typically when riding in a strenuous way the quantities of sweat produced will always be greater than any jacket can allow to pass through it's entire surface area.

Waterproof jackets are for cold days or when there's a heavy downpour only (will all vents open if riding)
  • 30
 there are some good videos of PFBA in outdoor gear. One in particular let water run off a jacket in a controlled environment. The amount of PFBA the jacket shed was significant.
  • 40
 By next year, just about all waterproof jackets from reputable mfgs will have switched to ePE membranes or equivalent. They don't breathe as well, but do offer an alternative that is coming down the pipeline soon.
  • 20
 Came to say the same thing.
Here's a link to one about jackets and PFAS in clothing and your drinking water.
youtu.be/-ht7nOaIkpI?si=f14PdeLn4Ua8-_6S
  • 30
 @atrokz: Thanks for bringing up ePE. (Patagonia describes ePE at www.patagonia.ca/our-footprint/expanded-polyethylene.html)

I'm leery of clothing that has been treated with "forever chemicals." I've experienced harm from toxic chemical exposure, so I'm looking to reduce the chemical load my body has to bear. We humans have really overdone it in this department.

People designed and built the modern world. They didn't always have their priorities straight. If you're a designer or engineer, please make human safety and longevity a priority. Let's stop messing up our world by adding more toxicity than necessary. If that's hard, it will make you a better designer. No excuses.
  • 30
 I have a nice rain jacket and I wear my old one to ride in muddy conditions until it gets too destroyed, then rotate the nice one in and get a new rain jacket. Probably every 5 years?
  • 51
 I agree with you, Seb. There's no such thing as a waterproof jacket that is breathable enough. Get wet from the inside or wet from the outside.
  • 20
 When it’s raining the two main reasons a breathable jacket won’t actually breathe is water soaked into the outermost layer of the shell and core temp being too low. If water beads off the shell and core temp is not low then it breaths much better. Took me many years of skiing to realize I was running cold too often.
  • 108
 This opinion is relevant to my local trails and trails with similar terrain and soil structure. Probably not a good idea to ride wet trails or in the rain. At the moment there are too many people riding the trails wet. They degrade quicker. The number of people who volunteer to upkeep trails is far to small to get ahead of it. When the industry promotes riding wet trails they contribute to the degradation of many trail networks. When the pro's slap berms, drag wheels etc on trails let alone wet trails they promote destruction of trails. How abou go for a run do some stretching or throw some weights around when the trails are wet
  • 13
 you must be a teacher, yaawn
  • 11
 @Korbi777: Thanks for that. Not a teacher at all. Sick of fixing trails because the industry promotes riding in poor conditions without promoting trail care or even assessing the trail suitability for wet weather riding but hey, Thanks for your input!
  • 51
 @inshane-himself
Nickwax products have something for almost any fabric to wash and waterproof. Use it for my tents, jackets, rain gear, etc. Great stuff
  • 11
 Yes. This. Just wash your outerwear in this stuff. Does a good job. If it's likely to properly piss down I'm on zwift anyway
  • 10
 Thanks ill check that out!
  • 10
 Agree, it's cheap as chips too when you think a decent rain jacket or pants are like 150+
  • 60
 I live in Southern California. What is rain?
  • 20
 Exactly as Seb explains here, if you actually think about the physics of what's happening across that goretex membrane, there's basically a *super* narrow range of scenarios where (a) the goretex is actually doing anything different from a plastic bag, and (b) you actually want a waterproof layer on. IME a cheap jacket with pit zips is just as good as a high end jacket. And if it's really raining you're just gonna have to slow down and try not to sweat too much if you want to stay dry.
  • 20
 Agree. For me, pit zips are key.
  • 20
 I'm still using a 30 year old Pearl Izumi packable rain-shell! It's got the across the shoulders vent, elastic cuffs and a high collar - and pockets on each side. No fancy gasketed zipper or do dads, it just flat out perfoms decade after decade. It's a constant source of amusement that this antique still is my front-line go-to, when conditions get spicy. I actually wore it today on my snow ride on my local trail (I took it off once I warmed up). You don't need fancy, just shit that works.
  • 20
 Lucky enough to live in a place where I seldom ride in the rain. For skiing I use a full hardshell in-bounds, a hybrid with softshell panels in the underarms and back for backcountry skiing, a windproof/water resistant shell for nordic skiing and fat biking.
  • 20
 There are other ways to waterproof a jacket than to buy the first best overpriced, made in Vietnam, Arcteryx jacket, doused in forever chemical that will pollute the drinking water further.
Just take a candle and rub it against the fabric of your favourite jacket.
youtu.be/0CdKjNuKy20?si=dkU7lWirw-Pxh5kK
  • 20
 I used to go the Goretex/eVent route - but became fed up of getting soaked when it wets out (from inside or out), once the DWR wears off, especially with the incoming PFA ban.

I have since done lots of research on alternatives I'm now trying something completely different - which has so far been incredibly successful. Using Silpoly - and specifically the LightHeart gear Rain Jacket.

It is completely waterproof, doesnt need any DWR and is completely non breathable. However it has massive pit zips which are more than enough to cool me down. It also has a hood which will fit over a helmet and packs down to fist size.
  • 20
 I don't ride in the rain unless I'm caught out by the weather. I have ridden when it snows and then I use a light goretex jacket. I do have a truly waterproof jacket and pants, which I use to go trail building in the rain. It's not breathable but it keeps me dry.
  • 20
 „there is still concern that forever chemicals (PFBA) can leach out into the environment“

Of course they do and they all will sooner or later no jacket lasts forever. And they are the main problem. Not any rider’s preference about moisture or raindrops is a real problem here! PFBA are Extremely difficult to impossible to filter from groundwater and soil.

foreverpollution.eu
  • 20
 I have w go-to jackets for riding, depending on wether I’m standing around, riding hard, or its cold or winter.

7Mesh Revelation is the best waterproof & breathable riding jacket I’ve owned. Expensive but high quality.
I wear it when I’m instructing in the rain, it’s pouring hard (January in Sedona), or in the winter sub -10C.
The fabric is GoreTex3L and the cut is very fitted and slim. It breathes better than any other W/B shell I’ve tried. I can use this when pedalling hard and I don’t get wet from sweat in spring, fall and winter. In summer, well, it’s hot so…. It does work even better with a suitable base layer to move the moisture off your skin so it can evaporate like any good shell does. I also have the pants and the combo keeps me dry anytime. Gore Tex is also essentially wind proof so it’s versatile and good for keeping body heat in when stopped on the trail, and It also packs down quite well so it’s good to carry.

My second jacket is a Salomon Outerpath soft shell that I wear for super high exertion and fatbiking. It breathes more but is slightly less waterproof, although it’s still pretty good versus rain. The softshell weave lets more air through and it actually has some insulation value, so even if you are a bit wet inside, the moisture stays warm and you don’t get cold unless you are stopped for a while. In the winter I wear this plus a mid weight Polartec layer and if it’s sub -15C, a thin extra vest. Softshells don’t really fold up as well and shells, but they breathe well enough that you can wear them and stay comfortable. About 1/2 the price of GoreTex and 70-80% performance for most people I’d say.


7Mesh Revelation Jacket:
7mesh.com/products/mens-revelation-jacket

Salomon Outerpath Softshell Jacket:
www.salomon.com/en-ca/shop/product/outerpath-2-5l-waterproof-lc13008.html#color=87495&size=26086
  • 30
 Our local trails can't handle any precipitation that could be called rain. A light sprinkle, maybe. It makes the riding decision easy at least.
  • 10
 Jojotherider..., you got that right on the money. I opt for a Carhart Rain Defender hoodie. On it's 3rd season, now. Doesn't keep me dry dry de dry - but never soaking & always warm. Tried some top-shelf branded products to keep the water beading - but to little avail. And won't hold up to repeated de-mudding, anyway. Also helps that I'm usually riding in de woooods - which gives me some decent shelter if the drizzle turns into a serious squally downpour.
  • 40
 I bust out the Endura One-sie and the e-bike for super rainy days. Full waterproof and I don't sweat.
  • 20
 Funny, I've been enjoying the exact same combo. People smirk at the onesie occasionally (I got a bright blue one), but it works and with the pit zips, I never get too hot. Endura knows wet weather.
  • 10
 Endura MT500 jacket. Abused and treated horribly for over 5 years. Dirty. Still a fantastic jacket. Has held up shockingly well. They have the zippers super well dialed too for ventilation with huge pit zips and huge front pocket/vent zips. I'll buy another when this one finally rips open, if it ever does.
  • 10
 If you're riding in winter rain then a decent water-proof(ish) jacket that is somewhat breathable via fabric and/or vents is kinda important from a sense of not letting your body temp drop too much. Cold rain and a wet outer layer will drop your temp fast. With gore or something like it you'll still get damp, but you will be warm and not run the risk of hypothermia should something like a crash or mechanical happen.

In terms of comfort I'll do a dbl layer of lightweight Merino under the jacket. This keeps me warm, feeling dry, and the jacket in better shape as far fewer body oils are passing directly from your ski to jacket's membrane material. I'm damp but not soaked. The biggest bonus of Merino is the no stink factor compared to a lot of synthetic fibers.
  • 10
 "Waterproof breathable" membranes are only worth a damn in winter when you have strong temperature and humidity gradients between the inside + outside of the jacket to drive moisture transfer. Wet and hot to cold and dry.

But those membrane jackets are the best we can so far. No one wants to wear a rubber raincoat or cotton hoody in a storm. And it's not worth splurging for Gore products.
  • 20
 Fully waterproof jacket. If its raining you will be wet. Might aswell be warm an wet rather than cold and wet. Does wonders aswell for not feeling splashes going through puddles
  • 20
 Sooo ahhh, it really depends on the temps here doesn't it? I'll get soaked and not mind in the summer but that's not happening in the winter. The answer for cold rain is flannel and doing more riding than socializing.
  • 10
 I layer rather than jacket up. Base layer wool, next layer breathable (cotton or synthetic fabric but not "waterproof" etc.), final layer a cotton, velour or similar vest. This works here in the PNW because we typically "mist" or "sprinkle" rather than downpour. Wool important for base layer because it'll insulate well even if it gets damp or wet, altho real wool is expensive, hard to find and fragile (worth the pain imo). Outer vest works best for me because keeps from getting too hot. Oh and zippers all around for flexible ventilation.
  • 50
 Tomorrow: Top 10 waterproof/breathable shells for mountain biking!
  • 40
 "You'll never believe number 7!"
  • 10
 Rain in warm weather - no waterproof. Rain in cold weather a decent breathable can be ok. The bigger issue is stopping the wind. Even if you're damp as long as you can stop the wind cooling you more when you're wet that's the key. So a very breathable but windproof outer and enough merino or similar insulation so the damp doesn't cool easy is a winner. Depends how exposed you're gonna be on your ride. No wind and positive temps and its not even an issue with the heat you generate.
  • 10
 Quality warm layer that stays warm while wet and a Goretex vest/Shortsleeve is the best combo in my book. You’ll get wet but you won’t sweat uncontrollably from overheating on the climbs, and you won’t get frozen on the descents. Other option is stopping for a min before the descent to put the jacket on.
  • 10
 So my ski jacket is breathable and waterproof (15000 / 15000 for example) and cost less then any of MTB jacket, look better, have well thought design for lift pass, phone, etc, have emergency beacon and dope color schema, will last few seasons and list can go on and on and on and on.

MTB industry for whatever reason copy jersey and other pajama elements from motorsport.

I believe a lot of riders will agree that vest or shortsleeved jacket with proper openings for airflow will be killer deal, u can design air intake in closing based on rider position so it will not be affected by water and provide nice ventilation
  • 10
 The question raised does not take into consideration the pressure differential between the inside of the shell and the outside of the shell.

As a hyperhydrosis patient, the right shell with DWR treatment, and the appropriate layering makes a world of difference. The vest fabric: eVent.
  • 10
 You're going to be wet for about 2 hours... I just whack a compression top on to keep the heat in, wife beater over that then a football shirt on top. Seems to see me though the British weather. If I'm at a race I'll put a cheap waterproof jacket on that can be scrunched down into a bag or pocket. Just to keep me a bit dryer on the up hills as I'll be out 5-6 hours.
  • 20
 I do believe; I even owned one. Goretex Shakedry was actual witchcraft, totally waterproof and completely breathable. It was so good*, they banned it


*just not for the environment
  • 10
 I ride with the sustainable DRAIN jacket from Local Outerwear, which uses Sympatex membranes. It's a super light jacket, not warm at all and compeletely waterproof (45,000mm). It is said that you can also wash it without destroying the membrane. However, I haven't tried that yet.
  • 10
 Basically explained, mtn biking is an anaerobic activity for Gore-Tex, it cannot keep up to the energy created that manifests itself into heat from your body turning to sweat on your body. Then where. You have to pick your discomfort. Ultimately, I carry an extra shirt for a dry descent. This guy explains it: youtu.be/yAmXi8-Zcv8?si=r9lA4tbZQmYYJXxt
  • 10
 Two factors in the decision process I think….comfort vs safety. When it’s cold and wet, severe windchill and loss of core temperature can become a real problem. On these occasions, I’d rather be sweaty on the way up if it means I can avoid becoming chilled and putting myself at risk on the way down. My location, altitude and distance from warmth are all factors here of course.
  • 10
 It entirely depends on how heavy the rain is and how cold/windy it is.

Generally a windproof is fine, plus an emergency tiny cheap waterproof which I can chuck on top if I’m getting cold. But if it’s really wet and/or pretty cold then an expensive breathable membrane waterproof is good.

If the weather is properly horrific then I might wear my Paramo mountaineering jacket which uses Nikwax Analogy to actually be breathable and waterproof but it needs to be cleaned and reproofed regularly. So that extra work for muddy MTBing and the risk of crashing on an expensive coat means I’ll only wear it if I really need to.

(Nikwax Analogy isn’t technically waterproof, it’s more like a super water resistant softshell - but unlike all conventional breathable waterproofs it can move liquid water outwards, it doesn’t need it to be water vapour to let it out. So it’ll let far more sweat out and if any rain gets through (which is super rare) then it gets pushed back out soon enough).
  • 10
 All "Breathable" waterproof fabrics are not truly waterproof, especially in persistant rain, and accelerated water like riding into it hitting it at 20mph or water being flung from tire and puddles continiously. All gortex type fabrics soaks through.

Rubberized rainwear doesnt have water soak through ingress whatsoever except at unsealed zippers and openings.
Well placed vents that dont tend to have water ingress in rubber raingear and Are far more effective ventilation whether zippable or everpresent than any breathable fabric could ever hope to be, and less water makes way in through good vents than would saturate in and soak most of base layer, through gortex.

Obviously also any jackey can also be removed. A lightweight rubber jacket is far more waterproof and packable than a lightweight "breathable waterproof jacket"

By layering wisely with very lightweight wool base layer and packable mid layer if any, and managing body temapteure before sweating starts, by shedding a clothing layer and opening cuffs drawsrings zippers one can usually avoid becoming sweaty or cool temps like we have in the north.

By using a light wool baselayer any present moisture and hot air is able to blow out of a jacket, and any trapped moisture will not result in loss of insulating properties.

Bottom line is rubberized raingear can keep you entirely dry even being deluged continously and indefinetly. Even the best Gortex & dwr will surely soak through in prolonged exposure to water.

Ironically cyclist and its media often talk about enviromental impact; there are forever chemicals causing dire enviromental impacts of dwr and gortex type products, that effect wildlife, water and even shedding on and in us, which should not be overlooked by anyone who cares about wellbeing of us and planet, or who claims to care. Being that there is alternatves to pfas products such priducts should be voted against with your dollar.

All mtb gear will get damaged Rubberized rain gear is always cheaper than gortex types, and is often more durable. For dwr gortex types to work they need careful care, costly maintenece washing reaplication of coatings, and wear out rapidly; also they loose functionallity from grease oil dirt and caustic things being rubbed into the fabric, rubber rain gear is impervious to all of that.

All mtb gear will get damaged in in crashes. Rubberized rain gear is significantly cheaper to replace and easy to patch.

Finally if you are stranded broken down injured in persistant wetness whether rain or ground saturation, you can avoid becoming soaked in downpoour or sitting on ground while waiting for help. The vapor barrier of rubber raingear will also aid in heat retention which further helps provent hypothermia.
  • 10
 Riding in the rain is a no-go on my local clay trails. I ride year-round in temps from bone-chilling to oppressively hot and humid. For colder temps, I have a variety of smart-wool, GoreTex and wind-stopper tights, jerseys, jackets, gloves and sock. I've found the key to be writing down the outfit and conditions when I return from a ride where I nailed the proper combination. Over time, filled in the gaps until I pretty much know what to wear for any given temp. Long rides which start out cold and warm up, or night rides with constantly dropping temps still take some planning to either bring or shed extra layer(s) but I pretty much scienced the heck out of it until I can ride comfy.
  • 10
 I guess I'm getting old, because more "back in my day" stories are emerging. I know it's not the 90's, but I still have a hard time paying the same amount of money for a jacket / pants / shoes / [insert overpriced cycling clothing or component here] than I have for 2 different cars,
  • 10
 Helly Henson waterproof jacket I got for $60 bucks 8 years ago + a cheap, thin flannel underneath is one of the best solutions I have found. The flannel soaks up the moisture enough to where you don't feel that cold clammy moisture on the inside of the jacket.
Of course this only works when its cold and wet. If its warm and humid I just wait, my local trails are all pretty much clay anyway.
  • 10
 My best performing rain jacket is my Endura MT500 which gets a really high rating from the manufacturer for breathability. I’m not sure i truly believe in the rating for the fabric itself but the jacket is covered in lots of vents with mesh that can be zipped open so in practical sense, it does actually breath very well. I don’t think any of the jackets have performed so well since the DWR coatings went environmentally friendly but that maybe for the best!
  • 10
 THIS IS THE TRUTH:
"But in my experience, breathable fabrics don't offer enough breathability to cope with the amount of sweat that's generated when riding a mountain bike up a steep hill. For a gentle hike, maybe, but for MTB I find pit zips and full-length front zips far more effective to prevent overheating and sweat build-up. Besides, it seems a bit silly to me to buy a £500 jacket that is inevitably going to get ripped when snaking through tight plantation trees or hitting the deck. Personally, I tend to pack a cheap, lightweight coat that can keep me dry in a shower, but if it's raining persistently I accept that I'm going to get wet and focus on staying warm."

I too buy cheaper jackets ($60) with good ventilation to keep from overheating. Rips and tears happen way too often to risk wasting $400 on a premium jacket.
  • 10
 Wearing something underneath a waterproof jacket that wicks away sweat is the best way to cope. I always wear a tight fitting merino wool T shirt with long sleeves under my jacket. Another pro to this is not having the jacket sleeves touch your arms when its cold and it makes it so much easier taking the jacket off. I think the real problem is mud. A jacket with good mud clearance is what's really required.
  • 10
 *"good mud shedding ability"*
  • 10
 I think there is an option missing for Q1 - 'I sweat so much it doesn't matter'. Having said that, when I used to ride in Adelaide or the Simpson desert, would have (dried) salt stains after a decent ride so maybe I am the outlier...
  • 10
 I must have a unicorn jacket then because my almost 20 year old Burton Gortex jacket is amazing for rides. Breathes way better than my cheap rain jacket that might as well be a plastic bag. That Burton keeps me bone dry and breaths well. Some will call me a liar but I've nothing to lose or prove Smile
  • 40
 Cher once posed a similar question
  • 20
 And then changed her jacket 5 times in one ride.
  • 30
 @AndrewFleming: She should have just turned back time.
  • 20
 @watchtower: If she could find a way.
  • 20
 I didn't like rain jackets for mtb until I got an eVent jacket about 10 years ago. It's much more breathable than any other jacket I've owned.
  • 20
 Getting wet either way (from sweat) or the rain brushing in. Pick what is mostly dry but comfortable for an hour. Riding in rain is awesome on the right trails.
  • 10
 Just bought my first goretex MTB jacket in years (Black diamond), because it has HUGE pit zips. Pretty good setup b/c it can dump heat on the climbs, but I'm waiting for the next downpour in Santa Cruz to try it out.
  • 40
 I get so hot when I ride that the rain evaporates instantly.
  • 10
 Steamy.
  • 30
 Please send some of this mysterious thing you speak of called "rain" to Phoenix, AZ.
  • 10
 Or california. All we're getting is heat and insane winds. Super helpful with fires.
  • 20
 breathable waterproof jacket designers need to start paying more attention to the engineering genius of things like umbrellas
  • 95
 I don't ride in the rain. It ruins the trails.
  • 51
 Depends if you ride in the hills on sheep tracks that are 100 years old with freedom in the great outdoors or a manufactured bike park where they tell you not to do that and you drive home because that's your mountain biking limit of experience.

Not mountain biking because its raining?! That is so lame. Learn to get out and explore.
  • 20
 Yeah, that would pretty much make it impossible to ride in some climates. Trails can be made to be pretty resilient to wet weather riding.
  • 20
 As a dirt jumper, my bike never gets wet. And i love my trails and trail builders.
  • 10
 It depends a lot on where you live. Here in the north of Chile it rains almost 2 days per year, but when it rains it's not cold, so being "warm" is the worst, you sweat like crazy...
  • 30
 Kind of a silly poll? What kind of data are they looking to glean and for which company?
  • 10
 Only 2 things will keep you dry in an extended downpour; rubber, or a roof.
With rubber/pvc, you'll create a suana on the inside if you exercise, but at least you'll be warm if you keep moving.
  • 40
 I ride between the raindrops.
  • 10
 Hard to beat the versatility though IMO. Lightweight, mostly waterproof, not as clammy as actual waterproof, blocks wind better than actual breathable, keeps you warm on downhills.
  • 10
 If it's raining outside chances are air humidity is already close to 100% nothing breathe in those condition. Waterproof breathable doesn't work and that not because of the fabric.
  • 41
 wrong. create higher pressure inside the chamber, it will find a way out.
  • 10
 Only jacket that has worked is an old $60 jacket that I've had for 15 years. I've bought and warrantied multiple $250 jackets in the last 5 years and each of them were garbage.
  • 20
 After hearing about the sleeves cut off a rain jacket, I’ve been meaning to try it out. Seems like a decent compromise of wet arms but warm core.
  • 10
 Chances are I left the house conditions are dry or mild, Just a small packable water repellent jacket does the trick. But if it starts poring, getting a little wet is no big deal.
  • 20
 Paramo is worth mentioning here, they use a different concept to a traditional membrane and from personal experience its works pretty well.
  • 11
 After many years and brands of waterproof jackets, the combination that works for me is a Patagonia Dirtroamer jacket, over a very breathable Troy Lee Skyline jersey, all covered with a Gore-tex Endure waterproof jacket. All these companies invest in their R&D but taking off the rain jacket and storing it in the bike or a bag and then putting it on, lets you manage the moisture, pariticularly when climbing on a hot day. On an e bike, its a different management system. At the end of the day, we all own the best waterproof sweat management system, human skin. Everything else is a an attempt to mimic it.
  • 10
 Why ride in the rain? Even on a road bike it's miserable and wears out your bike. On a MTB you're also contributing to eroding the trail. Is there really nothing better you can find to do on a rainy day?
  • 40
 Well built trails are fine in the rain. And they are fun. Sometimes more fun than in the dry. And bikes can be cleaned. In fact, dry dust can be just as bad for your bike and still needs to be cleaned.
  • 30
 Depends on the weather conditions. Goretex jacket with pit zips is the way to go being here in the PNW
  • 10
 100%
  • 53
 Do you believe in rain? Waterproof jackets work. What's there to not believe?
  • 20
 Waterproof jackets don't work for me. They've never kept me dry. I'm either wet from rain, sweat, or both.
  • 51
 I don't know, it is quite a mystery. In the shop when you try them. I swear, no rain. Then, only after you've bought them and go outside: BAM, rain.
  • 31
 @dfiler: Living in a province where I get over 1000mm of rainfall (more than Bellingham and most of the USA, for instance) means we either sit inside, or get used to living in rainfall or snow. Waterproof jackets I own are essential for me. I'm not sure what jackets you use, but you don't snowboard or do mountain snow sports these days without waterproof hard-shells, and I can attest to their effectiveness in the backcountry of Alberta, BC, QC, and northern Ontario. The issue is breathability, but there are various shells for different climates. That's my, backcountry, rocky mountain experienced, 2c.
  • 10
 @vinay: so you'e saying if i start wearing a rain jacket here in the dry Arizona desert it will naturally attract rain?
  • 51
 @devinkalt: I've done some research and found a huge correlation between rain and people wearing raincoats. It can't be coincidence so yeah indeed, if enough people wear raincoats it is very likely there is, will be or has been rain.
  • 10
 Im curious whats the stuff to use to make jackets waterproof again after washing?
Also I sweat like crazy when I wear a jacket. Recommend a good under layer?
  • 10
 Jackets with a membrane should stay waterproof but will 'wet-out'where the surface material saturates. Reapplying DWR assists with this and allows water to run off the surface materials beforethe membrane has to deal with it. Nikwax is a good one. They recommend the Tech Wash before the DWR reapplication.
  • 10
 @endagutantimring: I've been keeping a 30 year old pair of Burton snowboard bibs going by doing the Niwax + Techwash routine....
  • 30
 plus they give you cancer and make me question what the frogs are doing
  • 31
 Where is the answer for "I live in southern California and it never rains"?
  • 50
 Yeah, please add "Nomex fireproof riding jacket" to the polls
  • 10
 Does it pour?
  • 20
 Vest life is best life. When in doubt the tree canopy can keep you dry enough in the PNW.
  • 10
 My bike specific soft shell is the worst. It’s like wearing a trash bag, except an actual trash bag would be water proof. sweaty and uncomfortable in all conditions
  • 20
 Was it waterproof toxic ? I think I saw a video on YouTube about it (arcterix and goretex )
  • 10
 depends on the conditions: how much rain, length of ride, and temp. + merino always. wet + cold hands and feet are usually the weakest links
  • 20
 Ventilation is key outdoor research has a great jacket with vents that open all the way on the sides
  • 20
 What about the option of I'm not rich enough to take a $300 jacket and risk ruining it when I slide out in a corner?
  • 10
 Dont buy a cycling specific one. There are far better options at half the price if you avoid the riding ones. Rab is my goto at the moment
  • 10
 Embrace the wet ride and dress to stay warm enough. Under Armor Cold Gear works well or a hooded sweatshirt, if cold enough I will combine both on winter rides.
  • 10
 You will get wet from your sweat 100% but with proper layers, ie.merino base and jersey you can at least stay wet and warm if you keep moving .
  • 20
 Waterproof and breathable is like a healthy Big Mac. Pretty sure it doesn’t exist.
  • 10
 I have one of those Leatt Race Day jackets. Cheap, packs down super small, is very waterproof in the right places and yet breathable on the right places.
  • 21
 F**K Gortex and all their sneaky lies and over priced rubbish.

typical chemical company wrapped in BS branding and the sneakiest of marketing
  • 10
 Pit zips are key. On the really rainy days I def wear my goretex jacket w the pit zips open and it seems to be the best way to go.
  • 10
 get something waterproof across the main parts of your body, with mesh in the underarms. you'll stay dry enough. as far as tacos go, soft tortilla all the way
  • 20
 Where's the shirtless option?
  • 50
 I think it got nixed along with the "where's the umbrella option".
  • 11
 When it's super wet the eeb comes out and double jacket it. But when it rains here it likes to rain for a good while and it's dark at 3pm so it never gets light.
  • 20
 Sweater with waterproof front and breathable thin mesh in the back exists.
  • 21
 Try a Merino wool jersey. You won't bother with a jacket again, way cheaper too.
  • 10
 Breathable and waterproof is literally impossible.

PB what's happening with you?

Frown
  • 10
 Luckily rain is not a big concern here but a light jacket that's not water proof does the job in most instances.
  • 10
 I just go snowboarding during the wet season where waterproof and breathable jackets actually make sense and work properly.
  • 20
 The Leatte jacket I got for cheap does fine, arms a bit short tho
  • 10
 I've had one REI GoreTex jacket for 30+ years. It's the green one. I wash it occasionally, and the GoreTex still works.
  • 20
 probably the least fun comments ever.
  • 20
 GoreTex Shakedry. That is all.
  • 30
 This. It was actually magic. Delicate, very expensive, horrendous for the environment magic.
  • 10
 Ride in the rain? Screw that. I'll go out another day when its not raining.
  • 10
 I am missing the option of a cheap waterproof jacket, non breathable, which I open occasionally.
  • 10
 I know they exist, but I don't have one as I generally don't ride in the rain.
  • 20
 If they can breathe, are they sentient?
  • 10
 Not too fussed about me getting wet in a downpour, what's more important is how quick it drys
  • 10
 warm and rainy? ride your damn bike. cold and rainy? probably snowing up high. You're now doing the wrong sport.
  • 10
 Breathable waterproof gear usually means that you can still breathe while wearing it...
  • 11
 Even the most expensive gore-tex is absolute garbage when it comes to breathability. I don't even care about the price, I'd rather get wet from rain than get baked in sweat.
  • 10
 Well how else am I supposed to get my dose and contribute my share of forever chemicals?
  • 10
 Waxed cotton for me, so the cherry cavendish embers flying out of my pipe don’t scorch my jacket on the downhills
  • 10
 Wool, alpaca, maybe a Patagucci or Trew soft shell in a down pour. Skiing & MTB in a trash bag sucks.
  • 10
 Kayak gloves, shirt and or shorts. Wet but warm and some mild crash padding to boot.
  • 10
 gore shakedry made the difference, it is more breathable than windstopper. amazing. my go-to-jacket for 50% of my rides!
  • 21
 A breathable jacket with the sleeves cut off = vest
  • 51
 The key is to not cut them all the way - it creates more of a shortsleeve raincoat thing.
  • 10
 @mikekazimer: is that meaningfully better than a poncho?
  • 50
 @sjma: With the over the helmet urban sombrero for extra coverage.
  • 10
 @ReformedRoadie: that would look pretty good in my apartment hanging up next to the '95 Klein in the buy/sell article posted earlier today
  • 30
 @sjma: It worked for Bill Belichick
  • 10
 @sjma: get those Tioga disk wheels for it, and you sir are my hero.
  • 20
 My riding jersey is a cotton T-shirt with the sleeves cut off, rain or shine. I started doing that back in the days that the shoulder pads on body armour was so big that the shirt wouldn't fit with the sleeves on. But then realized that ventilation is so much better without sleeves in the first place that this has become what I wear for all my rides. So yeah, for now this is my go to approach. If UCI insists on their skin suit rules, I will try and experiment with high tech waterproof yet breathable bodypaint. Just so you know, on a trail nearby...
  • 20
 @mikekazimer: I always wonder why there are no such products, this is the only sensible option for wearing elbow pads anyway. Of course people do not wear elbow pads, they just like to crash in $400 breathable jackets and tear them apart ... I always wonder whether people wearing those are so wealthy or do not crash. I would need one such jacket yearly.
  • 21
 @mikekazimer: Enter pit zips. big ones Smile
  • 10
 @mikekazimer: I know North America seem to hibernate or ski for 6 months of year but if you ride 12 months round and if you ride in cold rain or worse want sleeves
  • 10
 @endagutantimring: this michigan rider goes year round....last two days have both been snow rides, using my 30 year old pearl izumi shell....
  • 30
 @mikekazimer: need an option in the poll for a Gilet / Vest. By far the best option. Who cares if your sleeves get wet, if your body is warm and reasonably dry... ish
  • 21
 I use a Fox Ranger 2.5 ... good for light rain
  • 32
 Waterproof & breathable... pick 1. No such thing as both.
  • 21
 "Do you believe? "... as if it was a matter of belief.
  • 10
 "A breathable jacket with the sleeves cut off."...... A gillet?
  • 10
 I live in SoCal where it never rains
  • 11
 Some was watching fortnine ;-) m.youtube.com/watch?v=GGEzJJYiROk
  • 22
 Thanks for the forever chemicals
  • 34
 Do you believe in magic?
Below threshold threads are hidden







