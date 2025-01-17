Pinkbike Poll: Do You Believe In Breathable Waterproof Jackets?

There seem to be two schools of thought when it comes to waterproof jackets for mountain biking. One says it's foolish not to invest in a quality coat that keeps the rain out but doesn't hold sweat in. The other, which is becoming increasingly vocal in the outdoor world, says that such a thing is a myth, and you may as well save your money and embrace getting soggy, or wear something properly waterproof (like a poncho) and forget about breathability.
This second argument probably needs more explanation.
The idea behind breathable waterproof fabrics is to use a fabric that's tight enough to prevent water droplets from the outside world from getting in but loose enough to let the vapour from your sweaty body out. The problem, so the argument goes, is that when you need a rain jacket it's usually raining, or at least humid, and if it's humid outside the coat, there's nowhere for the water vapour from your body to go. Instead, it condenses on the inside of the coat due to the temperature difference between the inside and outside of the fabric - like your bathroom window after a hot shower on a cold day.
The point is that although breathable fabrics can keep the rain out and they can allow sweat to escape, they can't do both at the same time. They are breathable OR
waterproof. If it's raining, they're not breathing.
One solution to this is to use a DWR (durable water repellent) coating on the outside to help water droplets bead and run off rather than soaking into and covering the fabric. These have other problems like the need for regular re-application and that, while regulations have thankfully tightened, there is still concern
that forever chemicals (PFBA) can leach out into the environment during manufacture and use (admittedly in relatively small quantities).
But the main problem remains that if the humidity is high outside the jacket, very little water vapour is going to move across the membrane into the outside world. And if the humidity is low, you probably don't need a waterproof jacket.
One counter-argument is that a breathable waterproof jacket can keep you dry in a downpour while allowing you to dry out when the rain stops. This is certainly more convenient than stopping to remove a non-breathable waterproof every time the rain lets up.
But in my experience, breathable fabrics don't offer enough breathability to cope with the amount of sweat that's generated when riding a mountain bike up a steep hill. For a gentle hike, maybe, but for MTB I find pit zips and full-length front zips far more effective to prevent overheating and sweat build-up. Besides, it seems a bit silly to me to buy a £500 jacket that is inevitably going to get ripped when snaking through tight plantation trees or hitting the deck. Personally, I tend to pack a cheap, lightweight coat that can keep me dry in a shower, but if it's raining persistently I accept that I'm going to get wet and focus on staying warm.
What do you think?
If it’s properly breathable then it’ll shrug off a quick shower but you’re gonna get wet in heavy rain.
As a South Florida rider the rain is rarely cold, and the humidity is rarely low. My jersey will be wet, dripping wet from the inside out, no matter what.
No matter which way you slice it, you're getting soaked.
now, what I am not saying is Gortex works perfectly. it doesn't. but it does help a ton.
At 10c or colder, my goretex jacket is awesome. Up to 15c, it's ok.
At 20c, it's warm enough I'll be wet anyways, so no point in boiling in a coat. Just wear merino and be wet but warm.
From 15-20c and raining is the hardest, because it's easy to get too cold especially descending, but warm enough that I get pretty hot with a jacket on. Unzipped on the way up and zipped on the way down is about the best comprise I have.
Regardless, when I 'm biking Intend to get sweaty regardless of the outside temperature. Windproof and wool + just sucking it up has always been least miserable for me.
My $80 MEC membrane jacket is great at 5c but even unzipped and pits wide open, not so great at 25c. My eVent jacket is good for wet commuting (not too much heat because I'm just cruising and have no big hills on way to/from work) but I think I'd cook inside if I tried to MTB/road race in it.
not that we have to worry much about rain. that said, on big backcountry trips in the summer where thunderstorms are highly likely, I have a small collapsable umbrella in my pack. lol. we all stop, get under the canopy of a tree and deploy our Mary Poppins umbrellas. its pretty legit.
We just wanted to say for the record, it's not true that Gore-Tex or other waterproof materials can't breathe in the rain, or when wet. Breathability is influenced by internal and external conditions, but doesn't stop even in the case of a fully wetted-out jacket.
mountainwagon.com/the-blog/the-truth-about-waterproof-breathable for a good read
It's physically impossible to have a high enough saturated vapour flow at body temperature flowing through a membrane to the outside air at 0°C. Even more when it's raining outside and air is already filled with water vapour.
That's why everyone is right, those saying that it works are right because the physics is there and it can work when outside air is hot and you don't sweat a lot. But those saying that it doesn't work are also right because the amount of vapour generated is far superior to the flow being evacuated through the membrane.
Does your waterproof jacket believe in you enough to layer correctly?
Also, Goretex is a marketing gimmick: www.youtube.com/watch?v=GGEzJJYiROk
One example, there are many others. Not that hard to find.
I’ve been using this jacket for mtb and gravel in stormy alpine conditions in Colorado and it’s been fantastic: www.specialized.com/us/en/mens-sl-rain-jacket/p/200456?color=322927-200456
It visually wets out but my jersey stays dry and it’s the only jacket I’ve ever tolerated climbing in. I wouldn’t be shocked if it didn’t perform as well in consistently wet PNW conditions, but it’s been just as good as any hardshell I’ve owned for riding in heavy rain turning to wet snow.
I think Polartec discontinued the material for either health or environmental reasons, but honestly whatever contribution they’ve made to my eventual demise seems fair given how it’s protected me from hypothermia in the meantime.
Haven’t tried everything, but a neoshell jacket is by far the most breathable material I’ve ever tried. Just use it as a winter jacket, but as long as the descents don’t get longer than 5mins and aren’t super fast (not much wind chill) I don’t even need to carry dry changing clothes on a 2h ride
Target has a jacket for $30usd that I might pick up and hit with a DWR. Its almost a softshell jacket so I think that would work ok.
It really depends upon how you ride and the terrain. For about an hour or less, it does not really matter what you wear. When you start getting over 2 hours, your clothes get a lot more important. I avoid single track much of the winter and often ride 3-6 hour gravel rides. Having something waterproof is critical for longer rides with big elevation changes. Some breathability is better than none. If your outer layer is not fully or nearly fully unzipped on the long climbs, you probably are not going to be warm enough for a 15 minute full speed downhill.
Even in the summer I carry a low cost fully waterproof shell because a rain shower at 4000+ feet even in the summer can make for a scary ride back when you start getting very cold because you are soaked to the skin.
Nope, because they get torn too quickly. I currently use a mid-range Endura jacket that appears near-indestructible
At work I wear a fleece in even the heaviest rain and I swear it might be a wonder material. Or maybe I’m at the age now were fleeces are acceptable
A) Yes
The science has proven this to be true.
However, typically when riding in a strenuous way the quantities of sweat produced will always be greater than any jacket can allow to pass through it's entire surface area.
Waterproof jackets are for cold days or when there's a heavy downpour only (will all vents open if riding)
Here's a link to one about jackets and PFAS in clothing and your drinking water.
youtu.be/-ht7nOaIkpI?si=f14PdeLn4Ua8-_6S
I'm leery of clothing that has been treated with "forever chemicals." I've experienced harm from toxic chemical exposure, so I'm looking to reduce the chemical load my body has to bear. We humans have really overdone it in this department.
People designed and built the modern world. They didn't always have their priorities straight. If you're a designer or engineer, please make human safety and longevity a priority. Let's stop messing up our world by adding more toxicity than necessary. If that's hard, it will make you a better designer. No excuses.
Nickwax products have something for almost any fabric to wash and waterproof. Use it for my tents, jackets, rain gear, etc. Great stuff
Just take a candle and rub it against the fabric of your favourite jacket.
youtu.be/0CdKjNuKy20?si=dkU7lWirw-Pxh5kK
I have since done lots of research on alternatives I'm now trying something completely different - which has so far been incredibly successful. Using Silpoly - and specifically the LightHeart gear Rain Jacket.
It is completely waterproof, doesnt need any DWR and is completely non breathable. However it has massive pit zips which are more than enough to cool me down. It also has a hood which will fit over a helmet and packs down to fist size.
Of course they do and they all will sooner or later no jacket lasts forever. And they are the main problem. Not any rider’s preference about moisture or raindrops is a real problem here! PFBA are Extremely difficult to impossible to filter from groundwater and soil.
foreverpollution.eu
7Mesh Revelation is the best waterproof & breathable riding jacket I’ve owned. Expensive but high quality.
I wear it when I’m instructing in the rain, it’s pouring hard (January in Sedona), or in the winter sub -10C.
The fabric is GoreTex3L and the cut is very fitted and slim. It breathes better than any other W/B shell I’ve tried. I can use this when pedalling hard and I don’t get wet from sweat in spring, fall and winter. In summer, well, it’s hot so…. It does work even better with a suitable base layer to move the moisture off your skin so it can evaporate like any good shell does. I also have the pants and the combo keeps me dry anytime. Gore Tex is also essentially wind proof so it’s versatile and good for keeping body heat in when stopped on the trail, and It also packs down quite well so it’s good to carry.
My second jacket is a Salomon Outerpath soft shell that I wear for super high exertion and fatbiking. It breathes more but is slightly less waterproof, although it’s still pretty good versus rain. The softshell weave lets more air through and it actually has some insulation value, so even if you are a bit wet inside, the moisture stays warm and you don’t get cold unless you are stopped for a while. In the winter I wear this plus a mid weight Polartec layer and if it’s sub -15C, a thin extra vest. Softshells don’t really fold up as well and shells, but they breathe well enough that you can wear them and stay comfortable. About 1/2 the price of GoreTex and 70-80% performance for most people I’d say.
7Mesh Revelation Jacket:
7mesh.com/products/mens-revelation-jacket
Salomon Outerpath Softshell Jacket:
www.salomon.com/en-ca/shop/product/outerpath-2-5l-waterproof-lc13008.html#color=87495&size=26086
In terms of comfort I'll do a dbl layer of lightweight Merino under the jacket. This keeps me warm, feeling dry, and the jacket in better shape as far fewer body oils are passing directly from your ski to jacket's membrane material. I'm damp but not soaked. The biggest bonus of Merino is the no stink factor compared to a lot of synthetic fibers.
But those membrane jackets are the best we can so far. No one wants to wear a rubber raincoat or cotton hoody in a storm. And it's not worth splurging for Gore products.
MTB industry for whatever reason copy jersey and other pajama elements from motorsport.
I believe a lot of riders will agree that vest or shortsleeved jacket with proper openings for airflow will be killer deal, u can design air intake in closing based on rider position so it will not be affected by water and provide nice ventilation
As a hyperhydrosis patient, the right shell with DWR treatment, and the appropriate layering makes a world of difference. The vest fabric: eVent.
*just not for the environment
Generally a windproof is fine, plus an emergency tiny cheap waterproof which I can chuck on top if I’m getting cold. But if it’s really wet and/or pretty cold then an expensive breathable membrane waterproof is good.
If the weather is properly horrific then I might wear my Paramo mountaineering jacket which uses Nikwax Analogy to actually be breathable and waterproof but it needs to be cleaned and reproofed regularly. So that extra work for muddy MTBing and the risk of crashing on an expensive coat means I’ll only wear it if I really need to.
(Nikwax Analogy isn’t technically waterproof, it’s more like a super water resistant softshell - but unlike all conventional breathable waterproofs it can move liquid water outwards, it doesn’t need it to be water vapour to let it out. So it’ll let far more sweat out and if any rain gets through (which is super rare) then it gets pushed back out soon enough).
Rubberized rainwear doesnt have water soak through ingress whatsoever except at unsealed zippers and openings.
Well placed vents that dont tend to have water ingress in rubber raingear and Are far more effective ventilation whether zippable or everpresent than any breathable fabric could ever hope to be, and less water makes way in through good vents than would saturate in and soak most of base layer, through gortex.
Obviously also any jackey can also be removed. A lightweight rubber jacket is far more waterproof and packable than a lightweight "breathable waterproof jacket"
By layering wisely with very lightweight wool base layer and packable mid layer if any, and managing body temapteure before sweating starts, by shedding a clothing layer and opening cuffs drawsrings zippers one can usually avoid becoming sweaty or cool temps like we have in the north.
By using a light wool baselayer any present moisture and hot air is able to blow out of a jacket, and any trapped moisture will not result in loss of insulating properties.
Bottom line is rubberized raingear can keep you entirely dry even being deluged continously and indefinetly. Even the best Gortex & dwr will surely soak through in prolonged exposure to water.
Ironically cyclist and its media often talk about enviromental impact; there are forever chemicals causing dire enviromental impacts of dwr and gortex type products, that effect wildlife, water and even shedding on and in us, which should not be overlooked by anyone who cares about wellbeing of us and planet, or who claims to care. Being that there is alternatves to pfas products such priducts should be voted against with your dollar.
All mtb gear will get damaged Rubberized rain gear is always cheaper than gortex types, and is often more durable. For dwr gortex types to work they need careful care, costly maintenece washing reaplication of coatings, and wear out rapidly; also they loose functionallity from grease oil dirt and caustic things being rubbed into the fabric, rubber rain gear is impervious to all of that.
All mtb gear will get damaged in in crashes. Rubberized rain gear is significantly cheaper to replace and easy to patch.
Finally if you are stranded broken down injured in persistant wetness whether rain or ground saturation, you can avoid becoming soaked in downpoour or sitting on ground while waiting for help. The vapor barrier of rubber raingear will also aid in heat retention which further helps provent hypothermia.
Of course this only works when its cold and wet. If its warm and humid I just wait, my local trails are all pretty much clay anyway.
"But in my experience, breathable fabrics don't offer enough breathability to cope with the amount of sweat that's generated when riding a mountain bike up a steep hill. For a gentle hike, maybe, but for MTB I find pit zips and full-length front zips far more effective to prevent overheating and sweat build-up. Besides, it seems a bit silly to me to buy a £500 jacket that is inevitably going to get ripped when snaking through tight plantation trees or hitting the deck. Personally, I tend to pack a cheap, lightweight coat that can keep me dry in a shower, but if it's raining persistently I accept that I'm going to get wet and focus on staying warm."
I too buy cheaper jackets ($60) with good ventilation to keep from overheating. Rips and tears happen way too often to risk wasting $400 on a premium jacket.
Not mountain biking because its raining?! That is so lame. Learn to get out and explore.
With rubber/pvc, you'll create a suana on the inside if you exercise, but at least you'll be warm if you keep moving.
Also I sweat like crazy when I wear a jacket. Recommend a good under layer?
typical chemical company wrapped in BS branding and the sneakiest of marketing
